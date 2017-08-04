USO Oil Bulls: Be Wary Of Big Oil Supply Fundamentals

As shale producers break out new growth targets, and as big oil becomes comfortable at current prices, the ceiling we've seen around $53 per barrel could come down even lower.

Over the past 18 months, each time oil prices inched up above $50 per barrel they soon thereafter lost footing and returned sharply lower. As algorithmic trading continues to account for a larger percentage of total trading, it would be easy to attribute this type of range bound trading to trading mechanics.

The reality is much different. Each time oil inches higher, supply-side fundamentals make a correction lower almost guaranteed as it becomes increasingly economical for firms to complete more wells. Although momentum trading and other trading strategies are likely contributing to some of oil's volatility as a July Wall Street Journal article claimed, a great deal of the movement comes from the underlying fundamentals of the market. This revelation is nothing new; market participants are well aware of the ease with which U.S. shale producers are able to ramp up production when doing so becomes economical.

What is new, and what I hope to demonstrate in this report, is cost-cutting efforts and efficiency gains at major oil companies have introduced what may become an even lower ceiling for oil prices than what we've seen over the past six months. As these firms continue to target lofty production increases over the next few quarters and even years, OPEC's production cut will become even more inefficient in rebalancing the global market.

When oil inches above $50 per barrel, a plethora of projects become economical with high rates of return for producers -- shown via EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) below. As such, I believe that staking a position in the commodity, or in this case an ETF like the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), which tracks prices of crude oil delivered to Cushing, Okla., is an extremely dangerous endeavor.

Supporting this view is the fact that in the United States, a country that now plays the role of swing producer in the markets, horizontal drilling improvements and efficiency gains are making the added costs of completing a well worth it for producers. Over the past 18 months producers have deployed more and more horizontal wells as a result, a phenomenon shown in the chart below.

As horizontal drilling commands a greater percentage of total drilling activity, total deployed rigs continue to increase in the United States. Many oil bulls have been unperturbed by the rig count growth shown below as global demand is seen as strengthening -- with support coming from a growing global economy -- and OPEC's move to extend supply cuts is believed to take away any price pressures shale producers' added supply might drum up.

If bulls are unaffected by increased production activity domestically, what should drill a level of caution into the mind of these bulls is the extent to which U.S. producers and major integrated firms are ready to further ramp up activity. This is reflected in the fact that large producers are becoming increasingly more comfortable with lower oil prices. For example, EOG Resources recently raised its full-year 2017 oil production growth target to 20% from 18%. Diving deep into EOG's quarterly presentation reveals why this might be: At $50 oil, the company's premium wells generate a 151% after-tax rate of return, and the company's wells altogether earn an after-tax rate of return of 101% at $50 oil.

Those expecting USO to deliver further gains on top of its recent outburst need to understand the evolution unfolding at major integrated oil firms, as well. In fact, the level of comfort firms like BP (NYSE:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are now feeling with long-term sub-$60 oil could be a nightmare for oil bulls going forward. If the largest firms, known for taking on enormous, costly projects, are comfortable bringing on a handful of new projects under an assumption that prices will not appreciate much in the future, then global supply will likely continue to pressure prices even if demand remains strong.

To that end, BP's CEO Bob Dudley remarked in the company's latest earnings call that when "you look at the supply and demand and the projections out there, I think Brian used the term $45 to $55 for the next year. In our thinking, that's pretty good fairway for us going forward, thinking about $50 oil for the next five years is the numbers we're going to use right now and keep the discipline about it. That'll bring down the cost structures even further in the industry. The U.S. shales are a swing producer. There's always geopolitical events that could create spikes in the other direction. But in terms of our thinking, getting BP to work, getting our breakevens well into the $30s and thinking that it's a rough $50 over the next five years is right now our thinking."

As other firms, such as Royal Dutch Shell who recently adopted a "lower for forever" mentality with oil prices, adopt this thinking, we will see a strengthening of the already existing ceiling on oil prices. Firms are targeting production growth in spite of low prices because they are continuously driving their breakevens lower, making a return to robust production growth possible.

BP, for example, reported 10% growth in total Q2 production with the CFO saying "We can now see where the price elasticity is. As the price comes up to $52-$53 a barrel we start to see some uptick in activity, as it drops to $45, we start to see that curtailing." This type of mentality will keep oil prices from breaking out. Adding to the list of reasons to expect more supply, another major -- the aforementioned Royal Dutch Shell -- notched a strong quarter on flat production, perhaps paving the way for growth down the line as the company becomes more comfortable with its cash flow in the current pricing environment.

Takeaway

As integrated majors start to ease into a "lower for longer" (or forever) mindset, growth continues to run rampant through U.S. shale. Because of the onslaught of increased production targets, and big oil's new comfort with lower prices, I expect the trend of oil's range bound trading to continue. Nothing fundamental has changed since oil's previous runs up past $50 per barrel that would warrant an expectation for a breakthrough. In fact, news coming out of major companies this past week suggests we should expect even more crude to hit the market soon. As a result, I am steering clear of any oil-backed ETFs in the imminent future.

