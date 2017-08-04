Costco: Rebound Will Continue

Amazon has an uphill in battle in turning around the sinking ship that is Whole Foods.

In early July, we said that irrational fears related to Amazon's (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) were creating a buying opportunity in Costco (COST) stock. Since then, shares are about flat despite a strong July sales report. Clearly, concerns related to an Amazon encroachment in the grocery space are handcuffing shares of COST to the point where positive sales reports fail to energize the stock. While it may take time for sentiment to turn on COST stock, we think it's only a matter of time before investors realize Amazon is still many, many steps away from affecting Costco's business in a material way. Consequently, we believe that buying COST stock at this depressed of a valuation seems like a good long-term investment.

COST data by YCharts

The core of our bull thesis rests on the belief that Amazon is a long ways away from affecting Costco in any material way.

As we have stated before, Costco has a similar business model as Amazon, and this guarantees Costco profit protection against price gouging. Both Costco and Amazon actually make most of their money from memberships. So unless Costco members start ditching their memberships because WFM groceries get cheaper, we don't really see Costco's profits being impacted that much. Costco already sells most things at or near cost, so it's hard to imagine how an Amazon-led Whole Foods could feature more attractive prices than Costco.

Moreover, regardless of price gouging, we don't think COST members will ditch their memberships anytime soon. About half of Costco's members already have an Amazon Prime membership (i.e. they see a reason to own both because each have a unique value prop to the consumer).

The market is also taking a leap of faith that Amazon will be able to turn things around at the sinking ship that is Whole Foods Market. Whole Foods has delivered 8 straight quarters of negative comparable sales growth. Meanwhile, Costco just reported that comparable sales rose 6.2% in July.

In other words, there will have to be a massive shift in consumer sentiment right now in order for Whole Foods to start stealing market share from Costco. That massive shift won't happen just because Whole Foods gets cheaper. Costco is already cheap.

Meanwhile, the valuation set-up implies a multi-month run higher in the stock price is in the cards. Costco has a cyclical valuation, and that cycle hit a low recently. It looks like the multiple is currently in "rebound" mode. These "rebound" modes usually lead to a few "points" of multiple expansion. That implies there is more room for Costco's currently depressed valuation to expand.

COST data by YCharts

All in all, we remain bullish on COST stock. We think downside risks are mitigated by a relatively compressed valuation, while upside potential is paramount considering the recent irrational sell-off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.