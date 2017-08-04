Kraft Heinz: It's Just Speculation

We were just asked about Kraft Heinz (KHC) following its Q2 earnings report which were a touch underwhelming. However, it is not the earnings, which we will discuss, but the thought of a potential merger following these results. What is sparking interest is the idea we could see some kind of M&A activity, as these results suggest the name is an attractive company for others in the sector who may be looking to acquire the name. However, that is just speculation at this point. In this column, we will discuss Kraft Heinz’s performance and where we see the name heading.

The Street is having a relatively muted reaction to the earnings with shares trading slightly higher on moderate volume. Now prior to this report, shares had been approaching and bumping along the mid-point of their 52 week range, and were yielding about 2.75%. As the stock drops and the yield rises, a global food company like Kraft Heinz, which has slow and steady dividend growth, becomes more attractive to own. We are not long the stock but invest in value, as well as dividend paying machines, the name is compelling under $80, although is a touch expense at present levels for a sub 3% yield and average performance.

The name is one that you want to consider when the yield creeps up, ideally around 3.5% or higher. It may not see those levels for some time, but that is about where the stock becomes a solid buy in our opinion. And this name really is a dividend growth machine, as it just hiked its quarterly dividend another 4.2% to $0.625 per share. Can you buy here? While we think waiting for the yield to rise is most appropriate, to better answer this, we need to check in on performance. Let us discuss.

Earnings were about what we expected, following the general trend of global food giants with reduced sales and slow earnings growth. First, sales came in at $6.68 billion. Again, following the sector, the story is that these revenues are down 1.6% from last year. It is not just a currency issue. It is important to note that organic sales were down 0.9%. However, the quarter was stronger than Q1. The year-over-year pressure is based on some pricing issues as overall prices were 0.4 points lower due to promotions in North America and Europe. These negatives more than offset price increases in the rest of the regions. Volume was also 0.5 percentage points lower as growth in condiments and sauces in all business segments was more than offset by lower shipments in cheese, meats and foodservice in the United States.

What about actual earnings? Well these came in at $0.94 as reported, and came in at $0.98 on an adjusted basis. This was up substantially from the $0.85 brought in last year. However, the name trades at 28 times earnings so this growth may not justify the share price. The premium valuation assigned to the name stems somewhat from the expected dividend growth. It is also key to note that the company controlled costs, as costs of products sold fell from $4.26 billion to $3.99 billion while administrative expenses were down 14.6%. This drove earnings higher. Volume and pricing pressure in the US remains a concern. This is a major risk factor going forward and that keeps me from wanting to dive in right here, even though the dividend is safe. Shares could face continued pressure. Even if we are buying the name for income, sales declines are not what we want as pressure to earnings can jeopardize dividend growth even with the impressive cost savings. For now, we recommend holding.

