Facebook: Stable And Marching Higher In The Long Haul

Facebook Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB) had a rough IPO. In fact an investor that bought Facebook the day of its IPO had to wait about 15 months before they saw the largest social media site in the world’s share value go green. Since then, it has not dipped below its initial price and has been an absolute powerhouse. It holds the distinction of being the only social media company to be in the top 20 stocks held in institutional funds. With that said, Facebook has been on a tear since the beginning of the third quarter, climbing 13.5% in the month of July, and that may lead some investors to question if Facebook is still worth the buy. Some more pessimistic investors may even see this sudden and dramatic climb as the rise before the fall, but numbers aren't suggesting that.

Looking at Facebook’s share value over the last five years, we see it is currently in a period of low sustained volatility. When looking at stocks, volatility often plays second fiddle to share price. But in the case of sudden and sustained value growth, share price doesn’t tell us a whole lot of information. Look at how Facebook’s share value is changing relative to how we have seen it change in the past. In short, we’re going to discuss how Facebook’s growth is stable.

Stability and volatility are two sides of the same coin. In order to examine Facebook’s volatility, we can construct a simple, but effective approach. By calculating the z-score of the week to week change in the adjusted close price of Facebook, and then processing the results into their absolute value, we now have a measurement of volatility. For those who aren’t math obsessed as yours truly, z-score is a statistical tool where one takes each observation then subtracts the average, and then divides the difference by the standard deviation, the quotient is the z-score. This methodology is used in every field from medicine to biology to finance. By taking that result and looking at the absolute value, or the distance from zero, we get a unique insight into how Facebook’s growth looks.

After that unsolicited statistics lesson, let’s move on to the real purpose of this article. As the above graph, which runs from 8/20/12 to 7/24/17, shows, Facebook is hovering in an all-time low period of volatility. This chart and methodology reveal that Facebook has gotten over the initial volatility commonly seen in the first years of a stock’s life. This method doesn’t differ between positive and negative growth, rather it just looks at the swings in the change of price. To get a better idea of volatility and price, below is a graph that maps both share price and volatility.





Interestingly, Facebook’s share price increase has occurred as volatility has decreased. A stock that is reaching its all-time high at a time when its historic volatility is at an all-time low is a feat and a half. This is the root of why Facebook is a buy. This growth is not the product of overzealous investors driving up the demand, and by consequence the price, of a stock. This is real, solid, and stable growth. We are seeing everything an investor would want to see in a stock.

The contrarian can easily dismiss this as people being overly passionate about Facebook for the last five years, and this is just the by-product because people still love Facebook. Unlike stocks with long histories and industries with keystone indicators, Facebook is a toddler stock, with only a five-year history to stand on. Most would say the social media industry lacks a keystone indicator. Bank investors have gross private investment, automobile manufacturing investors have total vehicle sales, and real estate investors have commercial real estate prices. I reject the idea that there isn’t a keystone economic indicator; there’s an economic indicator for everything, we just have to spend some time weaving through the maze of economic data the U.S. government maintains.

There are indicators for Facebook and social media stocks. In fact there are two, horribly long named economic indicators curated by the Federal Reserve Economic Database. They are the Producer Price Index by Industry, Internet Publishing and Web Search Portals, Internet Publishing and Web Search Portals - Display and Other Advertising Sales and the Producer Price Index by Commodity for Advertising Space and Time Sales, Internet Advertising Sales, Excluding Internet Advertising Sold by Print Publishers. Both these indicators track the selling price, on Facebook’s end, for advertising online. If you look at both those indicators, you’ll see they have been in decline since they were conceived - this is a good sign. Much like inflation and unemployment, a decrease in this index is a good sign. While the index represents the value of the product that makes up the majority of Facebook’s revenue, it is only half the story. Much like when automobile manufacturers roll out a lower priced car option, their companies perform better. Lower advertising prices indicate that Facebook is able to offer an advertising “k-car” that can boost overall revenue and profits. If this index begins to climb, rapidly, it is a bad sign that only large vendors are able to exchange with Facebook and other social media giants. This would signal a decrease of consumers in the market and a decrease in profits for Facebook. Luckily for the investors long in Facebook, we aren’t seeing that.

In closing, Facebook is expensive, but valuable. It is trending up in price and sitting flat in volatility, both great tell-tale signs for investors who are bullish in Facebook. Stability, value, and strong economic indicators show that Facebook is a stock to long.