Tesla Is About To Beat Analyst Expectations

In May and June of this year, many Tesla (TSLA) bulls on Seeking Alpha (including myself) have pointed out the divergence of Tesla management's expectations and analyst expectations. Galileo Russell pointed out that analysts only have an average revenue estimate of $19 billion for 2018, with the highest estimate being $26.28 billion, while he himself projects $28 Billion in revenues from Model S/X/3 alone (not including PowerPack, PowerWall, and the Solar Roof). Here is his article. Along the same lines, Trent Eady in his recent article pointed out that analysts only expected about 2,000 Model 3 deliveries in 2017 and predicted that Tesla will deliver upwards of 20,000 Model 3s in 2017. In my own recent article, I focused on the bottom line by outlining my confident prediction that Tesla will be profitable in 2018. Tesla skeptics, on the other hand, have ridiculed the projections made in all three of these recent articles. At this point, however, these predictions actually seem conservative given the information in the recent Q2 quarterly shareholder letter and conference call.

In this article, I will explain why all of the metrics that I discussed above (Model 3 deliveries, revenues, and net profits for 2017 and 2018) are being underestimated by Wall Street analysts by using information from the recent quarterly shareholder letter and conference call. Finally, I will infer the implications from this analysis for Tesla's share price.

Model 3 Deliveries

(Above is a picture of the Model 3 body welding line from Tesla's shareholder letter)

Back in March, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas forecasted 2,000 Model 3 deliveries in 2017 and 90,000 Model 3 deliveries in 2018. In May, Goldman Sachs forecasted 2,025 Model 3 deliveries in 2017. Morgan Stanley is relatively bullish on Tesla with a $305 price target, and Adam Jonas is considered one of the most prominent Tesla bulls, Goldman Sachs meanwhile is relatively bearish on Tesla, with a $180 price target.

Tesla's management has been cautious about giving guidance about Model 3 deliveries in 2017 due to a steep production ramp and the arbitrary time distinctions of years and quarters. Instead, Tesla has opted to provide guidance for production run rates, such as their target of 5,000 vehicles per week run rate by the end of 2017. However, in the most recent Quarterly report, Tesla management wrote:

Based on our preparedness at this time, we are confident we can produce just over 1,500 vehicles in Q3, and achieve a run rate of 5,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2017.

This one statement completely discredits previous analyst projections. Producing 1,500 Tesla Model 3s in Q3 alone means Tesla is certain to exceed 2,000 deliveries in 2017. Moreover, Tesla guides that it will exit 2017 at a production run rate of 5,000 vehicles per week. If Tesla keeps producing at a level of 5,000 vehicles per week through 2018, they will produce about 250,000 vehicles in 2018, a level of production which guarantees that Tesla will exceed Morgan Stanley's forecast of 90,000 vehicles in 2018. Tesla's plan, however, is to ramp up Model 3 production from 5,000 per week to 10,000 per week at some point in 2018, and deliver 500,000 vehicles total between Models S, X and 3.

Either way, the demand for Tesla's Model 3 is enormous, with 455,000 net reservations (according to Musk on the quarterly call), and 1,800 net reservations coming in each day since July 28th. Therefore the number of Model 3s Tesla can deliver is completely dependent on Tesla's production ramp, not demand.

Tesla Revenues for 2017 and 2018

According to Yahoo Finance, Wall Street analysts estimate an average of $11.37 billion in revenues for 2017 and $19.53 billion for 2018. Both estimates are pessimistic. Tesla reported $5.485 billion in revenues in the first half of 2017, and wrote in their Q2 shareholder letter:

For the second half of 2017, we expect strong improvement in operating leverage as revenue should significantly increase in the second half of the year as compared to the first half, while operating expenses should remain essentially flat.

Tesla only needs to report $5.884 billion in revenues in the second half of 2017 to meet the average analyst estimate of $11.37 billion revenue in 2017, which is only a 7.3% or $398 million sequential increase in revenues. Considering Tesla's long history of robust revenue growth, a 7.3% increase from one two-quarter period to another is not "significant." Model 3 alone will likely add more than $398 million in additional revenues. Tesla is currently delivering only the long-range variant of Model 3 - starting at $44,000 - which means Tesla only needs to deliver 9,000 Model 3s in the second half of 2017 to provide a $398 million sequential increase in the second half of 2017. We should not forget that Tesla also anticipates Model S and X deliveries to increase in the second half of 2017 along with battery storage, solar roof, and solar panel installations, all of which lead to higher revenues. I suspect analysts will have to raise revenue projections to about $12 billion for 2017 in order to be accurate.

As for 2018 revenue projections, it's evident just how pessimistic the average analyst's projection of $19.53 billion in revenues actually is. If we assume that Model S/X revenues do not grow from their current ~$9 billion per year run rate, then all other sources of revenue would have to total $10.53 billion to meet this target. Model 3 alone will likely generate much more than $10.53 billion in revenues in 2018 because $10.53 billion is only about 250,000 Model 3s at a low-end average selling price of $42,500. Tesla aims to produce 400,000 Model 3s in 2018, and will very likely have an average selling price much higher than $42,500, considering the pricey options for Model 3:

I didn't even mention revenues from Tesla's PowerWall, PowerPack, solar panels, Solar Roof, and service operations which would easily add another $2.5 billion and likely much more. Overall, I expect analysts will have to raise revenue estimates for 2018 to $27 billion to be accurate.

Tesla Net Profit/Loss in 2017 and 2018

Wall Street analysts project that Tesla will have a net loss of $5.99 per share in 2017 and a $0.72 net loss in 2018. For the first two quarters of 2017, Tesla has lost $2.66 per share on a Non-GAAP basis. So if Tesla loses the same amount in the second half of 2017 as it did in the first half, then Tesla will lose $5.32 per share in 2017 and beat analyst projections. However, I will remind readers that Tesla expects a "strong improvement in operating leverage as revenue should significantly increase in the second half of the year as compared to the first half, while operating expenses should remain essentially flat." This increase in operating leverage in the second half of 2017 should translate to a decrease in the net loss from H1 2017 to H2 2017. So again, the analysts are far too pessimistic and will have to revise their projections upwards.

As for 2018, I'm now very confident that Tesla will be profitable rather than lose $0.72 per share. In fact, I believe that Tesla will show a net profit in the very first quarter of 2018 based on a conservative interpretation of the projections Tesla gives in their most recent quarterly shareholder letter.

My napkin math is as follows. I assume Tesla Model S/X gross profits will remain steady at about $600 million per quarter (actually, they were $627 million and $639 million in Q1 and Q2 of this year, but for the sake of argument I will round down). This is the case despite Tesla's guidance that Model S and X gross margins should improve to 30% by the end of the year and that Model S and X demand will allow for more deliveries. Next, I predict that Tesla will deliver 60,000 Model 3s in Q1 2018, which is conservative since it assumes that Tesla will stay at the 5,000 units per week production level through all of Q1 despite Tesla's intention to continue to ramp from 5,000 units per week in December 2017 to 10,000 units per week at some point in 2018. I also assume Model 3's average selling price will be only $42,500, which I have already explained above is a conservative estimate. I also assume that Tesla will achieve a 16% gross margin on Model 3, which is again very conservative, considering Musk's guidance that Model 3 will have a 25% gross margin once it hits steady production of 5,000 units per week. These assumptions result in $408 million gross profit from Model 3 in Q1 2018, which adds up to a total of $1.08 billion of gross profits from Model S, X and 3. On the cost side, I will assume Tesla's operating expenses to be $1 billion in Q1 2018, which represents 10.2% total growth and average 3.3% quarter-over-quarter growth from Q2 2017 operating expenses. This is conservative because Tesla expects operating expenses to be essentially flat in Q3 and Q4 2017 compared to Q1 and Q2. Consequently, $1.08 billion in gross profits and $1 billion in operating costs results in an operating profit.

Now of course between the operating profit line and net profit line there are those pesky lines known as interest income, interest expenses, other expenses, and taxes. But those lines are relatively small, especially considering that I did not add in Tesla's PowerWall, PowerPack, solar panel, Solar Roof, and service gross profits, which should easily outweigh those lines between operating profit and net profit in 2018. However, because all of these items are hard to estimate, and it is likely that even when included they result in an even higher net profit, I simply didn't include them in my calculation.

So, if Tesla is profitable in Q1 2018, it will certainly be profitable for the year as they will ramp up revenues and gross profits from the Model 3, PowerWall, PowerPack, solar panels, Solar Roof, and service. Therefore, the average analyst projection of a net loss of $0.72 per share is way too low, and will likely be revised upwards over the next few months.

Risks

Throughout this article, I have compared conservative interpretations of Tesla's guidance to the analyst consensus to show that analysts are very pessimistic compared to Tesla's management. Apparently, the market believes Tesla's management more than the Wall Street analysts since TSLA finished trading Thursday at $347.09, while analyst consensus is a 12-month price target of $303.39. So, before I move on to explain the implications of what I presented in previous sections of this article, I'd like to throw in a word of caution. Tesla's guidance may have been overly aggressive and they may face problems ramping up production of the Model 3, rendering even conservative interpretations of their guidance too optimistic. It is up to each individual to determine the likelihood that Tesla will hit their guidance based on their own due diligence.

It also should be noted that in order for Tesla to perform as analysts are currently predicting, they will have to miss their own guidance by larger margins than they ever have before.

Implications

Since analysts are overly pessimistic on every pertinent metric for 2017 and 2018 compared to Tesla management's guidance, their estimates will have to rise as Tesla executes and continues to express confidence in their guidance, as they have in the Q2 shareholder letter and conference call. When the analysts raise their estimates, they will also have to raise their price targets thereby causing the average price target of $303.39 to rise. Finally, higher price targets cause analysts to upgrade their outlook for the stock, which generally tends to put upward pressure on TSLA.

Moreover, if Tesla truly achieves profitability in 2018, then Tesla will join the S&P 500, which as Value Analyst explains in their recent article, is likely to result in permanent value creation.

Therefore, due to analyst projections being forced to increase as Tesla executes and TSLA being included in the S&P 500, TSLA will likely increase in share value through 2017 and 2018.