Aratana Therapeutics' (PETX) CEO Steven St. Peter on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rachel Reiff

Thank you, Anita. Good morning. This is Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications for Aratana Therapeutics. In a few moments, Dr. Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics will make some opening comments; and Craig Tooman, our Chief Financial Officer, will then review the second quarter 2017 financial results. Afterwards, we will open it up for Q&A.

Before we begin, I’d like to let you know that we will be making some forward-looking statements today. These statements involve uncertainties and risks and therefore should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Actual events and circumstances, which may be beyond our control, may differ from today’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, as a result of the risks, uncertainties and other important factors set forth in our filings with the SEC. Steven?

Steven St. Peter

Thank you, Rachel. Good morning. This is Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics. I’m pleased to review the highlights from the second quarter of 2017 and the weeks thereafter.

Aratana continues to focus on three priorities; one, executing on our commercial operations; two, completing the regulatory interactions required to make ENTYCE commercially available this fall; and three, continuing to advance additional therapeutic candidates. We also continue to manage our balance sheet, as evidenced by the recent amendment to our credit facility, which further strengthens our cash position.

With respect to establishing our commercial operations, the second quarter of 2017 represents the first full quarter of our promoting, both NOCITA and GALLIPRANT. As we move towards our plan for launching ENTYCE by the fall of 2017, assuming CVM approval at our manufacturing transfer, we believe we can strategically balance our direct sales organization with national and regional distributors to optimize our commercial efforts.

To remind you, our plan is to maintain the current direct sales organization at approximately its current size in the 2018. We believe that our sales team has quickly established a presence in the veterinary market, a presence, which is leveraged by the GALLIPRANT collaboration with Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and Company.

From Aratana’s perspective, the GALLIPRANT roll out continues to go extremely well. We were pleased to hear about same sentiment echoed on the Eli Lilly earnings call last month. GALLIPRANT is FDA-approved to treat the pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. It’s administered as a once daily oral flavored tablet.

GALLIPRANT enters an established multi-hundred million dollar market in the United States. However, GALLIPRANT has a unique mechanism of action, it’s an EP4 receptor antagonist. We believe that number of clinics that have stocked GALLIPRANT now exceeds 10,000, and approximately 75% of those clinics have already reordered GALLIPRANT.

We believe that GALLIPRANT can continue to participate in the market by one, competing for market share, and perhaps more importantly two, by expanding the market by offering a new tool with which to manage OA pain in the earliest stages of disease. So with respect to GALLIPRANT, things are on track and we are quite pleased with the initial results of the roll out.

I would now like to spend a couple of minutes discussing ENTYCE. ENTYCE is FDA-approved to stimulate appetite in dogs. ENTYCE mimics ghrelin, the naturally occurring hunger hormone. Before we launch ENTYCE, we need CVM approval of our manufacturing transfer and scale up.

In late June, 2017, we resubmitted the PAS. If this submission is approved, Aratana continues to believes we will be able to make ENTYCE commercially available by the fall of 2017. Having made the PAS submission, we resume production of additional commercial inventories consistent with that submission.

As previously discussed, we do intend to work with distributors to sell ENTYCE. We already have in -place agreements with what we consider to be the full complement of national and regional distributors, and we anticipate additional training on distributor reps in the coming months. Between Aratana sales force and distributors, we believe that we will have appropriate representation to successfully launch ENTYCE.

In addition to selling GALLIPRANT and prepping the market for the launch of ENTYCE, Aratana is also focused on its other FDA-approved therapeutic, NOCITA. NOCITA is a local postoperative analgesia indicated for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs, a common type of knee surgery.

In the second quarter of 2017, we saw a nice sequential increase in sales as a result of the continued growth of new accounts and strong reorder rates, including reorders accounting for more than 75% of NOCITA revenue within the second quarter.

The focus is now driving reorders and increasing the use of NOCITA in established accounts. The longer-term strategy is to work with the CVM to potentially expand the NOCITA label to include cats. As announced last month, Aratana achieved positive results with AT-003 and a pivotal field effectiveness study in client-owned cats.

The regulatory path to expand the NOCITA label to include cats is to file the various technical sections wait 180 days and assuming success with technical section complete letters then file the administrative NADA for cats. We anticipate that label expansions take approximately one year, and we will periodically provide updates on that progress.

Needless to say, we are very pleased with our progress in moving NOCITA forward in cats. And we continue to believe that NOCITA is a – have a meaning wall as a tool in a surgeon’s postoperative pain protocol in both cats and dogs. We believe that success is a leader in pet therapeutics, will require portfolio of compelling general practice therapeutics complemented with specialty therapeutics, and we’re very proud of our initial set of products.

Immediately, behind that therapeutics that I’ve already discussed, Aratana is working to advance additional therapeutic candidates. One, first, AT-014 for dogs. AT-014 is a novel canine immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma, a form of cancer.

During the second quarter of 2017, we submitted what we believe to be the final filing required to support conditional licensure by the USDA. We continue to anticipate conditional licensure in the second-half of 2017. And if we’re granted conditional licensure, we anticipate making AT-014 available to a group of veterinary oncologist, as we complete the additional work required by the USDA for full licensure.

Next, I’ll discuss AT-002 capromorelin for cats. Aratana is conducting a pivotal target animal safety study and separately a pivotal field effectiveness study evaluating capromorelin from weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease. The capromorelin is approved in cats, it would be approved under a separate NADA and marketed as a distinct brand.

And finally, AT-016, allogeneic adipose-derived stem cells for dogs. AT-016 is a therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs. We in-licensed the therapeutics from VetStem Biopharma, exclusively in the United States for dogs, and VetStem is responsible for the development pursuant to our license agreement.

VetStem is conducting a pivotal target animal safety study and separately a pivotal field effectiveness study, and we expect results from both studies in the second-half of 2017. Hence we believe we’re making good progress on AT-016.

That concludes my update on the individual therapeutic candidates. Obviously, while much of the recent focus has been on the commercial performance and prospects of our initial therapeutics, we do continue to move forward on an exciting therapeutic pipeline.

I’ll now turn it over to Craig, who will present the financial results. Craig?

Craig Tooman

Thanks, Steven, and good morning. Aratana continues to evolve and do a fully integrated commercial and development therapeutics company. As reported in our earnings release issued last evening, our total net revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $5.2 million. The $5.2 million is comprised of product sales and our licensing and collaboration revenues.

Our product sales include $3.7 million in GALLIPRANT product sales through Elanco for finished goods supply. This revenue is variable and independent on finished goods sold and delivered to Elanco. We’re pleased to see strong sequential growth and continued market adoption in NOCITA.

Our NOCITA net product sales were $637,000 this quarter compared to $327,000 in the first quarter of 2017. Our licensing and collaboration revenues from our agreement with Elanco was $804,000 for the second quarter of 2017. The $804,000 in licensing and collaboration revenue was made up of two components, co-promotion revenue for Aratana sales efforts and royalties.

The GALLIPRANT royalty is a mid-single to low double-digit percentage of net sales, and the co-promotion revenue is approximately 25% of the products gross profit through 2018. The $5.2 million in total revenues in the second quarter of 2017 compared to approximately $38 million in revenues in the second quarter of 2016. As you will recall, the second quarter of 2016 included the upfront payment from our strategic collaboration with Elanco.

Now, let me turn to our expenses. Our cost of product sales totaled $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2017 versus $1.7 million for the same period in 2016. This increase includes cost for GALLIPRANT supply, which is sold to Elanco and cost on NOCITA sold to the market.

In July, Elanco provided a notice of their intent to assume responsibility for manufacturing of GALLIPRANT. And we believe, the transfer will be completed by the end of the year. Thus, we anticipate the product sales and associated cost of products sales related to GALLIPRANT will no longer be recorded by us once the transfer is completed and the residual payments for the inventory are received.

Our research and development expenses this quarter totaled $3.7 million compared to $5.3 million for the second quarter in 2016. Although, we continue to run several pivotal programs, the decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to a reduction in milestone payments, which were achieved in 2016.

Additionally, SG&A expenses in the period ended June 30, totaled $6.9 million compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2016. This increase reflects the commercial activities to support our available products in the market. We believe that the SG&A expenses will remain relatively consistent through 2017, as we have the commercial and corporate infrastructure largely in place to support our commercialization efforts.

Overall, Aratana reported a net loss of $10.4 million or $0.26 diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2017 which compares to a net income of $21.2 million or $0.61 diluted net income per share reported for the second quarter of 2016. Again, the 2016 earnings were largely impacted by our upfront payment from the collaboration agreement with Elanco.

Turning to our cash and liquidity, as of June 30 we had approximately $80.7 million in cash, this includes approximately $26 million in net proceeds from the sale of our common stock. This balance also reflects operating cash used in the second quarter of 2017 of approximately $11.5 million and two months of principal payments paid on our term loan of approximately $2.3 million.

Turning to our loan and security agreement, after making principal payments for the months of May, June, and July, our outstanding principle balance at the end of July, which includes our term loan of $31.5 million and revolving credit facility of $5 million is $36.5 million in total.

As reported in our earnings release and our 10-Q, we have amended the terms of our loan. We believe this amendment allows us to continue to resource or commercial launches by extending the interest only period and delaying the immediate principal repayment of our outstanding loans without any changes to covenants or interest rate.

Let me just highlight the financial terms of this amendment. First, we were able to amend the interest-only period on the remaining term loan principle for six months. We began making principal payments on the term loan in May 2017. With this amendment we stopped making the monthly principle payments and only make interest payments through January of 2018, and then payment on both the principle and accrued interest starting in February 2018 for the next 21 months.

Second our $5 million revolving credit facility with one-time payment was originally due this October. We were able to extend the interest only payment period for an additional 12 months until October of 2018. From that point the repayment of the revolving credit facility is over an additional 12 months, and instead of the one-time payment of the entire $5 million.

Turning to the full year 2017 outlook, last quarter we stated that we believe our operating expenses for R&D and SG&A will be approximately $45 million, which we believe is still correct. Based on our operating plan and recent debt amendment, we estimate our year-end cash balance to be approximately $65 million. We believe that our current cash position will allow us to fund our current operating plan and our debt obligations due at least 2019.

Our current operating plan contemplates the launch of ENTYCE by the fall of 2017 and continued growth in sales of GALLIPRANT, along with the achievement of certain Elanco collaboration agreement milestones. As a reminder, we have previously stated that we are eligible to receive a $4 million milestone payment related to the transfer of GALLIPRANT manufacturing to a third-party supplier, which under certain circumstances we anticipate earning in 2018. This milestone is not related to the transfer of manufacturing responsibility to Elanco, which we believe may occur by the end of 2017.

We are also eligible for a $4 million milestone payment upon European marketing authorization for the treatment of OA pain inflammation in dogs. We believe we could also earn this milestone payment in 2018. Finally, based on achievement of certain annual GALLIPRANT net sales thresholds, we are also eligible for sales milestone payments, the first of these milestones would be a $15 million payment which we believe we could earn as early as 2018.

In summary, we continue to be prudently investing and growing our commercially available therapeutics and developing our innovative pipeline.

Now we will – I’d be happy to take question, operator.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Kreger with William Blair. Please go ahead.

John Kreger

Thanks very much. Steven, can you just go back to some of your comments about NOCITA, so the efficacy submission in cats, when do you expect that to happen?

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

John Kreger

John Kreger

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

John Kreger

John Kreger

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Craig Tooman

Craig Tooman

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

John Kreger

John Kreger

The next question comes from Bruce Jackson with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bruce Jackson

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. First if I could get back to the manufacturing transfer, so you expect that to be complete by the end of 2017; then does the milestone payment hit in the fourth quarter or would that hit in the first quarter of 2018?

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Bruce Jackson

Bruce Jackson

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

So our plan is we will continue to work with Elanco to generate new data which we’ll continue to submit in that interaction. Ultimately the way that that plays out is you get – you finally get a marketing authorization and that’s the kind of the final step in that and that’s we said kind of in that, you know 2018. So that’s the latest on that.

Bruce Jackson

Okay.

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Bruce Jackson

Bruce Jackson

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

So we said in May, we would file that in the upcoming weeks. We filed that in late June, and typically it’s a 120-day review period, which would take us out into the fall. And we have the inventories that we believe we have the PAS approval we’ll be able to launch and we’re making additional inventories. So our plan is to be ready to launch when we get that and assuming we get that approval.

Bruce Jackson

Bruce Jackson

The next question comes from Jon Block with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Block

Great. Thanks, guys. Good morning. Steven, actually, it’s just sort of follows up on that statement that you made. So for ENTYCE, you started the manufacturing after the recent resubmission. So do you feel good about sort of stocking the shelves of the distributors of the different SKUs for their product in 4Q 2017?

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Jonathan Block

Jonathan Block

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Jonathan Block

Jonathan Block

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

But then our plan is over time to get margins in line with what our industry margins, which is kind of at 60% to 65% gross margin, and that’s kind of what we’ve said. So that’s the plan to get there. We’ve not said exactly when we think we can get there, but the plan is to get there.

Jonathan Block

Jonathan Block

Craig Tooman

Craig Tooman

Jonathan Block

Jonathan Block

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

So I think it – I don’t think you want to jump in do that. I mean, the label is restricted now with dogs cranial cruciate ligament surgery. But veterinarians use 90% of the time, they’re using products that have never even been approved in that particular species. So I think it’s informative to see how the customers are using the product before you spend the additional money on regulatory studies.

So our focus has been funding more kind of marketing studies of working with veterinarians to understand where the real commercial opportunities are then steaming prudently against that. But we did feel like doing the regulatory study that would result in cats being on the label was important. And so we conducted that study and announced a positive pivotal field effective study on that, which we think will allow us to expand the label in cats.

Jonathan Block

Jonathan Block

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

So there’s different pieces along there that we can talk about, which Craig will about and kind of sync that up for you. But I think that what we did try to signal today is, being in 10,000 clinics in the second quarter launch is pretty remarkable and having 75% of those customers all reordering the product is pretty remarkable.

So we feel like the fundamentals are in place for long-term success. If we can continue to drive duration of therapy, really position the product where we want to position it, which is from the earliest stages of disease and expand the overall market, that’s where I think you’re really going to see the revenue. But you’ve got to get into the clinics and you’ve got to get in and use the product and we got them to get into reorder the product.

So we’re early in that cycle, and that’s why some of that not being as it’s not as clear. But we don’t want you to miss the big picture, which is, we’re trying to give you the read on the interest in the product. But Craig, maybe you can talk about that?

Craig Tooman

Craig Tooman

So we are, as you know, the sole provider of GALLIPRANT. We do the manufacturing until that’s transferred, and we actually sell that inventory, the finished goods to Elanco once we complete the formulation in the packaging. And then we recorded the product sales when it’s delivered to Elanco and that includes that small margin that people have asked about. So when that transfer occurs, you no longer will see that in the revenue line and products sales, but you’ll no longer see it in COGS as well. So that just that more margin will go away.

Elanco will hold the inventory until ordered and shipped to distribution. So once Elanco sales a product to distribution and distribution hold some inventory to fulfill the customer demand. That’s the point on the licensing and collaboration revenue, where as a percentage – based on percentage of Elanco sale to distribution, we are getting both royalties in the collaboration.

So that’s two very distinct groups. The products sales and inventory we sell to them, the licensing and collaboration revenue, again, is based on the distribution level percentages. So I just want to make that very clear, because we’ve had a few of those questions. So the product sales is $3.7 million this quarter and the licensing and collaboration is $804,000, I hope that’s a little bit more clear.

Jonathan Block

Jonathan Block

The next question comes from Erin Wright with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Erin Wright

Great, thanks. I just asked this one before, but curious how your thoughts have evolved, I guess, since launch. How that’s kind of prescribing GALLIPRANT now? Are they using it as a supplement, or in conjunction, or as an alternative to other products, such as Rimadyl and what are your thoughts on Deramaxx kind of in the category and how is that changing the competitive landscape, or is it at all? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

So I think there is the potential for the branded products, I believe the ability to make that that case. But the real focus for us is positioning the product from the early stages of disease, get dogs on the product, have it – be well tolerated. One of the challenges with the COGS getting inside, as we’ve talked about, is the average. Most of the dogs are not on therapy more than 40 days per year. And that’s because of the blood monitoring and safety concerns and some other variables that affect the duration of therapy that dogs should be on a medicine for chronic osteoarthritis pain more than 40 days a year.

So we think GALLIPRANT without the requirements of blood monitoring and kind of the biology. That that’s going to allow us to get to a segment of dog that today aren’t participating in that prescription into that market. We’re interestingly, there’s a huge non-prescription market. And we think that’s where it gives an opportunity to potentially have a prescription-based therapy for that segment, and that’s really how you expand the market.

Erin Wright

Erin Wright

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

We were in the clinics. We obviously talk about ENTYCE, because it’s FDA approved. So we have this whole period being there talking about ENTYCE. And the – I think, the Elanco thoughts have been very generous in allowing and including us in pretty much everything around GALLIPRANT, and they’ve been a very good partner in that sense.

So, we’re pleased. I think we heard Eli Lilly, I think, their call was last week, or a week before, where they said it was on track. And they – they’re the ones who are – they’re out there with the number of clinics and reorder rate. So I think we’re very satisfied.

Erin Wright

Erin Wright

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Erin Wright

Erin Wright

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Erin Wright

Erin Wright

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Erin Wright

Erin Wright

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Erin Wright

Erin Wright

The next question comes from the Swayampakula with Ramakanth – I’m sorry, Swayampakula Ramakanth with H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Good morning Steven, this is RK from HCW. A couple of questions on the pipeline. It looks like all the commercial questions have been asked. On the status of AT-014, this is for osteosarcoma, what steps are needed so that you can get ready and get to commercialization with that product?

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Now as we will talk more about our commercial plans on that, but under a conditional licensure there are some additional work you need to do to get the final licensure. So, I think our strategy is to certainly work with some oncologist to get in their hands and begin to get it available commercially and also help us get that additional regulatory work done for the full licensure. So we’ll – I think a pretty modest availability of the products early on while you are finishing the work to get their full licensure and then you are able to support it more after that.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

So there’s a large segment of the market where that type of a therapy could be interesting. And there’s other companies out there that are working in that segment, I mean Zoladex, who recently completed the acquisition of a small company, looking at a monoclonal antibody approach. We actually have a regenerative type biology going into that segment. So I think it’s an attractive segment, but it’s not the same as the old daily therapy that when you begin to talk about the millions of dogs that are out there getting 018 and you are able to address a segment with that type of a therapy, you know it’s pretty interesting.

And historically there has been what’s called an autologous service, so that’s veterinarian to take tissue from a dog, process the material from that dog, concentrates the stem cells and reinject those stem cells into that same dog and so that’s a service, it’s not considered kind of like on the human side, that’s a service, not considered a product. And there’s, we think thousands of dogs, veterinarians that have used that type therapy, but it’s never been FDA approved.

So what we’re doing with the allogeneic therapy is we take the fat cells from some – few dogs and concentrate those allogeneic or adipose derived stem cells expand those and then we have an off-the-shelf therapy that can be used in tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of dogs. So there is an on-the-shelf therapy ready to go and you don’t need to go through the harvesting and processing and all of that for a particular dog. So obviously an allogeneic process is an FDA product and that is in approval. So we’ve already run a large pilot study that included approximately 10 sites and was a positive study. And now based on that we are partnered – work with partner to design the pivotal field effectiveness study, which is underway now.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Swayampakula Ramakanth

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from David Gu with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Gu

David Gu

Craig Tooman

Yes.

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

David Gu

David Gu

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

So we can’t talk about that today. We’re not able to go into that level of detail. But we are pleased again with GALLIPRANT sort of big picture. And so over time, we’ll try to communicate on that, but we really can’t. But you really hit the central issue of how you make this the blockbuster that that we believe that can be.

David Gu

David Gu

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

David Gu

David Gu

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

David Gu

David Gu

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

David Gu

David Gu

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

David Gu

David Gu

And next question comes from Douglas Tsao with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Douglas Tsao

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. So just maybe an update or and some sort of thoughts in terms of your own build out of your commercial infrastructure if you get ready for the ENTYCE launch in the next several weeks. And do you think that you’ve learned anything from the initial experience of GALLIPRANT that might be sort of leading to some fine tuning in terms of how you’re going to necessarily go-to-market with that product?

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

And as they go into those clinics, because ENTYCE is approved, it’s an opportunity for them to refine the call list that they have. So when we launch ENTYCE, we were able to really position that well and we’re known to those customers, we know the clinics, we have mapped out the routes.

So we’ve been using the last year very strategically to get to know the clinics, obviously, to sell GALLIPRANT, as we participate in that NOCITA, but also thinking very much about the ENTYCE and understanding the landscape as well. And so we think that’s been a very valuable here, and we started with a very experienced group of sales reps. And I think they’re very anxious as we are and a lot of you are to be able to sell ENTYCE.

So we look forward to doing that and executing well. And the other big thing is working with the distributor reps in those territories. I mean, the way that you can really leverage your commercial presence with only 25 therapeutic specialists out there is, you’ve got to work with your distributor reps, of which there’s hundreds from each of the largest distributors. And so to the extent that we’ve been able to do that, that’s going to – I think, we believe accelerate our market adoption of ENTYCE.

Douglas Tsao

Douglas Tsao

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

Douglas Tsao

Douglas Tsao

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

I think the other thing is you got to take the opportunity to make sure that you don’t misposition the product and scenarios where it’s not going to do well. I mean a dog that is crashing and not eating is in dire straits that is not where you want to see the trial of ENTYCE. You know so I think the position of the product is going to be not only about selecting where we’re likely to win, but also avoiding the situations where the experience is not really going to be a good one for anybody.

Douglas Tsao

Okay.

The next question is a follow-up from John Kreger with William Blair. Please go ahead.

John Kreger

Hey thanks. Craig or Steven, it looks like you filed a $100 million shelf this morning, can you just talk about that? Do you ever preference of what that timing might be? Preference towards common stock versus debt, just sort of give us an update on what you’re thinking there?

Steven St. Peter

Steven St. Peter

John Kreger

John Kreger

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Steven St. Peter for any closing remarks. Pease go ahead.

Steven St. Peter

So, thank you operator. In closing I’ll just state, we continue to believe in the pet therapeutics opportunity, both from the development perspective and the commercial perspective. And in the past few years I think we’ve proven our ability to access innovation and complete the rigorous regulatory approval process and we continue to step up through the challenges of commercial manufacturing and we believe we will succeed and we’re executing on our commercial operations.

And so we believe that our model is being validated and it’s becoming increasingly visible with the large animal health companies; but one you know pets and B therapeutics are attractive with the source of growth in margin. So what’s left is to execute and that’s what we intend to do. And we’d like to thank everyone for attending today’s call and we appreciate your continued interest and support. Thank you.

