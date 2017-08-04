Rubicon: Turning Around

Investment Thesis

Rubicon (RUBI) is turning around, and is already half past it. The market, as irrational as it could be, has completely discounted Rubicon's worth and values it primarily by its cash holdings. While Rubicon is suffering because of its own (in)actions, the market is right now extremely pessimistic with any action taken by the management. This brings us a very attractively priced growth stock which is in middle of turn around. The management has taken all right steps in achieving this turn around by 2018. Though a lot is dependent on management's execution, at the current share price, most of the risks are baked in. This stock is suitable for long term investors focused on value and growth with some risk appetite on short term.

This article aims to provide insights on the Ad-tech industry and Rubicon. This would come very handy to someone trying to understand the complicated dynamics of ad-tech and why Rubicon (RUBI) is being hammered recently.

A brief overview of Rubicon and ad-tech

Rubicon is an advertisement technology company. The company is aimed at the supply side, which means that it is focused on generating more revenue for the publishers.



Ad-tech industry is a very rapidly evolving industry. There were many problems and many technological breakthroughs over the last decade. During the initial era, publishers were having direct deals set up by advertisers. Years later, real-time bidding or RTB was introduced in order to enable publishers to maximize revenues from advertisers. Rubicon was one of the pioneers in enabling real-time bidding.

In order to make sure an inventory is filled, an ad-request is first sent to one platform and, if it is not filled, it is passed back to another platform and so on. This method of passing back request is called a waterfall. The obvious problem with the waterfall is that, the platform located at the start of the waterfall will have access to a lot of inventory as compared to the platform that is at the end of the waterfall. Naturally, the platforms that are providing high revenue and high quality are located at the start of the waterfall. Rubicon had a strong market position as a premium platform and was able to convince publishers to put it at the start. This had traditionally enabled Rubicon to reap significant benefits as compared to other platforms.

Last year, the publishers started realizing that instead of sending sequential request in a waterfall, they can send parallel request to multiple platforms and pick the best bid out of all. This way they can maximize their revenue by providing equal opportunity to all platforms. Appnexus, which is another giant in this field, had contributed to this process and helped develop an open source header bidding technology "prebid.js". What started as an initiative to counter Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) dominance ended up causing a revolution in the industry.

Header bidding has its own drawbacks. It increases the number of requests from the browser and also increases the number of requests to the platforms. Rubicon could have seen this issue beforehand and might have decided to play wait and watch. But, that had turned out to be an unprecedented wave which they were caught off guard. Probably, they were a bit too complacent being the market leader in waterfall. This is definitely a blunder they did in a very rapidly changing industry.

Rubicon did recognize this mistake and started corrective actions. But it was a little too late to play catch-up in this industry. As the industry moved away from waterfall, revenue tanked. They are partially right in telling that header bidding increases the technology cost due to increase in number of requests. However, the industry has already recognized it and very recently, AppNexus released the server-side header bidding code as an open source project again. This solves one half of the problem which is to reduce the number of requests made by the browser. But the other half of the problem (increased traffic to the platforms) has yet to be solved.

Rubicon expects that the industry will consolidate on the latter half of the problem and few strong players would emerge. Hence it is investing quite a bit in order to prepare for that consolidation and aggressively gain market share when that happens. The recent acquisition of nToggle is very much towards that goal. nToggle's technology is supposed to address the problem of handling too many requests coming towards Rubicon. They aim to solve this by using their proprietary filtration system to reduce "noise" before it comes to Rubicon platform. It is not clearly known how exactly their "traffic shaping" works. But, at this moment, we will need to give benefit of doubt to the management.

Current performance

Now, let us dig into the company's financial statements.

As we can expect, revenue has declined by almost 40%. The decline is felt even more on desktop (50%) as compared to mobile (20%). One of the reasons is the emerging Trend towards mobile platform. This is evident from the change in advertising spend. While there is almost no change on mobile advertising spend, there has been a 30% decline on desktop at advertising spend.



Another metric that can be used to judge a performance of an ad-tech company is the take rate. This merely represents the ratio of net revenue to the advertising spend. In other words, this represents how well a company is able to convert its costs into revenue. The take rate has been declining, which will be the trend with header bidding. Companies need to work really hard against numerous competition and noise in order to achieve meaningful performance. It is a tough road for all ad-tech companies in this space.

As we can see above, there is a sharp decline in total revenue while the decline in expenses is only moderate. Note that Rubicon has also exited from the intent marketing which it was engaging in last year. There were a few restructuring costs over the last two quarters. CEO Michael Barrett has mentioned that it is unlikely that any of the restructuring costs will appear in future quarters.



Overall, the company must increase revenue. Some how, it should figure out a way to chase more volume to maintain a more reasonable take rate.

Views on future performance

Bullish view:

The author is of the view that the worst period for Rubicon is this current quarter and possibly next quarter. But, the loss should be contained in the next quarter and free cash flow should improve over the next few quarters. Ad-tech industry, as mentioned previously, is a very Dynamic industry and anyone who is caught off guard is trampled upon instantly. Rubicon had this first-hand experience with header bidding. Based on the earnings call, management is very much aware of this risk and is taking active steps to make Rubicon a market leader in the upcoming revolution of server-side header bidding. The acquisition of nToggle is supposed to help that aspect.

As per nToggle, there will be multiple advantages for Rubicon moving forward. Some of the obvious ones are

high win ratio

access to high quality inventory

lower technology cost

Each of the above would result in direct increase in revenue and boost the cash flow. The stock is currently trading at an incredibly low valuation. The market is most certainly missing Rubicon's IP which is a significant part for a tech company at this scale. For investors who are focused on value and growth, the current situation is ripe for picking up a great growth story at a great bargain. But be ready for volatility in the short term as previous growth stories are dismantled and new ones are set up.

Bearish view:

Rubicon is relatively young and small, and is valued purely in terms of its potential growth. We had seen its stock price being hammered when it's growth prospects dimmed out. Management is supposed to learn from the past mistakes and avoid these in the future. However, there is always a risk of the management being too complacent or putting too much effort in a direction that doesn't bear fruit. In such cases, it is very much possible for the management to burn away cash reserves, which is currently one of the greatest strengths of Rubicon. The acquisition of nToggle already had eaten away a big chunk of these reserves. We need to wait and watch how the next two quarters will turn out. For investors who do not have much of risk appetite, it is preferable to stay on sidelines for at least next two quarters and revisit the company's performance in 2018.

Conclusion

Rubicon could achieve very high growth over the next 12 months or erode away to below book value. The investors are urged to understand the industry dynamics and make appropriate choices. Though the author is bullish on outlook, the story really depends on management's execution of strategy and the results of nToggle that would appear over next two quarters. But, by then it is likely that the market has warmed up a bit to Rubicon and the stock starts to recover back. This stock surely is for someone with a risk appetite and a long term view of at least 12 months.

