Real Estate Weekly: Another Record Week As Earnings Hit High-Gear

REITs finished the week lower by 0.5% after three straight weeks of strength. Records continue to be broken across equity indices, helped by strong economic data and positive earnings surprises this week. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow Jones broke through the 22,000 mark.

Outside of the REIT space, the other real estate equity sectors were generally stronger on the week. Homebuilders and commercial construction were higher on the week despite relatively weak construction spending data. Mortgage REITs climbed 1% while ex-US real estate gained 0.5%

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 1.4% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 3.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Earnings Season Continues

Earnings season continued on a relatively strong note this week. With over 75% of REITs having reported, more than 50% of REITs we cover have beat expectations while less than 20% missed estimates. More than twice as many REITs raised guidance relative to those who lowered guidance. Shopping Center, Industrial, Apartments, Net Lease REITs and Data Centers were the winners of earnings season. Healthcare, Storage, and Student Housing were disappointing.

This week, we began our REIT Rankings quarterly updates, which will continue over the next several weeks.

Apartments: 2Q17 earnings and guidance were generally better than expected. While overall job growth is slowing, high-wage job growth has actually accelerated in recent quarters. We caution that this optimism may be short-lived as there is a heavy pipeline of projects that will be completed in 2H17 and through 2018. Demand remains the wild card.

Student Housing Student housing REITs delivered a mixed 2Q17. ACC slightly missed earnings estimates while EDR was inline. Both EDR and ACC remain roughly on-pace for flat YoY occupancy and 3% rent growth. Development remains the modus operandi and growth engine, but recent operational missteps have hurt EDR.

Manufactured Housing: Q217 earnings were generally better than expected. Occupancy gains were impressive, as was year-over-year rent growth of 3.7%, outpacing the other residential REIT sectors. Same-unit NOI growth was solid at 5.5%. Job growth has been strongest in the goods-producing sectors so far in 2017. Confidence and economic data for this segment of the labor market have improved dramatically since election day.

Below we show the performance since the start of earnings season. Shopping centers have surged more than 7% while healthcare has declined nearly 5%.

The best five performing REITs on the week were Spirit Realty (SRC), Verreit (VER), Care Capital (CCP), DuPont Fabros (DFT), and Cousins Properties (CUZ).

The worst five performers were HCP (HCP), Mack Cali (CLI), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), CBL Malls (CBL), and GGP (GGP).

Real Estate Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

Construction Spending Continues to Moderate After Strong Start to 2017

Construction spending continued to moderate in June. Private construction spending fell 1.3% following a weak April and May. Residential spending, the only category seeing any inflation-adjusted growth, is higher by 9.2% YoY, but has declined in three consecutive months. Nonresidential spending is now just 1.1% higher year-over-year. Residential spending has declined due to a pullback in multifamily construction as investors and lenders await to see the effects of the high-levels of new supply hitting the market through 2018.

Weak public construction spending continues to be a drag on the headline number. After the election, we had discussed how we expected to see a significant pick-up in public construction spending through a large-scale infrastructure plan. Obviously we have not seen that, and public construction spending continues to decline, with most of this decline at the state and local level. Public construction spending has been essentially flat for over a decade (and declining on a real basis), and has fallen from 2.1% of GDP in 2009 to 1.4% of GDP in June 2017.

Real Estate Lending Markets Tighten

This week, the Federal Reserve published their quarterly Senior Loan Officer Survey. In the report, loan officers reported weakening demand for commercial real estate-backed loans and a tighter lending standards for these loans. Demand for CRE loans increased from late 2010 until early 2017, when the index dipped below break-even for the first time since 2009. Lending standards have gotten tighter in every quarter since 2015. We believe that tighter lending conditions are a net-positive for high-quality REITs, who have broader access to capital than private market competitors when market conditions tighten.

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

The overall health of the labor markets continues to be impressive across nearly all metrics. The US economy added 209k jobs in June, beating expectations. More than 1.2 million jobs have been added so far in 2017 and 17 million jobs have been added since the beginning of 2010. Average hourly earnings took a mild step higher and continues along an upward trend around 2.5% YoY growth, while CPI inflation remains low, a good development for financial markets.

We look closely at several industry groups within the employment data because of their effect on the real estate markets: construction and retail. Construction employment growth, which we view as a useful indicator of supply growth within the real estate sector, has moderated since peaking in 2014. BLS and ADP data are consistent in showing roughly 2.8% YoY growth in construction employment, a solid rate of growth, but short of the 7% rate of growth seen in 2014.

Retail employment continues to decline and the YoY rate of growth is now 0.0%. It's important to note that the weakness is concentrated in the department store and apparel segments, and that most categories of retail are actually performing quite well. Restaurants and other food service businesses continue to grow above the rate of overall job growth. Like the broader US economy, the brick-and-mortar retail sector is shifting away from a goods-centric product-mix to a food, services, and entertainment-centric mix.

Bottom Line

REITs finished the week modestly lower after three straight weeks of gains. The strong NFP report on Friday lifted US equity markets to yet another record high. Earnings season continued on a relatively strong note this week. With over 75% of REITs having reported, more than 50% of REITs we cover have beat expectations while less than 20% missed estimates.

Shopping Center, Industrial, Apartments, Net Lease REITs and Data Centers were the winners of earnings season. Healthcare, Storage, and Student Housing were disappointing. This week, we began our REIT Rankings quarterly updates, which will continue over the next several weeks. So far, we have updated our reports for Apartments, Student Housing, and Manufactured Housing.

Construction spending continues to moderate after a strong start to 2017. Residential spending has pulled-back as investors and lenders await the effects of increased supply on multifamily markets. Lending standards continued to tighten for CRE loans in the Federal Reserve's report. Demand for CRE loans was weaker for the second straight quarter after 24 straight quarters of strength.

Last week, we began a new series: "Building the Optimal REIT Portfolio for the Generalist" with Part 1: Yield REIT s and Part 2: Growth REITs. We noted that more than other investment sectors, real estate is a dynamic ecosystem of independent subsectors that each react and respond very differently to a given set of economic conditions. Most of our research looks at REITs at the sector-level, breaking the real estate universe into 13 asset categories. Investors often take a different approach when building a portfolio.

We introduced a different categorization of the REIT universe that better addresses these goals and constraints and hopefully allows generalist investors to have a better understanding of how their REIT holdings fit within their portfolio. We use our quantitative models to break REITs into three categories: Yield, Growth, and Hybrid REITs. We outline the characteristics of these three categories below.

Next week, we will continue updating our REIT Rankings series with quarterly updates for all 13 sectors. Be sure to check out our prior sector updates leading up to Q2 earnings season: Data Center, Single Family Rentals, Healthcare, Industrial, Net Lease, Mall, Self-Storage, Shopping Center, and Office.

