RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's (RIOCF) CEO Edward Sonshine on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Qi Tang

Thanks, Christian and good morning everyone. We are pleased to reveal RioCan's second quarter results that were released after the market closed yesterday. RioCan had another strong quarter in Q2 with committed occupancy increasing to 96.7%. In comparison to Q2 2016, we achieved same property NOI growth of 1.9% in the second quarter and more than 25% increase in both FFO and net income from our continuing operations.

Despite the announcement by Sears that they were seeking creditor protection and persisting negative headlines about the retail in general, our key operational performance metrics in Q2 2017, which [Rex] will speak to shortly were again strong. Looking at the financial results for the quarter, net income from continuing operations for Q2 2017 is $155.1 million compared to $142.7 million during the same period in 2016, representing an increase of $12.4 million.

Excluding fair value adjustments, net income from continuing operations for Q2 2017 is $142.2 million compared to $113.4 million in 2016, representing an increase of $28.8 million or 25.4%. This increase of $28.8 million is largely the result of $13.8 million higher NOI primarily due to property acquisitions, strong same property NOI growth, and higher streamlined rent revenue.

$10.3 million in gains related to the disposition of available for sale marketable securities, $3.5 million in lower interest expenses on the refinancing of debt at lower effective rates, $2.6 million in lower general and administrative expenses, mainly due to mark-to-market adjustments for cash titled unit-based compensation, and $2.3 million in higher property management and asset management fee and other income due mainly to a fee income on co-ownership development; partly offset by 1.8 million in higher transaction and other costs; $1.2 million lower inventory income and deferred tax recoveries in Q2 2017; and $1.1 million in lower dividend income from available-for-sale marketable securities.

Despite the sale of our U.S. operations in 2016, FFO which reflects the combined results of both continuing and discontinued operation, increased by $13.5 million or 10.1% to $146.6 million in Q2 2017, as compared to 133.1 million in Q2 2016.

On a per unit basis, FFO increased 9.6% to $0.45 per unit for Q2 2017, in comparison to $0.41 in Q2 2016. Excluding the Target settlement in Q4 2015, this is our strongest quarterly FFO per unit that RioCan has ever reported.

We continue to report strong FFO growth in our continuing operations in the second quarter. FFO from continuing operations increased 25.5% or $29.6 million in Q2 2017 over Q2 2016. Our results benefited from NOI from acquisitions that we completed in 2016 using the net proceeds from the sale of the U.S. portfolio, strong same-property NOI growth, gains from the disposition of available-for-sale marketable securities, interest expense savings as a result of lower interest rates upon refinancing, and lower G&A costs related to mark-to-market adjustment on cash settled unit-based compensation, as well as higher fee income.

Our FFO payout ratio on a rolling 12 month basis was 82% for Q2 2017, improved from 83.3% for the same period ended June 30, 2016 excluding the target settlement, despite the sale of the US portfolio in Q2 2016. This was primarily driven by the 25.5% growth in FFO from continuing operations as noted earlier. The Q2 2017 FFO payout ratio also improved compared to the first quarter 2017 ratio of 83.9% due to consecutive quarters of growth in same property NOI and FFO from continuing operations.

Same property NOI growth was strong in Q2 up 1.9% or $3 million. Approximately $1.6 million of the increase is related to higher occupancy, renewal rate growth and contractual rent increases, and the remaining $1.4 million increase in NOI is related to Target backfills and other expansion and re-development projects completed.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter decreased $2.6 million or 19% primarily due to mark-to-market adjustment for cash-settled unit-based compensation as noted earlier. Overall, we anticipate that G&A cost will be relatively flat in 2017 in relation to 2016 for continuing operations.

Looking briefly now at our capital structure and leverage. Our leverage ratio on our proportionate share bases at the end of the quarter was 41.5%, up from 40.8% as of Q1 2017, primarily due to redemption of the trust Series C preferred units on June 30, 2017.

As we have indicated in past quarters, we expect this ratio will remain at the higher end of our 38% to 42% range in the second half of 2017. At the end of the quarter, our debt to adjusted EBITDA further improved to 7.51x outperforming our target of 8x.

As of June 30, 2017 we have exceeded all of our targeted debt metrics for the first time since we set the target. We will continue to be disciplined in our capital management and will strife to further improve our debt metrics.

During the quarter, we issued $300 million four year term Series Z senior unsecured debentures that carry a coupon rate of 2.194%. And as mentioned on our last call, we exercised our option to extend the maturity date of our operating line of credit to May 31, 2022. We redeemed the Series C preferred units at the end of June 2017, which were effectively treated as debt by the rating agencies.

During the remainder of 2017 given the current interest rate environment, despite the recent interest hike by the Bank of Canada, we will continue to benefit from interest savings with approximately $514 million of mortgage debt maturing at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 4%.

Our pool of unencumbered assets has further grown to over $7.1 billion as of the end of Q2 and now generates 52.6% of annualized NOI above our target of 50%. We are committed to our development and intensification program, which will secure a more diverse stream of cash flows for RioCan and further unlock the potential value in [indiscernible] our existing portfolio.

As of June 30, 2017 our share of the estimated development pipeline consists of 24.1 million square feet of density of which 94.1% or 22.7 million square feet are residential or mixed-use projects. We have achieved zoning approvals on approximately 44.6% or 10.7 million square feet and have submitted zoning applications on a further 29.4% or 7.1 million square feet.

We will continue to maintain our strong balance sheet and credit fundamentals while investing in our development program. We will continue to fund our development pipeline by recycling capital from disposition of selected investment properties, the sale of marketable securities and various strategic development partnerships to manage our development risk and capital needs.

Over the past five years, we have completed approximately 1.5 billion of disposition through our capital recycling program, not including the US sales. In Q2 2017, we entered into a 50/50 JV with Killam Apartment REIT for our Gloucester residential development in Ottawa, and formed a 50% JV with Concert Real Estate Corporation for our Sunnybrook Plaza development in Toronto.

Overall we are very pleased with the first half of the year with strong asset flow growth, multiple quarters of solid same property NOI Growth, and committed occupancy approaching closer to 97%.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to [Rex] for a update on RioCan's operations this past quarter.

John Ballantyne

Thank you Qi and good morning everyone.

We're very pleased with our results in Q2, which improved upon the strong start that we had in Q1. We are confident that we will continue to see positive results in the second half of 2017 and throughout 2018.

RioCan’s headline occupancy rate increased to 96.7% in Q2 2017 from 96.2% in Q1 2017. More importantly, RioCan’s in place occupancy rate increased to 95.2% in Q2 2017 versus 94.4% in Q1 2017. The gap between headline occupancy and in place occupancy is narrowing as numerous tenants that lease space in the former target premises continue to take possession and open for business.

The increase in headline occupancy and in place occupancy is helping to fuel improving same property results. In Q2 2017, same property growth was 1.9% and our outlook for 2017 remains optimistic. Our expectations for same property growth for the full year 2017 are at the higher end of the 1% to 2%, with the Target backfill tenant deliveries being one of the more significant drivers of this growth.

Our second quarter leasing results continue to be strong. RioCan completed 456,000 square feet of new leasing in the second quarter at an average rate per square foot of [$17.64]. The slight decrease in the average rent per square foot versus Q1 is the result of the fact that a significant portion of the new leasing completed in Q2 was done in larger units, many of which are located in secondary markets. We view the increase in leasing in the secondary markets and the resulting increase in portfolio occupancy as a positive indicator of an improving retail market.

With regards to expired leases, RioCan completed 208 renewals totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of space during the second quarter of 2017 at an average rental rate increase of $0.83 per square foot or 4.7%. Our retention ratio for the quarter was high at 93.9%. The slightly lower rental rate increase in Q2 is largely attributable to our higher than normal ratio of fixed rate renewals completed this quarter with 46% of the renewals at fixed rates. In addition, a number of renewals were completed with anchor tenants in secondary markets in Q2, which generated comparatively lower increases in rates.

The strongest performing region in the second quarter was Alberta, where we experienced average rental rates growth on all leases of $1.80 per square foot or 7.9%. Alberta also remains a province of the highest occupancy at 97.5%. Our strong operational performance at Alberta highlights the value and strength of our high quality, well located assets in Alberta despite the low oil prices.

In Q2, Sears filed for CCAA protection and announced that they will be closing 59 stores across Canada, of which six are RioCan properties. The locations are currently being marketed and there are multiple tenants interested at all of those respective properties. Our financial exposure is relatively minor, and we are confident that we will deal with this event in the normal course with limited impact.

With regard to our expansion and redevelopment urban intensification and development programs, and additional 232,000 square feet of space at RioCan's interest was completed in Q2, and developments are currently forecasted to deliver an additional 391,000 square feet of space at RioCan's interest during the remainder of 2017.

RioCan’s urban intensification, Greenfield and residential programs continue to be very active. Construction continues at our numerous projects that are underway across Canada, including 491 College Street, Bathurst College Centre, King and Portland centre, NE. Yonge Eglinton, Shepherd Centre, and the Well Hall in Toronto, Silver City, Gloucester and Ottawa and [indiscernible] Brentwood Village and Fifth and Third East Village in Calgary.

In addition, demolition will begin at our mixed-use project on DuPont Street in Toronto in Q4 2017. We are forecasting the completions from our expansion and re-development, Greenfield and urban intensification development programs will total approximately 1.8 million square feet at RioCan’s interest by the end of 2019. These new revenue streams will significantly contribute to our growth over the next three years with the full impact being recognized in 2020.

RioCan has currently identified the potential to develop in aggregate 24.1 million square feet of commercial and residential space, including residential inventory, rental residential and the sale of air rights across our portfolio. A key milestone of the development process is to obtain zoning approvals. To date, RioCan has received zoning approvals for projects totaling 10 .7 million square feet of our development pipeline, and have submitted zoning application for projects representing an additional 7.1 million square feet. We have made significant zoning progress in a number of our projects during the last several months.

At Westgate Shopping Centre in Ottawa, we received zoning approval to permit 900 residential units on 648,000 square feet of residential NLA. At the Mill Woods Town Centre in Edmonton we received approval for 1750 residential units or up to 1.3 million square feet of residential NLA in addition to commercial NLA of approximately 750,000 square feet.

At Elmvale Acres in Ottawa, we received Ottawa planning committee approval for an official plan and zoning bylaw amendment to permit 570 residential units, and permission for approximately 122,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Finally at Southland Crossing at Calgary, the Calgary planning commission approved a zoning bylaw amendment to permit up to an additional 900 residential units and ongoing permission of a 191,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. Successful achievement of each of these zone and approvals will enable RioCan to create value from our portfolio going forward.

In conclusion, we're pleased with our year-to-date results. We're generating same property growth across our portfolio from a variety of sources. Our recent and renewal rental results are strong. Average rent increase per occupied square foot of the portfolio steadily increasing. Yonge have diligently building annual rent steps into a many renewals as possible, will result at the same property NOI increase of over 27 million over the next five year in contractual rent increases alone.

A redevelopment of our former target premises is well underway in option turning to be an important driver of a same property growth for the next 18 months. The retail landscape will continue to evolve the expert management of RioCan's high quality portfolio property primarily located in Canada's six major markets will continually produce strong results.

The land of which our asset sit combined with ongoing demographic changes and the trend towards urbanization will produce many additional opportunity to create value for our portfolio for intensification and mixed revolvers.

Those are the operational highlights, I will now turn the call over to Ed.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you, Qi and Rags. Before I start, I just wanted you all to know that the warning that the Christian Red was the abbreviated version we finally believe that of our lawyers. Qi and Rags have given you a pretty thorough update of the results for the second quarter and thoughts on what the full-year will look like.

For all we consider here at our at RioCan a transition year, it's going extremely well. I certainly wouldn’t know it from our unit performance, we are hitting or exceeding virtually all of our targeted matrix; whether operating or leverage matrix. And we are transitioning to future years that we expect to get better and better.

In my address at our June AGM, I commented extensively on the evolution of retail uses. And I would today simply reiterate that we are well ahead of the curve in locating many of our retail tenancies accordingly. That underlies our occupancy growth which we expect to continue so that by year-end we will be at or above our historic occupancy rates with notwithstanding all of the tumult of the last couple of years. It will be behind us.

That will let us turn our focus even more to creation of new cash flows for intensification and development while at the same time growing our net asset value significantly. We already own some of the best urban properties in Canada, which we are in the process of expanding and enhancing. Perhaps the most notable examples currently underway are Yonge Eglinton and Yonge & Sheppard.

At Eglinton, after expanding and renovating the North West corner, we are adding almost a 1100 residential units and close to 50,000 square feet of commercial space on the North East corner. This 625 condominium units have all been sold and RioCan will be the 100% owner of the approximately 460 rental units that are currently under construction.

Commercial occupancy and the commencement of condominium sales as well as first occupancies of the retail tower are all expected to commence by the end of 2018. At Yonge & Sheppard, we are in the process of totally redoing it significant retail component, upgrading the two office towers and adding a rental residential tower.

This project should be substantially completed by the end of 2019. I won't go into the well, that's put down in front, our project at Baby in Eglinton or our plans for the intersection of Yonge and Summerhill here in Toronto. It's priceless to say that we own some of the best intersections in Toronto and are renovating or building mixed use developments take full advantage of these superb locations.

And that is only in Toronto. We are and will continue to do the same in the other five primary markets of this country. In our revamped MD&A, you will find a lot of very useful information, obviously. But I would draw your attention particularly to page 31 that Rags touched on.

A table of set sell on that page are zone in progress. We have almost 10 million square feet of new zonings approved of which about half or 5 million square feet is intended for rental residential. And the further almost 8 million of new zoning application submitted. Of this, almost 5 million square feet is residential rental as well. And these are all major market transit oriented properties that we already own.

The third column, a future estimated density is one I would also like to comment upon. While the word "Estimate" is self-explanatory, this column barely touched upon the possibilities and opportunities in our current own portfolio.

For example, it barely touches upon some of the most significant projects we own, where we are only at very preliminary stages. Shoppers World Brampton, which is currently home to a beat-up mall which nonetheless contains some great tenancies sits on 52 acres of land at the transit hub of Brampton.

A 20 kilometer LRT up here Ontario ends adjacent to our property with the main bus transit station already located on our property. Both the city and RioCan have commenced a master planning process which is anticipated that'll be completed on late 2018. Both residential and commercial are already permitted on our site. And I would even want to guess what the final density that will rebuilt out here over the years.

The LRT is scheduled to be completed by 2022 and we would hope to be well underway by that time in this massive redevelopment. By the way, we own a small property that nobody ever paid much attention to called Sandalwood, which is also on this line at the intersection of here Ontario and Sandalwood will be a stop there, happens to be four, but it sits on 10 acres of land and expect to hear something about that property in the next couple of years.

In Kirkland, a sub of Montreal, Quebec, we own a shopping center that has had its issues over the years. However, it sits on 44 acres of land and the newly announced 67 kilometer LRT linking downtown right up to the airport with 27 stations along the way is trying to locate a major station on our lands. We are working with the transit authority and the city on a master plan for the intensification of the overall property, which, master plan is expected to be complete within the next 12 to 18 months.

Finally, as I could go on with these types of opportunities for a long time, I can't end though without mentioning Colossus Shopping Centre at Highway 400 and Highway 7. The opening of the TTC Line 1 extension is scheduled for the end of this year and its terminal stop is a 10 minute walk from our site. While there is a wonderfully performing shopping center currently there, it is worth noting that it comprises of 60 acres of land that we own with an adjacent 30 acres owned by Shadow Anchor Cosco.

We already have some residential permission on a North West portion of the site, directly across the street from two very successful condominium towers already built and occupied and a way completion of the city's revamped secondary plan before initiating any actual development work.

Where we have been lagging? Having been a little preoccupied between something called target and sale at U.S. last year. We lagged a bit over the last couple of years in increasing the percentage of assets in the major markets. We intend to accelerate this increase through a variety of strategies over the next couple of years and we're raising our target in fact for the proportion of our assets that we wish to be in this six primary markets of Canada.

This will hasten the transformation of the big ship RioCan -- that the big ship RioCan is currently going through. Like all major changes particularly in real-estate, it takes time and a solid balance sheet. Things are moving well and we intend to move them even faster.

I hope I have been able to communicate even a bit of the excitement that we have for the future, while our core retail focused business is continuing to thrive and grow our creation of new cash flows and growth in net asset value over the next few years and even decades will be the long lasting distinction for which we are currently laying the foundations and what we will be achieving at RioCan.

Thank you very much for dialing in. and I'd now like to turn it back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thanks, and good morning everyone.

Edward Sonshine

Good morning.

Sam Damiani

Just on the approval that you're getting across your portfolio projects, Ed, but the OMB change is coming. How much of these applications are going to be impacted by changes to the OMB?

Edward Sonshine

Well, actually probably and I hate to say that because I think the changes in some ways are negative for the overall development industry, but they're probably positive for RioCan. And I say that for two reasons. While I think at Sunnybrook we had an OMB mediated hearing with some residents that all got sorted out and settled, we never had a disputed OMB decision that we've had to go to.

And the mere fact that we have almost 10 million square feet of secured zoning approvals is something that's quite extraordinary. And I think what the market has shown whether it was at Baby in Eglinton or other projects around the city not necessarily of ours is that because of the changes that are seem to be coming to the OMB which I don’t think they're totally final yet, but certainly they're announced.

That the value of already zoned sites has been enhanced dramatically as zoning becomes more difficult. So, quite frankly for us, I think it only enhances the value creation part inherent in our portfolio because all of our I mean that sort of number one as by way of a long answer is a very good question.

Number two, all of the properties that we're working on as you can tell, they're all transit oriented. And basically the only way you have an appeal under the new proposals to a revamped OMB is if the city isn’t acting in accordance with its zone official plan. So, virtually every official plan calls for densification in the area usually within a 10 to 15 minute area walking of transit hubs.

Otherwise, you never get the passenger loads to make these transit facilities actually operate and work over the long term. So, quite frankly it benefits us, we've also learned over the years that we've been doing this that we work with the community first, we don’t just walk it, slap in an application, takes a little longer this way but you end up with a better result.

And that probably goes back to why I say we really haven’t had a disputed OMB hearing. So, I think for us because of the nature of our process, the bank we already have have approved properties and the location of the properties that we're looking to rezone is actually a great benefit to our asset value creation.

Sam Damiani

Yes, the transit oriented nature of most of the locations is a big benefit. And so, when you include the estimated density on that schedule in the MD&A like Shoppers World Brampton, it seems like you're fairly like can I say obvious, but there is a lot of excess density to come, it's not approved today but what's the decision like a the threshold you've used to include that type of density in the MD&A.

Edward Sonshine

You know what --.

Sam Damiani

Waiting approval or waiting an application submission or --.

Edward Sonshine

Well, I think the first two columns are self-explanatory. The first one is we got approval. The sort of the second line is we've actually submitted for approval.

Sam Damiani

Right.

Edward Sonshine

The third one and that's why I emphasize the word "Estimate." It's our best estimate which you'll see a lot of movement in that one because a lot depends. For example, a year ago is like today I don’t think there's anything in Kirkland included in that line because it's all relatively new. Like literally late last year we get a phone call from an expropriating authority say we'd like to come in and talk to you about the new LRT line Montreal because we're planning perhaps to have a stop on your property.

So, fast-forward eight months later, now everything's starting to happen but right now we have zero idea what's going to be there. Shoppers World Brampton, I mean, that project just got announced a year ago that LRT, and we had a little bit of rezoning and I know there's a little bit of shoppers world because we had actually looked at it five years ago and so we've included some possibles there but whatever we've got in there is going to be a tiny fraction of what three years from now will probably end up applying for zoning for.

So, that third line, the first two are pretty certain and have the third line that’s why we use the word "Estimate."

Sam Damiani

Right. Okay, and I just wanted to wrap up. Just, I know it's the headcount, head declined I don’t know by 20 odd people or so versus Q1. Is that a seasonal thing or is there are there been some changes in the business?

Edward Sonshine

I think -- apartment maybe working alright. Three of us were looking at it, we don’t have any obvious explanation for that. I think there's a person here a person there, I mean when you get to our size, there's always people coming and going. I think my guess is that at June 30th we happen to be more going than coming.

Sam Damiani

Right, good. Thank you.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Heather Kirk with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Heather Kirk

Just following up on your comments about maybe being more aggressive with respect to the concentration in core market. Do you have a specific number that you're targeting and are you targeting a certain amount of asset sales over the next couple of years to achieve that?

Edward Sonshine

We're right now I probably want to leave it with the word "Accelerating." Currently, I think over the last couple of years, we've stated a target of 80% of our assets being in the six major markets. For the last year or so we stalled quite frankly at 75%. That led us to process a saying, "Okay, why is this happening and why are we stalled and there's a whole bunch of reasons, but it really led us to a whole rethink of where RioCan wants to go.

And where we want to go is ultimately to be the dominant owner of mixed used project at transit oriented intersections in the six major markets." So, when you phrase it like that in our heads and you look at a lot of the stuff we only say why you know what, first of all 80% is too low a number, I can't tell you what the new number is or we're going to be doing a lot of thinking about that over the next couple of months, but it will be higher than 80%, I can assure you of that, and I can't tell you a disposition program.

That's something we're going to focus on over the next few months because obviously we there's a couple of guide rails. We need a certain amount of FFO as you recycle. So, you want to time a disposition program with your development program and acquisition program which we haven’t been able to do much in the way of acquisitions.

But you want to apply that into them. It's quite a juggling act but over the next few months we are going to figure out where the balls have to fall in but we are going in that direction, it's going to move quicker. It's going to be a higher percentage in the major markets right today I can't tell you exactly what those are.

Heather Kirk

So with respect to the impact on FFO does the current environment where we seem to be bombarded with negative news and there is rapid phase of change, change of views with respect to how important that FFO element is versus focusing more on the actual width and the future growth potential?

Edward Sonshine

I would say it's not the negative headlines I think as our numbers are showing what there has been is there has been a rotation in the type of tenants we lease space to. I touched on it at the annual meeting, I think I pointed in my numbers maybe half year Heather, ten years ago about 16% of our revenue came from apparel and department stores and today it's 9 point something percent whereas there has been huge growth in areas like up price retail, personal service retail and restaurants and food services and groceries. So there has been this rotation and that rotation is continuing we are really ahead of that and that's one of the reasons our occupancy is staying at where it is.

But on our FFO we expect to keep growing our FFO throughout this process. And that's why I am talking about sort of juggling. I am not prepared to start at knowing FFO growth I think what we are going to do is focus a lot more on net asset value growth and value creation. If that means our FFO growth has to stall for couple of quarters because we are generating capital to put into properties where we are creating literally hundreds of millions of dollar worth the value which we have those capabilities that's something that the board will look at and when we present our overall strategy as this year unfolds, but I’m against it. Yes, value creation is just going to I think take a much larger percentage of our focus as opposed to simply FFO growth that doesn’t mean we don't want both, we do.

Heather Kirk

And what are your thoughts with respect to asset mix in addition to this geography I mean we stall that, the typical thinking is that the services side is more defensive, it's more internet resistance but we are also seeing companies like Starbucks and Cineplex and what have you having maybe weaker than anticipated results. I am just curious to get your thoughts on in close malls versus grocery anchored and how you see the portfolio evolving as you move into this any of the growth stage?

Edward Sonshine

Cineplex had hiccup one quarter had to be on the board of Cineplex, so I am not going to say much but one quarter is not a trend mix. But the fact is that entertainment based retail, service based retail will always get people out of their house. People want to be given a reason to leave their properties, their little units because they are usually pretty little and there is an interesting statistics and I know this may sound like wondering Heather, that came out of the statistics Canada census in that I think the fastest growing segment of the population and it may even be over 50% right now is people who have lived by themselves. They live on their own. There is whole bunch of reasons for that ranging from divorce, they never get married, to outliving your spouse, to whole bunch of reasons but it's a huge demographic.

And they don't want to just sit at home, but both retailers and retail property owners have to work to give those people a reason to get out from behind their computer screen and live. So what we are focused on and just a comment about enclosed malls not all enclosed malls are created equal. If we have the opportunity to own Yonge Eglinton Centre enclosed mall I would not mind owning. It's doing superb. I mean, I read yesterday there is a new store opened in there by Drake, it's opening up this week and not a website a store in an enclosed mall. So you can't just say all of the enclosed malls are dead.

They are not. I think secondary enclosed malls are struggling. I think they have to reinvent themselves if they want to survive. You also can't, in some ways when you look at our mix [indiscernible] center can be viewed as an enclosed mall. Lawrence Square could be viewed as enclosed mall. Young Shepherd Center can be viewed as an enclosed mall. That's not quite the same as owing an enclosed mall in Midland. So these are enclosed mall but these are urban mixed use. We are going, so the word enclosed malls it's a sort of a dangerous work to flow around incrementally. We don't mind urban enclosed spaces. On the other hand when we start building the wealth it's not enclosed. It's going to be street, so I would like to see us move more towards urban mixed use projects as I said in my speech but that's a long process. We are and it's not a new concept.

I always tell people we are sitting here in the Yonge Eglinton Centre this was originally constructed in the 1970s. So it was built and planned almost 50 years ago. And it is a thousand apartment unit series 700 of which we don't own too bad, I wouldn’t mind owning them. 750,000 square feet of office and almost 300,000 of retail with something like 650 parking spaces. And it's still the test of time. And now it’s going to get even better because it's going to be at the intersection of two [indiscernible] whereas before it was always on one and it did pretty well with that. And those 1,100 units that I talked about that we’re building across the street will be connected underground into this one making the retail and the office component quite frankly even stronger. So are we going to move more away from secondary market? Yes. Are we going to move more way from secondary enclosed malls? Yes. And I think you heard where our focus is going to be.

Heather Kirk

Thanks very much.

Edward Sonshine

Long speech to a short question. Sorry but I get passionate about this stuff.

Heather Kirk

Interesting nonetheless.

Edward Sonshine

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Your next question comes from the line of Dean Wilkinson with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Good morning. Thanks everyone.

Edward Sonshine

Good morning.

Dean Wilkinson

Ed you have been asked this in the past and I guess I am going to ask it again. On the timing of the sales of your U.S. stuff and moving back up to Canada in hindsight it's nothing sort of exceptional. If you look now where the currency has gone and the continued disconnect in valuation of U.S. retail properties is it a market that you think you could see yourself ever going back to or we sort of all Canada now?

Edward Sonshine

It's highly unlikely for the simple, although I got to tell you it's tempting. I got a call from -- the currency has moved keep buying when we originally went in it was at par. If the currency got back to par it might even get more tempted but I am working on how to resisting it. We went in, we made a billion dollars and we left at the right time, hard to reproduce an achievement like that. But what's happened in the market down there, there is one of the properties in our portfolio that we owned the quite frankly I was you shouldn’t fall on other properties but I did. It was in Long Island without getting too specific. It was two tenants both of them national great tenants and I think we evaluated for IFRS probably – it was probably one of the most highest value properties we owned Huntington shopping center I am looking at ways, looking at physically and if we were to put that on the market as a standalone two years ago, year and a half ago, it would attracted probably sub five cap, because large piece of land it had densification possibilities, it had all kind of great possibilities with nothing, no vacant land in the whole areas because it was in a very built up part of Long Island.

And the friend that called me from the United States told me he had just put it under contract to purchase and he was asking me, what are my views on the property at a 6.2 cap rate. And was I attempted to have get involved no, because it would have to be in a big way and we are not that big. But I said to him well, what it’s sunshine, it isn’t in the United States any more do you want an investor. Yes. I was. But he didn't want an investor. But so the answer to that is likely not in the foreseeable future we are focused on building things like the wall and building out more intersections we’re creating right in Yonge Eglinton.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, great. And then just following up on Sam's question on the sort of the OMB in the process changing there, what happened at the spring farm marketplace and sort of the decision to sort of shelve the condo tower and –

Edward Sonshine

Yes that's an interesting question and I will take full ownership of this one because quite – that was a very unusual property because I would think it's almost unique in that it's not transit orient. And what happened was, I had a bunch of people I know that live in the area and if you know the particular demographic in the area that that property is in, this is a very important property to that demographic because there are orthodox Jewish people who walk on Jewish holidays and sabbats, so everything needs to be close to where they life. So there is sort of almost I won't call them prisoners that would be not respectful, but they are prisoners of the immediate area and of course our shopping centers Spring Farm has Sobeys Kosher market which is undoubtedly one of Sobeys best performing supermarkets. And I had people coming to me and saying you know, the prices for condominium and the building right next door to your shopping center called the conservatory are off the charts and people actually line up to get the opportunity to buy them when they come up for resale because there is nowhere for empty nesters who want to sell their big houses in the area and move to an apartment in that area there is nowhere to go.

So I spoke to some other people and oh, this sounds like a good opportunity and even doing a community service at the same time. Well we got a lot of pushback and including from the local counselor and quite frankly this is just the way we do things. After we saw the wave of pushback, we just said you know what we thought we are doing something good for the community, it appears the majority of noisy people think we’re not, so let's make some lemonade out of this lemon we seem to have created for ourselves and we are having a – and we have been promised full cooperation from the counselors who was so happy, we were through our application to add 10,000 square feet minimum of commercial space. We are actually going to do a commercial expansion there instead of residential one.

Dean Wilkinson

To summarize just for the community more the right thing to do is [indiscernible]

Edward Sonshine

Yes and that's one of the reasons quite frankly we are successful because we really do work very hard at taking into account what the communities want that we are building in.

Dean Wilkinson

That's great. That's good color. That's it from me. I will hand it back. Thanks everyone.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Your next question comes from the line of Sam Damiani. Please go ahead.

Edward Sonshine

Sam didn't we hear from you already.

Sam Damiani

You did yes, but I wanted to give a chance to speak here this morning. So two questions I wonder if you could answer. One is on bank branches if you are seeing any trends in terms of closures starting to occur there and secondly one of your peers has announced sort of average sales per square foot in their grocery tenants. Just wondering if you have comparable statistic for the RioCan portfolio?

Qi Tang

On the grocery tenants no, we do but I don't have them.

Edward Sonshine

We can provide that in the future. We don't get sales from everybody I like the number from the metro right here which I know is over 1,700 of foots there.

Qi Tang

On the bank branches to your question, yes. We are seeing branches close I mean it's a slow trickle at this point but definitely there is a move to the banks shrinking their footprint. But then on the other hand you see certain branches that expand and I think where with the banks are going is this hub and spoke system where we will expand certain branches to try and draw people there and then they will shrink the branches in the immediate vicinity. But we are starting to see some give back by some of the banks on branches.

Edward Sonshine

Yes having said that in our new developments whether it's the well or the others, there is no shortage of banks that want to be there. There are smaller footprints though as Rag says and I think descriptions actually bang on I mean, what TD is going to be doing across the street Yonge Eglinton, it's a super branch and it's not hub and spoke but they still put and this I actually speak with some knowledge on. I was on a bank board, I used to be anyway and they still value very highly the exposure that sign and still having a place where people can walk into when they want to talk about making some of life's most important decisions like buying a house, getting a mortgage, starting the business, those kind of things and they are just not going to be I think as we go through life the conventional sort of bank branches that we have known in the past.

Qi Tang

But it is location specific. So putting aside Yonge Eglinton it’s big branch at Young and Shepherd all three banks have actually expanded as part of the –

Edward Sonshine

And putting big new bank branch in the building. We are building on that [indiscernible] if I am not mistaken we have new lease there.

Qi Tang

We are rationalizing the space but it's not just broad get back.

Edward Sonshine

Yes, at the risk of beating up on secondary markets making it that kind of day. If you read a lot of the articles that I am sure we all read in the smaller town like I am talking real small town Canada, there is almost a race amongst the banks not to be the last branch to close. No, I am not kidding. Where some of these towns where they have 5,000 or 6,000 people they are going to end up ATM machine and right now today there might be two or three banks there and there really is a race not to be the last guy to close which is actually accelerating the closure of these branches in these you know, quite frankly, not in the secondary market, these are real towns. And that's happening and that's where you will see the biggest change. Here in the urban areas albeit smaller there is still expanding the number of branches.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks good color. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Your next question comes from the line of Michael Smith with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Smith

Thank you and good morning.

Edward Sonshine

Good morning.

Michael Smith

Would you consider spinning off some of your small market assets that are on the table?

Edward Sonshine

Say that again, I’m sorry. What we are considering all kinds of different strategies. I don't want to comment on any specific ones.

Michael Smith

But definitely the sense I am getting is, time is off the essence.

Edward Sonshine

Well, I don’t think it's – I wouldn't go quite that far Michael time is not of the essence and in fact we do want to do it in a measured sense. Time is of the essence in that we are going to do this, we are going to increase our major market focus dramatically and we are not prepared to wait just to let it happen naturally which I think we have been perhaps doing in the past by the completion of developments. We are going to accelerate a little by looking at selective dispositions in the secondary markets but we are certainly under no real pressure to do so, no constraints really either anyway but it will happen over the next two, three years I think. So that sort of says we are not going to do a spin out, you can draw your own conclusions.

Michael Smith

Right. Okay. Good. Thank you. That's it from me.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you Michael.

Operator

And I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now turn the call back over to Mr. Sonshine.

Edward Sonshine

That was perfectly timed I don't know how you all timed your questions, we worn out just before 9:30 perhaps because there is another call you all have to be on. I would like to first of all thank everybody for dialing in today. Number two, I would like to – I haven't been known to be complementary to our analyst community and I am still not being so. But I do admire the amount of effort and work you put in at this time a year and it happens for us so times a year. So well done we appreciate the coverage and we appreciate the interest and we will talk to you all again soon in the future. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you to everyone for participating in today's call. Have a wonderful day. You may now disconnect.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you, Dan.

