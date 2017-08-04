Salesforce And Twilio Invest In Hustle's Personalized Texting Tech

Technology corporates are investing in tech startups at an increasing rate, as technological change impacts business models and operations.

Salesforce is extremely active investing in new technologies, and Twilio is joining the club with its first investment deal.

Hustle is developing personalized text messaging technologies that promise to make the SMS channel more effective.

Quick Take

Enterprise technology companies Salesforce (CRM) and Twilio (TWLO) have participated in communications startup Hustle’s $8 million financing round.

Hustle is developing technology that enables firms to send out personalized text messages to constituents.

Salesforce and now Twilio are active investors in early stage startups, a necessity in today’s always-changing technological and business environments.

Investee Company

San Francisco-based Hustle was founded in 2014 to create a peer-to-peer text messaging system that offers a more personalized approach to text message communications.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Roddy Lindsay, who was previously created a texting tool for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, which became the current iteration of Hustle.

In addition to the Bernie Sanders campaign, Hustle has been used by others such as Planned Parenthood, the Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign and Amherst College.

Hustle says that it has ‘help clients manage more than 38 million 121 conversations with more than 25 million people across United States, Canada, and Australia.’

The firm has seen significant growth in the higher education market, with 30 schools using the system for alumni outreach and fundraising.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Salesforce and Twilio, other investors in the current round included lead investor Social Capital, Canvas Ventures, Kapor Capital, Designer Fund, GSV Acceleration (GSVC), Omidyar Network and others.

Valuation for the round was not disclosed. Hustle has now raised more than $11 million in funding since 2016.

Hustle is hoping to provide a better solution to outbound communications and marketing, since fewer individuals are answering their phone when called from telephone numbers they don’t recognize, and email spam filters continue to improve their ability to filter out unwanted email communications

The firm believes that its approach will result in higher participation rates for digital outreach efforts.

As Twilio’s Erika Balbuena stated in the deal announcement,

Most organizations are only scratching the surface when it comes to effectively reaching the people they serve. Hustle has created a unique human-centered approach that leverages the power of communications to educate, organize and fund high impact campaigns. We are thrilled to make our inaugural investment from the Twilio.org Impact Fund in Hustle.

Hustle will use the investment to build out its API and integrations system and to expand product offerings around fundraising event campaigns.

Both Salesforce and Twilio facilitate a significant amount of communications activity on their respective platforms, with Twilio’s main business model centered on providing API-driven communications for enterprises.

While this investment represents the first for Twilio, it is one of many for Salesforce Ventures, a very active corporate venture group.

Salesforce has made 26 known investments through the first seven months in 2017, as the Excel sheet shows below,

Many corporate investors such as Salesforce and now Twilio are maintaining or increasing their investment activity in new technology startups, as their businesses need to keep up with the increasingly rapid pace of change.

That these two corporates are investing in potentially disruptive startups at very early stages signals that management has its ‘ear to the ground’ for technologies that may impact their operations.

