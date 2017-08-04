The iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF Is Soaring

Going forward one can expect more of the same.

Since writing about Austria in January 2017 this ETF is up 57% in 12 months.

I last wrote about Austria in this article here in January 2017. Since that time the iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) has risen over 40% and has gained over 57% in the last 12 months. This is an impressive gain and worthy of a closer look to understand how and why this happened.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

EWO is at the top of the table.



The chart below is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a lot.

One notices from the list the following items:

Latin American countries have been replaced by the Europeans, except for Brazil. Euroland countries now dominate the top 10.

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom.

Austria

This sector flow national accounting analysis will begin with the government sector.

Government Sector

The government budget picture is shown in the charts below.

The chart shows that the government sector has been net adding to the private sector and that overall this net add was trending smaller. In the last year, this trend has reversed, and government spending has increased into the private sector.

As a member of the European Union, Austria has to stay within the fiscal guidelines of the Fiscal Compact, and this calls for government deficits no larger than 3% and government debt no more than 60% of GDP.

I would estimate that if present trends continue the government spend will approach the 3% limit and be nearly double what they were in 2016. This is very positive for the private sector and does explain the excellent performance of the Austrian stock market over the last 12 months.

External Sector

The near-term current account position is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the current account is a net add to the private sector. Like the government sector flows this is positive for the private sector. The way the numbers are trending a 2% of GDP result is likely for 2017 and is another reason why the stock market is doing so well.

Private Sector

The private sector can also produce income flows through private credit creation. The chart below shows total loans to the private sector.

Since January 2017, private credit creation has changed trend and increased 5% year to date. This is the strongest flow increase and together with the government sector flow increase also explains why the stock market has performed so well over the last 6 to 12 months.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. GDP is rising to the absolute numbers are greater each year as well.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly Now 5% 2% 3% 10% 2016 0% 2.6% 1.6% 4.2%

(Source: Trading Economic and Author calculations based on same)

One can see from the flows that they look to more than double the flows of 2016. Austria is small, and large changes to flow rates can happen in small countries due to external events.

All three sectors of the economy are adding fiscal flows to the stock of funds flowing in the economy. This enables financial assets in the private sector, such as stocks, bonds and real estate to increase in value.

Austria is still a buy and trending upwards, and investors wishing for exposure to Austria can participate using the iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.