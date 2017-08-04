Bristow Group's (BRS) CEO Jonathan Baliff on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Executives

Linda McNeill - Director, IR

Jonathan Baliff - President and CEO

Don Miller - SVP and CFO

Alan Corbett - VP of European Hub

Rob Phillips - VP of Americas Hub

Analysts

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse

Cameron Schnier - Evercore ISI

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Company

Will Thompson - Barclays Capital

Linda McNeill

Thank you, Stacie, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Bristow Group's first quarter fiscal 2018 conference call. I am Linda McNeill, Director of Investor Relations. With me on the call today are Jonathan Baliff, President and CEO; Don Miller, SVP and CFO; Alan Corbett, VP of our European Hub; and Rob Phillips, VP of our Americas Hub.

We hope you've seen yesterday's earnings release. It is posted in the Investor Relations section of our Web site at bristowgroup.com. Let me remind everyone that during the call management may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail on Slide 2.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jonathan. Jonathan?

Jonathan Baliff

Thank you, Linda. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings call. We'll begin the call, as we always do, with a review of safety, our number one core value. We had a very solid quarter in safety with zero air accidents, and a recordable injury rate that is an improvement from last year. Most gratifying was a significant drop, more than 50% from the same period last year, in the number of workdays lost due to injury. I especially want to recognize our teams in Trinidad, U.K. oil and gas, Australia, Africa, Bristow Academy, Eastern Airways, and Airnorth for being fully target zero for the quarter, no air accidents and no recordable injuries. Their intensive and sustained focus on safety is particularly impressive and appreciated in the current challenging operational environment.

You may be aware that the civil aviation authorities in the United Kingdome and Norway recently issued directives that outline specific conditions for allowing the Airbus H225 to return to full commercial service. But I want to emphasize, aircraft operations with our remaining 27 H225s remain suspended globally. Bristow is going to be very cautious, very deliberate, and very methodical as we develop and implement a return to service, or RTS, for the H225. We will complete an extensive safety case before any flight takes place, even test flights. And we are committed to collaborating with HeliOffshore, our clients, and our passengers and their unions as part of any RTS plan.

Let me be straightforward, as of today, there is not a lot of demand for the Airbus H225 to conduct offshore transportation missions, mostly because of macro oil and gas marketing conditions, and the understandable concern over the aircraft in transport mode by our oil and gas clients, especially in the North Sea. Bristow believes [indiscernible] will see more demand, but our immediate priority is to ready four aircraft for their planned return to the leasing companies during this fiscal year per the least redelivery requirements. In compliance with regulatory directives, Bristow has begun redelivery work on the aircraft, which includes preparation for flight testing.

But I repeat, such flight testing may only happen after a cautious, deliberate, and methodical safety case is approved by Bristow's skilled and experience safety fleet and operations executives, and their respective civil aviation authorities. Again, I want to be absolutely clear, prior to resuming any Airbus H225 flight operations Bristow will collaborate with Airbus, HeliOffshore, and other key industry stakeholders. In addition, when it comes to Airbus we continue to model all litigation, and are exploring all options with that company. Please turn to slide five.

On June 9th, we announced actions to create a new Bristow, with a specific roadmap to achieve what we call are the FY '18 STRIVE priorities. This offshore services downturn which we can blame on oil prices, we can blame on U.S. shale production, or electric vehicles, but at the bottom line the downturn has our clients focused on safety, and increasingly, and this is critical, regional efficiencies. Our clients want to create a better and more viable offshore industry in whatever region they're in. And Bristow responded in this first quarter to make that happen for them. As Don Miller tells me, we have almost 300 million reasons why we have a runway to improve Bristow's business. Achieving the FY '18 STRIVE priorities on this page not only will serve our clients better, but will create a safer, more competitive, and more profitable new Bristow.

So let's update you on the good progress the teams have made on our four FY '18 STRIVE priorities. Safety is our number one core value, but it's also the first priority, safety improvement, in our FY '18 plan. We are commencing an organizational safety effectiveness survey this quarter. The survey will assess a number of areas critical to safety effectiveness, including our safety culture, supervision, our organizational effectiveness, safety information systems, workload fatigue, as well as our maintenance. This will allow us to assess our progress on our target to a global improvement plan which we started many years ago.

Our second priority are cost efficiencies. Following the structural and leadership changes executed in June, we are well on our way towards the annual run rate G&A of approximately 12% of revenues. Additionally, our Board of Directors suspended the quarterly dividend that will result in an annual $10 million increase in savings. We continue to work with our OEMs and other suppliers to achieve further efficiencies and CapEx reductions. And we will update you as progress is made on these fronts.

Our third priority is portfolio and fleet optimization. This quarter, we sold a SAR Sikorsky S-92 and five small aircraft for approximately $42 million. Our ongoing fleet management plan remains a reduction in our fleet types, and we currently have 14 aircraft held for sale for that effort. This is in addition to returning leased aircraft. This fiscal year '18, we plan on returning four Airbus H225s, and four Sikorsky S-92s to our lessors, which has been contemplated in our rent guidance for this fiscal year.

Our fourth priority is revenue growth. Three out of four of our areas in the hub saw sequential revenue growth, as we're seeing a faster local market response to tenders and the ad hoc work with our new structure. We continue to pursue key oil and gas bids, as well as leveraging our SAR capabilities when appropriate. Our fixed wing business is also an area of focus, and is improving as new routes are being added, leveraging partnerships, such as Eastern's with Flybe.

Now I will turn it over to Don Miller, so please turn to slide six.

Don Miller

Thank you, Jonathan. On page six, and consistent with our last earnings call, we are updating our fiscal 2018 liquidity bridge to include a detailed review of the impact of first quarter's actual result and our guidance through the end of fiscal 2018. In addition, we are increasing our March 31, 2018 ending liquidity guidance by $20 million to a range of $225 million to $265 million. This $20 million increase is important as it reflects our ongoing commitment to implementing self-help initiatives to improve liquidity and financial flexibility. Now let's walk through the numbers.

Starting at the top, we ended fiscal 2017 with $357 million in liquidity. And during out first quarter fiscal 2018, our total liquidity declined by $64 million, to $293 million. This decline was primarily driven by negative operating cash flow of $51 million, which includes unfavorable changes in working capital of approximately $32 million. The two main working capital drivers were an increase in receivables, and a semi-annual interest payment on our senior unsecured bonds. However, we do expect our working capital to normalize over the course of the year as evidenced by only a modest change to our full-year operating cash flow guidance that I will discuss.

Three other primary items that affected our June 30 ending liquidity were one, the benefit of $42 million in proceeds from aircraft sales, two, payments for required debt amortization of $34 million, and three, CapEx of $12 million with ending liquidity of $293 million. Now, let me walk you through our updated fiscal year 2018 liquidity bridge. As I mentioned, our outlook for fiscal 2018 ending liquidity has improved by approximately $20 million. This full-year improvement is primarily due to three items. One, aircraft sale proceeds of $42 million, two, suspension of our dividend, saving approximately $8 million for the remainder of the fiscal year, and three, a $5 million reduction on our non-aircraft CapEx. These full-year improvements were offset by an expectation of a $15 million reduction in our full-year operating cash flow guidance which is driven primarily by our negative first quarter operating cash flow.

Our revised full-year operating cash flow guidance implies an improvement over our first quarter run rate, which we expect both on an operational and working capital basis. Our net financing cash flow guidance remains unchanged as we are on track to fund our $230 million financing by August 30. While the current liquidity bridge includes the benefits of the structural changes announced in early June, there are additional levers at our disposal that could improve the projected ending fiscal 2018 liquidity. These levers include cost recoveries from OEMs, further CapEx deferral, additional aircraft sales, and the benefits of other portfolio optimization. Also for reference, as reported in our 10-Q, our liquidity as of last Friday, July 28th, was $276 million.

Please turn to page seven. We are largely reaffirming our fiscal 2018 financial guidance previously presented on our May earnings call. While our first quarter adjusted EBITDA of approximately $15 million outperformed our internal expectations, a portion of that was driven by non-recurring items. After normalizing our first quarter adjusted EBITDA by approximately $8 million for those items, we still expect modest sequential improvements in EBITDA throughout the remainder of the fiscal year. As such, and given that we're only one quarter into the fiscal year, we are reaffirming our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $15 million to $50 million. Of note, we have reduced our full-year G&A expense guidance by $10 million to reflect the structural and leadership changes announced in June, and this benefit is included in the unchanged EBITDA guidance range.

As we continue to scrutinize all spending decisions, we have also reduced our full-year non-aircraft CapEx guidance by $5 million to $45 million, or approximately $35 million for the remainder of the fiscal year. All other guidance measures remain unchanged. Also, please note, that we have now included our full debt amortization schedule on page 38 of this earnings presentation.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Jonathan.

Jonathan Baliff

Thank you, Don. Despite the many Bristow successes during this offshore downturn, our financial results in the fourth quarter of the last year were unacceptable, and we need to take dramatic action. The Board and senior management are proud of our global teams for their commitment and first quarter results in the face of continuing industry challenges and Bristow's structural and leadership changes made in June. The new Bristow's two primary geographical hubs, Europe and the Americas, make us a more regionally focused company, more cost efficient, and more competitive. But again, this is in service of our client success, because their success means a viable business in the offshore.

We've had a good start to the year. And while we believe guidance remains largely the same, we expect improvement in our liquidity due to actions taken during this quarter, including closed and/or funded $630 million in financings, better progress on our portfolio and fleet optimization, and further revenue cost and CapEx improvement during this fiscal year. But this management's goal is not just to achieve results to survive FY '18. Our key focus on achieving the four FY '18 STRIVE priorities, one, safety improvement, two, cost efficiencies, three, portfolio and fleet optimization, and four, revenue growth, will also make tangible progress to maintain our leadership, but create also a safer, less levered free cash flow and earnings-positive Bristow.

Operator, we'll now turn it over to you for our Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Gregory Lewis with Credit Suisse. Please proceed.

Gregory Lewis

Yes, thank you, and good morning.

Jonathan Baliff

Good morning, Greg.

Gregory Lewis

Jonathan, could you talk a little bit about Q1. So I mean, I guess EBITDA beat your internal projections. You kind of called out the North Sea and West Africa as maybe being a little bit better maybe than you were thinking heading into the quarter. Any color around that? Was that incremental work, was it little bit better pricing? A little bit of everything?

Jonathan Baliff

Look, I'll turn it over to Alan Corbett and Rob here. But in the end it really is a little bit of everything. I really do believe that the changes we made in June, we did release a lot of accruals, and those would've been real cash cost during the year. So in many ways, although they're non-recurring, they kind of reflect costs that we would've taken during the year that we now get some benefit. But even without that we saw better improvement, especially in activity levels. We were able to respond faster to certain ad hoc work in our European, especially our U.K. and Norwegian hubs areas. And then obviously in Americas we also saw improvement. Three out of four of the regions saw sequentially better revenue. But it was a combination of activity levels. And I wouldn't say dramatically improved incremental pricing, but definitely better flying hours, and then some contract wins that have a tendency to be more short-term.

Alan, do you want to elucidate on that?

Alan Corbett

Yes, thanks Jonathan. The European hub, in particular, we saw quite a bit of increased activity. There's quite a bit of stability in the oil and gas drilling activity. They've taken out a lot of cost, they're generated a lot of turn in efficiencies. That in itself has helped some of our clients engaging in some incremental drilling activity, and that drilling activity we've been part of in terms of ad hoc work, and incremental flying hours. So that's been significant for Europe. And likewise we're seeing that in two of the other key areas, just incremental green shoot activity, some exploration work that's committed to, and that's generally what we've seen in terms of our increased flying hours.

Rob Phillips

So, Greg, pretty much the same in the Americas, we've seen an increase in activity mainly on the shelf. Actually we've picked up some work in the shelf. And we've had some short-term drilling projects from 90 to 120 days, as well as our Caribbean market in Trinidad we've seen increases, especially on the drilling side that we benefited from.

Gregory Lewis

Okay, great. And then Jonathan, you mentioned the 225 being -- and maybe not for your fleet, but elsewhere. But does that, and maybe it's too early to tell, but does that increase the financeability of those assets or the ability to do sale leasebacks or potentially sell some of those assets?

Jonathan Baliff

Well, Greg, I mean, first and foremost I would say on the Airbus H225, it's still very early days here. I think you're hearing a note of caution in our voice collectively as a company on the 225 return to service. This is not -- and we appreciate what the regulators in the U.K. and Norway have announced, but we're going to be very cautious, very methodical and deliberate about our return to service. There's no doubt any time a regulator clears an aircraft for flight with conditions it's better for the aircraft, but that being said, we have a long way to go here. And I think that eventually, just like last time it was grounded, we will be able to see a benefit from work that we're doing with Airbus because we have been harmed significantly by the 225 grounding.

Again, I always talk about it within terms of the macro industry. Obviously there's overcapacity industry, but I'm talking about Bristow. Bristow has been harmed financially by this 225 grounding in the U.K., and obviously the initial grounding that was done by [indiscernible], and also obviously by Norway. And so we want to make sure that we're working to get these aircraft back in a measured, cautious, deliberate, methodical way, but also look at the totality of financial benefit that we can derive, but most importantly that we can fly safely. So it's cautious, it helps. There's no doubt where it really helps we can get these aircraft back to lessors and save money there. But we've got a lot of work to do with Airbus. And we are monitoring the litigation that's out there; we're exploring all options here, so we kind of look at this in totality…

Gregory Lewis

Okay, prefect. Thank you very much for the time.

Jonathan Baliff

No problem.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Cameron Schnier with Evercore. Please proceed.

Cameron Schnier

Hi, good morning guys.

Jonathan Baliff

Hi, good morning, Cam.

Cameron Schnier

Hi. Digging into the FY '18 guidance considering the G&A reduction and Don's comment about improving sequential EBITDA from 1Q, I guess excluding the accrual benefit. It seems like the low end of EBITDA guidance should've been raised, if not the high end also. I'm just wondering, is that just being conservative or are there like other factors to consider there?

Jonathan Baliff

I'm going to turn it over to Don. But just I wanted to remind you, Cam, that we historically -- and, look, we're one of the few companies that's giving guidance of some sort for this very uncertain industry in a very uncertain time. But we feel comfortable giving that guidance. But historically, even when the market was more stable we generally didn't change guidance all that much in the first quarter. Don, any views?

Don Miller

Yes, so Cam, I mean, I get your point. And since you're just -- you're kind of doing the math and looking out given the range of EBITDA $15 million to $50 million. But I mean, as I said in my prepared comments, we're in Q1. Oil and gas performed better. I mean, that was a key element of our nice Q1 performance was oil and gas performed better, as did Eastern. But again, we want to be measured here, and we'll begin to take a look as we move into Q2, and into Q3.

Cameron Schnier

Okay, that's fair. Just looking ahead, if the market were to sort of flat-line from current levels, and based on current cost initiatives and what you see in the pipeline, would you expect oil and gas EBITDA to maybe be positive in fiscal '19, and maybe where you would see cash flow or operating into the same assumptions?

Jonathan Baliff

Well, Cam, okay, again, nice try. You and Dan must be getting together. And I know you want to get the information, and there's no doubt. We have a dramatic intent. We showed it this quarter, we'll show it next quarter to make this company fee cash flow positive and earnings positive in the future. But giving any specifics would be changing guidance. And we're just not comfortable doing that at this time. But you and your peers will be the first to know when we do.

Cameron Schnier

Okay, worth a try. I guess similar lines but a little easier. Can you provide any sort of guidance around what you would expect the rent expense run rate in fiscal '19 or fiscal '20.

Jonathan Baliff

I'll let Don answer that.

Don Miller

Yes, Cam, I mean, we really haven't updated that this year. But if you kind of go back and look at what we provided last year in the expected run off. The next couple of years we're in a range of $20 million to $30 million of rent assuming all things being equal and everything rolls off; we don't extend any or take on any new leases. So that's generally the run off over the next FY '19 and '20. FY '20 is a big year in terms of lease roll offs, so in terms of 92s and 225s.

Cameron Schnier

Okay, thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice & Company. Please proceed.

Daniel Burke

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Jonathan Baliff

Hi, Daniel.

Daniel Burke

Don, I wanted to refer back to that last question real quickly. When I said -- I think I heard you say we're in a range of $20 million to $30 million. Was that regarding rent expense, was that the magnitude of rent expense you expect to roll off annually in rough terms in fiscal '19 and '20? I just wanted to clarify that real quickly.

Don Miller

Yes, that's correct. And again, I would actually guide you back to those pages. We used to provide a rent roll off, aircraft roll off, and given some of the financings we did last year and some of the leases we took on, the dynamics of that changed a little bit. But broadly, those numbers are still pretty relevant. And yes, that's the annual lease expense that would roll off in that $20 million to $30 million range per annum, assuming we give back roughly all the aircraft we can give back this year, and then next year is another 10 to 12 lays we give back as well. And that does include, just so you know, I mean, we have four 225s, that Jonathan highlighted, going back this year, and three next year, zero the following year, and then four the next year. So those seem pretty straightforward, given we also own 16.

Daniel Burke

Okay, great. Yes, that's helpful. Let's see, for me, so -- first of all thank you for the quality of the detail of the disclosures here. But can you talk about, so EBITDA outlook unchanged. Where is the leakage on the operating cash flow line for this year? I mean, if you take a longer view and look to next year? I mean, do you pull those dollars, the $15 million decrease; can you convert that back into cash in '19?

Don Miller

Yes, the leakage, I mean, if you look forward, again, Q1 we got hit with working capital $30 million. If you go back and look at our quarterly, it's quite interesting, if you go back and look at our quarterly volatility to working capital, we do have some volatility to our quarterly working capital. And given the guidance we gave you is obviously if you run your math that's an implication we are going to be able to get, a fair amount of that back over the year. So if you kind of stay in that down and assume some normalization in that, we are fairly close to our original guidance. So, in effect we are implying we can't get it all back, but we can get most of it back.

Daniel Burke

Okay, great. And then, last one, Jonathan, you guys have undertaken obviously a pretty broad and expansive you know, re-focus/re-look at the business this year. Could you just maybe update on your thinking on the Leader JV?

Jonathan Baliff

Sure. I think that as part of any analysis of Bristow and looking at what we can improve upon, I think you have to step back and look at the overall Bristow, you know, obviously we want to remain and improve our safety, but I think the real important part of this industry, whether it'd be defined as offshore aviation or even offshore marine. Being able to show real progress not just in creating the liquidity runway, but creating a company similar to what we were only, let's say, 30 months ago, you know, generating free cash flow, generating positive expense. That's key. We are not a company who is satisfied showing three years, and at the end of that three years, no matter -- if we don't get a mark on recovery showing still negative free cash flow negative earnings, that's not acceptable. We will take all actions to make sure that we are going to be positive earnings and positive cash flow. And there is no doubt that given Don's and my experience and the experience of Alan and Rob, we can do that, we have the leverage to pull to do that. And so, we look at all of our JVs, we look at our own internal businesses to make sure we have the right portfolio to make that happen.

Leader today is still part of portfolio. We think there is a lot of value in that partnership. We are not getting the cash flow out of it anymore, but they're internally actually able to stay fairly neutral there, and they are doing -- Ed [Motto] [ph] and his team are doing a very good job in a pretty horrific downturn, both economically and politically of creating a more neutral, so that we don't have to at all inject any cash or anything like that. So, in many ways, they're a pretty cheap option on the growth in Brazil. That will happen, given that they don't have shale really, and that Petrobras and the rest of the offshore industry is so critical to the social improvement of that country. So, to long way saying today, it's part of our portfolio, it's a very cheap option right now, we are monitoring it, but everything has to be looked at in terms of during that three year -- this next three year period of time, including '18. We will be free cash flow positive, and earnings positive, and take the actions we need to do make that happen.

Daniel Burke

Okay, great. I appreciate the comments, guys. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Will Thompson with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Will Thompson

Thank you. Don, just a more clarification question, the 8 million of bonus growth, is that part predominantly in Europe Caspian and in the oil and gas business?

Don Miller

No. Good morning, Will. No, it's actually spread across all of the businesses. I mean, there's some allocation out to the regions, but in many ways, it's probably -- I mean, generally about half in corporate and half spread through the regions. But from an ECR, I mean, Europe Caspian is our largest region, so you know, there is -- than in the other smaller regions, instead more employees there.

Will Thompson

Okay.

Will Thompson

And then, I think I know the answer to this question, but I just want to make sure that the 230 million of credit agreement listed in the press release, and we are still talking about the GE Capital Financing.

Don Miller

Yes, that's right, Will. It's interesting, we call it PK, we call it G Casp, we call it GE, so in the Q we just called it to lap 230 million financing, so they are…

Will Thompson

Okay, wonderful.

Don Miller

It is the G Financing.

Will Thompson

Yes. All right, perfect. And maybe Jonathan, I think before you have kind of helped frame supply/demand in terms of waste, I mean can you maybe -- lot of us still struggle understanding this, part of dynamics in this industry because we don't have a lot of transparency, can you maybe help us understand where we are today, where we were historically in terms of large helicopter or medium helicopter supply/demand?

Jonathan Baliff

Sure. I'm actually going to probably turn that over to Rob here to answer that.

Rob Phillips

Good morning, Will. So, I think on the heavies excluded in the 225, the market is relatively tight, not much capacity, especially in kind of the search and rescue aircraft. Similarly on the medium aircraft, excluding the 76, again, tight market especially in the 139; 76 just given some of the changes, regulatory changes, that's an aircraft that's we have a lot of capacity. And so, other than that, you know, that's pretty much where we are sitting. In the course of 225, although the release has gone through, we hadn't put it back in operation, those aircraft for part.

Jonathan Baliff

Yes. The market is getting in balance more off of a very low level. And just -- I'm only going to follow on from what Rob said, is that historically, you know, four, five years ago you had just a very tight market in that -- you had multiple bids for tender, but you kind of always had confidence in putting out a commitment that if we didn't win that, when you win two or three of the others. I think the nature of this market even though on existing platforms, we are serving them, it's generally at a lower flight hour utilization, but importantly you just don't see that velocity of new tender activity, which really then creates better pricing and just better utilization to the fleets globally.

Will Thompson

Okay, that's helpful. And then, one more of Don, maybe on the -- just update us in terms of the unencumbered asset I think -- post the GE Financing around 500 million, I believe that excludes any basis, and I know part of that is still the HE25. Just maybe help us make sure we understand those numbers?

Don Miller

That's fine. Yes, Will, I can do that. And I would also tell you that in the pack we have updated the SMVs, we do that annually as part of our insurance renewal, and those include the most up-to-date numbers as of actually the way we do it as of the end of calendar 2017. In fact the aircraft, the unencumbered aircraft SMVs have been closer to over 600 million, and we are still on with the updated numbers between 600 million and 700 million, and that does include -- what we are doing on the 225s, we talked about this a lot, and so, prior to the accident and the grounding within our fleet the SMVs were roughly $340 million. And so, as opposed to try to guess where the value is, we are just holding that constant. So that's embedded in that $600 million to $700 million. And that does include only the aircraft. Outside of that we do have land and buildings that you know, have a book value of probably close to 200 million, including [indiscernible] basis that are an excess of 50 million, the investments in our subsidiaries, Leader, things like that, which you add all that up, AR inventory are closer to probably $900 million. So, there is still a fair amount of unencumbered assets out there.

Will Thompson

All right, that's helpful, thank you.

Don Miller

Yes.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Jonathan Baliff for closing comments.

Jonathan Baliff

Thank you very much, and I just wanted to say especially to our employees in the Europe and Americas hubs, you know, we're again very proud of the results in the midst of the changes we made, and we are here in Houston, obviously it's smaller entity, but obviously supporting you out in the hubs to fly safely, fly efficiently, and fly more. So, thank you very much, and take care.

