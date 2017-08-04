We Are Adding This 7.5% Yielder To All Of Our Portfolios

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), 7.375% Dep Shares Ser A Cumul Red Preferred Stk (Corr-A) really got my attention in the last few days. There is a large seller in the stock. We cannot pass on a 7.5% stripped yield to worst in this market.

Basic info.

The main metric here is 7.5% stripped yield to worst. The qualified equivalent is above 6% which is also a rare find.

Reasons to buy it:

7.5% stripped yield. Comparison is all that matters. The only companies that offer better or similar reward by their baby bonds or preferred stocks can be seen here:

Most of these companies are near their 52-week lows. How would you compare CORR with any of the following: Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN), Mitcham Industries (MIND), Teekay Offshore Partners L.P (TOO), TravelCenters of America LLC (TA), Seaspan Corporation (SSW), Safe Bulkers (SB), Frontier Communications Corp (FTR), RAIT Financial Trust (RAS), NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

Ask me what is toxic and among preferred stocks and I will certainly name some of these. There are of course some nice picks among these stocks companies especially in the MReit space. CORR-A is not toxic. It does not belong in this group and you can clearly see that it has deviated from this group recently. The market was treating it as a toxic for some time, but now these days are gone and we can concentrate on its income potential.

Large common stock dividend . The common stock pays a $3 yearly dividend. The market prices this stock at $34. This is a clear sign that the public now views this dividend as sustainable. As long as the company can pay $3 stock dividend yearly ($35 mln yearly) what is the risk on the $9.55 mln preferred stock dividend that is senior. The large dividend of the common stock acts as a buffer and the market valuation of the common stock is our probability check.

. The common stock pays a $3 yearly dividend. The market prices this stock at $34. This is a clear sign that the public now views this dividend as sustainable. As long as the company can pay $3 stock dividend yearly ($35 mln yearly) what is the risk on the $9.55 mln preferred stock dividend that is senior. The large dividend of the common stock acts as a buffer and the market valuation of the common stock is our probability check. Profitable company with long term lease contracts.

The company is not only paying a fat dividend, it is earning it. As long as the situation stays the same, I have no concerns about the preferred stock. For the bushiness model I will use a quote from an article of Brad Thomas:

"CORR primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The amount of infrastructure assets necessary to support the upstream growth in the U.S. generates ripple effects on asset development needs.

By structuring sale/leaseback deals, CORR has minimal operational and/or maintenance risk and the benefits offer tremendous value for the capital-constrained owner/operators."

And another one:

"CORR does not own buildings per se. Instead, the externally managed REIT owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets including pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. Energy infrastructure is utility-like…". I certainly agree with all these quotes and there is no chance I can say it better. To further examine the utility status let's take a look at revenues and operating expenses:

source: Interactive Brokers

Not the biggest standard deviation here.

Low and improved debt ratios. Here you can see the balance sheet as of June 30 2017:

source: company press release

The most important ratios I track for this company are total liabilities/ total assets, total Liabilities / market cap and preferred stock / common equity. I am very skeptical on any company out there, but I just don't see anything worrying here.

The company recently repaid its term loan with the issuance of new shares of the preferred stock in question. A move from debt to preferred stock decreases the debt burden and the perpetual status of the preferred stocks smoothes the maturity table of the company. Any time a company issues preferred stock to repay higher ranked debt it is a plus for preferred stock holders. The update on the Credit Facility states the following:

On July 28, 2017, CorEnergy entered into an amended and restated credit facility agreement (the “Credit Facility”), which provides revolving borrowing commitments of up to $161.0 million, subject to the limitations of a borrowing base. The Company’s prior credit facility was comprised of $108.0 million in revolving borrowing commitments and a $45.0 million term loan.

The Credit Facility has a maturity date of July 28, 2022, subject to a springing maturity on February 28, 2020, and thereafter, if the Company fails to maintain certain liquidity requirements from the springing maturity date through the maturity date of the Company’s convertible notes on June 15, 2020. Borrowings under the Credit Facility will bear interest on the outstanding principal amount using a LIBOR pricing grid, which is expected to equal a LIBOR rate plus an applicable margin of 2.75%-3.75%. There is a fee of 50 basis points on unused portions of the Credit Facility." One minus for me is the spread above LIBOR on the credit facility. I am not sure what are the exact conditions for it to go to 3.75%, but I find this to be a large spread for such a company. Not that this will cause any significant problem, but is a signal to investors.

Company is in an acquisition mode which speaks enough of Financial health. In the last quarterly report under Outlook the company states:

"CorEnergy believes acquisitions enhance the stability of its operations, reducing risk to existing stockholders, because of the diversification benefits and added potential for dividend growth. The Company is evaluating a broad set of infrastructure opportunities and anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in 2017 and 2018, with a target range of $50 to $250 million per project." These will be financed by all possible resources. Further preferred stock offerings may follow, which will probably has a negative effect on the price of the preferred stock, but this does not change the income thesis. We like the 7.5% yield even without capital appreciation.

Positive outlook and a stable common stock dividend expected. "CorEnergy intends to continue paying quarterly dividends of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized) based on rents received. The Company targets revenue growth of 1-3% annually from existing contracts."

250% rally in the common stock that says "we have no problems."

CORR seems to have left all troubles behind. Investors were worried in the mid of the oil crisis, but now the fear is gone.

Tested in battles company. The price of the common stock was driven down by defaulting energy customer companies. The drama is now over. CORR stock price suffered while its revenue stream did not even though two of its customers defaulted. It is like a parachute jump once you jump there is no turning back. So the companies did go bankrupt which was the biggest fear and now the market understood it was not that frightening. Any one who bought the company at the lows remembers only the euphoria of the jump.

“As of July 31, 2017, CorEnergy had approximately $146.7 million of liquidity for potential acquisitions.” from press releases. Cash is king.

Addition to the S&P US Preferred stock index. This one is the hidden value of the stock. It used to be an under $100 mln issue, but with the recent offering it is over $100 mln, so it meets all the criteria needed. We are monitoring the monthly volume and so far it is also in line. Some may find this reason not to be fundamental, but this has a lot of effect on pricing. A small preferred stock issue with a buyer means a higher price. We all want to buy before the big buyer shows up. The only reason for a stock to appreciate is if someone buys it.

Preferred Stock Trader likes it. Preferred Stock Trader is one of the best preferred stock traders/investors I know and he has written some very profitable articles on Seeking Alpha. When our opinions on a certain stock pick match, I view this as a big positive.

Risks and reaction. All of the above presents the reasons to buy currently, but there has to be some risk in a 7.5% yielder when BBB rated REIT preferred stocks issue at 5% fixed rate. CORR is probably riskier than PSA and this is obvious when you compare their preferred stocks performance in the past. The best idea of the risk in this preferred stock is given by its chart:

One can argue that the price drop was not reasonable, that the company did not deserve to be sold of, but it happened and the loss was real. This only shows that you have to have a reaction even for the picks that do not seem risky at first. Another negative for the preferred stock is that future growth can be financed by secondary offerings in the preferred stock. This will also add some selling pressure to the preferred stock, unless the company is not able to finance at lower rates.

Reaction. Every one is concentrated on the common stock price and its potential to earn and grow dividends. There is a long way for the common to fall, before preferred stock holders experience any risk. The common stock may earn half of its current dividend and the preferred stock will still be a reasonable one. Any weakness in the company will give us a signal and it will be clearly seen on the common stock performance. My plan B for CORR-A is to do the same analysis on any 20% decline in the common stock.

Conclusion. Oil price means a lot for many industries, but it is not a reason to pass on this 7.5% yielder once we have the proper reaction prepared. In the meantime there is nothing wrong with gathering these relatively safe dividends.