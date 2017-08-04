JMM: Still 'Prudent'

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis and actionable investment ideas.

This is an update article on a fund which I previously covered in the article "Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund - A 'Prudent' Core Income Fund."

Over the last few weeks I have taken time and went back through my previously covered closed end funds and ETFs. We have focused on a number of income ideas this week, including NURE, SGQI and FIXD. For the last planned update article of the week I wanted to look over a fund which I have previously owned and see how it fits in today's CEF marketplace.

That fund is the Nuveen Multi Market Income CEF (JMM).

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article JMM yielded an income only distribution of 5.77% and was trading at a discount of 8.11% to its Net Asset Value. Today the fund pays a distribution of 5.78% and is trading at a discount of 8.31% to its NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see the fund's NAV and price per share have stayed fairly consistent over the last 52 weeks. More on this later.

Looking at the latest published asset allocation we can see the fund is predominately invested in asset backed securities. The interesting statistic to dig deeper into is the cash alternatives of 34%.

Source: CEF Connect

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

If we look at the data provided by Nuveen we can get a clearer picture. For whatever reason it looks like CEF Connect, created by Nuveen, lists the government agency debt as a cash equivalent.

Looking at the top holdings we can see that the top 10 are still dominated by Fannie and Freddie mortgage backed securities.

Source: Nuveen ETF Website

Looking at the credit quality of the portfolio both confirms that CEFConnfect counted treasuries and agency holdings as cash equivalents and that the portfolio is fairly well balanced between high-quality government securities and below investment grade credits.

Source: Nuveen ETF Website

Looking over the fund as a whole we can see it is currently maintaining about a 267 position.

More importantly we can see that the fund is currently maintaining an average effective maturity of 7.68 years and an average effective duration of 5.17 years.

Source: Nuveen ETF Website

Distribution Quality

Performance Update

Over the last three years the fund has traded in a range and has been seemingly stable, (not taking the distribution into account). This should be a fairly welcome sign for income investors who are depending on the income from the funds.

Taking a look at the performance, we can see that the fund has achieved a total return of 4.46% since our initial article on September 20th, 2016.

Breaking it down we can see that the underlying price per share declined .53% while the NAV increased .37%

JMM data by YCharts What is interesting is to see the fund's performance in Q4 of 2016. Much like many other fixed income funds, the price per share fell, YET the underlying net asset value held up quite well. Year to date however the fund has achieved 6.31% on a total return basis, 2.74% price per share and 1.49% in its NAV. This lets us know that the discount to NAV declined about 1% so far in 2017. JMM data by YCharts To put this performance into perspective, we can take a look at how the fund has performed compared to various peers and other benchmarks.

Even though this fund is marketed as multi-sector bond CEF, CEFConnect classifies this as a mortgage bond fund. For peers, we will compare it to both.

Below is a chart looking at JMM against the popular PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage CEF (PCI), DoubleLine Income Solutions CEF (DSL), BlackRock Multi-Sector Income CEF (BIT), Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (VMBS), BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) and the First Trust Mortgage Income CEF (FMY).

JMM Total Return Price data by YCharts As we can clearly see, there is a distinct difference in the performance of the funds.JMM, PCI, DSL and BIT are all marketed as multi sector funds however they are vastly different. JMM for instance is required to have at least 65% in investment grade securities and is invested overall, in a less risky portfolio.While JMM trails the "high yield" multi sector CEFs, it does lead the pack against its mortgage bond counterparts.... humn, CEFConnect is right? heh.

Looking back over the last year, we can see the same trends continue.

Bottom Line

The Nuveen Multi Market Income Fund is certainly an interesting CEF.

On one hand I believe it is a victim of a poor name. When looking at the underlying holdings it does seem to be in a class of its own.

The best way of looking at the fund is perhaps as a more conservative multi-sector fund that you typically find, and by prospectus it will remain such.

Another thing to consider is that the fund is relatively small for a Closed-End Fund, at about $75 million in assets. As such it is typically overlooked and why I am not surprised that the discount to NAV has been fairly consistent.

This begs the question,

So the questions,

1. Has the fund performed as expected? As a higher quality income fund? Yes. The discount to NAV has not closed down much this year as many other CEFs have. This may be due to its relatively smaller size.

2. Has the fund performed in line with peers? Well, depends on who the peers are. If we are looking at this strictly as a "multi sector" income fund in name only, then the fund has vastly lagged the hot CEFs like PCI, DSL and others. The reason is fairly simple, quality. JMM is restricted to at least 65% investment grade and is largely in US Agency debt. PCI and others are heavily invested in lower quality bonds and asset backed securities who benefited in particular as interest rates took a step up. At the same time however, those funds benefited greatly from a reduction, or virtual elimination of the discount to NAV.

3. Worth a look? Absolutely, especially since it is one of the seemingly few higher quality income CEFs that is still trading at a good discount to NAV.

For more information on the premise and reasons for considering the fund see my initial article, Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund - A 'Prudent' Core Income Fund.

My Take and How To Implement

