Willdan Acquires Integral Analytics For Up To $30 Million

The deal will bolster Willdan's offerings to the electric utility industry as it undergoes transformation from the rise of renewable and alternative energy sources.

Willdan has acquired Integral Analytics for up to $30 million in a cash and stock deal.

Quick Take

Technical and consulting services firm Willdan (WLDN) has announced the acquisition of Integral Analytics for up to $30 million in upfront and contingent cash and stock consideration.

Integral’s software helps electric network operators and utilities better use data to forecast spatial and other effects on grid planning, operations, and valuation.

With the deal for Integral, Willdan has a more robust set of offerings to assist municipalities, and investor-owned electric utilities optimize their operations in the increasingly dynamic utility environment.

Target Company

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Integral was initially founded in 2005 to develop software-based forecasting solutions to the electric utility industry.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Tom Osterhus, who was previously Director, Market Analytics at Duke Energy (DUK).

Integral offers four main software solutions:

LoadSEER – Distribution load analytics using the client’s rules

DSMore – Demand Side Management option risk evaluator

Storage and Renewable Evaluation – Valuation of alternative energy sources

IDROP – Electricity demand dispatch optimization

The company’s customer base includes investor-owned utilities and municipal systems in North America.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

According to its 8-K filing, Willdan paid $15 million in upfront cash, $3 million worth of its common stock and will pay up to $12 million ‘in cash for a percentage of sales attributable to the business of Integral Analytics during the three years after the Closing Date [July 28, 2017].’

Willdan used cash on hand to fund the $15 million upfront payment. As of its most recent 10-Q filing, as of June 30, 2017, Willdan had $26.3 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $56 million.

Its cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30 2017 was $7.1 million, which was essentially e i qual to as the same period a year ago.

Accordingly, the acquisition doesn’t present an undue financial burden on Willdan, especially since the structure of the up to $12 million earn-out is based on a success-based ‘percentage of sales’ method.

Willdan acquired Integral to improve its offerings helping electrical operators better understand the effect of alternative energy sources on grid operations.

As Willdan CEO Tom Brisbin stated in the deal announcement,

We believe the addition of IA’s capabilities will significantly improve our ability to target locational energy savings and microgrids, and can provide us with a clear technical advantage on energy efficiency programs. Cloud supercomputing has enabled IA to deliver its energy optimization technologies in a way that has not been previously possible. When combined with the significant investments that utilities have made in data collection, IA can synthesize terabytes of data into analysis utilized for more granular load forecasting, capital expenditure planning and electrical efficiency targeting to optimize distributed resources and guide operations. IA’s solutions assist utilities in effectively harnessing the power of renewables and energy storage to help them provide lower cost power reliably. IA’s solutions generally reduce the annual distribution capital budget of utilities by three to ten percent. [Italics mine]

The deal for Integral is a strong acquisition by Willdan management, who appear to be well-regarded and rewarded by investors over the past year, as the chart below indicates,

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Being able to not only provide greater insight into energy optimization but also provide data analysis that feeds into CapEx and operational spending decisions will enhance Willdan’s offerings to prospects and customers seeking to reduce expenses across the organization.

Electric utilities are facing increasing complexity as well as market opportunity, as the ability to incorporate large amounts of data into decision-making processes may separate the most efficient operators from the laggards.

Willdan is well-positioned to provide a full suite of tools for the North American electric utility industry to achieve its operational goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.