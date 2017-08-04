Enterprise Products Q2 Earnings: First Thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has struggled to consistently grow volumes, thanks in part to the weakness in energy prices that fueled a drop in crude oil and NGL production in the US. However, the Houston, Texas-based energy infrastructure master limited partnership is turning around, which was evident from its latest quarterly results. I believe the MLP is well positioned to continue growing, even in the midst of persistently weak oil prices.

Last year, Enterprise Products reported a 5% drop in transportation volumes to 8.3 million barrels of oil equivalents per day while its earnings remained largely flat. However, it started the current year on a high note by posting an increase in volumes to 8.416 million BOE per day for the first quarter. Back then, the company also increased its adjusted earnings ((EBITDA)) and distributable cash flows by 6.6% and 7.1% respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Recently, the MLP has reported its second quarter results in which it has further grown transportation volumes to 8.577 million BOE per day. The 2.6% increase in liquids transportation volumes and 1.3% increase in natural gas volumes fueled the 2.1% growth in equivalent volumes, on a year over year basis.

Thanks in large part to the increase in volumes, Enterprise Products was able to post year-over-year growth for virtually every key financial metric. The company's gross operating margin, operating income, and net income increased by 9.9%, 12.2% and 16.8% to $1.37 billion, $939 million and $666 million respectively. The segment-wise breakdown of gross operating margin shows an across the board increase in earnings, including 5.7% increase in earnings at the NGL segment - its largest operating area - to $759.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA climbed 1.2% to $1.338 billion, the net cash flow from operations, after adjusting for one-time items, also rose 3.2% to $1.09 billion, and distributable cash flows increased 1.2% to $1.05 billion.

I believe one of Enterprise Products' biggest strengths is that it is a cash flow machine. In fact, it is a rare energy infrastructure MLP which generated strong levels of cash flows and continued to reward its unitholders by growing distributions, even in a tough business environment. It has been able to maintain a strong coverage ratio of more than 1x, which makes it one of the safest stocks for dividend investors. This was also evident in the latest quarterly results which showed that the company increased distributions by 5% to $0.42 per unit, or roughly $900 million. But this was easily covered by the DCF. Consequently, the company ended the quarter with a coverage ratio of 1.2x, which translated into $145 million of excess DCF.

A look at Enterprise Products' cash flow statement also reveals that the MLP is generating enough cash flows to easily fund its operations as well as almost all of the cash distributions. It raised $762.6 million of free cash flows, or net operating cash flows in excess of capex, in the second quarter, which covered 86% of the total cash distributions paid to unitholders.

Enterprise Products, however, continues to operate in a tough environment marked by persistently weak oil prices. Like most liquids-focused MLPs, Enterprise Products has indirect exposure to oil prices which have tumbled by more than 9% since the start of the year. The price of US benchmark WTI crude is struggling to break the $50 a barrel psychological barrier, currently hovering near $49, thanks in part to heightened concerns regarding an uptake in output from OPEC.

But I think Enterprise Products will remain unfazed. Rather, the MLP's growth could accelerate. The company has been saying that it will place $2.8 billion to $3 billion of growth projects in service in 2017, but nearly all of those projects will come online in the second half of the year. In particular, Enterprise Products has been constructing a giant petrochemical plant at Mont Belvieu, Texas, called the propane dehydrogenation, or PDH plant which can produce 750,000 tons of polymer-grade propylene each year. This facility is one of the company's biggest projects and accounts for most of the above-mentioned growth capital. The PDH plant has faced minor delays but in the latest conference call, Enterprise Products' management has revealed that they have completed the construction work on the project. The plant has now entered the commissioning phase and will likely start up by September. This will play a crucial role in fueling Enterprise Products' growth in the second half of the year as compared to the first half as well as last year.

Beyond 2017, the MLP's growth will be powered by around eight projects representing capital investment of $5.7 billion which will be placed into service from 2018.

Enterprise Products has now grown volumes, earnings and cash flows in two consecutive quarters, but I believe it is just getting started.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.