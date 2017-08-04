The Navigators Group's (NAVG) CEO Stan Galanski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 4, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Stan Galanski – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ciro DeFalco – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Arash Soleimani – KBW

Brian Hollenden – Sidoti

Bob Farnam – Boenning & Scattergood

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stan Galanski.

Stan Galanski

Okay. Thank you very much, and good morning. Thanks for joining the second quarter earnings conference call of The Navigators Group, Inc. We are pleased to report another very solid quarter with net income of $20.5 million for the second quarter of 2017, and operating earnings of $19.7 million, up 26.6% and 61.8%, respectively from the second quarter of 2016. The combined ratio for the quarter was 97.3%, led by excellent underwriting results from our U.S. Insurance and Global Reinsurance segments.

Gross written premium grew 9.6% over second quarter 2016 to $452 million, our largest quarterly premium volume ever, and net written premium was up 8.7%. We are making good progress on our initiatives to control operating expenses. While our second quarter expense ratio was down about two tenths of one percent from the second quarter of 2016. The non-commissioned component or other operating expense ratio was 20.6%, down from 22% in the second quarter of 2016, with operating expense growth rates well below revenue growth rates.

Our investment portfolio continued to perform well, with pre-tax net investment income up 12% over the second quarter of 2016. This contributed to an increase in book value per share of 3.1% during the quarter to $42.21. Our U.S. Insurance operating segment had another excellent quarter, with combined ratio of 95% and with gross written premium growth of 5.4%, driven by continued profitable results in U.S. Property Casualty.

Navigators Specialty, our U.S. – sorry, our E&S unit, within Property Casualty, had another excellent quarter with a combined ratio of 92.9% and with gross written premium growth of 5.5%. From a top line perspective, we experienced continued good growth in the Excess Casualty, Property and Commercial Automobile lines of business. Our Primary Casualty division produced profitable underwriting results for the quarter, with a slight decrease in premium volume due to market conditions.

Renewal rates were down at an average 1.4% of primary construction liability and down 2.1% for Excess Casualty in the quarter. We continued to achieve meaningful double-digit renewal rate increases on commercial automobile, as the market remains quite firm for transportation business. Also, within the U.S. Property Casualty segment, our commercial unit had another excellent quarter, with a combined ratio of 92.4%, 2.5 points better than the second quarter of 2016.

Gross written premium was up 23.5% for this growth unit, as we continued to gain traction in highly focused specialty businesses, including environmental, life sciences, media arts and entertainment, surety and Excess Casualty. The environmental unit experienced solid new business production in both contracted pollution policies and its integrated casualty product. U.S. Marine produced an underwriting profit for the quarter with a combined ratio of 96.5%. Gross written premium for the U.S. Marine business was down 9.7% compared to the second quarter of 2016, mostly attributable to the planned reduction in our Bluewater Hull portfolio and the movement of a Latin American Marine business underwritten in our Miami office to the International Insurance segment earlier this year.

U.S. Professional Liability produced profitable underwriting results with a combined ratio of 95.6% for the second quarter, 3.8 points better than the second quarter of 2016. Gross written premium was down slightly, as we continued to execute our strategy of reducing our exposure to primary and low layer excess D&O placements for U.S. public companies while growing our private company, D&O business. Net written premium was up 13.7% due to targeted growth in product lines, for which we buy less or no insurance.

The International Insurance segment had an 8.7 point improvement in underwriting results compared to the second quarter of 2016, but fell short of making a profit based upon commissioned ratios that were almost 11 points higher than that of the U.S. Insurance segment. We are continuing to evaluate and address the commission and acquisition costs at both the product line and individual account level, particularly at Lloyd’s. This effort includes evaluating traditional London market arrangements, such as delegated underwriting authority and binders that have experienced significant increases in market conditions – commissions as a result of excess capacity at Lloyd’s.

Our focus is on profit, and we have a clear understanding that even the best underwriters in the market cannot make money with excessive acquisition cost. There simply has to be enough money to take claims, cover the cost to capital and operations, and make an underwriting profit. Gross written premium was down 3.3% for the International Insurance segment compared to second quarter 2016. One of the bright spots internationally was Property Casualty, led by a strong underwriting performance from NavTech, our global energy and power generation underwriting unit, which had a combined ratio of 62.2% for the quarter.

Premium volume for our offshore energy business was down dramatically for the quarter, as pricing and the ongoing lack of drilling and production activity make top line growth both challenging and undesirable market turns. Renewal rates were down about 3% for the quarter. Our downstream energy business premium volume was roughly flat with the second quarter of 2016, although renewal rates were down an average of 3.8%. We are cautiously optimistic that the combined impact of increased energy industry loss activity and the that diminished premium generated in the aggregate for the global energy market in 2017 may represent the bottom of the market, as many insurers are interested in purchasing multi-year deals and very few underwriters are interested in supplying them.

Our International Marine results for the quarter were disappointing, with a combined ratio of 107.8% for the second quarter, while part of this was attributable to increased loss activity, particularly in the specie and protection and indemnity products. Another contributing factor was elevated commission levels. Marine renewal rates were down on average 1.8% for the quarter, with the specie and transport product lines experiencing the greatest downward rate pressure during the quarter.

On the other hand, we were able to capitalize on attractive new business opportunities, both in the London market and in our regional European offices with solid growth in Rotterdam, Milan, Paris, Antwerp as well as our Latin American operation in Miami. London represented 77% of the International segment’s Marine business during the quarter, with 23% produced outside of London. Our London growth came largely in the cargo and transport lines, while across the board marine product rode outside of London.

Gross written premium for International Professional Liability was up 10.6% over the second quarter of 2016. While there is some deterioration in the loss ratio compared to second quarter 2016, the net commission ratio increased 7 points, pushing the unit to an underwriting loss for the quarter. Gross written premium was up 10.8% in the London market and up 8.2% outside of London. We continue to be optimistic on the prognosis for underwriting profit over the intermediate term, despite a highly competitive climate, in which renewal rates were down 2.6% for International D&O and 5% for International Professional Liability. While London remains an important hub for this business, we aim to accelerate premium production in our newer offices outside of London, with current production driven by Milan and Paris.

During the second quarter, we booked our first new business produced by marine and professional lines underwriters in our newly operating Asian offices. While this is intended to be a slow and measured initiative, it is good to see premium production coming online in these early days. While that business is currently return on Lloyd’s paper, we are in the process of working with the local regulators to license a Hong Kong branch of Navigators Insurance Company to support the long-term development of an Asian portfolio.

Navigators Re, our Global Reinsurance segment, had a superb quarter, producing a combined ratio of 93.3%, down nearly 6 points from the second quarter of 2016, while nearly doubling gross written premium for the quarter. While we achieved positive premium growth against – across most of the product lines within Navigators Re, there are a couple of products we’re singling out. We had strong growth in our U.S. Accident & Health treaty unit as a result of better-than-anticipated new business activity and favorable premium development on existing accounts.

We also experienced good growth in the property treaty business, coming from the newly formed U.S. unit, our Latin American portfolio and our London-based international team. We could not be more pleased with the performance of Navigators Re thus far in 2017. While it’s commonplace for underwriters and insurance company executives to moan the soft market, the truth is commercial insurance underwriters spend most of their careers in some degree of a soft market, interrupted by seemingly brief periods of hard markets that never seemed to last long enough. And after which, when viewed through the rearview mirror, one always wishes to have written more business.

Especially, insurance underwriters, we pride ourselves on risk selection and disciplined underwriting, including judicious underwriting of policy terms and conditions. This manifests itself in changing our attachment points and capacity on products likes Excess Casualty or large marine liability insurance programs and resisting unattractive terms and conditions, ranging from things like reinsurance treaties with uncapped quarter share arrangements, the very broad contingent business interruption coverage on first-party energy programs.

In competitive trading conditions, we continue to emphasize the fundamentals to our underwriting teams across the globe. Underwriting profits is what matters, not top line growth. Pay attention to contract terms and conditions. Don’t be afraid to walk away from existing accounts when the pricing and terms deteriorate, and have a realistic view of planned history and the likely future loss patterns.

Having said that, we are pleased to have generated profitable underwriting results and good growth across many of our specialty product lines who have produced decent investment returns without taking imprudent risk in our portfolio or stretching for yield and continuing to attract and retain the high-quality professionals, who believe that our culture is the right environment for them to build their careers, which is, of course, our primary competitive advantage.

During the quarter, we celebrated the retirement of Greg Olson, who opened our Seattle office in 1987 and ran it for the 30 years it followed. Greg personified our culture, specialization, technical expertise, customer focus, integrity, professionalism and pride. Also, at the end of July, Stephen Coward, who joined Navigators 15 years ago to manage our Powergen and downstream energy business and who has led the NavTech unit, since it was formed in 2009, has retired from the company. Stephen has enabled success in [indiscernible] who himself is a 30-year employee. We thank both Greg and Stephen for their contributions to the growth of Navigators, but also for being the role models to others through their professionalism and their commitment to an underwriting culture, while building wonderful careers and creating shareholder value.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Ciro to take you through the details of our financial performance.

Ciro DeFalco

Great. Thanks, Stan. Good morning, and afternoon, everyone. Our second quarter net income was $20.5 million or $0.69 per diluted share. That includes after-tax net operating earnings of $19.7 million or $0.66 per diluted share, net realized gains after-tax of $1.1 million or $0.04 per diluted share with 0 OTTI, less after-tax foreign exchange transaction losses of $301,000 or minus $0.01 per diluted share. The second quarter’s combined ratio of 97.3% includes a reported loss in LAE ratio of 60.3% and all-in expense ratio of 37%, comprised of net commission expenses of 60.4% and other operating expenses of 12.6%, as Stan just detailed.

The quarterly consolidated results include $7.8 million of underwriting profit, with $8.3 million of that profit coming from the U.S. Insurance segment and other $3 million of profit coming from the Global Reinsurance segment, and that was partially offset by $3.5 million of loss from the International Insurance segment. In the quarter and for the year, you will note that we have tax a benefit resulting from the adoption of Accounting Standards Update or ASU 2016-09 introduced as a simplification for our share-based compensation. The results of this benefit is approximately 2 to 2.5 points on the effective tax rate.

Net investment income of $22.3 million increased $2.4 million or 12% as compared to the same period last year. The increase in investment income was primarily due to growth in the overall portfolio, driven by positive operating cash flows as well as higher yield on the portfolio, particularly being held from the preferred holdings in the portfolio that we’ve discussed over the past several years. Net realized gains of $1.7 million pre-tax or $1.1 million after-tax was the result of normal active portfolio management.

The overall investment portfolios unrealized gain position increased in the quarter by $22.2 million or $14.4 million after-tax due to a decrease in interest rates at the long end of the curve. Cash and invested assets portfolio value at June 30, 2017, increased in the quarter by $57.8 million to $3.3 billion, with a book yield of 2.77%, up 7 basis points from 2.70% in the first quarter and up 17 basis points from the 2.6% from the same period last year. The total return on a trailing 12-month basis was 1.68% and that’s down 44 basis points from 2.21 in the first quarter of 2017 and down 324 basis points from 492 for the same period last year, 4.92%. The investment portfolio has maintained its AA- average credit quality rating with a duration of 3.8 years, remaining unchanged.

Moving on to GAAP shareholders equity at June 30, 2017, it was $1,244,000,000, up from $1,206,000,000 at March 31, 2017, or an increase of 3.2% and up from $1,178,000,000 at December 31, 2016 or an increase of 5.6%. The book value per diluted share was $42.21 compared to $40.94 at March 31 and that’s against $40.45 at December 31, 2016. The annualized ROE is 7.1%, and the net cash flow from operations was again positive $35.6 million in the quarter or approximately $73 million for the year.

And with that, we can turn the call open for questions and comments.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Arash Soleimani from KBW. Sir, your line is now open.

Arash Soleimani

Thanks, good morning. Can you talk about – are you seeing any changes in loss inflation across your book of business? Any changes of increasing severity or higher jury awards?

Stan Galanski

The answer to that, in our portfolio, Arash, is no. There is no real tendency that we have seen, and it’s an emerging trend. And remember, we don’t write a penny’s worth of workers compensation. We are not in the personal auto business. And most of our automobile growth has been in the hard market over the last – that exist in the transportation segment over the last couple of years. So there is no question that there has been, for the industry, an increase in severity.

And I think that’s most evident in automobile. And that impacts Excess Casualty as well if you are a lead umbrella rider, because it doesn’t take much to get through a million dollars of primary. I think as we have discussed in prior calls, it was probably a benign period of time in terms of U.S. Casualty, in general, severe. And that’s a tough thing to the actuaries than to say what’s going to happen in the future, because you’re looking through the rearview mirror. But the truth is, in our life, I don’t think that’s quite as evident.

I would say a noticeable exception in that is things we don’t do. Part of the reason we’re not a primary D&O insurer isn’t that we don’t – wouldn’t like to pay, but we don’t think you can make any money out of it, because the loss trends are just so difficult and – for example, even in small cap companies, there are all these new plaintiff attorneys that have emerged, and they attack the microcap sector. Ten years ago, that didn’t happen.

Today, we think it makes that almost uninsurable. It’s just not a segment we can participate in. We’d love to be in the primary D&O business, but based on the loss trends, we can’t. So the short answer to your question is, we don’t really see that actuarially having a significant impact in our business, but in nature what we do as a specialty underwriter, we’re more severity than frequency oriented, so we’ll have large losses. But nothing from the standpoint of a trend that causes us to readdress how we are thinking about reserves or our business strategy going forward.

Arash Soleimani

Thanks. And my other question was – I think, there was about $8 million of reserve development, I think, from International Insurance and Global Reinsurance to a lesser extent. Can you just talk about what drove that?

Ciro DeFalco

Yes. Couple of things, Arash. It’s Ciro. First, we’ll start at the bottom Global Re had about $3 million, and that really is nothing more than one large loss settlement from prior year, unanticipated I might add. So that’s one. And then in the International segment, we have marine development from losses in prior years and some large losses on Professional Liability, and of course, [indiscernible] set some good – some positive development on the property casualty side. But it breaks out $4.7 million and just about $3 million. So that gets it to your number. It was benign in the U.S.

Stan Galanski

Yes. Just little color on that, again, enforcing my prior comment. You can see some bumpiness in our product line in the quarter. And when we see something like that occurring, it’s a couple of million bugs, we are inclined to react to it and take it.

Arash Soleimani

All right, great. Thank you very much for the answers.

Stan Galanski

Thank you for the questions.

Operator

And I’m currently showing no further questions. And I would now like to call back to Stan Galanski for any further remarks.

Stan Galanski

I’m just going to wait one more second, operator, because it’s unusual that we only get one analyst asking us a question. And I know our – we tried to be pretty transparent in our releases, but I’d be surprised if there is not another, unless a couple of them had difficulty calling in. So I’ll just hold the line for another two seconds here to see if that situation changes.

Operator

Of course. And we just have more questions now coming in. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Hollenden from Sidoti. Sir, your line is now open.

Brian Hollenden

Yes. Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking my question and congrats on the strong results.

Stan Galanski

Thanks, Brian.

Brian Hollenden

Can you talk a little bit about your commercial auto book? You are seeing good premium growth, but are you feeling the impact has distracted the driving? And then how do you position for that moving forward?

Stan Galanski

Yes, great question. Our commercial auto book is really – largely a model line business. It’s something we moved into probably 2.5 years ago, with a – led by a very seasoned auto specialist, who leads that business for us. It’s very much transportation, trucking and orientation. And it is definitely an excess and surplus lines play.

We have come in to it in a very opportunistic basis as the standard life carriers and some pretty good truck underwriters, who had horrible underwriting results and had to reposition their portfolio. So that reflects very much opportunistic underwriting and opportunistic pricing of the business. So I think is that likely to continue? It is. When you are in a distrust line of business like that, there are times that an individual policyholder may not even last for 12 months, because they’ll shop their pricing because our pricing may be one or two things they can get. So it’s a tough underwriting. It’s a real E&S underwriting type segment.

Our folks are pretty technically disciplined. I’m not strictly talking. It’s very heavy in trucking, and I’ve just referred to it as transportation. It’s not really things like ambulances or buses or stuff like that. Certainly, some construction-related business in there that accompanies what we do. But I would put it – I would characterize it as a very well-priced, technically underwritten opportunistic book of business.

Brian Hollenden

Thanks for that color. If I could ask one further question, I’ll jump back in the queue. What drove the underwriting profitability internationally, P&C compared to – your strong results in the P&C line compared to the losses from the year ago? Is it just that big swing? Can you just talk about the drivers?

Stan Galanski

Getting out of the North American property book. You may recall that at year-end, we exited an account that had been underwritten at Lloyd’s, which was a very kind of niche U.S. North American property kind of lines of type of product. And frankly, it didn’t perform up to our expectations. We exited that business at year-end, and it did kind of a loss portfolio transfer to the new home that our underwriting team went to on a go-forward basis. So we were definitely adversely affected throughout 2016 and effectively cut that business off. So the date of that treaty was put in place.

New claims went to the other carrier, and the only exposure we had was for newly reported claims or adverse [indiscernible] prior to 12/31. So that’s definitely the change. And I’d point out, the loss ratio is really not the problem in the International Insurance segment. It’s really the commission levels that are the challenge, and we’re sorting through that.

Ciro DeFalco

Yes. In that property book, just as a reference point, Brian, last year for the year, it generated over $13 million of losses. Alberta wildfires were a big contributor to it. But just to put a benchmark number in your mind. Okay?

Stan Galanski

Yes. And at the same time, when that was happening last year, again, this is kind of looking back over your shoulder, our NavTech results were not quite as good, and they had a very, very good quarter, this quarter.

Ciro DeFalco

Yes, this quarter. That’s right. Good point.

Brian Hollenden

Great. Thanks for the question and congrats on the strong quarter.

Stan Galanski

Thanks very much.

Ciro DeFalco

Thanks for your time Brian.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Bob Farnam from Boenning & Scattergood. Sir, your line is now open.

Bob Farnam

Yes, thank you and good morning. I’m trying to get my hands on what to expect for the Global Reinsurance, in terms of top line premium growth? So can you maybe drive more color on that huge increase in premium, and if there is any seasonality in that?

Stan Galanski

Seasonality is actually something we hadn’t really thought about there, but definitely, when you think about the property treaty business, it’s definitely much heavier on July 1 and January 1. And of course, this year that was impacted by our hiring of an underwriter to lead a U.S.-oriented effort effective January 1. So I think there is definitely a 1171 component to that business. But it’s a pretty balanced portfolio.

We have invested in our international crop team, which had only a modest impact in the second quarter, that will be, I think, a phase-in growth story over time. Our U.S., I guess, I will call it specialty casualties. It’s heavy D&O professional liability, but there’s some other stuff in there. It continues to truck along and do very well. Latin American does well. But I think, historically, the third and fourth quarters are not the strongest quarters for that business. The exception is the A&H, and as I say, we had some very good new business success, but very encouraged that existing customers, thanks to the health care program, the estimated premiums are actually coming in stronger than what we anticipated. So they’re – all cylinders and doing a pretty good job.

Ciro DeFalco

Yes. I think to give you an idea where that came from the higher and respective business in each business from new production as well as some new production from our U.S. specialty casualty and U.S. LATAM P&C. So investments that made over the last several years have started to bear some fruit.

Bob Farnam

Okay, great. And I am assuming since you have kind of reduced CAD exposure, or whatnot, it’s – you didn’t have any weather-related losses this quarter, any significant – of any significant?

Ciro DeFalco

Nothing at all. No. You’re absolutely right.

Bob Farnam

Right, okay. Thanks.

Ciro DeFalco

Okay. Thanks for your questions Bob.

Operator

And I’m currently showing no further questions. And I would now like to turn the call back to Stan Galanski for any further remarks.

Stan Galanski

Okay. Well, with three, I’ll take that as an acceptable number. If any of the analyst.

Ciro DeFalco

Summertime.

Stan Galanski

[Indiscernible] block that, don’t be shy to call. I know you won’t be. We thank you for your interest in the company. Thank you for making the call today. Have a great weekend.

Ciro DeFalco

Thank you all.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in this conference. This concludes today’s program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

