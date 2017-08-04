Today's 209,000 Headline Jobs Isn't So Great; Here's Why

The spread between the 3 Month and the 10 year has been under 120 bps for several weeks now.

Three month average jobs creation for July, 2017 is 15,000 jobs less than it was in July of 2016 (i.e., 195,000 jobs vs. 210,000).

The July jobs report print this morning at 209,000 jobs, was better than anticipated; however it was not as good as many pundits are reporting. There are a few reasons for that.

First, most of the new jobs were in sectors that are heavily supported by government, or in occupations that pay average wages of just slightly over $400 per week. Second, last year's report for the same month printed at 290,000 jobs with a somewhat better distribution of jobs among higher wage occupations. Finally, the July 2016 report also showed better three months average job creation, printing at 210,000 three months average versus the July 2017 three months average jobs of 195,000.

Within the other, higher wage sectors, the only occupations that improved from June were Information sector workers, Professional and Business Services, and Non-durable Goods Manufacturing. (Durable Goods Manufacturing fell from June).

Nevertheless, we are seeing continuing strength in employment in the U.S. Manufacturing sector, with more than 50,000 jobs created in this better-paying sector since the beginning of the year.

We also saw just a mediocre increase in retail hiring at 900 jobs, a trend that concerned us in our March jobs report.. We reiterate the concerns we expressed then for REITs that are heavily weighted in the retail sector that we identified there, as well as for retailers and convenience restaurants located in or near shopping malls.

The Macro Outlook:

We pointed out in our GDP report last month that we were concerned that so much of the second-quarter growth was attributable to personal consumption expenditures, and that most of that was for Housing and utilities and Healthcare.

We would like to see more robust growth across occupational sectors, with much higher jobs growth in higher occupation sectors. That will come only from demand and from improvements in factor productivity that boost profits and wages.

Our other concern, and one about which we have warned since April, is the continuing decline in the 3 month and 10 year yield curve. Last month, as we reported in our GDP report, the curve narrowed to 1.08%, a record low for 2017. As of Thursday the rate was just 1.11%.

As of now, we think the Federal Reserve will be divided going into the September meeting, with members torn between the better-than-expected jobs print (assuming a similar good result in the August number) and boosting the shorter term interest rates (where the Fed has its greatest influence) so as to further reduce the spread of the yield curve. We would stand pat.

We look for a pullback in both the economy and a market correction toward the end of the third or the beginning of the fourth quarter as companies outside the tech sector see reductions in profitability. We would revise that if we see substantial progress in a tax bill. We see the window for tax reform as closed, and the window for even a simple tax reduction narrowing and nearly closed, at least one that would be retrospective for 2017.

We think the most realistic outlook for actual tax cuts or reform by the Congress might be November/December (if then), which would likely be too late for a retrofit of computer systems for the 2017 tax year filings. Our view is it should be a legislative priority before year end to increase take-home pay by reducing 2018 withholding taxes to ensure some fiscal stimulus going into the first quarter of 2018.

Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be underperforming and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn.

