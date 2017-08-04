Why You Shouldn't Invest In SunPower's Weakness

In March, I wrote an article about solar manufacturers with the goal of identifying the best investment choices for the current year. In June, my update pointed to a superior play in Jinko Solar (JKS). I have turned neutral on First Solar (FSLR) and JA Solar (JASO), thinking that First Solar was fully valued and JA Solar could not go higher than the price offered by the chairman in the buyout.

Despite the recent sell-off, First Solar became the best performer with a 68% return, while Jinko took the second spot at 63%. Canadian Solar (CSIQ) turned in a 48% return vs. JA Solar's 3%. I thought my choices performed well.

I was surprised to see the company I recommended to avoid gained the most. Until a couple of days ago, SunPower (SPWR) had the best return of all at 86%. Then the second-quarter results came in, and with them the full-year guidance adjustment, which brought the market back to reality.

Despite the overall weakness, SunPower is still up 44% from March. The company's forecast for the rest of the year, and more importantly for 2018, involves coordination of factors that are not under the control of the company. The best example of it is the sale of 8Point3 Energy (CAFD), which had a lot of regulatory steps to complete. The current market value of CAFD might not be realized if SunPower and First Solar sell their ownership in the private transaction.

The company expects to see a profit in the fourth quarter, but the sustained profitability is forecast for the second half of 2018. What kind of a new product can SunPower produce to reverse this year's negative gross margin of 2%, as well as deliver prosperity for years to come? During the conference call, SunPower CEO Thomas H. Werner delivered an explanation of how profitability will be reached:

All right. You bet. And thank you for the question. My answer to your question is, we don't expect meaningful improvement. As I said in my other comments, we expect, I guess, stabilizing marginal pricing would be an improvement. But we're not expecting prices to increase. We're adapting to the new reality. And what we're doing is we're investing in four areas that will differentiate us that largely impacts 2019 and beyond. But it starts to impact the back half of 2018, particularly our next-gen solar cell and the attach rate of Smart Energy. Both of those are accretive and positive for us. And we're focused on the commercial, residential and solar solutions businesses that have a better profitability profile or less volatile. And if we can grow preferentially in because of the nature of our product and because of like we offer a complete solution, so for our customer, they have one-stop shopping, and we're incredible players so that matters in those markets. And then particularly in SunPower Solutions, as I mentioned, we'll start to see the benefit of that strategy over the next few quarters. And it really addresses the rest of world market in a very capital-efficient way by virtue of the joint venture. So that beats your uber point one in terms of strategy and then the second point would be that we've pulled a lot of cost out of the company. Now, our run rate on OpEx was about $100 million last year and is now sub $80 million. There's more room there in terms of the way we manage the company. And we talked about asset divestitures, and we expect more progress on that front as well. It sits on the basis of the strategy of moving to more profitable business of adding some extra features to what we sell. SunPower Solutions and lowering opex is the basis of my comments.

According to the CEO, there will be no improvement to the market ASP. Given tha tthe entire history of positive earnings runs on periods of peak prosperity, I doubt that ideas of cost reduction, new product generation, and software sales can provide such a significant reversal -- especially with the market conditions deteriorating further.

I suspect that by the same time next year, the company will end up with negative shareholder equity. Since 2011, SunPower has lost $1.5B, losing $564M in 2016 alone. Thus far, half a year in, the company has lost $228M. Another $120M is predicted to be lost in Q3. Since Q2 2016, every business segment experienced the deterioration of gross margin, despite two reorganization plans in place. The first was introduced in August, and the second in December 2016.

In my article from February, I predicted the problem with the Mexican portfolio. My prediction became a fact, with a now-confirmed delay. The company's utility projects lost $46M in writedowns in 2016 because their costs exceeded pricing on the market. Although new projects in the U.S. could experience improved economics as a result of the Suniva petition, the value of projects has been already written down by $5.8M in 2017.

If the Suniva petition is put into law, SunPower is positioned far worse than the top companies from China due to the factors of cost per watt, small capacity, and limited liquidity. During the second quarter, the company added over $49M in finished goods, while taking a $28M writedown in raw materials to date. Why is the inventory of modules growing, when the market in the U.S. is looking to purchase every module available?

When the Suniva tariffs are in, SunPower -- with its 1.1GW cell capacity (350MW in Philippines and 850MW in Malaysia) and 1.9GW module capacity in Mexico and France -- can only hope for a NAFTA exemption for Mexico. The joint venture in China is going to produce 600MW of modules at the end of the year, competing with an entire industry of this country. SunPower's capacity holds the 15th place among Tier 1 companies, with 12 Chinese solar manufacturers positioned ahead of SunPower. Global brand power for SunPower is limited, with 73% of sales in 2015 derived from the U.S.

The reason I wrote that article about SunPower in February was to understand the role TOTAL S.A (TOT), the majority (56%) owner of the company, plays in this time of distress. In Q2, this role became clearer. The $300M of debentures expiring in June 2018 became a current liability, and Sunpower declared TOTAL as owning $200M of them. Such a purchase represents a safety net in case SunPower comes up short of cash. However, TOTAL buying debt only accentuates the severity of SunPower's difficult condition. Owners of the debt have priority in the insolvency process, so TOTAL could be securing its claims to SunPower for the time after the reorganization.

There are two more batches of debentures: $400M due 2021 and $425M due 2023. Those dates seem far away enough not to be an immediate issue, but it is equally impossible to see sources of cash to pay them off. It would be disastrous for the value of shares if TOTAL decided to convert the first batch, and perhaps subsequent ones, into the company's shares.

SunPower, based on concerns outlined above, should not be considered as an investment. The recent sell-off is likely a correction with the potential for more downside. I recommend staying away from SunPower. For those who are looking to invest in the solar industry, there are better options available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.