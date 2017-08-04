Kindred Healthcare's (KND) CEO Ben Breier on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 04, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Todd Flowers

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the Kindred Healthcare second quarter 2017 conference call.

It is now my pleasure to introduce the participants on today's call, Ben Breier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kindred; and Stephen Farber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Breier.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Breier.

Ben Breier

Thanks, Todd, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to start my comments as I usually do by extending my deep appreciation, on behalf of our entire leadership team to our more than 100,000 teammates across the country.

Each day, our partners at Kindred work incredibly hard to improve the lives of the more than 1 million patients we care for annually. The excellent care delivery and clinical outcomes we generate are the direct result of their efforts.

Last night, we reported solid second quarter results. Our revenue was in line with our plan, our core EBITDAR beat our guidance at midpoint and our core earnings per share was at the upper end of our guidance range and street expectations.

Our cash flow improved, as we expected it would, and we updated our guidance for 2018 with more detail on what a non-nursing center earnings year we look like. Stephen will update you further on that in a few minutes.

Our financial results for the quarter are the direct result of delivering on the objectives we set out to achieve. Kindred at Home delivered a solid growth quarter and is back on track following on navigation of the transition challenges we have last year.

Our Hospital Division continue to make progress in executing our multi-pronged criteria mitigation strategy. And our Rehab Services Division deliver another solid growth quarter driven by our strong inpatient rehab facility operations.

Before I drill down further on these items and walk through the divisional performance highlights, I want to reflect on what a historical quarter this has been for Kindred. Our execution of a definitive agreement to exit the skilled nursing facility business was gating day in our company's history.

As a reminder, we've now transitioned this business to discontinued operations for accounting purposes. This transaction is an important step in the ongoing strategic transformation of Kindred. As we set out on our multi-year strategy, our primary objective was to exit the skilled nursing facility business and grow our Home Health, Hospice and Hospital Rehab businesses. We have delivered and will continue to deliver on these strategic priorities.

Our improved asset mix has now fundamentally improved the earnings, cash flow and growth profile of Kindred. Less than three years ago, the facility based skilled nursing center and LTAC businesses accounted for approximately 70% of our revenues. Today, Kindred at Home and the rehab service business now account for nearly two thirds of our continuing revenues. And from a contribution standpoint, our Kindred at Home business now represents over half our consolidated earnings. This notable transformation positions Kindred for long-term growth and value creation.

Before I turn the call over to Steve, and let me spend a few minutes on each of our three divisions starting with Kindred at Home.

Kindred at Home is nation's largest Home Health, Hospice and community care platform delivered a solid quarter with revenues up 3.2% over prior year. With the $109 million of core EBITDAR, the second quarter represents a record earnings quarter for Kindred at Home. The nearly 17% core EBITDAR margin for the quarter reflects a 230-basis points margin improvement over the first quarter of 2017. As we got back on track, after the integration challenges, we overcame late last year.

Home Health enjoyed revenue growth of 3.9% on same store admissions growth of 2.8%. Our revenue per episode was up 0.4% despite of the regulatory rate headwinds we've been working through in this last year of rebasing.

Home Health direct cost per visit declined 3% from the first quarter of 2017 and importantly, 7.2% from the fourth quarter of 2016. Our Hospice business delivered a solid quarter as well. Hospice core EBITDAR was up 4.6% compared to last year on roughly flat revenues as we delivered significant improved margins. Our Hospice teammates did an outstanding job managing costs against flat same store census. Labor cost per patient day were down 1.8% from the first quarter of 2017 and continued improvement in this measure.

Importantly, the growth prospects for Hospice in our view have not changed. We believe the volume contraction in the quarter was slightly and temporary bump and the overall steady growth Hospice trend line. We attribute this temporary volume softness to restructuring activities among the ranks of our clinical liaisons and Kindred at Home. These restructuring activities are completed in the quarter were related to the separation of the Hospice sales force from the Home Health sales force given the inherent specialization in those lines of business. With this process largely complete, our clinical liaisons remain poised to capture our share of the Hospice industry tailwinds.

Also driving Kindred at Home's performance is our community care business, which achieved year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 9%. This business is proven to be a steady performer, a growth engine for Kindred at Home and increasingly important component of our care continuum especially with regard to the dual eligible population.

Moving to the hospital division. Hospital division core EBITDAR for the quarter came in at $91 million in line with the previous two quarters and the expectations we discussed last quarter.

Total same hospital admits were down 2% compared to prior year as our hospitals continue to face many of the same industry volume headwinds, so many in healthcare have spoken about this quarter.

Despite these pressures, our hospital division delivered more than 8% same store admission growth in our managed care and commercial post intensive care books of business. Growing managed care and commercial volume is a key component of our LTAC strategy. We continue to be pleased at the managed care and commercial payers are embracing LTACs as a cost effective acute care setting further enabled by the post criteria removal of the 25-day length of stay requirement for these payers.

Our post-intensive care percentage or PIC percentage improved to 88% from 86% in the first quarter of 2017. Our Texas region PIC percentage increased to 77% but still lags the balance of our LTACs with an overall divisional PIC percentage of 92% excluding taxes.

The increase in this percentage is encouraging as it demonstrates that we're not relying on site neutral volumes to mitigate the impact of criteria. In addition, our revenues per patient day continue to decline in a meaningful way. Compliant post-intensive care revenue per patient day exceeded $1800 per day and medically complex revenue PPDs now approach $1100 a day.

In addition to the active work we're doing on the ground in each hospital, Kindred continues to be engaged in the very important objective of optimizing our portfolio. Our stated goal has been one of reducing overcapacity in the markets we serve and driving demand post-intensive care demand into our remaining LTAC beds to drive high percentages of full criteria and mitigation.

Having started this process with 116 LTACs is recently as a few years ago, our go forward portfolio of LTACs will soon be down to 76 reflecting the closure of one of old LTAC in Houston during the quarter and five additional closures in conversions that are in process. This go forward portfolio of 76 LTAC represents a 30% reduction in license bed capacity over the past few years, almost 2500 beds that we’ve taken out of service.

We’re also excited about the announcement we made to partner with Community Health Network in Indianapolis on our first joint venture LTAC to IRF conversion. We believe we have a path towards more than a half dozen conversions like this over the next 18 months.

With that, let’s turn to our rehab service division or KRS. KRS had another excellent quarter and continues to be a growth driver for Kindred. As a reminder, KRS comprises our Kindred Hospital Rehab Services segment or KHRS and our Rehab Care Contract Therapy Services segment.

KRS reported revenue of $369 million and core EBITDAR of $61.4 million for the second quarter and core EBITDAR increased 5.7% for the quarter on revenue growth of 2.2%.

Starting with KHRS, which includes our freestanding inpatient rehab facilities as well as the acute rehab units that we manage in site community hospitals. KHRS had a solid quarter with revenues up 4.3% core EBITDAR of 5.3% driven by the ongoing maturation of our newer inpatient rehab facilities and increased revenues per patient day. Same hospital discharges for our JV IRFs was up 1.2%.

Our hospital rehab services segment now generates over $700 million of annual revenue and over $200 million of annual core EBITDAR and it’s one of the largest inpatient rehab platforms in the country. The impressive clinical and financial track record of this business has positioned Kindred as the rehab service partner of choice among healthcare systems whether it’s the contract therapy provider to their acute rehab units or as a JV partner in the state-of-the-art freestanding IRF.

We continue to build on this success with a robust pipeline of IRFs in development. We expect to open three to five new JV IRFs each year and have line of site on five IRFs that should open in 2018 and in additional three IRFs that will open in 2019 with several additional exciting prospects in the pipeline.

Rehab care are skilled nursing rehab segment continues to deliver stable operating result. We continue to add new contracts and remove or renegotiate certain other contracts. We’re pleased that rehab care delivered a good quarter with revenues relatively flat but with core EBITDAR up 9%.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Stephen. Stephen?

Stephen Farber

Thanks, Ben and good morning. It’s been a very busy quarter from a financial reporting perspective and there’s a lot to cover today. Let's start with the impact of discontinued operations accounting for the pending sale of our skilled nursing facility business.

Moving the skilled nursing facility business, the discontinued operations is a topic we discussed now for some time. As noted in our outlook discussion the last night’s press release on a macro level, moving this [business to discoms] involve removing a bit over $1 billion of annual revenue and about a $140 million or so of annual core EBITDAR from our reported results from continuing operation. These adjustments include removing the contribution margin from the contract rehab services of our rehab care business provides to the facilities we're selling.

In addition to adjusting revenue in EBITDAR, the rest of the line items above and below the line have been removed as well and not just for Q2, but for all historical periods presented. There are two important items to remember that are not taken into account with the shift to discontinued operation, which we believe are critical to understand in a go forward earnings potential of the company. Taking together, we believe these items will increase prospective annual EBITDAR by $30 million or so following completion of the sell process.

First, discontinued operations accounting allows for the removal of direct cost only. We have publicly discussed that we have approximately $20 million to $25 million of additional and direct overhead related to the skilled nursing facility business that we expect to address as we complete the sale. For now, these costs reside in our support center at cost center. Once the transactions are closed and these costs removed supported EBITDAR from continuing operations will increase as well.

The second item is roughly $5 million per quarter or $20 million per year of contribution margin from rehab care contracts, which I mentioned were completely removed with discontinued operations accounting. When we have the best in nursing centers in the past we have usually retained about half of these contracts with the new operators. Assuming we’ve signed a similar percentage on new contracts with the go forward operators that sold facilities, the go forward EBITDAR will reflect that revenue, EBITDAR and other income statement item from newly signed rehab care contract. And the historical period contribution margin from related affiliated business will be reinstated as well.

We expect the go forward contribution margin from these replacement contracts to be in the $5 million to $10 million range. The net takeaways to keep in mind that for now the reported result do not include the benefit from the roughly $30 million of the annual EBITDAR from these items, both of which we expect to be in the run rate by the end of the year.

Let's switch now to walking through our line item performance for the quarter. Starting at the top of the income statement, we announced yesterday revenue for the second quarter of $1.53 billion, on a year-over-year basis adjusting for the impact of discontinued operations accounting revenues was down about $75 million for the quarter. Much of the decrease relates to the sale or closure of 15 LTAC primarily during the second half of 2016, which had contributed approximately $70 million of revenue in the second quarter last year.

There was also some year-over-year impact of LTAC criteria which began in the third quarter last year and did not impact the 2016 second quarter result. These two adjustments were offset in the period by normal year-over-year revenue growth.

Going forward, as you think about our revenue, it will be important to remove revenue from the 5 LTAC we are currently closing. The annual revenue from these facilities is about $80 million. As we announced last night adjusting for these factors, we expect roughly $6.2 billion of revenue in 2018.

Moving now to EBITDAR, we announced yesterday core EBITDAR for the second quarter of $198 million, this was slightly ahead of our midpoint estimate adjusted for discontinued operation.

As I mentioned before, this EBITDAR does not include the roughly $30 million of annual pickup we expect or $7 million to $8 million per quarter from the forthcoming cost savings and retention of rehab care therapy contracts associated with the new nursing center operators. We expect to have these benefits in place by the end of the year.

Offsetting this slightly is the EBITDAR contribution for the one hospital we closed in the quarter together with the five hospitals we're in the process of closing or converting, which collectively earned roughly 10 million a year of core EBITDAR. One important thing to note, these hospitals have annual rent expense of about the same amount. So, while EBITDAR will go down from their closures, EBITDA should be essentially flat after we work through the closure and wind down cost of these facilities.

As for our 2018 outlook, we indicated in our press release last night, we have a midpoint expectation for core EBITDAR for next year of approximately $830 million. This has been adjusted from our previous estimate of $840 million to reflect the financial impact of the hospital closures as I just discussed.

Moving on to rent, we reported core rent of $74 million in the quarter, this includes a reduction of $22 million in the quarter, which was reclassed due to discontinued operation. The quarter’s performance does not reflect the rend reduction we expect from the LTAC closures, I just mentioned.

Including some other minor leases, we have in exiting, by the end of 2017 and we expect to have reduced annual rent expense by approximately $100 million this year. Taking these items into account together with normal rent escalators our 2018 outlook anticipates rent of approximately $300 million, including approximately $35 million of rent for short-term items such as equipment rentals needed from time-to-time to care for [special participation].

Moving now to depreciation and amortization. For the second quarter, we reported core DNA of $26 million. We expect this amount to go down slightly for depending hospital closures than go back up slightly for the five IRFs we expect to open over the course of 2018. Taking these items into account, we have guided in our 2018 outlook to DNA for next year of approximately $100 million.

Moving now to interest expense. In the second quarter, we reported $61 million of interest expense. We expect interest expense to be similar over the near-term going up and down a bit depending on revolver draw and interest rate and have included in our 2018 outlook of play for next year of approximately $245 million of interest expense. Please note that this figure includes about $17 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees.

Now for couple of comments on tax rate. For the second quarter, we recorded a core book tax rate of 29.5% and about 33.3% year-to-date. As we indicated in our 2018 outlook last night, for next year, we are currently estimating a core book tax rate of roughly 34% or essentially flat with year-to-date.

As a reminder, this rate reflects the book tax liability is a percent of pretax income before NCI. As we’ve discussed previously, we expect our cash income taxes to be less than 10% of core book tax liability, which I'll discuss more in a minute when we get to cash flows.

We expect core NCI somewhere in the $45 million to $50 million area for 2018, up slightly from our current run rate of about $11 million in the second quarter. This increase is driven by the five-joint venture IRFs we expect to open over the course of 2018 and growth in our other portfolio.

Moving now to share count. As we previously disclosed, we expect a fully diluted weighted average share count for 2017 of roughly 88.5 million shares and our 2018 outlook anticipates a weighted average share count for 2018 of approximately 90 million shares.

Moving now to earnings per share, we reported yesterday $0.19 of core diluted EPS for the second quarter which was ahead of our mid-point guidance of $015 or next year our 2018 outlook estimates mid-point core diluted EPS of $0.80.

With that let's now turn to cash flow. We were very pleased with our cash performance in the second quarter with $93 million of core operating cash flow in $52 million of core free cash flow this is a strong bounce back from the first quarter results, which had as we described previously then impacted by an extra payroll of about $40 million compared to the prior year quarter, a change in timing for the payment of NCI and growth in working capital.

For the balance of 2017, as we've discussed previously, there are lot of cash puts and takes from the sale of our skilled nursing facility business that will temporarily impact cash flow. For example, we will retain the working capital associated with the skilled nursing assets. As transactions close over the balance of the year, we will settle most of the accounts payable in other working capital liabilities at that time.

This will result in cash outflows of approximately $70 million. In addition, upon closings we will settle most transaction fees expenses in severance cost which are also expected to total approximately $70 million, these outflows will be more than offset by the collection of accounts receivable that we are retaining, we expect accounts receivable and other working capital assets of approximately a $155 million at close and anticipate collecting the majority of it over several months.

While the inflows from a collecting accounts receivable and other working capital asset should more than offset the various outflows, there will be a time in mismatch, and it will skew cash flow results over the balance of 2017 and potentially a modest amount in the 2018. As we've discussed previously, following the closing of the skilled nursing facility transaction, we expect to end 2017 with roughly 800 million of Federal and NOL carry forward.

As a result, we expect our cash tax liability for many years to be less than 10% of our core book tax liability, these cash tax savings will significantly supplement our core free cash flow from Kindred’s operation.

As we noted in our earnings release last night for 2018, we expect strong cash flow with core cash flows plus the cash tax savings from harvesting our NOLs equal roughly a $180 million as a midpoint for the year.

And with that, let me turn it back to Ben.

Ben Breier

Thank you, Stephen.

Before I open up the call for Q&A, let me comment briefly if I can on the proposed Home Health rule from last week. Well, we don't normally comment on proposed rules especially in this case, where the proposed payment policy change will now take effect until 2019. We've had so much interest that I want to make sure, I make a few comments.

We also believe that the proposed rule will undergo substantial changes based on what I anticipate it to be extensive comments from the Home Health Industry Associations. As I said, given the level of inbound inquiry we received; I do want to make some comments here today.

Most of my thoughts will largely echo what you’ve already heard from many of our Home Health counterparts. First, regarding the effective rate, 2018 proposed rule, based on our initial review the proposal would reduce overall rates to Home Health providers by 0.4% per calendar year 2018.

The overall rate impact includes a 1% market basket update mandated by legislation, which was expected, a reduction of 0.5% roll out on payments which was also expect because that payment provision is linked to the Medicare extender's legislation. We expect this rule out on provision to be address by congress as part of end of your Medicare legislation.

Turning now to CMS as proposed changes the Home Health reimbursement for calendar year 2019 referred to as the Home Health Groupings Model or HHGM. Before we dive in, it's important to remember that the proposed changes are not scheduled to take place until January 2019. This provides a significant time for the Home Health industry to work extensively with CMS to modify and change key aspects of the proposal that need to be work through.

In fact, CMS has given such extensive advanced notice of the proposal is positive and together with its explicit willingness to a lengthy phased-in period indicates to us an openness on the part of CMS to evaluate these policy changes in a thoughtful way. Get input from providers and patients, share data, exchange ideas, and ultimately come up with a payment care delivery model that works for everyone involve.

And the Home Heath Industry is undeniably United and its negative view of the rule. And we'll form with United front, and working with CMS in Congress to reach a resolution that is workable.

I've rarely seen an industry is aligned as our Home Health colleagues are on this proposal. And I'm confident that we will be able to impress upon CMS that pursuing a policy change of this time without extensive public input is not the way to go. Our coordinated effort to address concerns, we had with preclaim review rules coming out of CMS is evidence of our effectiveness in addressing policies that are counter, the sound policy and quality care. It also reflects our ability to work constructively with CMS to address concerns.

With respect to the substance of the proposal, let me make a few preliminary comments without getting into too much details at this early stage of our evaluating the rule. First, CMS' proposal to revamp the Home Health payment system in a non-budget neutral way is unprecedented and unwanted.

Policymakers agreed that providing more care in the home is a primary policy objective to meet consumer demand for receiving care in the most appropriate setting to improve quality to reduce costly hospitalizations and to reduce overall cost of care. Reducing payments for Home Health care runs directly counter to these policy goals both under our fee-for-service payment service and under emerging payment models such as ACOs and bundling initiatives.

Second, we and our colleagues believe that the HHGM proposal is based on outdated and flawed data. We intend to work with our Home Health colleagues and consultants to share more accurate data with CMS to shape the design of the payment system. And we also believe that CMS's proposal to shape payments away from therapy services needs to be carefully considered in the context of other policy initiatives that have been explicitly designed to shift more therapy services to be provided in the home in order to avoid more costly institutional settings.

As noted by some of our industry colleagues we are working with hospital systems and payers across the country to increase our capabilities to deliver more intensive care in the home including therapy services to improve quality and reduce total cost of care. The Home Health payment system should be designed to support not for the issuance.

We're confident that over the next year and half with the United Home Health industry and our constructive relationship with CMS, we'll be able to shape the HHGM proposal into a system that is workable for CMS's as a pair for patient and for Home Health providers. And I'm also confident in the ability of our Kindred at Home Team to adjust the payment system changes that come our way as demonstrated by our long-term success as a leading provider.

Thank you. And with that operator, we'll open it up for Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first from A.J. Rice UBS.

A.J. Rice

Hi, everybody. Maybe I'll try two questions here. First on the guidance for 2018. I understand obviously we got to get through the completion of the divestitures since the back half. You're doing some restructuring on the LTAC portfolio. For next year, you've been pretty precise tweak from 840 to 830. I'm trying to think through what will be some of the factors that would cause volatility in that?

You'll have like I said eliminated the -- uncertainty you've been dealing with this year and the LTACs will be on a more stable path, I guess. So, what will be some of the puts and takes that we should keep in mind that create variability and the results next year in your mind?

Ben Breier

Sure. Thanks A.J. and good morning. Just a couple of comments on that first. The 840 to 830 just as a reminder, and so that we can make sure that we're clear, it really wasn't a tweak down if you will, it was fully representative of as Stephen has talked about. The $10 million plus or minus of EBITDAR and the $10 million of rent going away from closure of the 5 LTACs that we're announcing this quarter. That's also why you saw the $6.3 billion of revenue go to $6.2 billion of revenue because there was approximately plus or minus about $100 million of revenue associated with that. So, just to be clear for investors that are looking at that number, that was just a calculation of five hospitals that shutdown.

As to the rest of your question, I mean I think in terms of the factors look, I always sort of start and finish with the couple of different things.

First, we are obviously -- we continue to have a lot of the tailwinds that we get in terms of our own volumes. And really all of our businesses really are a result of how in many ways the short-term acute hospital systems are doing across the country.

And I think that clearly inpatient volumes have been under pressure for this quarter for sure. And I think that we should all watch and see how that continues to play out as those hospital systems continue to do well, we will clearly and continue to get our share. But particularly, in our LTAC and our inpatient rehab facility business, our referral streams come directly from the businesses that we generate from those hospital systems, for the most part.

I would say that Kindred at Home and our Home Health and Hospice business particularly, we think we're very much back on track in that business. Now, I think, we'd like to see obviously more top line growth and I expect that we will see it. Having come up of some of integration challenges we talk about last year, at the end of 2016, and now a little bit of reaching our sales force which is mostly complete.

Obviously, we're very pleased what the results looks like and we know that we can manage cost when we have too in a volume environment that can tough. But I think that for all of us is healthcare provider or service investors, we got a keep our eye on volumes and think about how do we feel about volumes going forward. And there will be pick values with that, I think one other things that we're doing really well, A.J. is that we continue to attract growth on the managed care commercial side of our business.

And there is no question that if you just look around it, how the payers across the country are performing this quarter. They're knocking it out on all cylinders and the more that we can continue to generate referral sources from them and be a part of their solution, I think the better off our enterprise will be. So, that I think in broad strokes is kind of how we built into 2018.

There is component of the overhead, that has to continue to come out along away with our nursing center divestitures, but we feel very good about being on track there. We got a resigns some of those rehab care contracts, but we think we have really good line of site there.

So, there is nothing mythical or mystical about our 830 number. I think it's very much in line with kind of where we're tracking. What our second quarter look like. How we think we're going to finish the year and we feel pretty good about the guidance we put out in kind of how we're going to get there.

A.J. Rice

Okay, great. That's sort of what I was looking for. Just maybe one final follow-up, I appreciate the comments about the Home Health long-term proposal that they put on the table and I understand the uniform reaction that has generated from the industry and we'll probably ultimately get water down, but I guess my question will be, since I throw that on the table, is that affect your thinking about how to run the business for the next year or two? Did we get clarity, how about development, how about any acquisition opportunities, do you – how do you take this into account this potential change even if it may get water down?

Ben Breier

Look, it's the right question to ask, and we're kind of thinking about this A.J. on a couple of different fronts. First, we're still on the early stages of doing our own analysis of what we think in what I would call this worst-case scenario, the rule would actually mean for us and our business.

One of the flaws with the way that the proposal rule was put out was that we had virtually no industry input, we received data very late in the game, I think all of us as an industry and we're all just kind of trying to figure out what exactly we think it means to us in a worst-case scenario.

Obviously, it's hard to model and think about exactly what we want to do in terms of changing the mix and the way that we operate our business. Until ultimately, we know where this final rule is going to settle up. And as I said, I fully expect that there will be that we're still in the very early innings of how this game is going to be played and rolled out.

There is going to be a lot of puts and takes. Because fundamentally, I believe that policymakers and regulators particularly those at the CMS, they want to continue to make sure that seniors have access to Home Health. They want to make sure that they are trying to do this in the right way. And I just think that there is a lot still here that has to play out, which is again why they gave us this much time in advance.

For us, A.J. specifically to your question about how we think about the business. We're going to keep running hard at the way that we deliver business. We're going to keep trying to grow organically, we're going to keep trying to drive efficiency and productivity and keep managing cost for visit down the way we have. And we're going to keep trying to be the best Home Health and Hospice operator that we can be in the country. That hasn't changed.

At the same time, there is no question behind to seems our focus, we're going to be figuring out and detailing what this change would look like, if we went away from a system that obviously we're using therapy to provide a significant amount of services and into more than nursing and condition of care if you will for the patient. And we'll trying to understand for ourselves, as you think about some of the really incredible specialty programs that we have it at Kindred at Home around wounds and falls and slips and around all kinds of different things that really differentiate us as a Home Health provider.

We'll be thinking about what incremental programs and how would we mitigate this if we got to that point and needed to. We're obviously not going to wait until January of 2019 to do that.

And one of the things that I think we should get a lot of credit for Kindred at Home and Gentiva before us and quite frankly, I would think this, I'd argue this for most of the large Home Health operators across the country. We're really good about figuring out how to play within the rules. We understand about how to shift in change, what kind of care needs to be delivered. And we have every expectation that will meet or exceed those expectations if and when they come.

On the M&A side specifically, we haven’t really been that active in acquiring Home Health businesses, in fact I don't we've done a deal this year after putting almost a $100 million of development CapEx to work last year on a multitude of deals that we did.

I think that in large part is because our scope and span of control is already big enough for us in that business and we can kind of grow organically, we quite frankly like to look for undervalued assets that we can maybe even be dilutive in the short-term that we can help grow and so we are always looking for those kinds of opportunities, we continue to look at the Hospice and the community care side of the world, but I don’t know that it changes anything really about how we were thinking about Home Health in terms of M&A. We've been in pretty good shape and what our platform looks like for a while and just want to continue to run our business efficiently.

A.J. Rice

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Ben Breier

Thank you.

We will go next to Sheryl Skolnick, Mizuho.

Sherul Skolnick

Thank you very much. That was a very helpful explanation about a lot of issues, especially the bridge to the guidance. So, thank you for that. But I have a question about the cash flows no surprise to anybody probably, but you have been very clear that at the time of closing, I mean you're actually going to have to pay money roughly a $140 million and then overtime you collect money. And then over longer period of time you get money from the NOL.

So, my question is, over this next six to nine months period, but especially between now and end of year end closing, how much do you anticipate you need to draw down on the revolver to fund the ongoing cash, because the core free cash flow maybe positive, but that doesn’t mean real or true cash in the bank that you can actually spend will necessarily be positive on any given day.

So, walk us through that please. And then if you could give us some sense of where you are on the way you think about the leverage of the company and where you might be on any covenants that you might have. Thank you.

Stephen Farber

Sure, Sherul. Well, look I mean with respect to the nursing center deal, I’ll take a minute and talk about all parts of that.

Let me be clear before talking about roughly $140 million, $150 million of working capital timing differences, the primary part of the deal is we will get paid $700 million for the assets and then we will use that $700 million to essentially pay for the real estate and buy out of the leases with Ventas, that are being conveyed as part of the deal. So, I do think it’s important to not only focus on the $150 million of ins and outs on working capital, but to focus on the $700 million which is the primary part of the deal.

Second, I guess I was focused on the lease buyouts, because remember it's part of the deal, we will be eliminating $88 million worth of lease expenses, so if you combined that with the hospital closures and sort of other tweaks around minor leases that we've been making, we have or we expect by the end of the year to have eliminated a $100 million of lease expense which Sherul I know you and your cohorts put an eight times multiple on in terms of our leverage, so getting with that lease expense is a very significant item in terms of our overall capitalization.

So, flipping to the smaller issues of working capital, you are absolutely right, and that’s what we had in our prepared comments. In terms of the working capital, I don’t think this is unusual for deals, I mean in the nursing center industry it is very uncommon for some time to buy the working capital unless you give them a significant discount, we believe that is working capital is highly collectible, we have a long track record on it, so in any deal where you retain the working capital, you always have to settle the payables when you sell the asset and then you have to collect the AR.

We do expect to collect 80% to 90% of that AR in the first three to four months and sort of on a daily, weekly, monthly basis as we as consistent with our track record of collecting just with our existing operation. So the way the deal will work is when we close the transactions we have to pay all these fees and expenses and costs and settle the AP at that time, as we do with every other deal and then we collect the AR, so it's about a $140 million that will go out in stages and there is AR that we will collect again in stages as we close the deal, so those two -- the AR should be slightly more $10 million , $15 million, $20 million more than the AP and these other costs so it should be a net inflow, but it’s going to take several months for it to happen and there will be small tale that carries over as there always is.

So, I don’t view that is really as a meaningful item, in terms of the impact on our revolver draw, our revolver draws always sort of bounces around the couple of $100 million on a seasonal basis as it relates to sort of a whole bunch of other items with the normal operations of our business.

For example, Q1 and Q3 are heavier quarters for interest expense on a cash basis, Q2 and Q4 are lighter quarters so without getting into the hyper detail because there really is a list of couple of hundred items that happen over the year in the company of this size a couple of hundred million dollars swing around our revolver drawn a $6 billion plus revenue base isn’t something that gives me concern, I guess I would also say we do have a $900 million AVL which was drawn roughly a $160 million at quarter end down $48 million from last quarter simply because of the strong cash flow that we had.

So, none of that really gives me pause. In terms of leverage I would tell you the calculation is highly flawed this quarter because of discontinued operations counting and because of our inability for that $30 million that you’re talking about cost savings and the sort of bizarre discops accounting for the rehab care contracts. Until that number is put back in and until all the working capital starts gets cleaned open the transaction it’s really hard to view leverage I think in a clear way from our reported result.

I think our view is as we approach at the end of the year and we clean up all this stuff our leverage should get down to right around to sort of 6.0, 6.1 level on a debt-to-adjusted EBITDAR basis. And as we get into next year and based on the guidance we’ve provided we expect to sort of punch through 6.0 and continue to deleverage from there.

Now look this is not where any of us to hope that our leverage would be but it is a natural result not have an increase of debt but in terms of the EBITDAR challenges that we had as a result of LTAC criteria and to some extent all of the sort of constructive transformation that we’ve been making with the overall business.

So, we do expect to get back into the high fives over the course of next year and we are extremely focused on making progress in there. we do have, we do believe that we’ll have a $180 million of free cash flow next year plus or minus which should be very helpful moving towards that and like Ben said, we’re not very active on the M&A side, we’re primarily focused on progressing the operations advancing the enterprise transformation and to leveraging the company. So, there’s nothing in that that gives us pause.

Sherul Skolnick

That’s very helpful, because when you hear the timing differences as you've described, you could get a little bit too excited and I wanted to make sure that I didn’t, so thank you.

If I could turn to just more understanding of what’s going on in the Home Health business, so you had an increase in total admission, but episode declined on a same store basis, both on a same store basis. So, is there some sort of issue with recertifications, we should be concerned about or is there any change in the underlying acuity of the patients being referred that’s resulting in what appears to be a slight decline in research just so that I can understand because it’s great to have an increase in admissions but since your paid-on episode there is kind of -- there is the sensitivity to the episode level as well? Thanks again.

Stephen Farber

Thank you, Sherul. Look, I think that as we think about what we’re seeing at our volume on the Home Health side, it’s relatively straight forward. I’ll do my best to try and explain it. What you saw obviously was a growth in total admission and as you match in with a flatness to down on the Medicare and managed care episodic admission growth side, that means obviously some of these admissions are coming on the fee for service side, non-episodic.

We have one contract and particularly with United Healthcare that had previously been paid on an episodic basis for many, many years and was flipped to a fee for service basis it’s a pretty high-volume business for us down on the Southeast. And some of that volume and some of that growth that comes out of that book of business flipped from episodic to fee for service. And that I think is the large part of what you’re sort of seeing in the quarter.

But more broadly I think it’s worth spending a minute or two just talking about episodic payments in general and kind of how we see growth in this business. I do think that it’s reasonable to expect that as patients and our population continues to evolve and emerge from the Medicare fee for service side into the Medicare advantage side that we’re going to continue to see some flattening out of the Medicare episodic growth on a same store basis and I think that we have an opportunity to however to see significant amounts of growth on the Medicare advantage episodic side, more and more notwithstanding the United example I just gave you the Medicare advantage pairs that we’re talking to across the country are willing to engage in a Medicare advantage episodic type of payments very similar to at or near what the Medicare rate is.

And we think that that’s something that we can really embrace and take advantage of and that will continue to grow with the relationships that we have so look I wouldn’t be surprised if Medicare episodic volume continues to be challenged a little bit. I do think you’re going to see significant growth in the Medicare advantage episodic side and we'll have to see how the fee for service piece plays out depending on what particularly United decides to do over the next coming quarters.

Sherul Skolnick

That’s really helpful. Thank you.

Stephen Farber

Thank you.

We'll go next to Frank Morgan, RBC Capital Markets.

Frank Morgan

Good morning. In your prepared remarks, you had in commentary about the dollars of revenue that were compliant by in LTAC side just curious is that a similar translation to actual patients, do you have a patient mix number from that same basis compliant volume.

Ben Breier

We don’t quote the patient mix number; I would say that patient mix numbers lower than that Frank. I don’t have it off-hand, we surely, we can get that to you offline, but it is a touch lower, I remember seeing it’s a couple percentage points lower. But we focus on revenue and where the revenue is coming from more so than just a number of patients, obviously that come in the door and we’ve been pretty consistent I think about PIC percentage being a percentage of revenue for a number of quarters that it’s the way we sort of think about the way our business functions and kind of how we will continue to track in the many quarters to come.

Frank Morgan

Okay. That’s fair, but I'll follow-up with you. And then also just general thoughts about overall about the ability to continue to increase your compliant volume and what do you think will really be the key drivers there, is it dependent on just market share from other players in the market or people exiting the market, may be just a little bit color about what you are seeing from the competitive landscape of other players in the market and how you continue on from here? Thanks.

Ben Breier

Sure, thank you, Frank. Happy to do so. Look, let me tackle the hospital division, the LTAC hospital division on really two parallel fronts if I could.

The first is in and around what we have reported in terms our continuing ability to go out and acquire more post-intensive care patient. Obviously, we continue to show some progress as we continue to move our compliant percentage higher. We’ve talked about in some of our key markets that we are approaching sort of in the mid-90% in California and Florida and others. And we're challenged clearly in Texas, where you have an overcapacity issue and an acuity issue that we are continuing work on way through, that will lead into part two here in a second.

On the volume side and we're getting more post-intensive care patients, I mean I think one of the things that I would hope investors would look at is well, I think sort of the glasses have full view that EBITDAR in the division has been basically steady, Q4, Q1, Q2 now this year our first three quarters of criteria. What you have witnessed is this almost double-digit growth each of those quarters in our commercial and managed care books of business.

We believe clearly that taking away that 25-day length of stay requirement has enabled managed care companies to really approach using LTACs particularly on a per diem basis in a much more effective way in many parts of the country now not everywhere, but in many of our geographies California specific we really starting to see that business drive, enhanced volume, enhanced occupancies and enhanced PIC percentages.

And more-and-more, we think that there is a tremendous value propositions with our managed care frame, those who are gathering in gaining all of this in all of this momentum around the membership that they all have in terms of the flip from Medicare to Medicare advantage. And that is that you can utilize one of our hospitals, you can utilize them for 15 days, 18 days, 22 days whatever it is and you can do that by paying us at a per diem that is significantly reduced from what another acute care stay would look like.

You can also use us in that period time instead of holding a patient in a short term acute, holding them for on average 10, 12, 13 days sending them to a skilled nursing facility only to have the multitude of those patients wind up coming back in the form of re-hospitalization.

So, look, we continue to sell that value proposition in the almost double-digit growth and that admission line item. I have to tell you the right story, which is we are starting to really gain traction there in that regard.

On the other side of the equation though Frank in terms of what the competitors are doing and what our own portfolio looks like, we always said at the start of criteria that we had a blended rates and that we are going to utilize this blended rates to figure out as we got into a number of quarters with our hospitals business what things were looking like, what progress we are going to make, where we are going to make progress the reason why the blended rates was put in well so that we can use it to transition to when the blended rate might go away.

And on that front what I think you seeing from us is a very aggressive company in trying to figure out how to match our capacity with the demand in the markets that we want to continue to serve as an LTAC provider. I talked in my opening comments Frank about having gone from a 116 LTACs just a couple of years ago to 76 today and I expect and as you saw from our recent announcements of our conversion of our Indianapolis LTAC to an IRF, I expect we're going to probably transact close to, we hope six of those before the end of next year end of 2018, and we probably will wind up having another 5 to 6 or 7 LTACs that will probably take out of operation, that's going to bring you down to an LTAC portfolio for us of about 65 hospitals, who probably have reduced 40% of the bed that we have.

But I want to be clear on this point, and that is that we are excited about remaining LTAC operators for many, many years to come. We think there is a tremendous value proposition in this business. I don't want to wax overly politic here but having walked the halls of these hospitals. If you or your loved one is ever in a situation where you need a longer-term acute state, you don't want to be stuck in the hospital for 12 or 15 or 18 days and you don't want to get set to a skilled nursing facility that can't care for you.

You want to go into one of our long term acute care facilities. And we all I think as a society should hope that as an industry, we find the way to maintain some level of strength in this business over the years to come, because I think that for the 1% of the chronic population need this kind of care, it's really, really important stuff.

Having said that, obviously us and many of our colleagues in certain markets where they are unable to get more of the post-intensive care kinds of patient that they need are really starting to struggle financially. Now for us, at Kindred if you recall we actually have all of our cost reports or almost all of our cost report here for our hospitals are basically pushed out of years to pass almost every one of our competitors.

And it's going to be interesting I would say frankly over the next 6 to 12 months to see how all this plays out in the marketplace around what our competitors are able to do particularly in some of these markets like Texas where again there is too much capacity and not enough demand for all of those hospitals to exist the way they do.

So, look, we're taking a very fundamental approach towards how we drive more post-intensive care patients on the one hand, and we're taking a very fundamental approach to how we optimize our portfolio so the investors can feel confident that when we get to the end of next year, and get into phase 2 of criteria, you should expect our compliant percentage to be into mid-90s and close to, it will never be at a 100% for us. Because we think there is a third of the site neutral patients out there that pay us at a pretty good LTAC rate.

But that mid-90 percentage by the end of next year is something that we certainly are going to shoot for and between bringing more patients and then taking more capacity out, we feel pretty good about our chances to get there.

Frank Morgan

Got you. Thanks. Maybe one final question. As you look at I think you've targeted something like $60 million of routine CapEx for next year in terms of growth CapEx for next year, I'm guessing that's going to be a low number maybe talk about kind to the extend there is growth capital which site is deployed. Where you will be deploying that in your enterprise? Thank you.

Stephen Farber

Hey Frank, it's Stephen. So, we never actually got on growth CapEx because a good part of it sort of occurs over the course of the year and depending on the events occurring during that course of time. But I will say we do have five IRFs come out of the ground next year, and actually the very small capital number to some extent, because we currently own the Indi LTAC that we are flipping to an IRF with the partner and as part of that we always do our JV IRFs with a REIT. So that's owned property we'll get blocked by REIT. So, right now our budget for our capital requirements that fills up these five LTAC is under $20 million. So that's what we have -- sorry for five IRFs is a little bit under $20 million. And we'll see how it goes from here.

And we'll go next to Chris Riggs, Deutsche Bank.

Chris Riggs

Hi, good morning. I know you've talked about even once you get to sort of a mid-90s implied percentage, you're still going to obviously have the delta being site natural patients. Can you give us a sense for the patients that the site neutral patients that do you expect to continue to service? The revenue differential between the compliant patients and those specific site neutral patients where you think it can make money going forward?

Ben Breier

Well, sure Chris. Hi, good morning. First of all, let me go back and quote kind of the rates where we're at today that I made in my prepared remarks. On the compliant revenue PPD side, I think we're north of about $1800 per patient day today. And on the medically complex or site neutral patients we're like a $1058 I think. Just a little under $1100 a day.

That medically and that's at the blended rate obviously. That site neutral rate actually continues to improve quarter-over-quarter-over-quarter. Because not surprisingly we're still paid on a DRG basis in that basis. And so, as we manage links to stay more appropriately to the patient needs, the revenue per patient day actually improved, you know how that formula works.

And so, I do expect to see in that blended rate that number continue to tweak up a touch probably towards approaching $1100 PPD. What I would say is that even when the blended rate goes away on that 30% that subset of patients that we talked about, we think we can still generate in an around that level of PPD going forward, it's the other 70% of the site neutral rates that are going to go down to a level that probably are going to be too prohibitive for us to be able to continue to take or still kind of see exactly how that plays out but I think the real math is you should be thinking about around that $1100 PPD.

Chris Riggs

Okay. Great, on the LTAC to IRF conversions that you're targeting one this year and then five to six next year, can you give us a sense for how the economics of those conversions will play out?

Ben Breier

Absolutely. So, Stephen already talked about the capital characteristics, I'll mentioned them again, we think that typically in the six or seven that we've sort of put into our pipeline of not the ones that we love to do, but these are the six or seven that we have full intentions of converting, that you are looking at somewhere around $4 million to $6 million of CapEx to make that conversion happening depending on the facility.

One of the reasons why we're picking certain facilities to be converted is because they already maybe newer facilities maybe look more like inpatient Rehab facility, they're more readily able to convert if you will with the minimum amount of CapEx and it typically, Chris, as Stephen also talked about if we get as we expect we will the hospital joint venture partner to join us in that, we'll typically split that, cost of that capital if you will and have with our JV partner.

That's why what Stephen talked about the development CapEx to standup those five newer next year and even when you add on another six or so IRF conversions you still left with not a huge amount of money to get all of those stood up. So, I wanted to focus on the capital slide for a second.

On the operating side, I mean I hate to answer a question with, it depends but of course it does depend on a hospital by hospital basis, how they're performing today what our expectations are or where that hospital is going to perform in phase 2 criteria, how quickly we think we can ramp-up the IRF et cetera, right.

So, there are multiple different factors in there, but I'll use India as an example because that's the one, obviously that we're getting ready to interact and engage on now today, and that is that we expect first of all, we will leave the LTAC open, while we're working on the conversion because we can move people to different parts of the hospital and we think get most of the conversion done, while the LTAC is still under operation.

Secondarily, in force we have two other LTAC in the Indie market and so when we need to, we'll pull our staff and our patients out and presumably be able to push those patients into another hospital that Indi South hospital as an example, how do we got into phase 2 criteria without making this conversion probably would have struggled financially in terms of where it supposed Intensive Care compliant rate was and so if you're really looking at things on an apples-to-apples basis my short answer or maybe this is the long answer, I apologize is that compared to where that hospital will operate in phase 2 of criteria, you're talking about a significant amount of earnings accretion that's going to come from us having made this conversion.

On just a same store basis, we also believe that fundamentally while revenues may go down a bit because in fact in this case, we're going from 60 to 40 beds, and obviously it's a different characteristic patient, we're probably going to wind up doing better and the bottom over the course of let say year-end opening it and getting it filled up.

And we would have done on a run rate basis with our LTAC. And so, I think that the economics are very compelling for these conversions, they're very compelling on the CapEx spend, they're very compelling around having hospital partnerships which of course we like so much, we have the physical assets to be able to do this. I think the one other thing that I didn't really describe is that a couple of these that we've identified Chris, are going to be hospitals where we can heap our LTACs operating but we can take let say 30 beds of capacity out of the existing LTAC, and we think that we're going to be able to run an LTAC in an IRF collaboratively under the same roof and that's really exciting for us as well.

So, look there is a multitude of things that we're going to work on but I think in the context of where our growth is going to come from and why we feel so confident about our guidance next year and where we're going with this hospital business, this is a big component of that and I think one that we can make sure that it happens and execute on.

Chris Riggs

Great. And then just one follow-up on the cash flow as it relates to 2018. Were you guys still have any meaningful amount of one-time cash expenses that you would spike, when you provide the sort of core cash flow, you spike out some of those one-time cost, I'm just trying to get a sense for if there will be those types of charges next year in any sense on the order of magnitude. Thanks a lot.

Stephen Farber

Sure, Chris. The current plan does not really have anything of substance. Now, I'll say any sort of transformation like we're progressing with this enterprise, all we’ve had stuff like this as you make decisions to do different things, there is really no other way to do that. But the plan that we have for 2018 is not anticipate anything of a material substance along those lines.

Chris Riggs

Great, thanks a lot.

Stephen Farber

Thank you.

We'll go next to Kevin Fischbeck; Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is actually [Joana] here for Kevin. Thanks for taking the last question. In terms of the commentary around Home Health trends and how you’re seeing sort of more attraction with MA planned there? Now how does that impact, I guess your profitability and cash flow in the business when you’re seeing sort of this MA plans embracing Home Health, but I guess if they’re still paying you per visit basis, how does it impact those metrics?

Ben Breier

Well, again for the most part what I was talking about was this transition on episodic basis from Medicare episodic to MA episodic. And on that front, as I’ve said, we’ve got different contracts with different players plus or minus, it's in and around the Medicare rate. There is probably a little bit of discount; there is no question about that. And I think it’s going to continue to drop on our need to continue to focus on getting everybody in our company, every healthcare provider that we have to work up to the highest and what their license capabilities are.

We have to keep working on our employee mix on who is delivering care and how care is being delivered, how can we be more efficient, how are we working on the transportation side of moving people to on a house-by-house basis and being more effective in that regard.

There is no question Joana that as we move people from the Medicare to the Medicare advantage side episodically, there'll be some pressure I think on the pricing if you will in that regard, but we feel very good about how we managed care in an episodic environment in Home Health.

Whether it’s on the Medicare side or the Medicare advantage side and we I think are really embracing the idea of moving in that direction as opposed to running away from it. The one example that I gave with United going to a fee for service perspective, I will tell you that is not a big part of our growth plan going forward.

We are very determined to continue to keep our episodic growth rate intact, we think you will see a return to an episodic growth rate even though you may see a little bit of a shift between the Medicare and the Medicare advantage side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then how do you think that impacts your cash flow, because I guess I've been hearing that some providers talk about, this business being passing through collections and whatnot?

Ben Breier

Look, there is no question Medicare pays faster than the private payers do, there is going to be a buildup in working capital as you see that shift happen. You probably already are seeing that to some degree in some of our cash flow in terms of what's happened, but if you want trade me more patience and more volume and more revenue and I got a be delayed on payments for maybe 30 or 60 more days that I would of getting paid from the government. We’ll make to trade and we’ll work our way through that.

So, I don’t believe this that's fundamentally is something that’s going to challenge our enterprise. I think we have to be reticent of it. I think it is going to create some growth in our working capital, there is no question about it. But I don’t think it’s anything that we can't continue work our way through and again, we want the volume at the right rate at an episodic basis, we’ll take it, we’ll see those patients and we’ll collect the money even if it takes us 60 days longer than it did with the government.

Unidentified Analyst

If I may squeeze in a follow-up on the commentary around the proposal of their Home Health model and how you feel like even if there is the worst-case scenario and this proposal is implemented as is or even it's modified. There are obviously the company to ready to adjust its business model accordingly.

But the question is, how quick can you actually do it? How quickly would it - would you be able to change full -- it’s been how this business operates and I guess with that in terms of just the labor and getting the right people in place and whatnot, how quickly can you do that?

Ben Breier

Look Joana, I appreciate the question. I’ve really tried to be transparent and helpful on the call, it’s a proposed rule, there is a lot of things that are going to happen inside this rule. We’re going to be doing a lot of work behind the scenes, there will certainly be a time and a place for us to talk about, what changes if any we might make to the way that we deliver care. I think that our folks are the best in the business at figuring out, as I said earlier in my remarks how to transition into whatever the payment model is that we have to do and whatever the right kind of patient that the government tells us that we should actually be saying good to see. We'll figure it out and work our way through that.

But, in the meantime you're talking about a rule that's a year and a half now that is still in the early stages of our advocacy with CMS and with the many folks in our industry that are working our way through that.

And so, I think I'll leave it there and I'm sure that we'll talk much more over the next coming quarters on, what if anything we're going to do to transition that into a different kind of a model. Okay. Thank you all very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

With no further question, I'd like to turn it back to Mr. Breier for closing remarks.

Ben Breier

Again, thank you everybody for joining us on this call. We know that there was an extensive amount of information, a lot of moving parts, a lot of different accounting data particularly moving through the discontinued operations component of what's happening on our nursing centers.

And look, we appreciate everybody working hard to continue to follow what we know can sometimes to be a complicated story. We are endeavoring to make it less and less complicated, each quarter that we get with you all. And we'll keep doing our best to do that over the coming quarters. But thank you all very much for your participation and we'll talk to you next quarter.

That concludes today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

