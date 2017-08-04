The Next Eurozone Battle Is Shaping Up

But things are even more complex as there are two very different narratives ruling the eurozone.

Remedial action is already very difficult as it involves a leap forward in European integration for which there is no electorate.

But at the first sight of headwinds these will reassert themselves with a vengeance.

The structural design deficiencies in the eurozone have been papered over by the cyclical tailwinds in the economy and balming ECB action.

There are two existential issues determining the future of the whole European project:

Can Europe revive its economic growth enough in order to take the wind out of the populist right which wants to destroy the whole project?

Can the eurozone survive new economic headwinds and/or an unwinding of ECB monetary stimulus?

If one of these questions have to be answered negatively, the whole European project could unravel, with serious economic and geo-political implications, not to mention large investor losses.

The election of Macron as the new French President seems to have made these questions less acute. In the first place because the wave of populism was stopped in its tracks, first in the Netherlands, then in France.

This means that the immediate prospect of more countries leaving the eurozone, or even the EU isn't all that likely, at least for now. This looks reassuring and is probably given by the struggles in the US and Britain.

But this only gives the proverbial 'elites' breathing space, which they must use wisely to improve economic conditions in order to show that their policies can work also for the people left behind.

With Macron, France got a seemingly sensible reformer, but this really is a chance he cannot afford to waste. And this isn't going to be easy by any stretch of the imagination.

Another effect of the Macron victory is that the EU seems to have a new spring in its step. Macron has wasted no time to reaffirm the French-German axis and proposed a new agenda driving the EU forward.

However, it's here where potential trouble could easily emerge. To understand that one has to realize that there are two main views on the disappointing (to put it mildly) last decade of the eurozone:

The German view is that most of the peripheral countries lost competitiveness because they failed to implement structural reforms, the kind of which Germany itself implemented in the 2000s.

The view from the periphery is that these countries were overwhelmed by capital inflows as a result of the creation of the euro (which eliminated the exchange rate risk in the periphery) and this led to a slow erosion in competitiveness as it produced higher inflation in the periphery compared to the center, without the ability to correct this through devaluation of the currency.

The German reforms

In the early 2000, Germany introduced some sensible labor market reforms (known as the Hartz reforms) that have acquired near mythical status, especially in Germany itself.

At the time, Germany was recovering from the reunification, and the economy was facing considerable problems, like fairly high unemployment.

As you can see, from the mid 2000s, German unemployment has fallen quite spectacularly, hardly perturbed even by the 2008/9 financial crisis. The question is, what is responsible for this?

The Germans argue it's those Hartz reforms, and indeed the timing seems to support that view. However, not everybody agrees with that view, here is Christian Odendahl, chief economist at the Centre for European Reform:

A sober look at the German reforms shows that their economic impact was modest. They targeted weaknesses in Germany's labour market and benefits system and: combined unemployment and social assistance into a single system, to help more people find jobs or retrain; curbed incentives to 'retire early' by preventing people from claiming generous unemployment benefits before reaching retirement age, thus increasing the employment rate among older workers; made job search, training and job centres more efficient, which helped to reduce unemployment by an estimated 1.5 percentage points; and provided more incentives to take up work, which increased temporary and marginal employment. There were fewer negative side effects than are commonly attributed to the reforms. For example, the large low-wage sector - Germany has the largest in the EU after the Baltic States, Poland and Romania - predates the reforms. But the number of people in insecure jobs and at risk of poverty increased after the reforms. The effect on income inequality is ambiguous.

More especially the author argues that these Hartz reforms are not carbon copy ready for the eurozone periphery. For instance, it really is a question of timing.

For instance, he argues that the benefits of a more flexible labor market can be outweighed by the deflationary effect when introduced during a slump, and the eurozone periphery was certainly experiencing a slump this decade, while Germany was experiencing a pretty strong recovery when the Hartz reforms were introduced.

Another thing one should note is that the German jobs miracle isn't all that miraculous, when looking a bit more carefully under the headline figures, according to FTAlphaville.

the number of Germans listed as having a job has grown by about 15 per cent since the lows in the mid-1990s. But the total number of hours worked is less than 2 per cent higher over the same period and still significantly lower than in the early 1990s

Indeed:

And there are other problems (from FTAlphaville, our emphasis):

more than a fifth of West German workers are low-paid (wages below two-thirds of the median, or about €10.50 an hour as of 2014). That's up from just 15 per cent in the mid-1990s.

And German taxes on low wage workers is by far the highest even compared to the Nordic countries:

Not everybody has such a dim view of the Hartz reforms, for instance Jung and Kuhn argue (from VOX, our emphasis):

we find instead that inefficiencies in the matching process of unemployed workers to open positions are at the root of the problem. According to this view, rather than the cut in benefits (associated with reform step Hartz IV), the key to success of the Hartz reforms may have been in the reform steps Hartz I-III which were more directly aimed at improving matching efficiency by Fostering alternative forms of employment (Hartz I),

Making marginal employment more attractive (Hartz II), and

Changing the organisational structure of the employment offices (Hartz III).

And the upside of this is that these reforms are politically easier to implement (as compared to busting unions, reducing unemployment benefits and reducing employment protection legislation).

Whatever went on with German labor market reforms, there is an alternative explanation not just of the relative outperformance of the German labor market, but of its economy as a whole.

Competitiveness

Here is another piece of German economic data that can shed some light on what has been going on:

Germany is now known as an exporting powerhouse, basking in an unprecedented current account surplus in excess of 8% of GDP (that of the Netherlands, closely aligned with Germany economically, is even higher).

This is largely a story of the creation of the eurozone. When capital started to flow to the periphery because of the elimination of the exchange rate risk, it depressed bond yields (interest rates were already unified under the ECB), causing an boom.

In the first decade, much of the eurozone periphery was basking in that boom, but less noted at the time was that this also caused an inflation differential with the core countries like Germany, which accumulated over time to something quite significant:

You see a persistent increase in unit labor cost in the periphery versus Germany, that is, a loss of competitiveness, which led to sharply different development in trade balances:

And this graph understates the problems as the unprecedented slump in the periphery has cut their import demand way below normal levels.

Without the ability to devalue, the periphery embarked on 'internal devaluation' in an arduous attempt to recoup the lost competitiveness. These policies are aimed at undercutting German inflation, which is no small task:

The resulting deflationary policies have been quite a disaster, producing:

The biggest economic slump since the Great Depression

Very low inflation or even outright deflation. While this allowed the countries to recoup some of the lost competitiveness, it crushed debt dynamics with negative nominal GDP growth through the denominator effect.

The burden of adjustment

The disaster has been especially big because all of the adjustment burden has fallen on the deficit countries. If deflationary policies had been accompanied by reflationary policies in the center, the eurozone depression would have been significantly milder. Instead, we got this:

You see how the eurozone growth has stalled for almost a decade, and this contrasts sharply with growth in both the US and the non-eurozone EU countries. And the eurozone growth hides huge differences between the member countries.

Sharing the adjustment burden in the form of a German (and Dutch) reflation would have produced two mitigating effects:

Higher inflation in the core countries, which would have made it easier for the periphery to recoup lost competitiveness.

Higher demand for the exports of the periphery, mitigating the slump there.

But the design of the eurozone itself also plays an important role (for a more expanded coverage of this topic see here):

A one-size-fits nobody interest rate that is a source of instability (some booming core countries like Germany are now desperate for the ECB to end QE and hike interest rates, for instance).

With the absence of interest rate and exchange rate instruments to adjust to different economic conditions, there is a lack of alternative adjustment mechanisms.

What are these alternative adjustment mechanisms? Well, mainly labor mobility and distribution. We have seen a lot of outflow of the young professionals from the peripheral countries, which actually hurt their growth perspectives (although some of these people will return when the prospects improve).

But labor mobility is a bit of a contentious issue with tolerance for immigration waning in many countries.

Transfer Union

Another way to deal with economic divergence would be to have a so-called transfer union, which can take several forms:

Automatic redistribution through a big central budget. This is what keeps the American monetary union from exploding, as the Federal budget automatically transfers funds from booming states to states that are struggling. The EU budget (1% of EU GDP) is way too insignificant for this.

Deliberate redistribution, which have mainly taken the form of bailout packages (although one should stress that these are loans, not transfers as such).

Debt mutualization, issuing debt that is guaranteed jointly by all member states (there are other forms but this would warrant another article at the minimum).

Neither of these choices is particularly attractive to the likes of Germany, and we're putting that mildly.

Coming eurozone policy battles

So we basically have two lines of reasoning for the eurozone fiasco:

Germany pointing out the lack of structural reforms in the periphery

The periphery pointing to design faults in the eurosystem (to be remedied by moving to a transfer union) and the lack of adjustment in the core countries.

While we're not disregarding the importance of structural reforms, the latter is undoubtedly the main reason the eurozone periphery has done so badly, economically.

But it doesn't matter what we think, what matters especially is what the new French President thinks. We noted earlier that he has a track record on attempting to reform the French labor market, so that might put him in the core countries (German) camp in the eurozone.

However, here is Macron himself, from The Telegraph (our emphasis):

"Germany has benefitted from the dysfunctional character of the eurozone, from the weakness of other economies. This situation is not healthy because it is unsustainable," he told Ouest France, stressing that Germany has a shared responsibility to correct the eurozone's deep imbalances. His implicit argument is that burden of adjustment through the crisis years has fallen entirely on the weaker states of the currency bloc. Germany has done little or nothing to stimulate demand and to close the gap from its side. It has instead continued to amass a current account surplus of 8.5pc of GDP, sucking demand out of the system.

This is much closer to the peripheral view and this has been a rather rude awakening for the Germans.

Since the views are diametrically opposed, there will be some muddle through where the Germans will be shifting a bit insofar as the French and others implement reforms.

The question will be whether this muddling through will be enough to weather any incoming storms, or even some mild headwinds. It doesn't take a whole lot of imagination to ask what these could be:

The ever increasing value of the euro is going to put some sort of a damper on economic growth.

While Europe is in a cyclical upturn now, sooner or later this will turn.

And more immediate perhaps, who is going to buy Italian bonds when the ECB will stop doing that?

Conclusion

The present cyclical upturn, boosted by the ECB, a falling currency (until earlier this year) and falling energy prices has papered over some of the structural fault lines in the eurozone, but these will re-exert themselves at the first sign of headwind.

What's more, the eurozone structural fault lines are very complex to remedy even in the best of times and when there would be consensus about their causes and remedies.

But that consensus, a minimum requirement for action, does not exist, on the contrary, the eurozone is subject to two radically opposing views and narratives, making any action to create a system that can weather even mild headwinds next to impossible.

