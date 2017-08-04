What's Changed For Transocean

One piece of news, in particular, is not showing up all that great for bulls of the firm but that's not the case for all aspects of the business

A few days ago, I published an article here on Seeking Alpha where I discussed some items that investors in Transocean (RIG) should watch out for as earnings near. My goal here is not to rehash basic earnings metrics, which you can find anywhere. Rather, I’d like to revisit that piece and give my thoughts on how the picture facing the company has changed on a more fundamental level and to detail the ways in which recent developments are bullish for the company while one piece is still, beyond any doubt, bearish.

Costs are dropping nicely, paving the way for cash flow

One fear that many market participants likely have regarding Transocean is that it is capital intensive. This tends to mean that the company in question has high fixed costs, but it’s not always the case. Even so, as revenue at the company falls, there should be pressure on margins that should harm profitability, all else being the same, as well as operating cash flow and free cash flow.

In my prior piece on the business, I said that I believe the cost structure of Transocean will continue to be mixed but certainly more on the positive side. This is because of increased idling and stacking when it comes to rigs, which would lower their own costs and this activity should be focused on older, low margin rigs, not the most attractive units in operation. Well, in the table below, you can see just how some of Transocean’s core operating costs fared relative to core revenue during the quarter.

*Created by Author

Looking at the table, you can see that management once again surprised us by pushing its expenses down relative to sales even as revenue itself tanked. During the quarter, its operating and maintenance costs came out to 47.2% of sales, down from 54.3% of sales the same quarter last year. Sadly, as I pointed out, general and administrative costs managed to rise, growing from 4.5% of sales in the second quarter last year to 52.2% of sales this year. However, the sum of these two was certainly in the company’s favor.

The company is seeing some pricing power

One thing a bull of Transocean would love to see is some improvement in the average dayrates associated with the company’s rigs. This, combined with backlog changes, should be the first signs of the market bottoming out and, eventually, improving. As you can see in the image below, Transocean saw a rather mixed picture here.

*Taken from Transocean

In my article on the company, I admitted that I honestly had no idea how this picture would turn out. I did say, however, that if my thoughts on its backlog, which I projected to be slowing in terms of its descent for the quarter, were correct, that we may see some sort of improvement in dayrates. The company managed to post improved dayrates compared to the first quarter of this year (though they were worse than a year ago for the most part) associated with its deepwater floaters, midwater floaters, and high-specification jackups (the latter of which they have since sold to Borr Drilling).

This is refreshing to see because it gives us some idea that either management was lucky in terms of the composition of its existing contracts, or it was able to benefit from a change in the market for its services. The first scenario would be more or less neutral (maybe slightly bullish), while the second would be a sign that energy companies are increasingly willing to pay in order to drill where they want.

Some rather interesting news

So far, I have been generally correct about Transocean. But what about my thoughts regarding backlog? After seeing multiple quarters now of this metric falling, I had thought that we might see an improvement in backlog or at least see its descent slow. After making a necessary adjustment, it appears as though this was the case. As you can see in the table below, Transocean’s backlog for the period ending July of this year came out to $10.16 billion.

*Created by Author

To put this in perspective, April’s figure was $10.75 billion. As recently as October, it had been reported to be $12.18 billion. In just three months, from April through July, backlog dropped by $0.45 billion. Now, to be fair, $96 million of this decline came from the sale of the company’s high-specification jackups so, adjusting for this, backlog would have fallen around $0.497 billion. While this could be worse, it could also have been better.

Some notes of interest

Overall, I would say that I was pleasantly surprised and that, overall, my thoughts on Transocean leaned in the right direction. Beyond just my own thoughts, though, I wanted to talk about a couple of things that, for the company, ended up being quite bullish. For instance, although the company has, since the end of last year, paid down $1.07 billion worth of debt, decreasing the amount outstanding from $8.464 billion down to $7.39 billion, cash and cash equivalents have remained robust at $2.471 billion (down just $0.581 billion from the $3.052 billion we saw at the end of 2016). Meanwhile, restricted cash actually grew by $71 million from $466 million to $537 million.

The debt reduction, combined with continued strong cash, has been due not only to some financial moves on management’s part but has also been attributable to pretty nice cash flow from the business. Year-to-date, operating cash flow for the company has been a hefty $503 million (down from $838 million last year, but a drop is to be expected given how much its revenue has declined). Of this, an impressive $319 million came about during the second quarter. Meanwhile, for the year as a whole, free cash flow has been $245 million. This kind of cash flow, which is net of capital expenditures, shows that Transocean has done well to keep itself operating lean while taking advantage of everything it possibly can to remain afloat.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I was reasonably surprised with how things have been turning out with Transocean. The company is still suffering from falling sales, cash flow, and backlog, but what data we can see here is certainly better than it could be. Backlog’s descent has not slowed, which is the big negative, but its cost structure is improving, pricing is showing some signs of life in some categories, and its cash and cash flow position is nice given the circumstances.

