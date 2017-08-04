Chesapeake Energy: Losing Interest

These recent developments make me wonder if it's more sensible to focus on energy firms out there with greater prospects and without these concerns

Before the market opened on August 2nd, the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced financial results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. Seeing as how I follow the company quite closely and have considered, in the past, buying a stake in the enterprise, I ended up writing an article a few days ago giving my thoughts on some items that investors should watch out for. This is not in relation to revenue and earnings numbers, or any other metrics that are widely dispersed and easy to find. Rather, it’s data that I believe to be deeper and even more fundamental to the business’s long-term health than that. In what follows, I will revisit my thoughts on the enterprise and detail how, with what I saw, the company is moving a positive direction in some ways but is, on the whole, still quite risky and playing a dangerous game.

Where I was wrong

Before I talk about the good things associated with Chesapeake, allow me to provide my thoughts on the negative. In my prior article on the business, I had said there’s a chance (especially if management knows what’s good for the company) that the firm would elect to scale back its capital expenditure program. With the company already likely to be materially cash flow negative this year and with energy prices having been weaker during the second quarter of this year, this could have made for a smart move in order to preserve cash.

Unfortunately, the business did not make this kind of move. During the second quarter, its capex came out to $667 million, up from $576 million in its first quarter and a lot higher than last year’s figure of $456 million. For the full year, the company announced that it still intends to spend, at the mid-point of its range, $2.1 billion. This excludes capitalized interest.

Where I was right

The reason why I am skeptical of Chesapeake’s spending plan for this year is that its cash position has come under pressure. At the end of its 2016 fiscal year, the company had $882 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand. After some asset sales, this number would have been higher, but the firm made the wise decision to retire debt. The end result, though, was that cash came down to $226 million by the end of its first quarter.

In my article on the company, I stated that there’s a pretty good chance that Chesapeake’s cash will come under pressure and it appears as though I’ve been accurate. Due to high capex for the quarter and despite collecting some on its asset sales, Chesapeake’s cash and cash equivalents now stands at a paltry $13 million. This represents a decrease of 94.2% compared to the end of its first quarter and is 98.5% lower than last year’s ending figure.

One thing that I noticed that should help Chesapeake out, though, is the firm’s pending asset sales. In order to better position itself, the company has taken the approach of selling off non-core assets and to reallocate its proceeds toward capital spending and debt reduction. According to management, there are asset sales pending that should be completed in the third quarter. All-in-all, these transactions should bring around $265 million into the company and I suspect that additional asset sales are on the table.

This is especially true when you consider the company’s cash flow generation during the quarter. Operating cash flow, according to the firm, came out to -$157 million, down from inflows in the second quarter last year of $95 million. After accounting for changes to assets and liabilities, however, the figure was far more favorable with inflows of $303 million compared to last year’s $176 million, but the company needs to generate more cash to keep the ball rolling. One positive thing is that it still has $3.1 billion in capacity under its credit facility, but it’s only a matter of time, absent a material asset sale, before management will need to tap into that.

One thing that I was almost right about relates to the company’s production. In my article, I projected that output for the quarter would be higher. Sadly, I was mistaken for the quarter as a whole, with output flatlining at 48 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), or about 528 thousand boe per day. That said, a consolation prize I get is that July’s production, thanks to capex ramping up, averaged 548.3 thousand boe per day. In essence, I was right about production rising, but my timing was completely off.

My concerns right now

What I find worrying about Chesapeake is that the company appears to be on an unsustainable path unless it can sell off a major asset or a collection of assets. With cash flow negative and the firm likely needing to tap on its credit facility for the third quarter and beyond, the firm is making a bet on higher energy prices in the near future. When I spoke with investor relations last, they indicated that a large asset sale is desired but until that comes the firm poses a measurable amount of risk.

I was happy, though, with one piece of news that I saw (besides the pending asset sales). That was that costs appear to be doing better year-over-year. Chesapeake’s production costs fell from $3.05 per boe in the second quarter last year to $2.92 per boe in this year’s second quarter. Gathering, processing, and transportation costs have fallen from $8.04 per boe to $7.44 per boe year-over-year as well. Sadly, cash-based general and administrative costs have offset some fo this, rising from $0.86 per boe to $1.20 per boe but that’s to be expected when output is down compared to the same time last year (since G&A costs are usually sticky). Even if this is all the case, though, the business’s expectations for many of its cost categories, including its core costs, was unchanged from the first quarter.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I am getting more and more turned away from Chesapeake. The company has great potential thanks to its assets but high debt and negative cash flow (while seeing production barely change for this year compared to last on an organic basis), is making me wonder if this is really a good prospect or something to stay away from. Certainly, with energy prices higher, the firm’s prospects would shapen up. However, that hasn’t happened yet and the wait, at a time when other energy companies are more appealing, may not be worth it. At least that’s the way I’m starting to think for myself.

