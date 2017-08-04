Shake Shack Is Not Looking Good

We have been following Shake Shack (SHAK) for some time given its projected growth trajectory and in this column we will address the just reported quarterly earnings which have investors on both sides of the bull/bear fence. Let me be clear. Some are seeing this report as bullish, while others are very bearish on what is being reported. In general, Quad 7 Capital covers a range of stocks and sectors, but is very selective about the restaurant business in general because of how hit and miss it can be. However, with this particular company, there is unique reader interest as well as our own curiosity and thus we are initiating coverage on Shake Shack.

That said, with restaurants there are essentially four key things we like to look for when determining if a name in this sector is a possible buy. First we look for growing top line sales. That is a given. Second, when sales are rising, we like to see whether or not expenses are controlled to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. Third, we look for store management, and specifically we look for the closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones in key markets. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key. If this indicator is negative, we are very hard pressed to recommend a buy no matter how strong other metrics look. Now let us turn to the numbers.

In the just reported second quarter, a trend of strong growth continued. Is it enough to justify the premium valuation of 60 times trailing earnings? That is a tough call, but if the name pulls back enough, it would be difficult not to be a buyer. But not yet, as we are eying the $20 range. The stock has seen been up and down over the last two years, setting itself up nicely for profitable trades, but an investment in the name has been a tough hold. In this quarter, Shake Shack delivered a top line beat and a bottom line beat. Let's first address these revenues.

Sales were up 37.4% for the second quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a result of higher volumes, due primarily to the opening of 24 new domestic company-operated Shacks. Licensing revenue for the second quarter was $3.3 million, an increase of 60.4% from $2.1 million a year ago, due primarily to the opening of new licensed Shacks. Total revenues came in at $91.3 million and beat consensus estimates by $1.8 million. But what about same store sales, the all-important indicator for any restaurant?

Well we mentioned revenues were higher on the back of new stores being opened. However, Same store sales decreased 1.8% for the second quarter versus 4.3% growth in the second quarter last year. That is terrible news as this is our most important indicator. We cannot buy a name, even as attractive as share prices may be, when same store sales are declining. What really hurts is that it wasn’t a result of less food/drink purchases, but the fact that there was a 4.3% decrease in guest traffic. While this was partially offset by higher prices and better sales mix, this is very disappointing. While management notes that these comparable sales are based on less than half of total stores operating, the facts remain traffic was down. This could be seasonal or weather related etc., but it is still a negative indicator. Thus, we want to see a few more quarters of data before recommending getting long here, even though at a near two year low the stock looks inviting.

While sales were up markedly, operating profit increased 27.6% to $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2017 from $19.9 million in the same quarter last year. However, the cost of sales is rising because as a percentage of sales, operating profit margins decreased 200 basis points to 28.8% This was primarily due to increased labor and related expenses resulting from increases in hourly wages. Taken as a whole, net income was $4.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis earnings per share was $0.20, beating estimates by $0.02 and rising 38.7% from last year.

While revenues and earnings are strong, we can’t recommend a buy here but will reassess if the name sees share prices in the $20 range. While total revenue for the year will be between $351 and $355 million and more stores are set to open, the outlook for same store sales is worrisome. Management is forecasting same store sales to be down 2% to 3%, and that already includes the impact of higher prices. Until this number is positive, avoid the name.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.