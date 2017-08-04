Newalta's (NWLTF) CEO John Barkhouse On Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Newalta Corporation (OTCPK:NWLTF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Dietsche - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

John Barkhouse - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Greg Colman - NBC

Brian Butler - Stifel

Raveel Afzaal - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Linda Dietsche

Thank you, Christina. Welcome to Newalta's conference call for the second quarter of 2017. Joining me on the call, we have John Barkhouse, President and CEO.

During the call today, Newalta may make forward-looking statements relating to expected future performance. Such statements are based on current views and assumptions and are subject to uncertainties, which are difficult to predict, including expected operating results, industry conditions, the availability of financing alternatives, debt service and future capital needs.

Certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP will be referred to during this presentation. These measures are identified and defined in Newalta's continuous disclosure documents. Please refer to our continuous disclosure documents as they identify factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements.

For today's call, I will highlight the financial results for the quarter and year-to-date as well as our outlook for 2017. John will close with an update on the current business environment; we will then be pleased to take your questions.

For the third consecutive quarter, we continued the trend of year-over-year improvement while achieving the high-end of our guidance range, with Q2 revenue increasing 39% to $58 million, and adjusted EBITDA up $7.3 million to $9.6 million.

During the second quarter, we continued to see meaningful recovery in the drilling and completion activity in the segments and basins we serve, translating into year-over-year improvement in U.S. drill site utilization and increased drilling introduction related waste volumes in our Canadian oilfield facilities.

In Heavy Oil, divisional EBITDA remained flat to prior year at $6.8 million as a recovery of $3 million of onsite contributions lost in the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires was offset by lower event-based SAGD volumes at our Heavy Oil Facilities.

Overall, divisional EBITDA margins in the quarter improved 6 percentage points over last year to 28% of revenue. And we maintain the savings realized through our cost rationalization initiative; SG&A improved by 4% over 2016.

Year-to-date revenue improved 31% to $118.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was up $17.8 million to $20.1 million, driven by the same factors as the quarter and align further expectations of early route stage recovery in drilling services and drilling and completion waste volumes into our oilfield facilities.

Increased production related waste volumes in oilfield, an incremental improvement in heavy oil CHOPS waste volumes in heavy oil, were personally offset by lower events based SAGD volume.

Turning to our outlook and having passed the half way mark and with improved visibility to the remainder of the year, we've refined and narrowed our full year guidance to $43 million to $53 million adjusted EBITDA based on WTI of $45 to $55 per barrel and revenue in the range of $235 million to $265 million.

For the third quarter, our guidance was based on a WTI range of $45 to $50 WTI with associated activity levels. Against the backdrop with these assumptions, we would expect revenue to be in the range of $60 million to $70 million and adjusted EBITDA between $12 million and $14 million.

Improving our balance sheet strength and financial flexibility remain a key area of focus, realizing the operating leverage inherent in our business model, as we move through the recovery, we will continue to drive consecutive trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA improvements, which will move us closer to our target of being within the range of cash flow neutrality in 2017.

We continue to focus on optimizing our capital structure to provide improved flexibility with particular focus on our 2019 and 2021 debt maturities in the context of our various stakeholder interest, improvements in our markets, capital market conditions and potential financing alternative.

We continue to actively explore a number of potential financing alternative including those that may permit the refinancing of our 2019 debentures.

Based on the alternatives under consideration, we expect that Newalta will have options available to it to refinance the 2019 debentures in advance of their maturity that are consistent with our focus on optimizing our capital structure.

I'll now hand it over to John to provide more color on the overall business environment and near term outlook.

John Barkhouse

Thanks Linda.

In the first half of 2017, we observed several attributes of the business, which improved inline with how we anticipated recovery to appear, specifically there was significant recovery in drill site mainly in the U.S. driven by increases in rig count and the basins we serve coupled with larger operating packages at work. This increase in activity resulted in improved asset utilization and increasing price realization.

In Oilfield, increased drilling and production waste volumes materialized at our facilities in the areas with the greatest increases in activity including the Montney, Duvernay and Saskatchewan.

In Heavy Oil, incremental increases of CHOPS volumes were offset by softness in SAGD upset volumes. However, in our onsite projects group, we observed a resurgence of bid activity after lengthy absence and we are successful in achieving meaningful conversion to awards.

And finally, cost escalation in the first half was managed effectively in a more active environment demonstrating continued control throughout the cycle. Overall, we are extremely pleased with the green shoots which materialized in the first half. These green shoots aligned strongly with where we expected the recovery to manifest within our business and the strengthen our confidence in our recovery.

As we look forward to the second half, we expect drill site to remain strong built on the confirmed backlog of rig activity and increasing asset utilization. Oilfield facilities are anticipated to continue with sustained increasing volume levels in areas of robust activity.

In Heavy Oil, continued SAGD volume softness is expected to persist as visibility to event-based upsets and incremental well pair drilling is unclear. This coupled with stable CHOPS volumes and improvements in onsite services would translate into marginal improvements in heavy oil performance over the first half of 2017.

We are pleased to see an increase in activity surrounding Tailings in the mining sector and are active on several processing trails. This is encouraging after lengthy period of status quo in this sector.

The awarded project work from the first half swings into operation in Q3 and is expected to remain strong throughout the second half. We continue to remain vigilant in control of our costs and focused on improved margin through price recovery.

And finally, the retooling of our sales process and talent development is demonstrating tangible success in the selling of expanded bundles and integrated service offerings.

Similar to the success, we have had with the modular solution for Anadarko and the DJ; we are now seeing several wins in Western Canada, where we have been successful in deploying assets into micro sites providing differentiated solutions to our customers. This is evidenced, that's a transition of Newalta to solutions company is gaining traction.

Our refine 27 outlook reflects the trends we have seen in the first half of the year coupled with a view that oil prices will remain range bound at or below $55 WTI for the remainder of the year.

Activity improvements combined with our disciplined cost control will provide meaningful profitability improvements as our market continue to recover. Our focus remains on improving utilization of our existing asset base, optimizing costs and value delivery to our customers and continuing the transformation from a service company to a solutions company.

Newalta is already seeing green shoots in the areas of the business we were expecting them and we expect this to drive improving results in the second half.

With that, I will conclude. Thank you and Linda and I would now be pleased to take your questions.

Greg Colman

John Barkhouse

Greg Colman

I just wanted to dive in a little bit of detail on your near term guidance. John, I think you said marginal improvements in heavy oil volumes, so, if I just can group everything into two categories or in three categories here. On the negative, you are expecting the event driven SAGD volumes to continue to impact in Q3?

I think you mentioned that CHOPS was going to be a neutral impact soft of maintaining those volumes, but I could interpret that wrong. And what would be the other heavy oil that offsets the -- sorry, continued event driven issues in the SAGD side?

John Barkhouse

It will be the onsite business.

Greg Colman

Okay.

John Barkhouse

So, the projects -- as you think about the second half, we are stating with SAGD, you don't have visibility to upset. So, we certainly don't bake those into the outlook. So, when you think about SAGD, you are always thinking about it's steady state generally a swap treating and steady state and then it's bolstered by either upsets events or incremental well pair drilling. So, we expect that to remain at a relatively flat the way it is.

CHOPS, we saw an increase in the second quarter in terms of CHOPS volumes being generated, again, we would look at CHOPS in a sub-55 dollar oil environment to remain relatively steady and the contribution from the onsite and onsite projects that we launched in the heavy oil space will be beginning to show their contributions in the second half.

Greg Colman

What's the margin profile of those sort of three areas, if you think about SAGD processing, the CHOPS volumes and then the onsite stuff, are they all relatively similar contributors from a margin perspective?

Linda Dietsche

It's typically your SAGD type waste volumes -- of the higher margin and that's simply because you have the higher oil content whereas CHOPS with the heavy solid content and be slightly lower margins, and so we should be thinking about it in those terms.

Greg Colman

Got it. And then just shifting over, talking about the mining tailings, John, I didn't see any commentary about it in the prepared remarks published last night. But, you are mentioning that -- I think you said you are getting enquiries on the Tailings side. Are you looking up potentially redeploying some of the part Tailings treating assets in the near term or is this very much just early discussions?

John Barkhouse

This is early discussion. So that's why you wouldn't see a significant write up in the disclosure. We are seeing a resurgence and kind of request and a resurgence in kind of helping general [indiscernible] tailings working on processing trails and trying different approaches things that for the last two years would have been fairly dormant in terms of the major producers in that space kind of exercising that muscle.

So, we are starting to see that by no means is that an implication that we are redeploying the assets that we have. But, I would say that this is always the starting point of how assets get deployed. And so, when you don't have any of these activities going the likelihood, you're redeploying, it is less, when you have the activities like this going, the likelihood that this develops into the next phase goes up exponentially.

So, we are pleased with the first signs of -- a little bit of coming off center of status quo which we have seen in the mining sector for the last two years.

Greg Colman

That's great. And just defer our own interest; I know its early days in the discussion not going to hold you to this. But, from where you are now on the discussions to when it would be something that you would deploy. Can you just give us an order of magnitude idea of how long that takes, is this -- discussions it take weeks, months, quarters, years, decades like how long from sort of where you are now into potentially being deployed, would we be thinking, are we still years away or is it much shorter than that?

John Barkhouse

I would say shorter than years, I would say much of what happens is; you go from discussing to running trials. Trials typically run anywhere just from 3 to 6 months where you've had sufficient enough volume to be able to say, yes, I like the economics or I like what I'm seeing in terms of the results from that approach of trialing -- either a chemistry or a processing solution. And then, from there you kind of shift into the discussions around, is there a -- is there value than in ramping up a more of capital intensive solution.

So, these things always take time. Certainly, when you're looking at the magnitude and the scale of -- and the particular producers that you are dealing with, you would expect this will take -- this will take some time.

Greg Colman

Got it. And then, just switching gears over to the capital structure, you mentioned in your prepared remarks and the disclosure last night that you are exploring options on the notes. Can you give us any kind of additional color as to what kinds of options are being entertained?

John Barkhouse

I think the answer is -- I will ask Linda to jump in, the answer is giving more specific color, no. When we are ready to lock on to a particular option, of course, we will be public about that. But, Linda and I spend a significant amount of time over the last three months making sure that we have options out in the front of the company for our consideration and that we are balancing those against the needs of our stakeholders and the appropriate timing in which to exercise one of those potential options.

So, where we sit today is, I guess assuring or wanting to impart confidence in the market -- people are worrying about this. We understand that. They shouldn't worry that we are not on top of it because we are. And there are options and strategies and approaches out in front of us, all of which get bounced against all of the things you are trying to optimize in the business. Obviously, we have the 2019 maturity; it doesn't go current for quite a long time into the future. It doesn't enter the prior call period until November of this year.

So, a) there is runway even on the 19s to have a bit of breathing room in terms of being concerned and you are balancing what are those options, how do they impact the flexibility in the capital structure to enable us to optimize kind of ongoing growth and ongoing operation of the company. But, you have to give sufficient runway and sufficient control of our future capital structure of that -- that investors are comfortable and confident. Linda, would you like to add anything?

Linda Dietsche

The only thing I would add to that is, the [other new] [ph] factor you consider to is -- just impact on your cash flow, and our cash flow target both near and long-term.

Greg Colman

That makes sense. I appreciate that you have to keep your sort of strategic plans confidential until that -- they kind of crystallize. But, I guess asking a little bit more of pointed question, when I look at your high yield bonds outstanding, do your indentures allow you to prime the existing notes? And if so, up to how much?

Linda Dietsche

And so, we would have up to $150 million.

John Barkhouse

Yes. $150 million.

Linda Dietsche

That we would be able to prime to the 21.

Greg Colman

To the 21, and the 19?

Linda Dietsche

There would be limited room.

Greg Colman

Okay. Thanks. That's it for me. Thanks very much and congrats in the quarter.

Linda Dietsche

Brian Butler

Linda Dietsche

John Barkhouse

Brian Butler

Just back on the margins in the heavy oil and the fact that SAGD was out there or not there in this quarter and it looks like it's unknown for the second half, does that mean margins than that -- the heavy oil kind of stay in that low 30 and this divisional EBITDA margin stand that low 30s for the second half or is there some other stuff on there that's kind of offset that?

Linda Dietsche

Sorry, Brian. Can you just repeat that?

Brian Butler

Sure. What are the margins on the heavy oil business looking like in the second half, I mean, is they going to look more like the second quarter or is it going to -- there is some upside coming from some where other than SAGD?

John Barkhouse

Right. So, if we look at heavy oil division margins, we are at the half year -- halfway point about 36%. I think we are seeing the impact of oil recovered, obviously if you go back to our Q4, which was a record in terms of oil recovered margin bump was more significant as a result of higher levels of oil recovery. So, again, not forecasting upset events, I think the margin level that you are seeing is stable to improving in the second half of the year.

Brian Butler

Okay, great. And then, just on a kind of -- whole company wide basis, when you think about what kind of growth is available to you guys assuming that we stand this range bound market, clearly, 2017 is a good recovery from 2016, what kind of organic growth do you have both on the top line and then specifically I guess also on the leverage on the EBITDA line, I mean, what shall we be thinking about going over the next you call it, two to three years?

John Barkhouse

Well, I would say we will remain focused in 2017 and where growth in the near term will come from is really the doubling down that we have done on retooling the sales organization and staffing the sales organization with really the 2018. What that done for us is, really unlock that solutions component of the business both with onsite projects work and with a number of kind of unique solutions that we are now putting out.

So, we had the Anadarko example from -- over a year ago, lot of people have asked for where did the next ones come from and the answer was, couple of things, one the sales organization we had to go through a journey of retooling and restructuring how we go to market. And we have successfully done that and we are seeing the fruits of that labor really pay off.

And so, when you look at where we are focused on, the remainder of 2017 and that would subsequently carry into 2018, with all about driving opportunities into the sales funnel and then using that to redeploy assets we already have in the network as evolved. And so, we feel again, it doesn't cost a lot of capital for us to do that and the focus is on outsell, out-hassle and out deliver differentiated solution than what your competitors are capable of doing. And I think we are really excited about the traction we are seeing in that space.

As you think a little longer term, obviously, we have growth capital that we are working on deploying; growth capital will be more anchored towards infrastructure type assets that help unlock some of that value. And so, we are going to be very prudent about uses of capital as we have kind of demonstrated over the last year or two because we are also focused on making sure the company is in a healthy cash flow position going forward. So, that's maintaining that balance.

But, I think we have plenty of runway out in front of us, built around -- we have excellent sales people with an excellent sales process who are hungry and delivering and fortunately we have assets for them to -- in their sales tool box to put to work.

Brian Butler

Okay. And, just, as those sales guys get put to work, I mean organically is that mid-single-digit growth opportunity that you can generate or is it double-digit, I'm just trying to get a sense of magnitude here because obviously these are all positive trends in the market seem support of that at certain level, but clearly, unless there is a large macro trend that's going to push lot of growth, what organically do you do in a range bound scenario?

John Barkhouse

Yes. I think, as we've always said in a range bound scenario, you would see incremental gains in our earnings performance as a function of incremental changes in activity and oil price. That's kind of the world we are living in today. And that we don't really see a significant step change in performance until we really break through the $55 to really $60 WTI. I think the activity levels in heavy oil really begin to fire and as most of the analysts community has pointed out, heavy oil is late cycle. It is a late cycle performer. But, the notion of thinking heavy oil never recovers or that you aren't going to see a resurgent to heavy, I think is a very flawed way of looking at the market. I think we continue to lower the cost basis to make heavy oil more and more attractive. The days of -- now, we are talking about heavy oil being attractive at $60 a barrel WTI is radically different from where we were at the start of the downtown.

So, I think there are -- you have to be thinking about our business that we will continue to control costs, incrementally add a revenue opportunities at the top end and the margins would stay relatively consistent with what you've been seeing over the last couple of quarters with some potential improvement coming from pricing. And that incremental or step changes, pardon me, in results really are going to come by way of a bit of a step change in the marketplace and I do believe that sugar point is somewhere between $55 and $60 probably closer for $60 when you think of heavy oil.

Brian Butler

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And then, one last one just on the taxes, how should we think about taxes in the back half of the year and then going forward to when Newalta might become a tax payer, should we be thinking about taxes being just zero for -- at the back half year. Any color would be really helpful?

Linda Dietsche

That would be reasonable to expect. If you go back to our annual disclosures for 2016, we would have had at the end of that year tax support of about $200 million in Canada and $160 million in the U.S. And so, reasonable for you to assume that for the foreseeable future that wouldn't be cash tax.

Brian Butler

What about our benefit on -- from a book tax perspective?

Linda Dietsche

So, we have some disclosures in our MD&A, and basically for our tax, we are in a position of building up tax support at this point in time. And just given that kind of the higher burden, the proof of being able to recognize tax pools and the uncertainty regarding just the timing and when we would be able to start drawing those down, we are not recognizing them. So, you would not expect to see any change in the near future.

Brian Butler

Linda Dietsche

Brian Butler

John Barkhouse

Linda Dietsche

Raveel Afzaal

Yes. Thank you. Good quarter. Just with respect to margins for the oilfield division, they are not trending up close to 26%. For the remainder of the year, how do you see these margins going forward?

John Barkhouse

Raveel, good question. I think oilfield when you look facilities in the competitive oilfield facility space, margins are remaining fairly steady because you are not seeing a lot of price taking in that environment. Where the margins have gained and it supports the oilfield division is on the drill site, where you are seeing slight utilizations increase significantly and as a result, the price optimization or the price elasticity appears in that segment.

So, as you think about the second half of the year, our ability to reduce cost further probably limited, although we continue to optimize the ability to command price on the traditional oilfield facilities in a competitive environment again probably steady and where you will start to see improved pricing will come from drill site where -- as utilization of equipment continues to climb, you reach that point where you don't have more assets to go to work. So that assets that obviously are out there as they get deployed each job -- with each rig, you are looking for some price taking at that point.

Raveel Afzaal

Got it. Is there way to quantify how the pricing has changed compared to 2016 and Q2 2017 and what you are seeing going forward in terms of the pricing changes?

John Barkhouse

We certainly don't have anything in our disclosures that speak to it. Pricing changes are not -- they are not chunks of 10% to 20% at a time. You are taking a percent here, a percent there. You are renegotiating with each subsequent release of a package or -- of an equipment package and processing package. So, you are taking incremental pricing gains as they appear. But, people going out and thinking there is 10% or 20% or 30%, pricing maybe down that much from the all time high, but to claw back is much more gradual and that really should be how you think about your ability to pull that off in the competitive environment we are in.

But, I'm pleased with the progress that we are making nonetheless, every package goes out and [indiscernible] slightly pricing, the scopes of work have definitely increased and the scopes of works in which we are operating, were again, we can command a higher margin because we offer differentiated service or we deliver a higher degree of value to customer all those things are contributing to our ability to take pricing in that more active segment of the business.

Raveel Afzaal

Understood. Thank you for that. And then, you mentioned about deploying micro sites in Canada, could you just provide some more color on that please?

John Barkhouse

Yes. We won't disclose customer names, but, yes, we've had very good success and this is -- I credit our sales organization and our operating organizations, they have turned the corner in terms of our ability to put together more and more unique solutions of assets and capabilities for our customers. So, we have got several micro sites going which can be combinations of using fixed facility, drill site assets in a bundled arrangement. It could be mobilization of some of our gear into micro sites on customer location and you are seeing that as part of that increase in the project award work that I talked about earlier.

We are absolutely delighted by what we are seeing in that space. And so, for our customers, any time you can manage, control or optimize the way stream where it's created, you unlock a lot of value downstream, mainly, in transportation and double-handling et cetera.

So, that is really beginning to resonate with customers in Canada and having the demonstrated relationship and ongoing relationship with Anadarko has been just a great enabler to show people that -- there is a better way that can save you money than simply sending downhaul or sending into landfill.

So, I do think you will see more and more and more as our sales and offshore organizations kind of churn their way through the front lock of opportunities. I think that's going to be a growing part of our business and one that continues on that path that makes us a different entity than a traditional waste disposal company.

Raveel Afzaal

Got it. And, just for my clarity what's the difference between a micro site versus a modular processing facility in terms of the functionality? Or they both very similar?

John Barkhouse

Micro site might be processing a very specific type of way streams, so when you think of an MPF and MPF, the modular processing facility, kind of as the capability to take in, any or all of the oilfield waste that are being generated. Micro site would be a subset of assets from an MPF type structure that are being deployed perhaps to address a specific need, a specific type of waste that's being generated for a particular customer. And, so again, it speaks to -- because we have this modularity in our capital structure, we are actually able to piece together unique solutions, which may have some attributes of our MPF demand, some attributes of our drilling capabilities et cetera, that are brought together in a unique way. Think of it as big Lego blocks were we are able to bring those together to offer a discrete and unique solution for a customer.

And so, we are able to give them a very tailored capital structure, very tailored processing capability at a level that is scalable to the specifics of their project of their particular need. And so that flexibility is just immensely powerful when you are trying to get closer to the source of weights that's being generated and that has been the focus of the value that we have been trying to unlock for our corporation throughout the downturn and like I said, I think the limiting factor early in the days was -- when I think all the oilfield, so does this company has probably fell into this. During the initial phases of this downturn, the oilfield services world went from an environment where you pick up the phone when people call you and that's how you get work to having to turnover every stone, every rock, every opportunity and do it in a very unique way.

I think companies that haven't gone through that reinvention and are still waiting for the phone to ring are probably struggling and we are on the opposite end of it. We have invested very heavily in a great process and then in a wonderful team and it is generating the returns and the results we are expecting.

Raveel Afzaal

Very interesting. Seems like a natural evolution of your onsite and modular processing facility model, very, very interesting. I guess I will leave it here. Thank you so much for your time.

Thanks Raveel. I appreciate.

Linda Dietsche

Thank you. Thanks for being on the conference call today. A take broadcast of the call was available on Newalta's Web site. We look forward to providing you with an update on Newalta's performance after completion of the third quarter of 2017.

