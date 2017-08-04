GoPro: Don't Take The Bait

Growth - everyone wants an amazing growth play that lifts the average return of their portfolio. It is only natural that when looking for that growth play, we tend to look at the stocks of companies that might be less than five years out from a fresh IPO. Another tendency is to turn our gaze to the technology sector, because as we've seen with Facebook (FB), PayPal (PYPL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Adobe (ADBE) and other technology plays all across the board, when tech stocks become "anointed" by the market analysts they can really run.

GoPro (GPRO) is a technology stock that was a high momentum play right out of its IPO in the June 2014. In three months GoPro managed to climb over 143% to a high of $87. The buzz GoPro created was enormous, and so were the expectations.

The expectations were that GoPro would evolve into much more than just an action camera producer, it would become a powerful brand and social media outlet. However as we can see with the stock price over the past few years the expectations have come down immensely.

Following the company's Q2 earnings call, GoPro stock is set to open 17% higher today. We want to remind investors why they shouldn't take the bait. We will walk you through a simplified method of screening for a quality growth play.

Competitive Advantage

The first thing we like to look for is if the company has a competitive advantage that could give it a moat of protection against competitors. The most successful companies have a wide-moat that makes it difficult for rival companies to wear down its market share and profit.

With GoPro we know this is not the case at all. GoPro was first to the market and initially had pricing power as its cameras sold at a premium price. However, over the past few years as more and more competitors have begun producing action cameras and as cell phone cameras (such as Apple's (AAPL) iPhone) have improved, GoPro's potential market has shrunk. We know this is the case if we take a look at the company's margins. As we can see, as GoPro's margins have fallen, so has its stock price.

Operating Margins

Operating margins are extremely important to look at when analyzing a company. Operating margin is a measurement of what proportion of a company's revenue is left over after paying for variable costs of production such as employee wages and raw materials. We like to look for steady and improving operating margins. As you can see with GoPro though, the company's margins are negative which means the company's cost of production is exceeding its revenue. Certainly this is not a recipe for long-term success.

Return On Invested Capital (ROIC)

Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a fundamental method of determining a company's financial performance. It is used to measure how well a company is investing its capital. Consistently high ROIC is a strong indicator that a company is well managed. We usually look to invest in companies that deliver at least a 10% ROIC. As of right now, GoPro's ROIC is -81% and has declined every single year. Yet again another huge red flag for investors.

Free Cash Flow/Sales %

Free cash flow is extremely important. It takes into account a comany's operating cash flow - capital expenditures. Free cash flow represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base. We want our investments to generate strong free cash flow because that free cash can be used for further expansion, dividends, share buybacks, and debt reduction. GoPro's cash flow has been declining every year and is currently -21%.

Final Thoughts

This screening method is not perfect, but it has saved us from jumping into a lot of poor investments. All of these metrics can be found on Morningstar.com under key ratios.

We understand that some investors might not agree with us writing off GoPro, however we do not see this company having any kind of moat of protection against competitors and this is being reflected in both fundamentals and share price.