Forest City Realty Trust's (FCE.B) CEO David LaRue on Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.B)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 04, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David LaRue - President and CEO

Bob O'Brien - CFO

Analysts

Sheila McGrath - Evercore

Christy McElroy - Citi

Scott Freitag - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Bilerman - Citi

David LaRue

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.

With me today is Bob O'Brien, our Chief Financial Officer. As I did on our first quarter call, before I get to the results, I’d like to offer some context of where we stand today and what we see for the balance of 2017 and beyond.

2017 is a pivotal year for Forest City. This second quarter included several key milestones in defining the company we are today and setting our course for the future. From a covenant standpoint, the second quarter was a landmark in our company’s history with the class for the dual-class stock structure and the creation of a single class with equal voting rights.

We have taken additional steps to improve covenants by adopting majority voting for all directors in uncontested election adding two new highly qualified independent directors and reaffirming our commitment to Board refreshment.

2017 is also pivotal, because we are transitioning from a period of substantial transformation over the past several years to a new period of growth characterized by organizational stability and a clearly articulated vision. To be a top tier operator with high value, high quality office and apartment portfolio in the best markets and as an urban place maker with distinctive mixed use capability. With maker dispositions completed or in process we have now clearly defined what Forest City is and where we will be going.

As I said in our press release we’re optimistic about the future we are defining at Forest City. The continued execution of our strategies is driving improved performance and validates our confidence in our strategic direction. Now let me turn to our results.

As you saw in our earnings release we had a solid quarter. FFO and operating FFO were up 8% per share in the quarter and operating FFO was up 12% year-to-date. Overall comp NOI grew with increases in apartments and in office and a decline in retail, driven by planned remerchandising at San Francisco center. Apartment comp NOIs up 2.3% despite new supply headwinds in a number of markets most notably New York. As we all are aware there is considerable new apartment supply coming on and lies in many of our markets.

Office comp NOI was up 1.4%, driven primarily by rent increases in the Brooklyn office portfolio and improved occupancy in rents at our MIT Life Science office parks in Cambridge. We expect strong results in both our comp apartments and our office portfolios in the second half of the year due to favorable occupancies and rents.

Retail comp NOI was down 1%, driven by the remerchandising at San Francisco Centre. As noted in the press release excluding that centre comp NOI would have been up 1.8% for the quarter and up 2.3% for the year. The remerchandising at San Francisco Centre is a great example of how high quality malls continue to attract strong tenants and drive improved occupancy and rents.

The remerchandised space is fully leased and we expect approximately 50,000 square feet of tenants involved to reopen the new expanded space in December and at rents on average that are approximately 28% above the prior rents. We’d be happy to address specifics of the results for the quarter and year-to-date during our Q&A.

Turning to our retail portfolio as we noted in our press release we’ve recently executed transaction agreements with both QIC and Madison International for the disposition of our regional malls to QIC and New York specialty retail centers to Madison. We expect master closings on these transactions in the fourth quarter pending the required third party approvals. For the malls we’re waiting for the completion due diligence and final approvals by QIC’s investors, which we expect by September 30th.

As we shared last quarter we expect to sell outright seven of the regional malls in 2017 with the remaining four transacting at a later date as we identify exchange and replacement assets. For specialty centers we’re contemplating or completing the final drafts of ancillary documentation with Madison, which we expect to complete within three weeks. As you may recall there are 12 properties in the Madison portfolio.

We have agreed with Madison to close on 11 of these 12 centers the 12th property 42nd Street Retail is expected to close after resolution of the ground lease rate reset dispute with the City of New York. As we have indicated previously these are large complex transactions and they’ve taken time to negotiate and structure efficiently. Our teams have worked hard to bring them to this point and we and our partners are eager to bring them across the finish line. We’re confident in our ability to continue to work with our partners and bring these to closure.

Before I turn the call over to Bob, I’d like to take a moment to highlight an international recognition Forest City recently received in the area of Gender Equality in the workplace. Equileap a global organization focused on gender equality conducted a survey more of than a 3,000 public companies worldwide and ranked the top 200 using four broad measures, gender balance and leadership and workforce, equal compensation, work life balance, policies promoting gender equality and a commitment to women’s empowerment.

The survey drew from publicly available information included company’s corporate responsibility reports. Forest City ranked in the top 200 worldwide and was the only U.S. REIT to make the ranking. Notably only 2% of all U.S. companies studied made the top 200. We are extremely proud of our associates, our embedding commitment to corporate social responsibility and the culture we have built.

With that, let me turn it over to Bob.

Bob O'Brien

Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everybody. OFFO performance for the quarter and year-to-date is illustrated in bridges that appear on pages 37 and 38 in our supplemental package.

The successful execution of our strategies are evidenced in our results. As a quarter-over-quarter bridge shows the largest piles of impact in Q2 operating FFO was reduced interest expense of $9.5 million, reflecting our continued commitment to lower leverage.

Land sales at Stapleton increased by $3.2 million over last year, reflecting a pickup in activity now that we have a better supply and improved lots available for sale. The mature portfolio contributed $1.6 million and our overhead reductions added another $1.3 million to our OFFO improvement. We also had an increase in lease termination income of $3.1 million in the quarter, the majority of which came from a tenant who is vacating our 26 Landsdowne building at our University Park at MIT project.

This vacancy will impact our second half results, but it will allow us to reposition that building and capitalize on the strong market demand for space at our University Park project. Current market rents there are about 30% above the expired rents in that building.

These positive factors are partially offset by reduced operating FFO of $3.6 million from properties sold since the second quarter of last year and we continue to prune our portfolio and focus on our core markets and products.

While overall interest expense is down, capitalize interest was reduced by $5.1 million reflecting completion and delivery of new projects from our pipeline and at overall lower level of development activity compared to the same quarter last year. The end result is that total OFFO for the quarter of $105.5 million or $0.40 a share.

I am particularly pleased with our year-to-date performance. We have been able to generate a significant improvement over last year’s results despite the reduced FFO from asset sales. Our year-to-date 2017 results overcame a loss of more than $10 million of FFO compared to the same period last year from assets sold in 2016 and early 2017.

In the near-term lost FFO from targeted asset sales will remain a headwind. We are confident however that contributions from new property openings, strong performance from our mature operating portfolio, and solid execution on our margin improvement plan will continue to drive increase.

We have continued to make progress on our commitment to greater transparency and improved communication with stockholders. As most of you are aware, we issued a new investor presentation in July that included more detail and new disclosure including our top 10 assets, increased detail on our pipeline and projects under construction, summaries of key joint ventures and ground leases and detail on our built gains.

We also introduced an updated net debt-to-EBITDA target of 6.5 times and stated our intention to more than double our dividend by 2019. We have incorporated many elements of the new disclosure into our regular quarterly investor presentation and we will continue to look for ways to continue to enhance transparency.

Before I turn it back to Dave for some comments on our outlook and expectations for the balance of 2017. Let me comment on construction, and development pipeline. Development has always been an important part of our growth and value creation preposition and the high quality portfolio we own and operate today is primarily made up of assets we conceived, developed and build. At the same time with hindsight we also recognized that the size of individual projects and the total volume of activity we undertook pre-great recession put us in a higher risk position.

That reality made it imperative that we take a different approach going forward. The result is that over the past several years we have dramatically refined our capital allocation process. I share our investment committee. We have imposed a much higher level of rigor in evaluating new opportunities. I believe our new process is reflected in the performance of the majority of the properties we have opened within the last couple of years, nearly all which is opened on time, on budget and has met or exceeded pro-forma returns.

We had recognized we had a higher burden of prove to convince investors that we can continue to do this successfully, but the new project openings for our construction pipeline, are no small part of our improved results.

Most investors recognize also that we have great entitled opportunities embedded in our pipeline. But we intend to continue to be prudently cautious in our decision making and we must have a high confidence level in achieving targeted returns that exceed our cost to capital before we will activate or otherwise create and realize value with those opportunities.

We are aware of the changing market dynamics and as Dave noted in the press release we recognized that we have been and continue to be in an extended economic cycle. As a result we have made the decision to reduce the upper limit of the development ratio from the currently 10% to approximately 7.5% of total assets going forward.

With that, back to you Dave.

David LaRue

Thanks, Bob. In my opening comments, I noted four cities transitioning from a period of significant transformation to new period of growth characterized by organizational stability and clearly articulated vision of who we are as a company and the strong focused portfolio.

As you saw in the press release, that stability and additional focus contributed to our decision to introduce guidance on our operating FFO this quarter. We expect to deliver solid full year 2017 results with operating FFO in the range of $1.50 to $1.55 per share. We expect to achieve that range of OFFO through stronger overall comp NOI growth in the second half, new property openings, additional overhead reductions from the actions we took at the end of the second quarter, reduced interest expense and continued deleveraging. We believe those pickups will more than offset lost OFFO from the sale of assets and further reductions in capitalized interest.

By providing guidance is important change for Forest City and it's something that investors and analysts have asked us to provide for some time. But we knew that with the magnitude of changes we needed to complete, we and our investors would be much better served by holding off until the bulk of our transformation work was complete. We are pleased to have reached that point and commit to greater transparency and accountability going forward.

As most of you know on the call, in July Bob and I as well as our Chairman Jim Ratner and several independent directors conducted a roadmap and met with more than 30 investors, representing more than 55% of our total shares outstanding. I want to again thank everyone we met with. We appreciate the constructive feedback and the dialog was very valuable to board members who participate. We’ve summarized the feedback with the full board and we will further discuss what we heard at our upcoming board meeting.

Among the common things we heard from investors was recognition of the significant progress we’ve made in our strategies, but continued frustration that our share price doesn't better reflect our progress. We share that frustration. As I said over the past year or so that we recognized that we had to match our income statement with our balance sheet. By that we meant that the cash flow or FFO from the business did not match the NAV implied by our portfolio.

We made substantial progress in that regard and it’s part of the reason we have chosen to provide earnings guidance. We believe that the value of our business whether view it to NAV or of multiple of our cash flow substantially exceeds our current share price. While there is more work to be done that is the opportunity for investors and us the shareholders and we are working every day to close that gap.

In closing, even as we look to and plan for the future, we know that today, there is one job is crystal clear, execute. As we’ve done so, we’re confident in our ability to drive greater performance improvement, close our NAV gap and meaningfully increase our stockholder returns.

I have final remarks at the end of Q&A, but for now operator, let's take some questions.

Sheila McGrath

Yes, good morning. Now that you have given guidance, you'll be frustrated with a lot of questions, what's in the guidance. But I just wondered if you could give us some inside on that asset sale of timing in the guidance for the retail. And just remind us how much of the federally assisted housing portfolio is that all closed so that won't be contributing in the back half of the year?

Bob O'Brien

Sure Sheila, it's Bob. Great question, I'll try not to be frustrated by the question. So, on the retail side, the seven assets are going to be sold out right, [indiscernible] may happen late in the fourth quarter, our assumption and our guidance is it will happen late in the fourth quarter. So it's not a significant -- there is some impact and not a significant impact on lost NOI and FFO from those seven assets.

The remaining four assets in the QIC portfolio, as well as all of the assets in connection with the Madison transaction, essentially will generate similar FFO as they did in the first half because we will still be in an ownership position and then until we identify replacement assets.

There might be a slight delta between the FFO generated at the property level and that’s generates from our Madison transaction because as we explained we agree Madison that we would take essentially what we define as a preferred return in our equity, which maybe slightly less than the FFO that would otherwise be generated by those assets if just turn them out right, but that's going to be relatively minor.

You're right in the case of our past portfolio or housing portfolio that we're in the midst of selling, the majority of those assets are -- majority of the economic impact of those assets have been sold through the first half, year-to-date comparatively 2017 through 2016, there is about $5 million of lost NOI on that portfolio just in the first half. So you will see that more than double in the second half, but I would also point out that there were number of asset sales last year and a few in the first quarter of this year of other assets that are going to be a drag on our FFO growth.

In total, it represents just under $25 million of FFO lost from assets sales 2016 and early 2017 through the end of 2017. So that's not an insignificant drag on our portfolio performance.

Sheila McGrath

Okay, that's helpful. And then on the net debt-to-EBITDA target moving lower to 6.5 that was good news how are you getting or how were you able to achieve that from the original target of 7.5 improved to 6.5?

Bob O'Brien

So, probably combination of a number of things, clearly we had not contemplated when we set out our 7 to 7.5 goal the expectation with sell out rate 7 as a reasonable. So both obviously the property level debt and the cash generated from that will have an impact both on total debt outstanding, as well as our ability to pay some of that down.

We obviously will lose some EBITDA from that, but as you can see in our results we're replacing that NOI and FFO through growth in the portfolio and some of our new property openings. And are not in substantial positive impact on our EBITDA has been the overhead and margin improvements that we've been focused on.

So a significant piece of the improved net debt-to-EBITDA calculation is going to come from increased EBITDA and again that's by the turn of our portfolio to this focused office and apartments portfolio we will have, as well as much more competitive operating margins at the NOI level and dramatically reduced corporate overhead.

Sheila McGrath

Okay, thank you.

The next question will be from the line of Christy McElroy, Citi.

Christy McElroy

Hey, good morning guys. Just to follow-up on Sheila’s question, as we think about modeling the closing of the retail transactions and the impact beyond 2017 in terms of how much NOI goes away at different point in time, can you break out the $110 million of NOI between the malls and specialty retail and in terms of what’s expected to close in the fourth quarter?

Bob O'Brien

Yeah. So we did break out between the specialty in our investor deck on that retail page, off the cost some added it’s about $600 million of the $1 billion -- $2.2 billion is in the specialty, $300 million of equity, $300 million is debt and there is about whatever the balance is $1.6 billion give or take on the mall portfolio and I think that $900 million in equity and $700 million of debt off the top of my head. The seven assets that we are selling again I don't have right in front of me, but my recollection is that represents about…

David LaRue

Of the gross…

Bob O'Brien

Of the gross…

David LaRue

About $700 million, $750 million that included about $350 million…

Bob O'Brien

Higher leverage as a percent on that portfolio.

Christy McElroy

We did see the value, but we're actually looking for the NOI break out just from a modeling standpoint?

Bob O'Brien

So, as we said, there is -- what we’ve given is the average of the portfolio as a whole at 5%, roughly 5% portfolios obviously there is a range what we said is there is a relatively narrow range specialty portfolio. The one asset that we are delayed on closing 42nd Street is below at 5% range. And the seven assets that we are closing initially will be above that 5% range. So four assets that we are retaining has the higher sales per square foot and garner a better cap rate so 5% cap rate overall in those four assets.

David LaRue

But I think Christy that if you look at the 5% overall they’re relatively close between Madison and QIC.

Christy McElroy

Okay. And then just regarding this 3% same-store NOI growth forecast is that number including or excluding the impact of San Francisco Centre just given that you gave it both ways in the release. And it assumes pretty steep ramp no matter which way you slice it in close in the back half how should we think about the drivers of that growth rate give the slower pace in the first half?

David LaRue

So Christy that 3% that we’ve given out excludes retail completely. So San Francisco’s pick up that will come in the second half as I noted in my comments is not included in that ramp up in the second half. Looking at our office portfolio again that is a more defined thing in leasing has been done. We know what our comps are for the balance of the year and we know when tenants are going to open.

So as we look at our office portfolio that growth is I would say cooked in the book so to speak, anything that we’re going to get opened these are under construction or we wouldn’t be projecting it.

With the residential portfolio as we have continued to execute on our new pricing strategies, we have seen improved results across our markets from a gross rental perspective and occupancy. So that residential be a combination both continued increase in rent that we believe we’re going to be able to attain from last year in occupancy. So combined both of those projection do ramp up from where we are at year-to-date through the second half to get us to that in approximately 3% that we have forecasted.

Bob O'Brien

And Christy I would just also point out that obviously it’s comparable to the second half of last year. And when you take a look at our results quite frankly both in office and in apartments for second half of 2016 they were weaker than the first half performance. So I think you recall last year we said at the beginning of the year we started strong and ended weak in 2016 and the exact opposite is happening in 2017 we’re starting weak and ending strong. And impart it has to do with where was the strength in the prior year so that’s what you are comparing against.

Christy McElroy

Okay so just to clarify your same-store NOI growth guidance in the future will always exclude retail completely even though you’ll hold on to some?

David LaRue

Yes again there is going to be a few properties again ones that we know for example, you look at the same disclosure page that Bob was talking about the yards that retail that comes with our mixed use projects will always be part of that -- our portfolio mix. And again right now with San Francisco Centre in Boston I think East River Plaza being the balance of the three assets that majority of the balance that was the NOI left in that retail we’ll exclude that from a comp projection.

Christy McElroy

Okay, thanks. Sorry to take up so much time.

David LaRue

No problem, thank you for the question.

Your next question will be from the line of Scott Freitag, Bank of America.

Scott Freitag

Hey, good morning. I was just hoping if you guys could walk through your latest thoughts on competitive supply in your markets maybe specifically around Jersey City and Washington DC?

David LaRue

Well Scott thanks for the question. I think as we’ve talked about markets in general especially apartment supply has been increasing across you can say core markets or non-core markets. It’s been a major push with regard to apartment construction. Jersey City is no different just as we talked about the greater New York market of Manhattan cleans, Brooklyn.

So yes it increased supply, which we believe still in the long-term does not serve the demand that exists in these growth markets, or existing replacing existing home inventory whether apartment or single family home. So long-term we believe that more houses overall in the country more units need to be built for to catch up with demand that has not been shown earlier in this cycle. But right now if you view Jersey City or Washington DC that there is a tremendous amount of supply, new openings that will impact the markets.

But again it will impact in the short-term, apartment leases did rolled over yearly or every two years depending on leasing strategy for the particular part of the cycle and long-term we think that the value will continue to rise in these strong markets.

Again Jersey City is alternative to the New York market easily reached the central work locations in New York City are easily reached from Jersey City. And Washington itself continues to be strong from a growth perspective in areas outside of government expenditure. So there is strong private growth occurring as well.

So again our approach obviously as Bob mentioned in his comments is to make sure we are prudent in terms of looking at that supply impacts on our existing portfolio and decisions that we make regarding starting anything new in those markets at any given point in the cycle.

Scott Freitag

Okay. And could you talk about the next steps to achieve your EBITDA margin expansion?

Bob O'Brien

Yes Scott this is Bob. You saw in the second quarter we incurred not insubstantial severance charge, we took some action in the second quarter to further reductions enforced to get ourselves better aligned. In terms of our corporate G&A as a present of revenue or corporate G&A as a percent of assets as we streamline the business.

So the changes, the multitude of changes that we’ve made over the last few years is allowing us to streamline really the central support functions across many from accounting to HR to legal to G&A. And we’ve begun to implement those continued execution and obviously the good news about the execution of our retail transactions all are part of that. And as we said on the road that majority of the savings from an EBITDA and overhead standpoint are going to come from the G&A line.

Scott Freitag

Okay, got it. Thanks guys.

Bob O'Brien

Thank you, Scott.

We have a follow-up question coming from the line of Sheila McGrath, Evercore.

Sheila McGrath

Yes, Dave I think in the press release you allude to dividend growth this year and then you highlighted in 2019 in the investor deck how should we think about the dividend the balance of the year and into ‘18? Is it kind of going to be driven by AFFO payout or how should we think about it?

David LaRue

Well Sheila thank you for the question. The dividend is a result of all the hard work that we’ve then putting in regarding the margin expansion and debt reduction the improvements that led to all flow ultimately to taxable earnings. As we look at it we had said in the investor deck that we believe that it would more than double by 2019.

And as we look at our current year 2017 management will be going to the Board later this month with a recommended increase to the current dividend of $0.09 a quarter. And obviously what the Board evaluate, debate what that should be based upon our projections. But we see that dividends starting now needing to increase based upon again as I said the taxable income and growing towards that more than doubling by 2019.

Sheila McGrath

Okay great and then on 26 Landsdowne could you just tell us when that expired is the whole building vacant? And then where market rents might compared to the expiring rents?

Bob O'Brien

That’s a nice question Sheila. Because it’s such a great story. 26 Landsdowne was occupied by Ariad Pharmaceuticals they have been there for about 15 years they started small and ultimately expanded into the full building. We have not had to put a lot capital into that building over the 15 year life of their occupancy. The lease ended just recently I think in the second quarter they are the tenant that paid an early termination, lease termination fee in the second quarter.

And that will be vacant all the second half of this year, that building would be vacant in the second half so that will lead to lower overall NOI and it’s tough comp NOI and yet we still see improvement overall there.

Our team’s estimate of where market rents are, so we are going to spend the better part of the next six months doing base building, infrastructure upgrade HVAC will be repositioning that asset over the next six months or so, market is still strong our team estimates that that we believe that we can achieve somewhere in the neighborhood of market rents are roughly 30% above where those expiring rents were. So I think in the 70s high 60s to mid-70s depending upon the tenant and the setup. So we are optimistic that that’s going to be a nice contributor to our growth going forward.

Sheila McGrath

Okay, thank you.

We have another follow-up question coming from the line of Christy McElroy, Citi.

Michael Bilerman

Hey its Michael with Christy. Good morning.

David LaRue

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Bilerman

So Dave and Bob you went on this investor tour and I am sure there was a lot of feedback that you have heard before and I am sure there was also some new feedback that you heard. So I was wondering if you could talk about maybe some of the items that were new to the discussion from those meetings.

David LaRue

Michael it’s a very good question. The feedback that we continue to get and I would just talk generally overall and I think there isn’t a lot of brand new information because as we have started on this strategic plan journey and this transformation of our business we had identified a lot of the impediments to realizing full value and we have been talking about those. So whether it was the lack of focus in our portfolio, number of markets, products, basketball team, lack of dividend, nothing to read, a dual share class,, a board that had not been refreshed as much as our board had been we have laid out a lot of those items than issues.

What in some of the discussions were along as I said in my comments great progress on a lot of those, further work to do on those. So particularly with regard to the question that was asked regarding -- earlier about our 6.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA target is that where we are stopping is that the final destination where we as management or the Board feel comfortable that we will probably be in the right place.

And our answer was that’s the journey, just as we have said when we were 13 coming out of the recession that we needed to get to 10. We knew that 10 wasn’t the right spot to be and as we got to 10 we said 7 to 8 and now as we approach 7 to 8 we are saying 6.5. And so we would say that’s a journey based upon where we stand and looking forward based upon opportunities that present themselves or challenges that we face.

So lower development is a lower development ratio as a percent of our balance sheet again we have moderated that down. So that ties to our debt level and we believe that that will continue to be an important focus and sort of place where we allocate capital as we go forward.

Other comments we heard is regarding our development portfolio. As Bob said in this current cycle we have been delivering on time and on budget and as we know that hasn’t always been the case we had significant charge -- impairments in the past and investors were very direct with us about their concerns with regard to capital allocation to development is it going to be accretive or is the past going to repeat itself.

And with that how quickly are we going to activate that tremendous asset, we believe is an assets are the pipeline of entitled opportunities. So that was a lot of push back just in terms of history and how much that continues to weigh on our current again I think stellar results and major transformation as we looked at whether it’s NAV the calculation for earnings multiple calculation. And we understand that we still have work to do.

And I guess the other question was can you describe what you mean behind going forward refreshment, that was something we laid out that’s an important part of covenants and important part of how the strategy gets proved and then managed by the Board. So specific question about board refreshment, retirement age is part of that and as we go forward what type of candidates would we be looking for in regard to needed skill sets on the Board.

So it was again a very robust discussion and again as I said in my comment the feedback was frank, we have shared it again we had independent directors who are sitting in the room and the new ones discussion is very helpful between I think the directors our directors and the investors that they can hear and understand what each other is saying respond accordingly and again as I said we will have continued follow-up and discussion and debate on what impacts that feedback could have on our decisions as we move forward.

Michael Bilerman

That’s really helpful color. And I was wondering is the change in the development ratio, introducing the guidance, lowering the net debt to 6.5 are all of those coming out of the meetings you had and are there other things that are on the table in terms of changes going forward?

David LaRue

Well just specifically to the 6.5, we had put that out as part of our new deck on I think July 10th, before we got on the road shows. So that was the target that again we had been working towards and just making sure as Bob described what were going to be the major drivers of that between further debt reduction because of sales and being able to generate proceeds and increased EBITDA and earnings as a result of our margin expansion that we want to make sure we could hit that.

So again just generally to the balance of the question, yes feedback I think we have over these last years, these last couple of years listened very closely to what our investors are telling us and that has…

Michael Bilerman

And from analysts.

David LaRue

And analysts, yes. Is that Michael is that you.

Michael Bilerman

Who have been also very frank.

David LaRue

Yes, again so I think we have proof in the pudding so to speak that we are not tone deaf to what will help investors realize the value of our enterprise and what we can provide as help to letting them do that. So the actions that we’ve taken have informed, been informed by investors and analysts and also informed by as a strategy that we’ve put in place by three drivers.

Bob O'Brien

Michael, just to interject you for the second trend, on the development ratio as an example I think that’s one area where again you’ve been instructive as other have in terms of the transparency. So, we’ve been managing our development ratio in that 7 to 8 times level and certainly have no intention of driving it up to 10. But the feedback that the Board heard and we heard on the road really kind of convinced us or encouraged us to really state the fact that we don’t have any intention to going to 10% in the near-term because of where we’re in the cycle and what we see in supply and other market dynamic.

So, that communication and that transparency would encourage in that. So, the decision was sort of already in process here it wasn’t necessarily influenced by investors alone it was more influence by the dynamic in the marketplace. By communicating that I think was an important aspect of the discussion with respect to other changes I will let Dave talk to what’s going to up in the future.

Michael Bilerman

Okay. And I’m just curious just last question I know you have heard a lot of things over the years in some cases you’ve agreed and disagreed with some of that feedback and look I think the Class A, B, share structure was one where for a long time the Board felt as though let’s fix everything else. And if the result is still a discount than we know it’s due to the A, B structure. And finally that got changed before, but I’m just curious was there anything that you or the Board disagreed with in that frank feedback that you’ve got where there is a disagreement as to some path forward or some items that would -- was there anything consisting where those more debate you didn’t agree was the investors?

David LaRue

Michael there are always points of difference between stated strategy whether it’s how quickly strategy has been executed, is there more that can done you have got a lot with regard to focusing your business. Can you take further steps to clarify for the investment, the investors or other, how you’re going to generate the value that is inherent in the company into your stock price and a lot of it as Bob said or things that we had discussed we’ve evaluated, continue to evaluate.

And as we’ve said many times, our plan is not a static document that we put in place in 2012, and said this is it let’s go forward. We’ve modified it based upon where we stood, what the market was telling us we should do and other advise from advisors and made different decision.

So, we’ll continue to operate the business with the said strategy in mind knowing that strategy can be fleet and modified overtime to maximize value for all stakeholders in the company the shareholders, the associates, the communities where we do business. And that is what Bob and I come to work with and the balance of our team and the associates that foresee come to work us every day. How we continue to make this a great company both internally measured and externally measured be our stock price.

Michael Bilerman

Great, well thank you for taking all the time and the color that you are able to provide.

David LaRue

Thanks, Michael.

David LaRue

Thank you, Derrick. I want to thank you everyone for joining us this morning and we do appreciate and anticipate ongoing tuff questions. And to continue to push ourselves to achieve the best results for all involved. I believe through our actions and through the degree of transformation we’ve achieve over the last several years. We’ve demonstrated that we’ve a proven and dynamic plan that is positioning Forest City to grow and succeed.

We come to work every day focused on how the best create value, as I said and grow value for stockholders. And we will not leave any stone unturned in pursuit of that value creation goal and that’s our commitment to our fellow stockholders. With that I want to thank you again and everybody have a great weekend and a great day.

