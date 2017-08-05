Retirement Strategy: Is Big Blue Becoming A Solid Fit For Dividend Growth Investors?

IBM seems to be a more boring company, and that could be a good thing for dividend growth investors!

While its business has been tough, its fundamentals cannot be ignored.

Today's IBM is not what it was in the 1970s, and perhaps that's a good thing for DGI portfolios.

I can recall the days when as IBM (NYSE:IBM) went, so went the market. "Big Blue" was the kingpin of all of technology for so many decades that people somehow have forgotten how this giant company changed the world in its heyday. Between "punch cards" and main-frame computers that helped just about every business work better, IBM was the go-to company for just about everything hi-tech. As a matter of fact, I can recall the days when IBM had small satellite offices (the Lou Gerstner days) within many of its major customers' locations just to have an "answer man" on hand to assist with anything technologically related even if it was not an IBM product. The bottom line for IBM was and is that the customer comes first.

Those were the salad days, the growth days when folks became wealthy just by buying a chunk of IBM stock, or by working for the company! I won't get into the details of the decline of this giant, but let me just say that it has been a spectacular decline in technology leadership. Perhaps IBM is a great example of the life cycle of a great company that had its moment and now is in a continuing turnaround mode?

The Numbers Tell Me That I Should Consider This Stock Right Now

As all of you know, the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio is made up of mostly dividend aristocrats that can be counted on for reliable income.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Ford (NYSE:F), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

As of right now, the only dividend champion positions that have a 4% dividend yield or higher are:

AT&T Realty Income

That's it. Just two stocks of aristocrat status to have yields over 4%.

The other stocks that have yields over 4% are:

Apollo Global Management Ford Main St. Capital

With a total value of over $400k, TARP has a dividend stream of roughly $16-17K annually. When trying to find stocks that might be a good fit for this portfolio, I look at the yield, the sector, and the balance sheet. If I am going to consider a stock to be a core position, I want to be sure that it can afford to pay me!

It seems that even though IBM is going through difficult times, and its share price has been hammered for quite some time, it just might be a nice stock to consider for dividend growth investors' portfolios - not for great capital appreciation at this point but for its dividend yield, balance sheet, and ability to raise its dividend year in and year out.

So let's look at the numbers:

IBM data by YCharts

It's no secret that as a share price falls, its dividend yield rises. Actually the current yield as I type this article is at 4.15%, and the last time that occurred was nearly two years ago. Prior to that, it had been decades! $6.00/share in dividends with another increase on the horizon makes this immediately appealing to my eye. Can it keep paying its dividend, as well as continue its better-than-average dividend growth rate?

Take a look at these numbers from Fidelity Investments:

OK, so on the surface, the stock appears solid!

50% payout ratio.

payout ratio. 4.15% current yield.

current yield. A dividend growth rate of around 7% over the last few years.

It deserves a deeper look as far as I am concerned. So let's look at this:

From S&P Capital IQ, the stock is undervalued, very high quality, and in wonderful financial health. Oh, and its business growth has been anemic. Let me add this: Anemic growth does not mean that the company is losing money. As far as I am concerned, IBM is still a cash cow that is able to pay and increase its dividend as well as easily pay its bills, even in its current turnaround environment.

So let's look a bit further:

As mentioned, it is not a growth story, but it has increased its free cash flow, cash, and equivalents. I noted the tiny estimated growth rate over the next 3-5 years, but that is not my focus right now. I am not looking to get spectacularly wealthy from IBM. I want to grow my income and be more secure that the dividends will grow. So far, I see nothing in its way. Do you?

Look at this and get squeamish as the title screams out "lousy stock":

International Business Machines reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. IBM has reported declining year-over-year revenue for 21 straight quarters. Cloud revenue, which gets divided up into different segments, totaled $15.1B for the trailing 12 months. Cloud revenue also falls under what IBM calls its strategic imperatives alongside mobile and security. Strategic imperatives revenue totaled $34.1B over the 12monhts, up 11% and representing 43% of overall revenues. Segment breakdown: Cognitive Solutions: $4.6B revenue (-2.5% Y/Y); Global Business Services: $4.1B (-3.7%); Technology Services & Cloud Platforms: $8.4B (-5.1%); Systems: $1.7B (-10.4%); Global Financing: $415M (-2.2%). Cash: IBM reported $3.5B in net cash from operating activities in the quarter and FCF of $2.6B. The company ended Q2 with $12.3B of cash on hand. FY17 guidance: diluted EPS of at least $13.80 compared to $13.68 consensus.

Look a bit closer, and to dividend growth investors the title means less than the fact that net cash has increased, cash on hand has grown, and forward guidance was increased. Keep in mind that IBM also beat earnings estimates by a fairly decent amount as well.

International Business Machines beats by $0.23, misses on revenue International Business Machines: Q2 EPS of $2.97 beats by $0.23.

An earnings beat of about 8% is nothing to sneeze at, no matter where it came from, and it is now three quarters in a row that IBM has beat earnings estimates. Earnings growth from the last quarter to this one was about 25% (no matter where it came from) and the company bought back over $10 billion of its shares back by issuing about $6 billion in long-term debt - obviously a good move as the debt can be paid easily, and the shares are being bought at a very reduced price.

On a final note, in looking at the diversification of TARP, it contains just two tech companies:

Microsoft Apple

So in that respect as well, it seems like a sound pick to add IBM. The only thing I need is the cash to make it happen. Well, my thinking is what I wrote about in this article:

My thinking is that I just might reduce the allocation to about 5% and redeploy the funds directly.

I have been considering Realty Income or Main to add shares to, but frankly, the allocation of both REITs combined is already well over 16%, and after consideration, a tech allocation seems to make sense. Right now, the tech allocation is about 10-11% between both AAPL and MSFT. I can up that by about 3-4%, replace the dividend income from the sale of the XOM shares, and feel more comfortable about the dividend income reliability overall by adding shares of IBM.

The Bottom Line

Just as it is not prudent to ignore the obvious fundamental issues that XOM faces, it would not be prudent for a dividend growth investor to ignore the balance sheet strength IBM has at this point either.

I have not taken any action yet, because I am hoping for YOUR feedback as to my thesis. What is my thesis? IBM is a buy for dividend growth investors as a long-term investment for the income!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

