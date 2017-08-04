AT&T: 3 Takeaways From The Latest Earnings Release

AT&T (T) has not benefited from the bull market like other stocks have. The stock is down 10% year-to-date, which is most likely a result of sales that continue to slump. AT&T's latest earnings release was a mixed bag of positives and negatives. On the positive side, earnings increased relative to last year and EBITDA margins were at record levels. AT&T also experienced their lowest postpaid wireless churn ever. On the negative side, sales were down as AT&T continues to battle legacy declines (i.e. home phone lines). With that being said, I still consider AT&T a good stock to buy. AT&T has one of the highest dividend yields on the S&P 500, which it should be able to maintain going forward. The recent price decline also makes the stock attractively valued, according to my discounted cash flow analysis.

1. AT&T's Sales Are Slumping, But There's A Few Bright Spots

For the second quarter, AT&T reported $39.8 billion in total revenue, which was a 1.7% decrease from last year. However, AT&T's revenue stream is divided into multiple units, and each unit is further divided, so there's a lot going on here. Below I've broken out the numbers a little bit.

Business Solutions - AT&T is seeing solid performance in Wireless Service and Strategic Services, but Legacy Voice & Data Services have been a drag, which I expect to continue for the next couple of years.

Entertainment Group - I see this group as being a real growth driver in the future. Video Entertainment and High Speed Internet are performing nicely to offset declines in Legacy Voice and Data Services. AT&T only recognized $1 billion in Legacy Voice and Data Services during the latest quarter, so this is quickly becoming a non-factor. I expect to see positive growth starting in the coming years.

Consumer Mobility - Both the Services and Equipment divisions have steadily been declining, so I expect this to continue being a drag on sales.

International - This unit is seeing nice growth and increased 10% compared to last year thanks to strong sales in Mexico.

Note - Data provided by AT&T's quarterly reports.

In the future, the real growth drivers for AT&T will be its International operations and also its Entertainment Group, especially after the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition is complete. These are the real bright spots for AT&T. Business Solutions and Consumer Mobility will continue being drags on performance given some of their legacy products, but this will become less of a factor in future years. With all that being said, I'd expect pretty stagnant sales performance over the next few years, but that's OK because of AT&T's dividend and cheap valuation.

2. The Dividend Is Still In Good Shape

My favorite thing about AT&T is its massive quarterly dividend, which started way back in 1984. Quite simply, any investor would have a hard time finding a larger and more consistent dividend stock. With a yield that's currently over 5%, AT&T is one of the best blue-chip stocks for an income oriented investor. However, the most important question is if the dividend payment is sustainable or not? When a company's yield gets over 5%, I start getting concerned on the affordability of the dividend (i.e. will it add debt or eat up cash reserves). For now, AT&T's dividend payment is sustainable. This is because its current dividend is supported by free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures).

With that being said, there has been an uptick in the first two quarters this year. Free cash flow production has only been $7.4 billion halfway through the year, which is behind plan (AT&T's guidance for 2017 was $18 billion). This is just something to keep an eye on. I'm not too concerned for two reasons. First, AT&T reiterated their original 2017 guidance in their latest earnings release. Also, when I look at their cash flow statement, it looks like there's been some negative working capital movements that should level off over time. Second, AT&T expects to close the Time Warner acquisition later this year, which is expected to improve the dividend payout ratio in future years. If free cash flow production for the year is as expected, the payout ratio will be approximately 67% (assuming $12 billion in dividend payments).

3. Even With Minimal Growth, AT&T is Still Attractively Valued and Has 32% Upside Potential

The most accurate valuation of AT&T should include the effects of the Time Warner acquisition. This is why I used a two-stage discounted cash flow model, which assumes the acquisition closes at the end of 2017. This model is quite conservative because it only assumes a 2% long-term growth rate, which isn't really that much more than inflation levels.

Risk-free rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity risk premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School professor.

Beta - I used 1.0 for beta, which is much higher than AT&T's actual beta. This is a conservative measure, since this model is highly sensitive to beta.

Required rate of return - Calculated by multiplying the equity risk premium by beta and then adding the risk-free rate.

Year 1 cash flow assumes AT&T's 2017 free cash flow guidance. Year 2 cash flow assumes $4.2 billion in additional free cash flow from the Time Warner acquisition. Years 3-5 assume $1 billion in cost synergies. After this period, free cash flow is assumed to grow at 2%.

Conclusion

AT&T has been one of the best dividend stocks on the market for decades. The good news is you can buy this stock at a discount right now. While sales are currently a little stagnant, AT&T has made significant operational strides which has led to record EBITDA margins. I also expect AT&T to return to sales growth in the future once some of their legacy products become less of a burden. The best news is that very limited growth is actually needed for the stock to be attractively valued. Based on my two-stage discounted cash flow model, AT&T has 32% upside potential, which includes the effects of the Time Warner acquisition. This is a lot of upside considering you will also receive a healthy return from just the dividend, which currently yields more than 5%.