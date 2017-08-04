WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 04, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Analysts

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Angie McCabe. Please go ahead.

Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, William, and thank you, all, for joining us this morning for a discussion of WellCare's second quarter 2017 results. Today we will be making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our 2017 financial guidance and outlook. Various risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, may materially impact those statements. While these risks and uncertainties may cause our future results to differ from today's statements, we are not undertaking any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Certain financial information that we will discuss today includes adjustments to expenses that we believe are not indicative of long-term business operations. Please refer to our news release published this morning for our basis of presentation and supplemental schedules that reconcile financial measures determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, to our adjusted measures. The news release is available on our website at wellcare.com. We will identify measures that have been adjusted.

Our discussion today will be led by Ken Burdick, WellCare's Chief Executive Officer; and Drew Asher, the company's Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the discussion over to Ken.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, Angie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter earnings call. We are pleased to report a strong quarter and an increase to our full year 2017 guidance. Earlier today, we reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.52, representing year-over-year growth of 13%. Adjusted total premium revenue grew nearly 22% year-over-year, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions. This morning, I'll review some of the key highlights from the quarter, then Drew will discuss in more detail our second quarter financial performance and revised 2017 guidance.

Our Medicaid Health Plans segment continues to perform well. Medicaid membership grew by 402,000 members or 17% compared with June 30, 2016. And adjusted Medicaid premium revenue grew 19% year-over-year. This strong growth was primarily driven by our statewide expansion in Missouri under the new Medicaid contract, the launch of our Nebraska Medicaid business on January 1, and our acquisitions of Care1st Arizona and Phoenix Health Plan assets.

As we discussed on last quarter's earnings call, we are very pleased with our results from the May 1 launch of our expanded Missouri Medicaid business. The 90-day choice period ended on July 31, and we now have just under 300,000 members in Missouri. In Arizona, we completed the transfer of Phoenix Health Plan Medicaid members to Care1st Arizona, our Arizona subsidiary, on May 1, deepening our presence in this new market. We now have nearly 158,000 Medicaid members in Arizona, and the integration of Care1st Arizona remains on track.

Turning now to our Medicaid (sic) [Medicare] Health Plans segment. The actions we've taken over the past couple of years to position this business for long-term profitable growth continue to yield positive results. Premium revenue grew 33% compared with the second quarter of 2016, driven by our acquisition of Universal American and strong organic membership growth of 10%.

With regard to the integration of Universal American, as we discussed last quarter, our teams are executing on a detailed integration plan designed to leverage best practices from both organizations and achieve our synergy and accretion targets. While it has only been three months since we closed the transaction, our teams are now completely aligned across all functional areas and are working together to realize the benefits of this transaction.

Now, just a couple of comments regarding our 2018 MA bids, which we submitted to CMS in early June. Our team has done a tremendous job over the past couple of years to position our Medicare business for long-term profitable growth. For 2018, we focused on maintaining our disciplined bid approach and ensuring benefit continuity for our members.

Our Medicare PDP business produced strong membership growth of 10% in the second quarter compared with the second quarter of 2016, and continues to perform well. This past Monday, we received the preliminary outcome of our 2018 PDP bids, and the results are consistent with our expectations. We are below the benchmark in 25 regions, and within the de minimis range in five regions. We remain focused on achieving a balance between profit margin and growth.

While we have begun to deliver tangible growth, there are still many opportunities, both organic and through acquisitions, in Medicare and Medicaid, that will fuel our growth over the next several years. We've made meaningful progress over the past few years in positioning the company to achieve this growth. We've improved our operational execution, strengthened our balance sheet, and made investments in people, process improvements, and technology to enhance our capabilities to serve our members, to partner with providers, and to deliver value to our state and federal customers.

One of our many areas of focus includes building a more comprehensive care model designed to effectively address the medical, behavioral, pharmacy, and socioeconomic needs of our members using a holistic team-based approach. A key component of our care model is Care Central, a customized clinical platform that when fully operational will provide our clinical teams with a more complete view of our members and enable real-time coordination of care and disease management, utilization management, pharmacy, behavioral services, and long-term care.

We are deploying components of Care Central in phases in 2017 and continuing into 2018. To date, we've implemented the utilization management component in many of our Medicare markets. We've modernized and simplified the authorization process through a faster, more user-friendly interface with a more streamlined workflow and integrated data. This new system is resulting in more timely and more accurate authorization decisions and administrative efficiencies. Over time, we expect these improvements yield increased provider and member satisfaction. Care Central will be the centerpiece of our care model, specifically designed to meet the diverse needs of our members. We believe it will lead to improve health outcomes and quality, while at the same time reducing costs and enhancing provider engagements.

Another key component of our care model, and complementing Care Central, is our Health Connections model, which we believe is the key differentiator in our ability to serve our members and state customers. Through Health Connections, a member's social needs are identified and incorporated into their comprehensive care plan, and social services and supports are coordinated for members and their families. Social service referrals and encounters are captured in real time and will be linked to the member's overall health record in Care Central.

To date, we have catalogued more than 185,000 community and social service resources such as transportation, food programs, utility assistance, and housing assistance in this model. These services complement our care management to support members in lower cost and lower acuity settings, and reduce unnecessary utilization. We believe this approach is crucial as states are beginning to see the value of moving their complex populations into comprehensive Medicaid managed care programs that integrate physical and behavioral and pharmacy benefits, while addressing social needs.

In summary, we have strong momentum as we enter the back half of 2017. At the same time, we are acutely aware that we still have much work to do to achieve our multi-year goals. Regardless of what may ultimately happen with health care legislation, we remain focused on the fundamentals: serving our members, working with our government partners, and delivering the value of managed Medicaid and Medicare. We have built an expertise that uniquely positions us to work well with our state partners as they gain more flexibility in building their managed Medicaid programs.

As we look forward, we are focused on delivering on our near- and long-term commitments, successfully integrating our recent acquisitions, improving our quality scores, and delivering consistent financial performance while growing profitably.

I will now turn the call over to Drew.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thanks, Ken. For the second quarter of 2017, our adjusted EPS was $2.52, representing a 2.7% adjusted net income margin. Adjusted premium revenue of $4.3 billion grew by 22% compared to the second quarter of 2016, through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. This was a very good quarter across the board, with a combination of strong growth and margin.

Let me walk you through the earnings and growth drivers from the second quarter and our view of the full year 2017. We delivered growth organically and through acquisitions in our Medicaid business in the second quarter. Our Medicaid membership was up 17% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. As Ken mentioned, we are thrilled with our Missouri win and statewide positioning under the new contract that was effective May 1.

We also closed the Phoenix Health Plan membership acquisition on May 1, which contributed to growth of 42,000 members in Arizona during the second quarter. Our adjusted Medicaid MBR performance in the quarter of 87.7% was a little bit better than our expectations, resulting in an improved view for the full year. You can see we lowered the top end of our full-year Medicaid MBR guidance range by 30 basis points. Looking past Q2, we implemented our new Georgia contract effective July 1, and have maintained number one market share. Our membership position as of that date is consistent with our expectations as reflected in our prior guidance, down about 100,000 members due to the addition of a fourth health plan.

Now beneficiaries have a 90-day choice period where they can opt out of their assigned health plan and select a health plan of their choice, such as coming back home to WellCare. So we will have a more definitive view of where we land in terms of membership when we report our third quarter results.

Our Medicare Advantage business in the second quarter reflects sequential growth of 128,000 members, driven by the April 28 closing of Universal American acquisition, and continued strong monthly organic growth. Membership grew 46% year over year including UAM, and excluding the UAM acquisition, we still grew 10% organically year-over-year.

As you look at the most recent CMS data from July, we continue to grow organically a few thousand members per month as we approach the milestone of a half million Medicare Advantage members. Our Medicare MBR at 86.4% in the quarter was right on track with our full-year guidance. Universal American results were consistent with our expectations for our first two months of ownership, and the integration, while early, is going well.

Our PDP business grew by 17,000 members during the quarter and the MBR of 86.5% for Q2 was on track with our expected sloping for our full-year MBR guidance. And as Ken touched on, we like our positioning for 2018 relative to the recently released regional benchmarks.

With respect to our company-wide pharmacy cost structure, we are pleased to announce that WellCare and CVS have agreed to extend our PBM agreement for 2019 and 2020. You may recall we were in the process of launching an RFP this summer, since our previous contract with CVS was due to expire at the end of 2018. As we were conducting the process, CVS proposed an extension and we negotiated an outcome that is compelling for our members and federal and state customers.

Regarding other elements of the second quarter, the adjusted SG&A ratio at 7.9% was on track with our full-year SG&A guidance. As we looked at our spending plans for the back half of the year, we refined our SG&A range, inclusive of UAM, up by 5 basis points to a range of 8% to 8.25%. Prior-year favorable development was $71 million in the quarter, and DCP is at 47.8 days, up 1.6 days sequentially.

On the balance sheet you will see higher premium receivable and unearned premiums balances. Premium receivables are up at June 30, with the two largest drivers being the addition of Universal American receivables as well as one of our large states pushing their June premium payment into July. On the other hand, the timing of the CMS payment for July from the federal government was at the end of June, causing an unearned premiums balance.

In the GAAP-to-adjusted-EPS reconciliation for the second quarter, there are a couple of items in our GAAP results that we had referenced in previous earnings calls that I want to walk you through. As we mentioned on our first quarter 2017 earnings call, in April, we incurred a $26 million loss on extinguishment of debt with the early redemption of our previous senior notes, following our $1.2 billion senior note issuance that we closed in late March. Additionally, we incurred approximately $26 million of Universal America transaction and integration costs in the quarter, largely related to costs incurred around our April 28 closing. These costs are consistent with our previous estimate of $30 million of transaction costs in 2017, and we still expect to incur $25 million to $30 million of one-time integration costs between Q2 2017 and the end of 2019. These costs will be reported outside of adjusted earnings, similar to Q2.

Overall, given the strength of the quarter but recognizing we are only halfway through the year, we are increasing our full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.75 to $6.95, an increase of $0.18 at the midpoint. While early, the integration of our recent acquisitions are on track both financial and operationally, and with $300 million of unrestricted cash on hand, an untapped $1 billion revolver, a debt-to-cap ratio of 35.4% at quarter end, and investments we have made in the last three years to fortify this company, we have capacity for more growth.

We're pleased with the company's performance in the first half of 2017 from a growth and margin perspective. But as you have heard us say before, we are not satisfied. We look forward to seizing additional growth opportunities over the next few years while we continue to deliver on operational execution.

Operator, we'll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. And the first questioner today will be Chris Rigg with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

There's a lot of moving parts in the Medicare Advantage MBR this quarter in particular. I was hoping you could give us some more color on what you're seeing in terms of core utilization trends in the business, maybe even on a same-store basis if possible? And then with regard to the investments in quality initiatives, can you give us a sense for how much that's weighing on the MBR, and how we should think about that going forward in the second half of the year? Thanks.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Sure. As we talked about last quarter, layering in Universal American at a higher MBR, that's the biggest driver of the absolute change in the MBR from Q1 to Q2. As you would probably expect, whether we have a new piece of business that we have won or we acquire a business , in the early – the first few months, you're a little bit more cautious than you typically are in terms of establishing reserves and waiting to see how the business performs under your ownership. So that's sort of driving – what we expected, the 86.4% in the quarter was right in line with what we expected, because in our deal model, we forecast that in, we layer those costs in.

With respect to the investment, the quality investments, those started the beginning of the year, but they do ramp up through the year, and what we've outlined historically on that is, we took a significant portion of the ACA fee – the absence of the ACA fee for the one-year holiday, which, recall, was $64 million of our 2017 ACA fee was Medicare Advantage related, and pushed that into quality investments that are spread throughout the year. But they are back two or three quarters weighted.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

And then just to focus a little bit on your comments about growth, I guess M&A-wise, given UAM, PHP, Care1st, are you sort of in a pause period here? Or are you still actively looking at other transactions over the near term? Thanks a lot.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Hey, Chris, this is Ken. We are absolutely actively looking. We have not stopped, we have not pressed the pause button. We have a lot more work to do on the integrations, but we've got a real strong team that we had assembled early on as we contemplated becoming more aggressive in this area. So we continue to search, and yet we will disciplined to look for acquisition opportunities that fit in our strategic growth plans.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks a lot.

Operator

And our next questioner is going to be Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great, thanks. So I guess you addressed this a little bit on the call already, but the guidance raise, I guess, is kind of less than the beat, at least versus how the Street was thinking about it. Is there something in the back half that you're focused on as an essential headwind, or is just consensus just off on the seasonality of the business?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Actually, I think if you compare us to our peers, or most of our peers, the proportion by which we raised full-year guidance I think makes a lot of sense relative to the quarter beat. You have to think about, factor in we did increase the SG&A rate by 5 bps. That's worth about $0.11. So that's sort of coming at us, a conscious decision, as we outperform to make investments for future growth and earnings opportunities. But that's sort of a push, versus the pull items of the Medicaid MBR, the top end of the range coming down 30 bps, as well as a slightly better tax rate.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then, when you talked about the CVS agreement, and I guess negotiating an outcome that's compelling, does that include anything over the next couple of years, or would we expect the savings to kind of kick in when the extension kicks in?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, we've got an arrangement now. We've got – our previous contract was a three-year contract that actually included market checks embedded in even a short-term contract. And so now we've extended that by two years. So, there are levers every year that we work on with CVS, and we're going to sort of disclose any specifics about the contract itself.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then I guess just a last question, as far as the PDP bids for next year, so I think that you mentioned that your bids are kind of where you thought they were. I think that you're down maybe three markets from where you were under the benchmark. Should we be thinking about PDP growth next year, or actually think about margins versus growth?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, you're right to point out – and Ken made a point to this in his script as well – we are constantly thinking about the balance between margin and growth, and the tradeoffs. And you understand well sort of where our bias lies. But we want to be able to achieve both. We can't yet predict where we're going to come out in 2018, because we have to see how the rest of the year plays out. And then we only know our relativity to the benchmarks, not everyone else's. And so once that becomes public in the fourth quarter, then we'll have a good sense, not just for PDP but also for Medicare Advantage, the relativity of our benefits and attractiveness.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. That's fair. Thanks.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be Scott Fidel with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks. First question, just hoping you can touch a bit on the Florida Medicaid RFP that came after the re-procurement? Initial – just recently. And how, your sense in terms of how the RFP is written, whether you think you can fully maintain your market share in a positive scenario there?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

So, Scott, obviously we won't comment in any amount of specificity about an active bid, but I will certainly share that we have a strong partnership with AHCA in the state of Florida. It has been a long-term partnership. And as we prepare our bid response, we are confident that we can retain the business, and we're also eager to try to see if we can't expand our business in the state of Florida.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And then just a follow-up question, just shifting over to MA and I know you did tick up the SG&A view a smidge for this year. Clearly, we have a number of companies talking about ramping up their investments for the AEP in the back half of the year, particularly just given how strong results have been across the industry. Can you talk a bit about sort of how you're responding to that, and then how you're approaching sort of that competitive environment, but balanced against the return of the HEF (26:16) next year?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Sure. We – as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we really try to have a disciplined approach to our bids, and this year was no exception. So we take the improvements that we've made in medical cost management and try to use that so that we can maintain our benefits. We understand that continuity and consistency of benefits is incredibly important to our Medicaid Advantage beneficiaries. So as Drew said, it's going be hard for us to make any kind of prognostication as to what it might look like relative to the competition until we have more visibility on that later this year.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be Ana Gupte with Leerink Partners. Please go ahead.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Yeah, hi. Thanks. Good morning. I wanted to follow up on MA MLR and what's going on in your legacy book relative to the integration of UAM. You kept your guidance on the loss ratio flat since the previous one, and what are you expecting here on utilization, shifting contracts for UAM into the WellCare Brook (27:42) book? What does risk-sharing do for you and when does that stars cross-walk maybe start for you there, around (27:46) 4-star plan?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Okay. Let me take a couple of those and try to address all the points. The – so the loss ratio was right in line with our expectations, and if you look at our range of 85.5% to 86.75%, we've got some room for the back half of the year, in terms of performance in Medicare Advantage. The trends underlying Medicare Advantage look good. Sort of low to mid single-digit trends, and stable historically. so there's really nothing going on. Even in the legacy book, that is that worrisome.

So we're actually pretty pleased with the Medicare Advantage performance. Layering in Universal American, actually hit the first two months of our projections, which doesn't always happen with a new acquisition, but we're right in line with our expectations. And then you're right, there are some longer-term opportunities to leverage the H contracts now that we hold a larger portfolio of H contracts and the 4 and 4.5 star plans. So we're going to work on those, we're actually working on those now for 2019 and 2020 opportunities.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. So we should see something in 2019. And then again on the ex-UAM, the star ratings for 2019, which I think are expected this fall – are you expecting anything with CMS around the dual special-needs plans, which has generally been at a disadvantage? Have you had any discussions at all?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Ana, consistent with things that we've shared in previous meetings and previous calls, after several years of sort of waiting on CMS to make some substantial change in their rating methodology to reflect the social determinants of health – we have a government affairs team that is focused on that issue and working with CMS. But frankly, the vast majority of us at WellCare are focused on what we can influence and control and improving our operational execution, working more closely with physician groups to improve our star scores across the board. So, what I would say, consistent with previous discussions, is we are not counting on any help or support or remedy from CMS, although we continue to submit that there is an issue as it relates to looking at all Medicare Advantage members as similar.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Thanks much. Appreciate the color.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be Michael Baker with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

... like the appetite for acquisition is still there. Just trying to get a sense in terms of size, should we expect something more along the lines, if these opportunities do crop up, in terms of – acceptable terms are reached, around the tuck-in type? Or would you also consider much larger size transactions as well?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. With M&A, expecting is a little tough, right? Because you try to cultivate opportunities of all sizes. And so we are pursuing and contemplating acquisitions of all types and sizes. So, as Ken mentioned, we're not only financially in very good shape, based upon our cash position, a $1 billion untapped revolver, our debt-to-cap's only 35.4%, but we're also operationally ready to acquire more businesses, recognizing that we have to deliver on those that we already acquired. So, we can't really project the blend of the different sizes of future acquisitions, but there's opportunities of all sizes available.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks. And just to follow up, in terms of what you're seeing on the Medicaid versus Medicare side, are they equally robust or is one stronger than the other?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

There's opportunities for both Medicaid and Medicare out there. With Medicaid, there are different things to think about in terms of the longevity of the contract you're potentially stepping into, the positioning within the state or states, and the sustainability of that earnings stream, and in some cases, what you have to do to turn around a loss to a longer term profit. But we're not sort of focused on one or the other, Medicaid or Medicare. We're focused on both.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. Michael, I would just add, to support what Drew has said, for us it's less about size, it's less about Medicare over Medicaid. And it's really all about, is this opportunity aligned with our core capabilities and our strategy, and is there a clear path to both long-term profitability and a sustained competitive position?

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be Peter Costa with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Yeah. My question is really very long-term in focus, so it's for Ken really. How do you see yourselves evolving over the next five years or so? You see many of your competitors buying providers or joint venturing with providers. Is that a direction you're going go in eventually? What about the individual commercial business that you haven't shown any interest in at this point, is that something that you would start to think, those markets maybe are stabilizing and getting ready for you to enter? Or is it really just going to be an M&A strategy of health plans? So sort of, what are you going to look like in five years?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Sure. It's a great question, Peter. Let me take each one and then I'll provide sort of an overarching comment. As it relates to acquiring providers, we do not anticipate doing that. I will say never say never, but it's certainly not core to our strategy by any means. We are having some success as we talk about advanced partnerships with provider groups, and we think we can achieve the alignment that is necessary without acquiring them.

As it relates to individual commercial, it is something that we monitor very regularly. I understand exactly what you're getting at as it relates to, if this thing stabilizes. We obviously did not suffer the losses that many did across the industry as we sat on the sidelines. But we would have to see some meaningful indications that this was going to be a long-term stable market. But because of our expertise in serving the Medicaid population, we think that for the subsidized population, there is a real good fit. So – but we need to see the proper long-term support before we would venture into that space. As a reminder, we actually did stand up two markets, one in Kentucky and one in New York, largely because we wanted to be sure that we had the operational wherewithal to be able to participate. Fortunately, before we grew any significant membership, we sort of saw the writing on the wall, and we exited some time ago.

Now, more broadly, here's the way we look at it. We operate in the Medicare and Medicaid space exclusively that makes us fairly unique, and we happen to be in businesses that still have substantial growth opportunity for the foreseeable future. Now as you know, Medicaid, while 70% of the Medicaid population is in a managed program, only 45% of the spend is in a managed program. So we see easily a decade of substantial growth as states continue to look for ways to try to get their budget dollars, their taxpayer dollars, to extend further for these vulnerable populations.

And then on the Medicare front, I'm not telling you anything new, the growth of MA relative to sort of traditional fee-for-service Medicare has been nothing short of incredible over the past six or seven years, even in a climate where reimbursement was not keeping up with cost trends. So, you combine that with the fact that we have the baby boomers aging in, and it's no surprise that that's become a very attractive segment for not just ourselves, but for others.

So I'd wrap up by saying, until we feel like we are running out of runway, we are going to stay very focused on these two significant growth segments, and we are confident that as we continue to improve our operational performance and raise our game, we can both grow and maintain profitability.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. And just as a follow-up to that, as you see state Medicaid programs thinking about how they're going to evolve perhaps under the Trump administration, do you perceive any of the states moving towards more of a market-based structure, relative to say the way the Medicaid programs have worked historically, to perhaps something more like what Indiana has, or something more like a commercial individual market?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

So, here's how I'd respond. Regardless of what form it takes, regardless of what timing looks like, I do think, as you look at the political landscape and the debate around Medicaid reform in particular, it seems pretty clear that the federal government is looking to give more autonomy, and frankly more financial responsibility, to the states.

What that is likely going to mean is we will see more experimentation, more variation across 50 states, and we welcome the opportunity to partner with those states, because they've got the challenge to provide quality health care coverage to vulnerable populations, but do it within some budget constraints, because they do need to balance their budget each and every year. So I think we will see lots of innovation, and we welcome that, we stand sort of shoulder-to-shoulder with states to help drive that.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks, Ken.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be Sarah James with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. I wanted to go back to seasonality. Can you give us any clarity on how you see seasonality playing out, either in the back half of 2017 or in general as we move forward? The mix has changed now with the ACO seasonality and a little less weighting towards Part D, so maybe the mix for WellCare is changing as well. If you could comment on how you see seasonality going forward compared to historical, that would be helpful?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Sure. No, you're right to point out two of our businesses that probably have the most severe seasonality, PDP sloping down from a mid to high 90s MBR in Q1 due to the benefit plan design, and exiting likely in the 60s, in terms of MBR. And so, that does change every year, but the general slope line direction is consistent with the past. We'll have to see how the rest of the year plays out for specific landing points. But that's one driver.

On the flip side, there's a lot of spending; our SG&A rate last Q4 was at 9.2%. So there's a lot of spending in the fourth quarter, that's in terms of quality, that's in terms of preparing for the -executing during the open enrolment period. And so, that's another thing that really hasn't changed. But you're right, as the composition of the businesses change, that impacts that to some degree.

And then the ACO business, not material for the company, but Q3 is typically the quarter historically that UAM, and now WellCare, will have enough of a read from the federal government in terms of the Medicare shared savings program revenue stream, and that, as you've seen in our P&L, there's a line item, equity in unconsolidated subsidiaries. That's where that will reside. That's more of a Q3 anticipated revenue recognition point.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got it. And then long term, in the past, you've talked about having a 2% margin goal, but given that was your mix pre-UAM, I always thought it was probably more like 2.5% given your Medicare/Medicaid mix. But now that you have UAM, which is higher margins, I think it pushes it even higher. So how do you think about the long-term margin profile for WellCare?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. We're still – we need to hit the 2%, and pierce it, to think about where in the twos we want to target. You're right, UAM, on the margin, post synergy execution, will be higher than 2%. At least, we're forecasting that. But that's 8% or 9% of the company in total, so while it is something that will blend our aggregate up a little bit, it's sort of relative to the rest of the company. So our current guidance is not quite 1.9%, in the 1.8s% for the full year 2017, and we expect to make progress on that over the next couple of years.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you.

Operator

And the next questioner today is Justin Lake with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Thanks. Just one question here. Can you give us some color on how Medicaid rates have shaken out for 2018 versus expectations, and any states you would highlight? And then just kind of how you're thinking about Medicaid margins versus, let's say, a 2% target that, I think, the industry kind of thinks is kind of the market-clearing margin? Thanks.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. So, Justin, sort overall, I know there's been a lot of discussion about sort of greater challenge, greater pricing pressure, because we've been in the Medicaid business for so long and it's such a big part of our portfolio. I would suggest that this is not a new phenomenon, that each and every year we're faced with the challenge of dealing with a sort of a mid-single-digit cost trend and reimbursement that's in the 1% to 2% range.

So what it suggests to us is, it's certainly not going to get any easier. Potentially it could get a little tougher. But the sort of playbook is the same. We have to raise our game each and every year to mitigate the underlying cost trends. So it's one of the reasons why we think it's important that a company be fully committed and focused on this business, because it's very tough to do as a hobby, given the thin margins.

So there's nothing that we've seen in any state, or frankly any discussions, that has us shying away from the kind of target margins that we've been talking about now for several years.

Drew, anything you want to add?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

That's good.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude the question-and-answer session and today's conference call. Thank you so much for attending today's presentation, and you may now disconnect your lines.

