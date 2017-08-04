ArQule's (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 4, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Dawn Schottlandt - VP of IR and Corporate Communications

Paolo Pucci - CEO

Brian Schwartz - Head of Research and Development

Rob Weiskopf - CFO

Analysts

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Michael Schmidt - Leerink Partners

George Zavoico - Jones Trading

Dawn Schottlandt

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the ArQule investor conference call reviewing operational and financial results for the second quarter 2017. This is Dawn Schottlandt, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ArQule. This morning, we issued a press release that reported results for the fiscal quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2017. This release is available on our website at www.arqule.com. Leading the call today will be Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer of ArQule. Also present for the company are Peter Lawrence, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Brian Schwartz, Head of Research and Development; and Rob Weiskopf, Chief Financial Officer.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you, Dawn. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us for the call this morning. I would like to begin with a brief business review as we are approaching the mid year. So for this year 2017 we stated at onset a few core objectives, the most important of those objectives were as follows. Advanced ArQule 087, our FGFR inhibitor which from now on we will call derazantinib, as the name has been granted. Advance this derazantinib into a registrational phase 3 trial in second line iCCA. The second object was to advance actual 092 our AKT inhibitor into a phase 1/2 trial company sponsored focused on the family of overgrowth diseases driven by mutation of AKT1 PIK3CA pathway. And the third objective was to advance ARQ 531, our novel BTK inhibitor into phase 1a/b trial in patients with b-cell malignancies who are refractory to other front line therapies.

We have achieved already two of these three objectives since our last earnings calls. We in fact initiated 092 trial in overgrowth diseases and we recently dozed the first patient for ARQ 531 in the phase 1a/b in b-cell malignancy. We also remain on track to achieve our third goal which is dosing a registrational trial for derazantinib in second line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma FGFR mutated, with FGFR fusion, sorry. Let me then - as we are achieving the objectives that we set out to achieve let me now give you a little bit of overview of what we think is on the horizon for the six to 12 months period and for the 12 to 24 month period. For derazantinib, ARQ 087, we plan to dose the first patient this quarter, so I would like to confirm that. Four ARQ 531 that is just initiated the Phase 1a/b trial, we plan to generate within the next six to 24 the important PKPD data from the Phase 1a that will affirm for the decisions.

For ARQ 092, on the regulatory front, we plan to conclude the discussions with the FDA relative to our request for pediatric voucher designation for ARQ 092 in Proteus syndrome. Those discussions have been ongoing for some time and will give some details in this call. And finally, for ARQ 092 itself, now that we have all the clinical - the three prongs of the clinical strategy ongoing, we plan to be able to define the end point that could be brought to the FDA with a proposal for a registration trial in Proteus syndrome. Over the next 12 to 24 months, we can begin to sketch some general objectives. One would be the interim analysis for the phase 3 registrational trial for ARQ 0878 in second line iCCA.

Another would be to initiate the Phase 1b trial for ARQ 531, the BTK inhibitor in b-cell malignancies. There might be more that gets added to this 531 objectives, but we’ll talk about it once we have final preclinical data. ARQ 092, here as well we would be looking to engage in the second phase of the rare disease strategy which is expanding the effort from produce into the process overgrowth disease family. So that's a bird eye view on objectives achieved, objectives that on the basis of that we're setting for a six to 12 month period and a little bit of a preview of objectives that would come in the next 12 to 24 months provided that the six to 12 months objective are achieved of course.

Now let me go briefly in a couple of the programs. Let me start with derazantinib, the planned registration of Phase 3 trial as I mentioned in iCCA is expected to dose ties quarter. The last step in the process of preparing for that was to achieve our strong contractual frame relative to our biomarker. And I'm happy to report that that has been achieved by Peter through his negotiation with our providers and that we will be using [indiscernible] for this trial. We believe that the use of [indiscernible] we believe that the collaborators that we have engaged will help facilitate the phase 3 execution.

I'll remind you that we already have orphan disease designation for cholangiocarcinoma which includes inter-party cholangiocarcinoma both in the US and in Europe. And as soon as our resources, internal resources which are limited are freed up from the discussions that we've been having around the Proteus syndrome with the FDA, then we will dedicate those resources to putting together and submitting a package to achieve breakthrough designation for ARQ 087 in iCCA. With the disease, why would we do that? We would do that because iCCA is a area of great unmet need, is a very rare biliary tract cancer and one of the few cancers that has growing incidence of that.

As an example, in the United States alone based on this year’s database, 400 incidents for 100,000 people used to be around about 2003.3, 0.5 and the most recent year data reported incidence to be 1.2. So more than a doubling of incidence. There are a number of reasons that are hypothesized to be driving this trend. One is better diagnosis, one is better imaging, one is also a growing epidemic of obesity and the liver diseases. Now the literature to state further on the epidemiology as I fielding a number of questions from investors on the side relative to that. So let me reiterate that literal to suggest that 70% of the patients that advance to frontline that are diagnosed can be eligible for treatment. Now out of this 70% of patients, about 10% to 20% right now based on the -- it is estimated to be carrying FDFR fusions.

On that basis we estimate that the available patient population in the West for ARQ 087 in second line iCCA should it come to market will be between 1000 and 2000 patient. So consistent with what we have said in the past, we have not seen emerge in the literature thus far, scientifically that will let us review this estimate. As far as Asia, as we said before the Asian epidemiology is very significantly larger with the usual caution that is not very well understood, the etiology that drives that and we might be a different etiology than the one observed in the West. Then going back to breakthrough designation, why breakthrough designation, of course the unmet need as we described, but then also there is the therapeutic effect that we have observed with this drug thus far.

I should remind you that literature is available and that can be found footnoted in our presentations estimate that with a retrospective analysis estimate that the response rate in second line for chemotherapy is only 8% and as we presented very recently at ASCO, the response rate has emerged from our phase ½ trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma stands right now at 21%. All these consider, we believe that intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma could eventually be an interesting opportunity with big sales up to a couple of hundred million dollars with easy possibility of expanding that opportunity longitudinal indications looking at front line, looking at adjuvant and eventually new adjuvant therapy. So that concludes derazantinib small review and let me now turn to ARQ 531, our BTK inhibitor.

I've been fielding in even more questions about this since a very significant deal has been announced just this week in the space of reversible BTK inhibitors. So we have made very significant process with ARQ 531 which is potent and reversible BTK inhibitor. It was only a year ago that this asset emerged for investors to see in our pipeline. Although we have been working at this program for many more years than that. Represented at Pan Pacific Lymphoma Conference and that was the first scientific presentation that we had last year. And over the past 12 months we have had three additional scientific presentation. We have gained in the IND acceptance for this drug from the FDA. We have also dosed very recently the first patient in the phase 1a/ba and we have obtained almost most importantly composition of matter for this drug until 2035 without counting any possible extension.

So this drug is quite unique. It is working on a proven target which is BTK, very exciting for the scientific community as well as for investor. It is a drug that has been researched very extensively by ArQule and by our principal collaborators, which are recognized leader in the field. It’s a drug that has - is going to meet an unmet need, the C481S mutation. and that unmet need if fulfilled could generate a compound of blockbuster class in terms of sales potential So let me give you a little bit more detail, but I would be remiss to carry on without thanking Brian and his team for the fantastic work that has been done on this program not only develop rigorously but also developed in a very timely manner. And I would be even more remiss if I didn't thank our collaborators at the Ohio State University who have given so much of their time and effort to their program and we very much look forward to continue working with them.

And we are both in the clinic because is the leading side on the Phase 1a/b but also preclinically. The phase 1a/b trial enrolling with b-cell malignancies were refractory to other therapies including but not limited ibrutinib. And here I would like to stop for a second, including but not limited to ibrutinib. Why do I stop here and ask for your attention on this specific item, because this sets us a little bit apart from other BTK inhibitors that are currently recruiting early trials, phase 1, phase 2 trials. This was possible because this drug has been so well researched preclinically that we were able to – Brian was able to obtain this in the Phase 1 discussions with the authorities.

The other aspect that I would to stress is that our exclusion criterias are very benign. Exclusion criterias as far as drug interactions. This is a drug that behaves very well in terms of pharmacology properties. And this may sound very important today because this is the day that we are just talking about how important is ibrutinib frontline single agent therapy. But as we all know particularly in liquid tumors the therapeutic paradigm evolves and almost infallibly evolves toward combinations. So it's important for us to stress that we have a drug that we believe will be a valuable combination agent for the future. We currently anticipate the first relevant data for the phase 1a study to be available in the first half of 2018 and should we positive development for this compound, these developments will be transformational for ArQule just if one looks at this project alone.

Let me then move to ARQ 092 in rare diseases to give a brief discussion other than what Brian is going to give you in terms of technical details. So this is our AKT inhibitor. As we have announced in the press release we have dosed the first patient in a compared-sponsored phase 1/2 trial. This past quarter the trial is in overgrowth disease driven by PI3K and AKT1 mutation only. This is part of the three-prong strategy that we have discussed before, company-sponsored, NIH as well as name patient use. And this trial aims to establish an MTD in this family of disease, an MTD and eventually end point that we can go discuss with the authorities for the purpose of subsequent registrational trials. Why is this effort particularly important, is particularly important because although we are very committed to the Proteus disease therapy, Proteus disease of relatively small epidemiology of patients, few hundred patients effect, that makes its ultra rare.

The Proteus also could offer us proof of concept to expand to a broader population and the population is defined as the overgrowth disease is driven by PI3K and ATK1. So that's how the strategy is beginning to take shape. Relative to this strategy, I would like to spend a few words on regulatory specifically. We were very pleased to see that our collaborators at the NIH that played a fundamental role in leading us into this space offered a manuscript detailing the epidemiology of Proteus syndrome. This manuscript was published in genetics medicine. The publication clarifies the Proteus syndrome severely impacts patients in pediatric age. With unfortunately approximately 25% of the diagnosed patents not reaching [indiscernible]. This data is central to our discussion with the FDA in regards to our request to be granted a rare pediatric disease priority review Voucher Designation.

We have had multiple interactions with the agency and because Proteus syndrome is a rare and extremely unaddressed medical need, we have had to assemble the novel a number of data sets that have supported our interactions with the agencies. We are grateful in the help that we have received in doing so from our scientific collaborators as well as patient advocacy groups. Our discussions with the agency continue to progress and we hope to report as they conclude. Now this would conclude my brief introduction with some general details that are not specific to the clinic and I would like to run the call over to Brian to offer those details.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you, Paolo. Let me begin with derazantinib and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Derazantinib is multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibro growth, growth factor receptor family primarily 1, 2 an 3. We presented data from our Phase 1/2 trial in iCCA patients harboring FGFR fusions at ASCO in June this year. The data were very encouraging with 21% objective response rate and a disease control rate of 83%. At that cutoff the median duration on therapy was 182 days and we still have eight patients ongoing on therapy. The safety profile was manageable and could potentially be a competitive advantage for the derazantinib.

We are on track to dose in our phase 3 trial of derazantinib in second line iCCA patients harboring FGFR2 fusions this quarter. The trial has just been opened for enrollment. We currently have one site open and expect the other sites in the US, Canada and Italy to open shortly. This will be a single arm fire market driven trial that provides a fast to market strategy. The trial endpoints will be objective response rate and it is expected to enroll approximately 100 patients with iCCA harboring the FGFR2 fusion. We plan for an interim analysis approximately half way through the trial and it should occur mid to late next year. As a reminder, this is a registration trial that has the potential to lead to conditional approval for FGFR2 fusion iCCA and will require subsequent confirmatory trial for a full approval.

Let me now move onto ARQ 531. Our initial strategy for ARQ 531 is to target those patients who are progressing on ibrutinib due to the C481S mutation. The Phase 1a/b trial is enrolling patients with b-cell malignancies and this includes all b-cell lymphomas, CCL and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia. Our inclusion criteria differ from some of the reversible BTK inhibitor trials and that we permitted to enroll patients with all b-cell malignancies. In other words, we can enroll patients who have both received ibrutinib as well as other patients in which ibrutinib it is not approved that have b-cell malignancies. This gives us the opportunity to move quickly through accrual through the low dosing regimens.

Also of note in the inclusion exclusion criteria, we do not have some of the drug-drug interactions with some of the other BTK inhibitors have and we believe this will provide a strategic advantage once we begin to explore combinations for this compound. The Phase 1a trial or the first portion is expected to enroll between 20 and 40 patients and up to four sites in the US in a standard 3-by-3 dose escalation Phase 1 study. The focus as I mentioned will be on CLL mantle cell Waldenstrom and other b-cell lymphomas. The primary objectives of the study will to be establish the PK, the PD or its effect on PTK signaling, safety and determine a recommended phase 2 dose for the phase 1b portion of the trial. We are planning to present initial PK data as well as PD data in the first half of 2018.

Shortly thereafter we will initiate the phase 1b portion of the trial which will include a number of cohorts. The most important one being the patients that harbor the C481S mutation. The trial is expected to enroll up to 80 to 100 and the goal is to establish proof of concept in a number of different indications. In addition, we presented for the first time preclinical data of 531 in a number diffuse large cell b-cell in vivo and in vitro preclinical tumor model at the Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association in Madrid in the last quarter. The data presented showed good preclinical efficacy as well as a distinct kinase inhibition profile that could be advantageous for us in treating. ABC and GCB-DLBCL. Additionally, preclinical work is ongoing with our scientific collaborators in the US and Europe to test ARQ 531 in a broader range of b-cell malignancies. We have a strong preclinical package for this molecule which has the potential to be best in class.

Finally, let me move onto our AKT inhibitor ARQ 092 in rare diseases. I'll start with our ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of ARQ 092 in overgrowth diseases. As a reminder, these diseases are part of an overgrowth spectrum and include both Proteus, driven by AKT1 as well as PROS PIK3CA overgrowth spectrum of diseases, which include at least a dozen diseases such as CLOVES and fibroadipose hyperplasia. The trial is currently enrolling patients six years and older with overgrowth diseases driven by a genetic alteration of PIK3CA or AKT1. We currently have one site in Italy open and enrolling and additional site in Italy and one in Boston to open very shortly. This trial will complement the data flow from the NIH trial in Proteus syndrome. The objective of this trial is to determine a clinical meaningful endpoint to pursue in our registrational trial. And lastly, we have two overgrowth disease patients taking ARQ 092 on a named patient basis. Both are seeing improvement in quality of life and tolerating the drug well. We expect to add additional patients to this program shortly.

Let me now move on to our AKT program in oncology, which includes both 092 and ARQ 531. Our Phase 1a trial of ARQ 531 -- of 751 is progressing well towards conclusion and we are on track to evaluate all the data by the end of this year and determine our path forward. As previously discussed, we are waiting for the Phase 1 data with 751 to determine our next steps as what to do with 092 and 751 in oncology. I'm looking forward to updating you on progress as we move through this year.

And I will now hand it over to Rob.

Rob Weiskopf

Thank you, Brian. For the financial update. The company reported a net loss of 7,201,000 or $0.10 a share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared with a net loss of 5,100,000 or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. For the six-month ended June 30, 2017, the company reported a net loss of 14,777,000 or $0.21 per share, compared with a net loss of 10,081,000 or $0.15 per share, for the corresponding period in 2016.

At June 30, 2017, the company had a total of approximately 31,007,000 in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, revenues were zero compared with revenues of 1,072,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. For the six-months ended June 30, 2017, revenues were zero compared with revenues of 2,299,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Research and development revenue in the three and six-month periods of 2016 was comprised of revenue from the Daiichi Sankyo tivantinib development agreement and the Kyowa Hakko Kirin exclusive license agreement. The revenue decrease in the three and six month periods of 2017 was due to the end of the development period for revenue recognition purposes on December 31, 2016 for both our METIV-HCC and JET-HCC trial. No further revenue is anticipated from these agreements.

Second quarter 2017 research and development expenses were 4,983,000, compared with 4,337,000 for the second quarter of 2016. Research and development expense increased 0.6 million in the second quarter of 2017 primarily due to higher outsourced preclinical, clinical and product development costs for our pipeline programs. Research and development expenses for the six-months ended June 30, 2017 were 10,177,000 compared with 8,535,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2016. Research and development expenses increased by 1.6 million in the six-month period primarily due to higher outsourced preclinical, clinical and product development costs for our pipeline programs.

Second quarter 2017 general and administrative costs were 1,866,000 compared with 1,887,000 for the second quarter of 2016. General and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were 3,940,000 compared with 3,931,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2016.

With that, I would like to hand the call back to Paolo.

Paolo Pucci

Rob, Brian, thank you very much for your review. And operator, we can go to questions if there is anything queued. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Chad Messer of Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Chad Messer

So as you alluded, there are now three reversible BTK inhibitors that we know about, two of who are in the clinic and then the new [indiscernible] next year and you highlighted nicely some of the differences in your clinical development program, the Phase 1 versus the Genisys [ph] compound, but as we look across the three compounds, are there anything else maybe from the pre-clinical data that differentiates them.

Paolo Pucci

I don't know that there is a lot that -- if you refer, so in this forum, I can only refer to publications that have been placed in the public domain. Of course, I assume that every company has done their own guessing work based on guessing what the other molecules really look like in terms of structure. I would say that Genisys and ArQule have placed in the public domain quite a bit of data and they have gone through a scrutiny of an IND as well as a Phase 1 initiation. And so you are very correct in saying that we have already passed those two hurdles.

We’ll see how the ones that are coming are going to pass that hurdle and when. Sometimes in the past, timelines have been met and sometimes, they haven’t been. I think they’re all, there might be you might derive some conclusion from what is published around selectivity rather being more or less selective. We rather don’t comment, let you draw your conclusion. We will say that the experiments that have been done and reported around selectivity, they’re all somewhat different and differently reported. We can tell you that we continue to believe and present our drug as a narrowly spectrum selective compound that is preferentially almost three families and we think that all three families might play a role in the strategy as it is developing with some malignancies being first stage of that.

Brian, you want to add anything else because you’re more confident than me on this matter?

Brian Schwartz

I think Chad, it's difficult to comment across the different posters presented. I think in terms of biochemical inhibition, they seem to be in a similar nanomolar range in terms of inhibition in engineered mutant cell lines. They seem to all inhibited one micromolar, but we have a lot more in vivo data presented, for example, we're the only ones with the CLL model where the drug has been tested and then the [indiscernible] compound presented two models. One, which we have been -- which we have presented as well, but it's very difficult to compare drugs between models. But you can look at them side by side with pleasure the TMD8 model.

Paolo Pucci

And obviously there is our competitor in the clinic that has the demand that nobody else has yet of the reversible. So it's different stages of compound. I would say that there are two reversible BTK inhibitors in the clinic and the others, we will discuss once they get into the clinic.

Chad Messer

Okay. Great. Thanks for that and certainly look forward to starting to see your clinical data next year.

Paolo Pucci

We do as well.

Our next question comes from Michael Schmidt of Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Michael Schmidt

Maybe a follow-up on 531. You talked about the clinical development strategy and I was wondering, longer term BTK inhibitor, it’s a category that could be substantial and I was just wondering, especially if you include patients outside these resistant mutation, so just wondering how you think about the development long term of this agent? Is it something that you think you could do on your own or is that category where you think a strategic partner would make a lot of sense, given the various trials one could do with an agent like this?

Paolo Pucci

It's actually a question we also go through and our thinking changes as we receive more data. So up until now, our idea has been to focus on the fast to market strategy in second line, in second line after ibrutinib or other therapies treatment where the mutation persists. Okay? And we had accumulated a very large body of evidence preclinically to support that and by the way, this should be two publications, there are two publications in the work. One by us and one by our collaborators, they will reach out that body of evidence. We kind of stop working on that preclinical path about a year ago and largely under the intellectual stewardship, I would say, of our collaborators, some additional preclinical work has been developed over the last 12 months.

We haven’t discussed that because we generally discuss only once we publish and so I would touch on it very lightly because it's pertinent to your strategy. If that preclinical work, indications other than CLL and Brian can give a sense of some of those other indications. Other than CLL, we’d continue to develop as it has been developing, meaning the in vivo follows the in vitro. Then, this would require a broad effort, right. And that’s where a partner would be probably desirable to expand the program. The other item that is important is the competition will heat up.

Until now, it was just two companies. It’s still now just two companies in the clinic, but the deal that has been announced this week, although it's a preclinical deal, tells us that it’s going to be important to expand programs as fast as possible. So I would say, in summary, to your question is that internally, there are some developments that lead us to consider that and externally there are some developments that we consider -- that lead us to consider that for the future.

So, Brian, you want to add anything about indications that I expanded.

Brian Schwartz

As Paolo said,we’llpresent our data, both in B-cell malignancies where ibrutinib is approved, B-cell malignancies where ibrutinib is conducting Phase 3 studies and some other indications where B-cell signaling has also been shown to be important and you’re correct, if we do need to move into those multiple, if we do get proof of principle and moving to those multiple indications, it will require additional thinking in terms of how we do it.

Michael Schmidt

And maybe along the same lines and just wondering if you could -- you talked about iCCA, the patient numbers prevalent and so on. I was wondering if you could share your thoughts on the competitive environment there. I know there are several developments and how you look at the category from a competitive point of view?

Paolo Pucci

Sure. There is -- the positive news coming out of ASCO for FGFR is that this target now has become very important for the industry, with a number of very large players making decisive investments in it and the companies that made the bold statement about their commitment to their FGFR inhibitor and FGFR as a target is J&G that declared that they count on their FGFR inhibitor to be a blockbuster down the road. So that is a positive, because it means we find ourselves in a space that is the right. You can’t say the same thing for AKT, there remains a target that is toward which people are looking. So, until ASCO, we only have BTK that you characterize as a target, it was a great interest to the scientific community and investors and big pharma, now FGFR is as well. I don’t think it’s of interest as much as interest as BTK, but it’s growing. But then you’re right, the competitive space is becoming much more intense.

Now, but there are two levels of intensity that is the general FGFR and there the competition is largely on the very significant indications, like for example, bladder cancer where also the PD-1s are moving in as well as gastric cancer, which I think was a priority for the company I mentioned. As far as specifically for iCCA, really our key competitor potentially has been and is Incyte because Incyte is the one company that has an effort into iCCA. I don’t think we’ll -- it’s a relatively small effort right now, so they’re looking to recruit in 100-patient basket, cholangiocarcinoma trial. So there should be sufficient patients for us not to run into each other.

Different stories with Novartis. We have not understood much in terms of development from Novartis for quite some time and then at ASCO, we begun to hear every surfacing and by our analysis, it seems that they are resurfacing with cholangiocarcinoma, broader cholangiocarcinoma effort with the drug. But it’s early days and I don’t know what else to comment. So very competitive across the board and relatively less competitive for iCCA. So obviously, as we move outside iCCA, it might take more resources than the ones we have. Where we feel confident with is that, we have presented very good results thus far and we have a drug that based on some of the feedback that we get from opinion leaders and centers that have been involved in our -- other FGFR inhibitors, it seems that we have those that is effective with a much, much more benign side effect profile than the one that has been reported by some, if not most other FGFR inhibitors. So that’s as much as I can say.

Michael Schmidt

Yeah. And a question on this interim analysis, can the trial be stopped if that needs?

Paolo Pucci

Yeah. If response rate were to be lower than 10%, the trial could be stopped.

Michael Schmidt

What about on the other end if it’s higher?

Paolo Pucci

On the other hand, probably greater than 20% would accelerate discussion, but the trial will have to complete, because 100 patients have been -- are needed for also safety as we’ve been requested by authorities. So on that, I would say always take with caution when any competitor of the FGFR field is going to say, we’re going to do 30 patients and if we have 30% response rate, then we’re going to go for breakthrough because they might have -- they might need to have overall safety as well. Some are going to be fine with that if the FDA accepts patient, the totality of the patient population in the safety database, but if they insist on the indication, then that will not be enough, but that’s for somebody else. It’s just a general comment.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from George Zavoico of Jones Trading. Your line is open.

George Zavoico

Question on Derazantinib, 087. You said that the interim analysis is coming within 12 to 24 months, are you being able to think at all about the two commercialization activities in case the interim is positive and if so, how might that impact the guidance in R&D spend?

Paolo Pucci

The pre-commercialization is not in the near term commercial horizon. We understand quite well that space, because it’s very similar to the cholangiocarcinoma space which we have started extensively in the recent past. So pre-commercialization at this point in time is not featuring in the 6 to 12 month plan. 12 to 24 months plan, probably, but remember, George, what we said is even if 12 months or so out, we had a positive interim, we will still have to complete the trial and that will take probably less than what we anticipate right now in absence of a positive interim, but it will still take some time. And so it will leave us plenty of time to appropriately plan what needs to be done.

George Zavoico

And with regard to 531, ibrutinib was just approved the other day for chronic GVHD. Any comment on perhaps I think an expansion opportunity?

Paolo Pucci

Not right now. We have a number of leads that we are pursuing, some ourselves and some have been pursued by collaborators in the US and elsewhere, but that's not amongst them.

George Zavoico

And finally, I’ll ask a question about 092. You’re looking for endpoints for the trial. This is a rare disease, not a lot of patients, from what I understand, there's not a really great natural history. Studies have been done to see how this disease has progressed. To get to some of these quality of life and perhaps clinically meaningful endpoints, how long do you expect you might need to treat the patients with the AKT inhibitor, what kind of duration are you planning for?

Paolo Pucci

So I think in order to see some indications, we’ll probably have six months or so of treatment. One of the compassionate use patients is approaching 12 months, one is approaching 6. As far as endpoints, you are correct. It’s not trivial to establish endpoints. We are thinking along the ways of some biomarkers together with quality of life. I would also say that now that is knowledge at the agency and within this company about much greater knowledge than it was a year ago about the epidemiology of the disease, particularly, Proteus syndrome, but it’s something that has been built over the last year in these interactions we have had with the agency.

And lastly I would say that, as a disease Proteus Syndrome, it’s so super rare that you had to do a lot of explaining to anybody you need to talk to. However, as the word is spreading that people are at least trying therapy for first time in a long time or forever, although some of these patients tried with mixed results with inhibitors. We are getting end request. So the awareness is growing for the need of therapy and we hope that there will be recognized -- all the work we've been doing for the last 2.5 years will be recognized and appreciated by the FDA. We are in the final stage I believe in the discussions and we take the recent engagement of the Pediatric group at the agency as a sign that we're coming to some form of closure. What that closure will be, I cannot anticipate, I can only hope. But we should be coming closer and that's a sign that I look at to give you that bridge.

George Zavoico

Okay. And finally with 092, will you be dosing patients under 60 years of age?

Paolo Pucci

Yes. But in compassionate use, if it is requested and if it is grand and only in the company sponsored trial for pros. The last thing I would say and it relates to your question is when you look at the regulatory environment and think about the clinical plan, we’re beginning to evolve our thinking in two separate, but contiguous space. ArQule treatment with a purpose of showing quality of life biomarkers and possibly a slowing of the natural cause of the disease, right, and chronic treatment that will be quality of life biomarker and much less impact of the disease because by that time, the disease is so well established that that probably can’t be impacted other than through quality of life.

What nobody knows is how would the disease evolve chronically if it is blunted early in age and that’s what we’re going to find out if we are graciously offered consideration that we hope from the agency. Should not that be the case, then we will see what we do.

There are no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Dawn Schottlandt for any closing remarks.

Dawn Schottlandt

Thank you for joining us today on our Q2 earnings call. We hope that everybody enjoys the rest of their day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

