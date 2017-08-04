Why Stocks Could Soar Into Year End

Is it already priced in? And what are the caveats that could get in the way of a soaring stock market on the news.

Risk is a double edge sword. For just as risk can result in unexpected outcomes to the downside, it also provides for surprising moves to the upside. And one such potential development between now and the end of the year represents a potentially meaningful upside risk for the U.S. stock market. Whether this development comes to pass, and the associated impact it might bring remains to be seen, however.

The Upside Risk – Is It Already Priced In?

So what is this upside risk for the U.S. stock market heading into year end? The potential for any sort of tax cuts being signed into law.

Before going any further on this topic, it is worthwhile to consider the following. How much has the potential for these tax cuts already been priced into the market? After all, it was in November 2016 when the S&P 500 Index (SPY) started soaring to the upside driven in part by the belief among many investors that the new administration along with Congress would bring a bounty of pro-growth policies including a major infrastructure (XLI) program, major healthcare (XLV) reform, the repeal of banking (XLF) regulations, and sweeping 1986-style tax reform. If you listened to some analysts at the time, it was not only a supposed given that all of these things would come to pass, but that they would be signed into law quickly.

So where have we travelled since over the past 10 months? The stock market initially spiked higher and has risen virtually unabated by nearly +20%. Yet all of the changes that were considered not only given but immediate have proven elusive and delayed if not entirely dead.

This raises an important question. If we do end up seeing selected tax cuts, not the sweeping tax reform once predicted but simply tax cuts, hasn’t this already been priced into the market many months ago now?

The answer here is perhaps. But such a conclusion would overlook an arguably even more important development that has come to pass over this same time period. Last November, the S&P 500 Index (IVV) was just coming off a quarter in 2016 Q3 where annual as reported earnings per share had come in at $89.09. While this was certainly marginally better than the $86.44 per share reading from 2016 Q1, it was still -16% below the recent high from 2014 Q3 at $105.96 per share and only barely higher versus where it was in 2007 Q2 before the onset of the financial crisis. Put more simply, we were still in the depths of a two year profit recession at the time.

What have we seen on the corporate earnings front since that time? Corporate earnings emerged from recession with a solid +9% growth quarter in 2016 Q4. This was followed by one of the best quarters in recent memory in 2017 Q1 where corporations legitimately managed to beat consensus analyst earnings expectations heading into the quarter (unlike the “beats” we hear on the financial news every day, this rarely happens) in posting +16% year over year profit growth (never mind the fact that 2016 Q1 was the bottom – future comps will be tougher). And with two-thirds of companies having already reported for the current 2017 Q2 earnings season, earnings are expected to rise further to $104.48 per share, which is closing in on previous all-time highs.

In summary, while the argument could definitely be made that the U.S. stock market also priced in this progress in earnings many, many moons ago with stocks still trading at historically high premiums of 24 times earnings even after this recent earnings improvement, we also remain in an environment that is awash in liquidity and riding higher on the forces of “growth at any price” momentum, so the case can also be made that the recent rise in stocks can be explained by the rise in earnings and despite the stalled progress on the legislating front so far.

Considering The Potential Upside From Tax Cuts

OK. Thus, the upside risk catalyst from the passage of tax cut legislation still exists for the U.S. stock market. The questions then become the following.

First, what exactly should we expect in terms of tax cuts and how likely is this going to directly impact stocks (DIA)? After all, while capital markets are highly sensitive to the forces of monetary policy, they tend to be a bit less sensitive when it comes to changes in fiscal policy.

Some of the key aspects of the plan being bandied about in fiscal policy circles in recent days include the following:

Corporate tax cuts – lowering the rate from 35% to the 15% to 23% range

Overseas profit repatriation tax holiday – temporarily lowering but not eliminating this tax rate

Double the standard deduction and other targeted individual tax cuts

Overall, the first two possibilities would have direct market implications, while the third seems more geared toward middle class to lower income households and may have a relatively less direct impact on markets. But the first two are notable and potentially meaningful for markets.

Let’s take this one step further with a closer look at both.

First, while lowering the corporate tax rate from 35% to between 15% to 23% is clearly stimulative, it is worthwhile to note that not all companies are paying the 35% rate, as many pay a considerably lower rate. In fact, some companies have tax rates so low that 15% could look like a tax increase depending on what deductions are stripped away in order to lower the base rate. This is an issue that should be considered on a company-by-company and stock-by-stock basis. But with that being said the overall lowering of corporate tax rates, for many companies potentially meaningfully so, has clear beneficial forces if from both a stock valuation and future earnings perspective.

Second, overseas profit repatriation is not a benefit that is equally distributed across all companies in the market. For example, many domestic only businesses across a variety of sectors such as retail (XRT) and utilities (XLU) stand to benefit little if at all from a foreign profit tax holiday. On the other side, a number major multinational companies stand to benefit meaningfully from such legislation. This includes the following ten companies that alone hold roughly 60% of the more than $1 trillion in profits currently parked overseas.

Apple (AAPL)

General Electric (GE)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Pfizer (PFE)

IBM (IBM)

Merck (MRK)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

ExxonMobil (XOM)

Alphabet (GOOG)

A few key points to mention with profit repatriation.

To begin, just because companies can repatriate profits does not mean they will. Even with a temporary lower tax rate, they may still be inclined to keep at least some of these profits overseas.

Also, just because a company repatriates profits does not mean that they will direct this money toward capital expenditures and hiring more workers. If the last corporate profit repatriation tax holiday in 2005 is any guide, the vast majority of this money is likely to go to fund dividend payouts and share buybacks. Potentially positive for the direct shareholders of these repatriating companies, but less so for the broader market.

Finally, it is worth noting that a number of the stocks on the above list have already been high flyers since last November. This includes FANG or FAMTA members depending on your acronym of choice such as Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet (GOOGL). Thus, any profit repatriation tax holiday could result in the big just getting bigger. It should be interesting to see.

Even when considering these additional qualifying factors, it remains that such tax cut legislation was it to pass has the potential to be overall stimulative for capital markets including stocks (QQQ).

What Could Stand In The Way?

Of course, just because the potential for tax cuts still exists for 2017 does not mean that it will be a given to pass when it’s all said and done. After all, it is likely that any proposed tax cut legislation may not be revenue neutral, which may make it difficult for some conservatives to digest with the mid-term election cycle looming on the horizon. And bi-partisan support for any such bill may prove also prove difficult to come by in the current political climate.

Also, how the market reacts at the end of the day may be far more dependent on what is taking place with global central bankers by the time the end of the year rolls around. If the Fed is still hiking interest rates while engaged in QT at a time when the People’s Bank of China is still shrinking its balance sheet and the European Central Bank has officially stated its own stimulus exit strategy, it may not matter what investors are getting on the fiscal policy side at that point. Put simply, tax cuts may not be enough if the eight-year liquidity fueled rise in stock prices has already come to an end.

The Bottom Line

It remains to be seen whether tax cuts will find their way into law by the end of the year. If they do, they have the potential to provide a measurable boost to a market that is already in an “any news is good news” mode.

It should be noted, however, that much of any upside market reaction to tax cuts may be more driven by sentiment than substance, as the actual impact on economic activity may be less pronounced than the market might initially perceive.

Moreover, if central bankers have already check out of from fueling markets with any further liquidity, any such tax cuts may prove too little, too late in a market where monetary policy makers were forced to wait too long to hand the baton to the fiscal side.

It should be interesting to see how the upcoming tax policy debate unfolds in the coming months.

Closing Note: A special thanks to my friend the Retired Colonel on Seeking Alpha, whose recent e-mail conversation with me inspired the writing of this article.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met. Neither Eric Parnell nor Gerring Capital Partners are tax professionals. Please consult with your personal tax advisor on any tax related issues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE,MRK,XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.