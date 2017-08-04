SRC Energy's (SRCI) CEO Lynn Peterson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:SRCI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 03, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lynn Peterson - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

James Henderson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Eberhard - Chief Operations Officer

Nicholas Spence - Chief Development Officer

John Richardson - Investor Relations Manager

Analysts

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Gabriel Daoud - JP Morgan

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

David Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets

David Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities

Dan McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research

Jeanine Wai - Citi Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss SRC’s Second Quarter Results for the period ended July 30, 2017. With us today are SRC’s CEO, Lynn Peterson; and CFO, Jimmy Henderson; and Chief Operations Officer, Mike Eberhard; and Chief Development Officer, Nick Spence. Investor Relations Manager, John Richardson, will also be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including answers to your questions, include statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated.

Those include risks relating to commodity prices, competition, technology, environmental and regulatory compliance, and others described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Our drilling schedules, capital plans and other factors may cause our results to differ materially.

In addition, we may provide certain non-GAAP financial information in this call. The relevant definitions and GAAP reconciliations may be found in our earnings release and 10-Q, which could be found on our website at srcenergy.com, in the Investor Relations section.

Following the prepared remarks, time permitting we will open the call to your questions. I would like to remind everyone that a replay of this audio webcast will be available via the Company's Investor Relations page at www.srcenergy.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to the CEO of SRC, Mr. Lynn Peterson. Sir, please proceed.

Lynn Peterson

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our call this morning. We filed our Form 10-Q last evening, and we ask that you refer to it for detailed information.

As we have seen what seems to be thousand research reports over the last couple of days, we are going to make the assumption that everybody is tired of the earnings season and therefore I will keep by comments very short this morning.

We had an excellent quarter by all measures which speak to the quality of our acreage and the outstanding efforts of our team. I'm very proud of what we've accomplished over the last two years as we assembled a season staff followed by the accumulation of a very significant contiguous block of high quality acreage and finally following through a solid execution of our drilling and completion operations.

Our strong quarter-over-quarter production growth was unpinned by 30 gross 26 net wells on the Evans and Weideman pads. We were fortunate to not encounter any significant operation issues during the first half of the year, which has lead to strong drilling completion and production reports.

With another 36 gross, 32 net wells expected to be turned to sale in mid to late third quarter, our robust production profile should continue as we move through the second half of the year. We anticipate third quarter production to be up slightly from Q2 and then build as we go into last quarter of the year.

We are guiding 2017 operated CapEx to $340 million. We continue to see some efficiency gains in our operations, but they are offset by our net well account increasing as result of acquisition and trades along with our strong year-to-date drilling and completion performance. We will continue to monitor commodity prices and have the option to delay some late fourth quarter completion work if oil prices weakened significantly from current levels.

As disclosed in our operation that we decided to participate in several non-operated horizontal wells this year, which should have positive impact on future production volumes. As a result, we added $60 million for non-operated properties to our overall capital budget for 2017. We made the decision to participate in these non-operated wells given their locations and our expectations that they will provide strong economic return.

However, as we do not control the timing cost on these operations, it is difficult to predict the overall impact. While this is not always the case, the first half of this year was not characterized or was characterized by almost flawless execution. However, unexpected delays can have a snowballing impact when it comes to coordinating schedules with service provides and infrastructure build out.

This industry is not a simple manufacturing process and there are many opportunities for delays to creep into the schedule at any given point in the process. Having said that as our guidance indicates, I believe this year we should nearly triple our 2016 production while maintaining capital discipline and increasing our net cash margin per boe.

With that again we want to thank you for joining our call and we will turn this over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is Brian Corales with Howard Weil. Please state your question.

Brian Corales

Hey guys and thanks for the brief comments, Lynn I mean you clearly significantly outperformed your guidance that you put out I guess at the end of the last year early this year. Was the main driver just lack of delays, was it well performance, can you may be elaborate a little bit.

Lynn Peterson

Brian, I think it was combination of everything. I think we lived in a perfect world, we had a lot of infrastructure build out going on, I think the preplanning that went in by our team kind of late 2016, even early 2016 was really important to us. Truly we just moved through the quarter pretty much without an issue. I think our well performance has been great. It been what we had hoped for, what we expected and we had good cooperation with weather in the first half of year and so it's been a good year.

Brian Corales

And I think you are about to drop or just drop one of your completion crews that was previously planned. Like with two rig program even like as you go forward do you need two crews or is it one-and-half what is the right number, to balance the docks.

Lynn Peterson

We are probably about one-and-half, well we did drop a second crew here this week, initially we thought about bringing it back later this year, we will see what [indiscernible] do, we have those options, I think as we look at 2018, I think one-and-half is probably about it right.

Brian Corales

Okay. All right guys and congrats on the good year so far.

Operator

Our next question is from Gab Daoud with JP Morgan. Please state your question.

Gabriel Daoud

Just wanted to just I guess try and think about the corporate oil cost for the back half of this year and I guess for full-year guidance, should we expect to pretty significant increase in the back half of this year to hit full-year given activity for [indiscernible] in lower GOR areas?

Lynn Peterson

Again, I think we are getting into a more oily interval that we move kind of the northwest. I think as we get some numbers out, the [indiscernible] you could see that much higher oil percentage in our earlier pads and we expect that to continue [Indiscernible].

Gabriel Daoud

Thanks Lynn and then just on well performance again, obviously some of these recent pads have been pretty nicely outperforming the 800 and Boe curve. Just so how much data do you need before you potentially raise those and any thoughts on the long laterals type curve at this point?

Lynn Peterson

Again, I certainly I think we all look at it with at least 108 days to start to thinking about it. I think clearly as we get through that first year production where we start to get much better handle on it. So we are getting closer to six months on our Evans pad here kind of leaving the third quarter. So we will continue to update everything, I think if we exited the year.

Gabriel Daoud

Okay, great. Thanks Lynn.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brad Heffern from RBC Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Brad Heffern

I was hoping maybe you could give an update on the Evans pads and I'm particularly wondering about there is no real differentiation between IPs on the long laterals and the extended laterals. Where is the cross several point on that when do they start showing differentiated performance and have we see that yet?

Lynn Peterson

I’m going to turn this over to Mike Eberhard and we will let him give his thoughts.

Michael Eberhard

Yes, I think we saw from our operations update while that you are starting to see the extended reaches over take too long - so original production pretty similar by all means and a lot of that’s just moving a lot of fluids off that location. So you are going to see again the 180 days is what we want to see to start differentiating these wells, I'm looking at what they are doing. They are just so much involved in the first 180 days to influence these wells it's hard to say too much about and even yet.

Lynn Peterson

Just for clarity listen actually we all understand, we refer to our long laterals as roughly two mile laterals standard reach with the ones that we are in excess of that.

Brad Heffern

Okay, got it. Thanks for that. And then any update on if you guys are seeing any sort of line pressure issues right now and maybe what the outlook for that is?

Lynn Peterson

I think it some we deal with every year out here. Clearly we build it into our guidance and when we started out the year. I think we are seeing pockets of it. I think our team has spent a lot of effort trying to figure out how we avoid it. Again, I might see if Mike has any comment living it day-to-day.

Michael Eberhard

Yes I think to that point, one of the things we've done is evaluate our wells and the higher GOR wells, we kind of pinch those back when we see the line pressure issues to keep the oil cut up there where we would like it and keep those wells on. So were optimizing based on line pressures as best we can to maximize our oil production at this point.

Lynn Peterson

I think its long going issue, we will fight it and it will always be the case, but we can deal with it.

Brad Heffern

Okay, thanks all.

Operator

Our next question is from David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please state you question.

David Deckelbaum

Lynn I'm curious I guess as you enter into next year could you give us any color on the permitting process, if you have seen any changes in the last few months and how you feel about permitting your program going out into 2018 and how much coverage you think you have right now.

Lynn Peterson

I don’t think we've seen anything really change at our feels or concerns, our team is doing a great job of really getting through 2018. I’m going to ask Nick Spence to may be comment his deals with his group.

Nicholas Spence

And for 2017 we have permitting in hand to get 2017 into 2018, we are working on 2018, 2019 and even 2020 again permits have a shelf life so we are pretty judicious about when we put those in a state, just to keep us with flexibility down the road but have not seen any part of the work flow where we have got a good a relationship with the state and don’t see the issues in the foreseeable future.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that and maybe it’s a follow-up for me to Gab’s point earlier you guys have been outperforming a types curves, I appreciate you guys want to see more data before you share a new curves with us. If you distill down I think what you have seen early, do you think that it’s the geology is just better than what you kind of came up with when you put together the fairway curve or the 800 curve when you bought [indiscernible] is it completion enhancements on the geology that you understood before or is it simply just better rock than may be you were letting on early.

Lynn Peterson

I just think we want to work through that year here. I think to get more production history we are going feel lot better where we are at. We came out early with some number at 800 or one that we felt like we could meet, we were going to meet in certain areas probably be less in certain areas and we look that as an average for the entire what we call [indiscernible] area so.

I think we still feel pretty good about it, I think we will add some wells to reach that, we are going add wells that do not reach that level. So again we look at it as a probably marathon versus sprint and I think we deliver overtime. You guys will get more and more comfortable with what we have out there.

David Deckelbaum

Absolutely I appreciate that. I guess I have one more I guess with some of the large pads this year. You guys obviously have great shelf on the Evans pad in getting that done on time or ahead of schedule. As you go into next year, what is sort of the average size pad and do you see things sort of getting less lumpy in terms of total cycle times.

Lynn Peterson

I think all of our pads are going to kind of continue to be in the 10 to 12 range now, Evans we have two pads in the same area, created a little bit of that but I think as we get a little bigger legacy which and move forward, I think it will be more linear, we can stay away from the lumpiness. We will probably always have a little bit of that as we bring that second crew on for half a year and how we want to look at it. So you can’t avoid it a little bit, but generally speaking I think that we look forward any of guys having any other comments there.

Nicholas Spence

I think we are pretty good there Dave.

David Deckelbaum

All right. Thanks for the comments Lynn and congrats to your team on a great quarter.

Operator

Our next question is from David Tameron with Wells Fargo. Please take your question.

David Tameron

If I just start thinking about 2018 and you mentioned your net cash margin per barrel whatever you referred to is increasing. Are you going to be able to put up the same growth rates or may be not same growth rates, but big growth rates and still maintain that cash flow neutrality next year. How we should think about 2018 from a big picture frame work?

Lynn Peterson

Well, obviously we have one within 2018. I think percentage wise no we don't have same percentage growth, but I think we certainly should see a great profile going forward and we are excited about 2018, we picked around a lot of ideas and then sell based commodity prices to ratchet down to rig, keep it two, I think we are just going to continue to monitor pricing. we are very aware of our balance sheet and we are going to keep it clean. We think 2018 is exciting.

David Tameron

Okay. Took a shot at it. Can you just refresh everybody just as far as Colorado and all that, I hate to go there again, but just all carry through. I think there is still some uncertainty out there about the operating environment in the Niobrara both back half of this year and 2018 going forward. Can you talk about what changes you would perceive or do not perceive, but what changes you expect and how that impacts you specifically and the industry as a whole.

Lynn Peterson

Sure I will try Dave, and again we will see what if any regulation comes out all of these, I think our team has done a great job complying with NTO that came out of May, we quickly jumped on that, we don’t have a lot of vertical wells to start with which is great, but we did do all the NTO work. we are taking a step further trying to get all of our pipelines mapped in, so we know exactly where they are at.

I think our team spends enormous amount of time working with the communities, I think we are held in very high esteem in that regard, we are local, we are at Colorado and I really give credit to our team. So I’m not seeing a lot of things that give us - keep you awake at night in that regard, I think if we do the things that are proper we will be in great shape. So Mike, Jimmy, anybody want to comment here on that?

Okay. I think we are very pretty comfortable Dave, and I don't think we are going to see a lot of changes come our direction.

David Tameron

Okay. I appreciate the answers. Thanks for taking the time.

Operator

Our next question is from Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Dan McSpirit

How much of the Company's lease hold sits in the oil parts of the DJ base and may be the percentage of acreage with the GOR less than 12,000 or so.

Lynn Peterson

You can kind of look we do put that map out in our presentation, Tom Birmingham spent a lot of time on it, I think our wells would actually fall into that pretty well. so that’s probably the best way to answer any questioned Dan. if you don’t have access to call the guys we will get it to you.

Dan McSpirit

Okay very good. And then just as a follow-up to that the lack of mid-stream bottlenecks in the field in the second quarter certainly showed up in the big production beat among the other things right. Would you say the necessary midstream is in place today to meet this year’s guidance and may be carry that momentum in 2018. Apologize, I'm just asking to get a better sense of any potential bottlenecks [indiscernible] horizon.

Lynn Peterson

No that's fair and I think when we look at noble midstream coming in here both in the oil pipelines for us, we work closely with them, they made great progress, good start up operation we anticipate some delight along the way, we hope they are not significant, we often fill them into our numbers.

I think DCP same way on the gas, we have worked with them very closely, they have made a great effort to beat our pads on time and for the most part I think that met those deadlines. As we bring these large pads on we've had some sizing concerns on pipe that sometimes we have to adjust but I think even going to 24/7 operations on some of these bigger pads has really been instrumental to us.

And I think that was a great decision the team made and I think it's really helped our production. So I think we are always going to have some concerns in that regard, but so much of life of that communication, I think as we would stay on top of this keep talking to our partner here, we will be fine.

Dan McSpirit

Very good. Thanks Lynn, have a great day.

Operator

Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please state your question.

Neal Dingmann

Lynn just a quick question that how do you all view that sort of geographic area in just southwest of the Kawata pad there. I don’t think there has been too much activities. So I'm just not real familiar with that area and I just kind of wonder what's your view is that?

Lynn Peterson

Well again I think Kawata situations it’s pretty high gas content, we move to the west or [Indiscernible] we will put some number on these pads here in the coming quarters. We see much of more oily interval there. So again I go back to the map we've got out there. I think it pretty well depicts what we are looking at. Does that answer your…

Neal Dingmann

No that does exactly. And then just lastly, you mentioned the increase which I thought was actually positive on the note that some of these nice non-ops you are able to get in. Again, like Tameron said I know you don’t know 2018 but is there the option for this many non-ops going forward beyond what we've seen so far or is that more up to you or how do you - I just wonder how that plays out?

Lynn Peterson

Right, I think our land group has done a great job of doing some trades and small acquisitions, we really cleaned up a block of acreage. I think the products also - we have outside of that are going to be involved in wells, it’s a good acreage. So I don’t say as we look at future years we are always going to have some of these wells we are going to participate in. I think that's just where we are at and it gives good acreage, there were good operators and we are fine.

Neal Dingmann

Got it, thank you all.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Please state your question.

Jeffrey Campbell

On the acreage swap in the press release you describe the acreage noncontiguous. I was just wondering was the acreage in fact [Indiscernible] Wattenberg acreage?

Lynn Peterson

Well again, we had acreage that could be in different townships that was not as contiguous to our kind of 666, 566 acreage and that's how we did is - it was all good acreage, it was good quality we just want to block out and control our own destiny.

Jeffrey Campbell

Right, no I thought it was really interesting and it shows that a good degree of cooperation out there. My other question was regarding your strong field results for the last two quarters. Would you characterize the D&C cadence were getting under the back half of the years, is it about where you expect it or is it actually a little ahead of expectations?

Lynn Peterson

I think again everything has moved pretty smoothly to-date, so I think we are pretty happy with where we are at. I mean, could we be a little ahead, probably some but Jeff I would say this I mean again the team that’s done a fabulous job, trying to think through this before we ever starting operating here and I think all of that efforts really paid off.

Jeffrey Campbell

Yes, I don’t think there can be much argument about that. Thanks very much.

Operator

At this time this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn to call back over to Mr. Peterson for closing remarks.

John Richardson

I think we might have one more question.

Operator

Yes, you are right, I'm sorry. Jeanine Wai with Citi Group. Please take you question.

Jeanine Wai

Hi good morning everyone thanks for squeezing me in and good thing I was on mute. So I just had a quick question kind of back to Dan’s question on the map and all those other things. I'm looking at the map, I see the 1200 growth location you have on there. Can you just talk to with this Lynn how you are thinking about your inventory. I'm trying to do that math, you guys are drilling really quickly, so if you hope two rig pad versus four to five you get a much different answer on inventory. So can you just talk us through how you are thinking about your inventory life on oily locations and kind of what you think the optimal level is for that and whether or not, you are in that ballpark right now.

Lynn Peterson

Yes and I think what we laid out a year ago, even when we announced our acquisition is that 2017 was a year of execution. We wanted to get everything lined up here and get the team rolling, commodity prices I think have continued to kind of stay in its range, we haven’t accelerated. I think from efficiency standpoint, we have accelerated a lot.

I think we look at our inventory is it seven years, is it 10 years its somewhere in that range that’s not our concern today. I think we got plenty of runway ahead of us I think as we go through the next year or two, we are constantly looking for opportunities and this is one of our challenges to our team here is how do we grow.

We like what we have, we love to have some more of it and we got to figure how to do that. So we will continue that, I think we are fine today, it’s not a concern in mind at all. Again, talk to us in a couple of years and we will have a different answer for you.

Jeanine Wai

Okay and back to your commentary about you have dropped the second frac crew, I think you moderating the pace into 2018. What other things could you do operationally to further moderate the pace if we had to for example, spudder rigs or what's kind of the maximum stock levels that you are willing to build and once you hit that may be you would drop a big rig for a little bit.

Lynn Peterson

Well I think we've got everything with our disposal, but we don’t have any contacts for the most part our rigs are well set up and they are kind alternating six month contracts. So we couldn’t probably drop that tomorrow with that in termination fees, but certainly we could get to zero pretty quickly if we had to do that.

We don’t have any commitments or contracts with our completion people. So really everything is that are disposal in my opinion, I mean we can get lean pretty quick and I think we could go the other way a little bit, but again where it kind of flow until we really know our spacing and understand everything we are looking on, these are the things that we are probably going to be comfortable with.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Lynn Peterson

Thank you. Have a good weekend.

Operator

Our next question is from [Jay Sharman with Sharman Capital] (Ph). Please take your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm just looking at your presentation in June where you are full year production is going to be 26,000 barrels a day and you are already at 32,000 do you have any updated what you predict by the end of the year you should be producing?

Lynn Peterson

So when we get our operation release few weeks ago, we updated all-in year-end guidance to 32000, 34000. So I think it gets a little batted on the information.

Operator

Thank you this concludes our question-and-answer session. Mr. Peterson closing remarks?

Lynn Peterson

That's good we are going to be done 30 minutes. So since we are starting enter the dock days the baseball season and Colorado Rockies are still in contention. It seems to be only proper to express our Company's efforts in the baseball jargon. We clearly have one of out the park in the second quarter and we have on men on basins as we enter the middle innings of the year.

Our team is hitting a high percentage and if we can continue offensive effort, we should be in a great position to execute our program. We will continue to be on the road in the coming quarters. Our staff is available for Q&A, if you want to call John Richardson, certainly available and with that we are going to wish everybody a great weekend. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, this ends our presentation. Thank you for joining us today. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.