XPO: Solid Long Term E-Commerce Logistics Play Despite Short Term Technical Weakness

XPO Logistics (XPO) reported earnings for the second quarter yesterday after hours, posting in-line earnings and a revenue beat. Notably, there was $1.43B of new business in the first half of 2017, up 62% Y/Y. EBITDA guidance for 2017 and 2018 was raised to $1.365B and $1.6B, respectively.

Net income for the quarter increased 11.7% year-over-year to $47.6 million from $42.6 million. Adjusting for integration and rebranding costs, non-cash unrealized losses on foreign currency contracts, and convertible notes loss--adjusted net income was $75.0 million or $0.60/share compared to $50.4 million or $0.42/share in Q2 2016. The table below makes this easier to see:

In millions Q2 2017 Q2 2016 % Change GAAP Net Income $47.6 $42.6 +11.7% Adjusted Net Income $75 $50.4 +48.8%

The big news is that XPO is targeting up to $8B in acquisitions to double the hubs in its last-mile delivery network. The last time XPO spent this much money on acquisitions was in 2015, where more than $6 billion was used to buy trucking fleets in the U.S. and Europe. XPO is the fastest growing logistics company in North America and has acquired more than a dozen logistics businesses over the past five years including trucking companies, freight brokers, and last-mile delivery specialists.

Owning shares of XPO Logistics (XPO) has been my way of profiting from the continued growth of e-commerce and the logistics required to deliver products and goods efficiently. With global e-commerce sales projected to double to $4 trillion by 2020, logistics companies like XPO will be the beneficiaries.

Analysts’ EPS consensus suggests a 47% growth rate in EPS year-over-year at $1.94 for this year and $2.86 next year. Research firms Thomson Reuters has a 7 rating on XPO, and Verus has rated XPO a 6.

My biggest concern is that the last time XPO went on a giant buying spree (over $6 billion in 2015), the stock stagnated for some time before climbing back up to all-time highs. However this could just be an artifact from the broad market weakness at the time regarding plunging oil prices and China fears that spanned from Q3’15 to Q1’16.

Still, XPO appears to be stagnating a bit since tapping $65/share in the beginning of July. XPO’s aggressive expansion plans may turn off the more balance-sheet conscious and debt-averse investors. It is not out of the question that short-term short sellers might want to speculate on further technical weakness and shorting the stock to perhaps the $53 area.

In my view, XPO is an aggressive long term investment; a play on the still-growing e-commerce trend, and the necessary logistics required for the conveniences of the modern shopping experience. The biggest upside for shares lies in being long until at least 2020 and not trading in and out. With retail e-commerce sales expected to double in the next 3 years, XPO sits right in the midst of a strong and undeniable macro trend. Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra pegged XPO);+Key+Beneficiary+of+Secular+Ecommerce+Trends/12977437.html" rel="nofollow">a price target of $75 on XPO in June, and stated that XPO had upside potential of 75% out to 2020. I personally see fair value at $83 based on organic and bolt-on growth and the relative safety of the company’s growth plan despite the aggressiveness. However I would not discount potential short term weakness, and if possible, new bulls should try to take advantage of the weakness and attempt to get a better price for XPO shares, perhaps at $53.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.