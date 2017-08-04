Himax Technologies' (HIMX) CEO Jordan Wu on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Greg Falesnik - Managing Director, MZ North America

Jordan Wu - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jacqueline Chang - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Thomas Sepenzis - Northland Capital

Tristan Gerra - Baird

Sujeeva Desilva - Roth Capital

Charlie Chan - Morgan Stanley

Jerry Su - Credit Suisse

Jacqueline Chang

Thank you, Greg and thank you everybody for joining us. Our outline for today's call is first, I will report Himax's consolidated financial performance for the quarter on a GAAP basis and provide supplementary results on non-GAAP basis which excludes share-based compensation and acquisition-related charges. Second, I will provide the third-quarter outlook. Finally, Jordan will discuss our business and product highlights, after which we will take questions.

Our 2017 second quarter revenue and GAAP earnings per diluted ADS came in at midpoint of our guidance, while gross margin exceeded the guidance. For the second quarter we reported net revenue of $151.7 million with a gross margin of 23.8% and GAAP loss per diluted ADS was $0.4. The second quarter revenue of $151.7 million represented a decrease of 2.2% sequentially and a decrease of 24.5% year-over-year. I will go through the issues causing the revenue decline below.

Revenue from large panel display drivers was $52.1 million, down 12% sequentially and down 22.8% year-over-year. Large panel driver ICs accounted for 34.4% of our total revenues for the second quarter compared to 38.2% in the first quarter of 2017 and 33.6% a year ago. The decline was due to temporary slowdown of our large-sized driver IC business caused by earlier misses of certain customers, new design in projects.

As we have reported in the last quarter's earnings call, we have overcome the engineering hiccup and business will be back on track starting third quarter. In spite of the lukewarm sales in the first half of 2017, our engineering collaboration and designing activities, with large-panel customers across China, Taiwan and Korea all remain robust. Such activities will lead to future rebound in sales momentum.

Revenue for small and medium sized drivers came in at $70 million, up 5.1% sequentially and down 22.7% year-over-year. Driver ICs for small and medium-sized applications accounted for 46.1% of total sales for the second quarter as compared to 42.9% in the first quarter of 2017 and 45% a year ago.

Sales into smartphones increased 2.5% sequentially and down 51.5% year-over-year. The less than satisfactory result in the second quarter was caused mainly by weak sentiment in the China market since most brands were preparing for new models based on 18 versus 9 display, which Jordan will elaborate a bit later and therefore turning cautious in building inventory for legacy 16 versus 9 displays.

In addition, our sales were affected by the shrinking addressable market for pure TFT-LCD driver ICs, a significant portion of which is being replaced by TDDI and AMOLED technologies, as we indicated in the previous earnings call. As Chinese OEM customers began to replenish inventory for the new release in the second half, we have seen strong recovery in the third quarter. Our small and medium-sized driver IC revenue for automotive applications increased 15.6% sequentially and 50.6% year-over-year. We are happy with the continuous strong momentum in this space.

Our driver IC used in tablets increased around 8% sequentially, but declined 13.7% year-over-year from weak overall market demand in the product segment.

Revenues from our non-driver businesses were $29.6 million, up 0.9% sequentially and down 31.1% versus last year. Non-driver products accounted for 19.5% of total revenues, as compared to 18.9% in the first quarter of 2017 and 21.4% a year ago. The sequential increase was primarily due to NRE contribution. The year-over-year declines were due to discontinuation of LCOS and WLO shipments to one of our major AR device customers who decided to end the products production as we've reported before.

To a much lesser extent, lower sales of touch panel controllers and power management ICs also contributed to the year-over-year decline.

Our GAAP gross margin for the second quarter was 23.8%, up 70 basis points from 23.1% in the first quarter and down 230 basis points from 26.1% for the same period last year. The sequential increase was a result of a more favorable product mix and higher NRE. The year-over-year decline was primarily caused by unfavorable product mix and margin decline in the driver ICs product lines.

Now let's take a look at operating expenses. GAAP operating expenses were $37.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, up 8.1% from the preceding quarter and up 21.4% from a year ago. The sequential and year-over-year increases in the second quarter are in line with the operating expense budget that we reported in the last earnings call. The sequential increase was primarily the result of rising R&D expenses in the areas of 3D sensing, WLO, TDDI, and high-end TV. The year-over-year increase, on top of the same reasons above, was also caused by annual merit increases.

In addition, NT dollar appreciation against the U.S. dollar caused our salary expenses to increase around $1 million as we pay the bulk of our employee salaries in NT dollars. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2017 was minus 0.6%, down from 10.9% for the same period last year and down from 1.0% in the previous quarter. The sequential decline was a result of lower sales and higher expenses in the quarter and the year-over-year decreases was a result of lower sales, lower gross margin and higher expenses.

Second quarter non-GAAP operating loss was $0.4 million, or minus 0.3% of sales, down from 11.1% for the same period last year and down from 1.3% a quarter ago. Again, the sequential decline was a result of lower sales and higher expenses in the quarter, while year-over-year decrease was caused by lower sales, lower gross margin and higher expense. GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $0.6 million or $0.4 per diluted ADS compared to GAAP net income of $1.4 million $0. 8 per diluted ADS in the previous quarter and GAAP net income of $19.8 million or $11.5 per diluted ADS a year ago.

Second quarter non-GAAP net loss was $0.3 million or $0.02 per diluted ADS compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million last quarter and non-GAAP net income of $20.2 million the same period last year.

Turning to our balance sheet, we had $185.9 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of end of June, 2017 compared to $179.3 million at the same time last year and $199.5 million a quarter ago. On top of the above cash position, restricted cash was $107.2 million at the end of the quarter as compared to $107.4 million in the preceding quarter and down from $138 million a year ago.

The restricted cash is mainly used to guarantee the company's short-term loan for the same amount. We continue to maintain a very strong balance sheet and remain a debt free company. As of June 30, 2017, our inventories were $147.7 million, little changed from $148.3 million a quarter ago and decreased from $186.7 million at the same time last year.

Accounts receivable at end of June, 2017 were $163.2 million as compared to $187.9 million a year ago and $167.7 million last quarter. Days sales outstanding were 96 days at the end of June 2017, as compared to 90 days a year ago and 97 days at the end of the last quarter. Net cash outflow from operating activities for the second quarter was $1.2 million as compared to an inflow of $13.1 million for the same period last year and an inflow of $5.5 million last quarter. The sequential decrease was mainly due to income tax payments of $8 million, a year-over-year decrease was the result of lower profitability.

Capital expenditures were $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 versus $1.7 million a year ago and $2 million last quarter. The second quarter CapEx consisted mainly of capacity expansion for WLO production lines and ongoing payment for the new building construction. As reported in the last few earnings calls we are increasing CapEx right now to enlarge our WLO capacity within the current headquarters to meet certain anchor customer's strong and urgent demand.

We are also constructing a new building to house further WLO capacity, the net generation LCOS production line and additional office spaces. This is our Phase 1 expansion, which is $80 million as we announced in the last earnings call. We declared an annual cash dividend of $0.24 per ADS during the second quarter totaling $41.3 million, which will be paid out on August 14. Our dividend is determined primarily by the prior year's profitability. Our decision to pay out 81.4% of last year's net profit demonstrates our continued support for our shareholder base and strong confidence in the near-term return outlook for our newly increased CapEx and our overall long-term growth prospects.

The CapEx budget for 2017 and the dividend for the year of 2016 will be funded through our internal resources and banking facilities if so needed. As of June 30, 2017, Himax had $172 million ADS outstanding unchanged from last quarter. On a fully diluted basis the total ADS outstanding are $172.5 million.

Now going to 2017 Q3 guidance. For the third quarter of 2017 we expect revenue to be up 23% to 30% sequentially. Gross margin is expected to be up 1% sequentially depending on our final product mix. GAAP earnings attributable to shareholders are expected to be in the range of 1.3 cents to 2.5 cents per diluted ADS based on $172.4 million outstanding ADS. Non-GAAP earnings attributable to shareholders are expected to be in the range of 3.0 cents to 4.2 cents per diluted ADS based on $172.4 million outstanding ADS.

For the third quarter of the three product categories, we expect large panel driver IC to increase around 10% quarter-over-quarter, those for small and medium-sized panels to be up by around 20% sequentially and non-driver IC business is expected to increase around 90% sequentially.

As we have done in the past, our third quarter GAAP earnings per diluted ADS guidance has taken into account of our expected 2017 grant of restricted share units or RSUs to the term at the end of September. The 2017 RSUs subject to our Board approval is now assumed to be around $3 million, almost all of which or 1.5 cents per diluted ADS will be expensed immediately on September 30th.

The grant date in comparison the 2016 RSUs totaled $12 million out of which $9.2 million or 4.3 cents per diluted ADS was vested immediately. The grant of RSUs will lead to higher third quarter GAAP operating expense compared to the other quarters of the year.

I will now turn the call over to, Jordan.

Jordan Wu

Thank you, Jackie. Despite the decline in the first half in our business we anticipate a strong recovery in driver IC segments and exciting opportunities in the non-service segments over the remainder of the year and beyond. Looking ahead, we believe our overall financial performance will be resilient. Now let me provide you with some details behind our guidance and trends that we see developing in our businesses.

Firstly on large panel driver IC, we have a positive outlook on the growth momentum in our large display driver IC business while global TV shipments may experience 0.4% year-over-year decline. China's share of global TV panel shipment is projected to reach 33% in 2017 compared to 29.5% last year. Being the market leader in the large display driver IC business in China, we will capitalize on China's rising market share. Not only have we refreshed our product roadmap and delivered better product costs to our existing and newly added customers, we have also secured new design wins particularly in 4K TV to solidify our growth for the remember of the year.

Looking forward 4K TV penetration is still on the rise and Chinese panel customers are still ramping new advanced generation fabs over the next few years including a brand new Gen 8.5 fab and another Gen 8.6 during the second quarter of 2017. This will help further grow our revenue and market share in the large panel segment in 2018.

In the small and medium-sized panel segments, our driver IC sales for automotive applications have enjoyed over 30% annual growth over the last few years. We are surpassing the market average. Still more panels are going into vehicles, with the number of units expected to increase from 135 million in 2016 to 200 million in 2022. We have successfully engaged literally all of the major automotive panel manufactures worldwide for long-term partnerships and secure many of their key projects pipelined for the next few years.

The most significant segment in our small and medium-sized panel drive IC business is ICs used for smartphones. Our customers have started to replenish inventories after the lackluster first half and we have added more design wins for 18:9 displays. Sales into smartphones already rebounded in June and we expect a strong recovery into the third quarter and fourth quarter.

In our last earnings call, I discussed how 18:9 displays are becoming the trend and how we expect higher TDDI penetration in the smartphones going forward. Both of these trends help through and continue to accelerate in the second quarter in order to increase the effective viewing area of the display without enlarging the overall size of the phone. New aspect ratios and bezel-less designs are essential. Most of the brands are now preparing for the change into new displays featuring the so called full HD+ and HD+ resolutions, which have an aspect ratio of around 18:9 to 21:9.

We predicted this market shift, but have been working hard to get ourselves ready for this new trend. We have been awarded several important projects for major brands. New design activities are ongoing and we're already starting mass shipments for some of the projects, helping boost our third quarter revenue for the segment.

In terms of our progress in TDDI I reported in the last earnings call that we made further investments into R&D and customer engineering to catch up with our customers' requests for fast product ramps. I'm pleased to report that our Full HD+ TDDI solutions have drawn tremendous interests from Tier-1 brands and most panel makers in China, Japan and Korea, primarily because our TDDI solutions enable super-slim bezels for customers' panel design.

We expect our Full HD+ TDDI solutions to be a significant contributor to our revenues in the fourth quarter and beyond. Now very briefly on the touch panel controller IC, while the discrete touch panel control IC is being quickly replaced by TDDI. We expect this products revenue will in fact grow over 40% in the third quarter as some of the earlier design-in projects featuring our on-cell solutions started volume shipments for Chinese smartphone brands.

Now I will talk about AMOLED displays. We have joint development projects with many of our Chinese OLED panel customers and have delivered product samples to some of them in the second quarter. With Chinese smartphone brand's AMOLED adoption forecast to reach 18% in 2017, Chinese panel makers have committed tremendous capital to build 7:10 brand new OLED fabs and are driving at full speed to pull over the mass production schedule. AMOLED is set to become mainstream in the global smartphone market in the near future with penetration potentially reaching as high as 50% by 2020.

Once the Chinese panel makers start to mass produce OLED displays, we believe OLED driver IC will be one of our growth engines for our small panel driver IC business. Now on our non-driver IC business segments. The segment has been our most exciting growth area as a clear differentiator for Himax in the past few years. Now let me share some of the exciting progress we made in the last quarter, as well as future growth opportunities.

First I will touch on our 3D Sensing Total Solution. We believe 3D sensing is among the most significant new features for the next generation smartphones. Our SLiM product line are withstands for structured light imaging module. Based on structured light technology is a state of the art total solution for 3D sensing. Our goal is to provide total solutions with performance, size, power consumption and costs, all suitable for smartphones and tablets. We offer fully integrated structure light modules, with the vast majority of the key technologies inside the module also developed and supplied by ourselves.

These critical in-house technologies include advanced optics using our world leading WLO technology, laser driver IC, high precision active alignment for the projector assembly, high performance near-infrared CMOS image sensor and last but not least, an ASIC chip for 3D depth map generation. The fact that all of these critical building blocks are developed in-house puts us in a very unique position.

We are able to react quickly and tailor our solutions to customers' specific needs. It also represents a very high barrier of entry for any potential competition and a much higher ASP for us. While we prefer to offer a total solution, we can also provide the aforementioned individual technologies separately to select customers so as to best accommodate their specific needs.

Thanks to our absolute technology leadership, our progress made with the fully integrated structure light 3D sensing total solution module is very exciting. We are seeing strong demand for 3D sensing solutions from numerous Tier 1 customers. We are in close collaboration with select leading smartphone makers and partners right now, aiming to bring our total solution to mass production as early as 2018 to meet our customer's aggressive launch timetables.

Moreover, given that we are offering highly integrated solutions with ASPs much higher than those of individual components, by the time we'll start shipping our total solutions, they will be a major contributor to both our revenues and profit, and consequently create a more favorable product mix for us. Furthermore, our 3D sensing will be a game changing technology for a wide range of applications. The smartphone space is our current focus, however, we believe over time it will be a necessary feature for applications such as AR/VR, industrial, IoT, AI, automotive, robotics, military, surveillance and drones.

In the last earnings call, we reported that this year's CapEx will be significantly higher than usual. We also reported the urgent addition of new WLO capacity to meet the rush demand of a certain customer. This new capacity is located in our existing headquarters in which we retrofitted space to make room for the new equipment. We are pleased to report that the project is going smoothly as planned. A major ramp of the new WLO capacity has already started at the beginning of the third quarter and we're accelerate throughout the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Now let me move on to our other WLO business updates. Advanced wafer-level optics or WLO is one of the key technologies enabling 3D sensing, AR devices and many other applications. At the present time, 3D sensing is the top priority of our WLO business. Leveraging on our exceptional design know-how and mass production experience in WLO technology, we are able to produce the world's most compact optics required of 3D sensing while achieving superior performance. In addition to 3D sensing, we also have ongoing collaborations with customers in developing light-guide for AR glasses and micro displays using our WLO technology.

Now moving on to the other major CapEx project of this year, i.e., the construction of new building. The progress has been good to date and everything is proceeding according to schedule. The new building, located near our current headquarters, will house additional 8 inch glass WLO capacity and provide the extra office space, we desperately needed. The new building will be completed and ready for personnel and equipment move-in by the end of 2017 or early 2018. Its timely completion is particularly critical for 3D sensing total solution business as it will house the new WLO capacity needed for multiple smartphone customers.

Judging from our customer's enthusiasm we are planning to kick start the Phase II capital expenditure beyond the Phase I $80 million that we announced earlier our much sooner than expected, in order to fulfill the strong 3D sensing demand for the next 2 or 3 years. The Phase II capacity will still be located in the new building. In fact, the new building has sufficient room to house capacity much in excess of the Phase II expansion. We expect the Phase II investment to provide a handsome returns and will entrench Himex, as the top tier customers' 3D sensing go through supplier for its leading technology, a reliable capacity support in this up and coming industry with tremendous growth potential.

As reported before among all of the components in our 3D sensing total solutions, the only two items requiring capital expenditure for us are advanced optics, utilizing our in-house WLO production line and active alignment for which we have developed a state-of-the-art solution. The two items are not outsourced because they require highly differentiated manufacturing know-how and are critical factors of our competitiveness. I would report the Phase II CapEx plan in due course.

Now on to our CMOS image sensor business update. We continue to make great progress with our two machine vision sensor product lines, namely NIR infrared or NIR sensor and Always-on-Sensor. Our NIR sensor is a critical part of the structured light 3D sensing total solution, which I spoke on above. Our NIR sensors overall performance is far ahead of those of our peers in 3D sensing applications. We currently offer a low noise HD or 1 megapixel and 5.5 megapixel NRI sensors and are planning to add more for further enrich our product portfolio.

Our NIR sensors deliver superior quantum efficiency in the NIR range especially over 940 nanometer band, which is critical for outdoor applications. Our Always-On-Sensor or AoS solutions provide super low power computer vision which enables new applications across a wide variety of industries. The ultra-low power Always-On vision sensor is a powerful solution capable of detecting, tracking and recognizing its environment in an extremely efficient manner using just the few many watts of power.

We are pleased to report that we already have one major global brand leveraging our AoS in their new high end TV models which have already hit the market. For the traditional human vision segment, we see strong demands in notebooks and increased shipments for multimedia applications such as car recorders, surveillance, drones, home appliances and consumer electronics among others.

I mentioned earlier that one of the critical elements of our 3D sensing total solution is an ASIC for 3D depth map generation. We are able to develop the ASIC thanks to our unique in-house capability in developing video ASICs for customers. Equipped with the ASIC, our 3D sensing total solution can substantially reduce the power consumed while processing 3D sensing, enhance personal data security, accelerate the 3D depth map generation and free up a smartphones processor for other applications. We view this unique capability as a significant competitive advantage. It has been and will continue to be one of our key drivers in the success of our 3D sensing total solution.

I will now turn on to our LCOS update. Even though the market is still in development stage, we continue to see heavyweight companies allocating major R&D resources and budgets in their push for AR goggle devices. Our list of customers continues to expand and now it covers many of the world's biggest tech names. In addition to AR applications, we are pleased to report that we are making great progress in developing high-end heads-up-displays for automotive applications. This represents a significant long term growth opportunity for us.

Our technology leadership in this space has little competition, which is evidenced by our partnerships with Tier-1 companies who have launched their AR products with Himax inside, as well as our partnerships with the world's leading AR glasses producers.

That concludes my report for this quarter. Thank you for your interest in Himax. We appreciate you joining today's call and we are now ready to take questions.

Thomas Sepenzis

Hi, thank you, for taking my question and congratulations on the strong outlook. I am wondering Jordan, if you can talk a little bit more about your structured light solution and how that might compare to a VCSEL in terms of overall cost or capability, what the advantages might be and when you think you might actually see some revenue from that product? Thank you.

Jordan Wu

Well, thank you, Tom. There is actually a lot of misunderstanding around the marketplace and I've been seeing research reports lately because apparently people started to speculate about the up and coming smartphones having 3D sensing capabilities. Now, I said there is a misunderstanding because you should not compare structured light against VCSEL. VCSELs is one the two major types of laser and structured light can use both VCSEL and the other type of laser which is called HD meter. Okay?

Now VCSEL and HD meter they are pros and cons among the - between the two and in fact, we have our current in-house solution. In terms of total solution we are using primarily HD meter type, but we are also working with our customers on VCSEL type, meaning our technology can actually come with both. So again, I mean why you should not compare VCSEL with structured light, a better comparison if I may elaborate on the question, I think it's very important for everybody to understand about 3D sensing. Structured light technology a right comparison with this technology is something called Time-of-Flight or ToF or other another type, which is the dimension is stereoscopic or dual camera type. I will talk about dual camera because dual camera is already in the race.

Dual camera by definition, in theory can generate 3D picture or 3D image, but it's not really a suitable solution for smartphones, because dual camera requires two cameras to be separated apart quite far away and your smartphone simply doesn’t have the space to take that distance. And that is why although dual camera has been around in smartphone for quite some time, you don’t, you never see dual camera in those smartphones enabling 3D sensing because of this very reason because they are not separated far away enough to really generate the 3D data.

So you are - what we are seeing today is for the dual camera to only enhance your 2D photos, enhance the image quality of the 2D photos. So that's what the dual camera does today and I think it will continue to do so in any foreseeable future. Okay? So and but because dual camera by definition it sounds as if it can generate 3D, that's why I thought I should mention it, but that's just not get down, right because it is not really suitable for smartphones. Now the race where they've come down into two types of technology, one is our structured light and the other one is ToF or Time-of-Flight.

Before I go on to compare the two, I must mention our total solution of today, is structure light type, but we have worked with partners, so far the partners on ToF type as well. And in fact we are - in our optics and laser our projector side we can totally do ToF. And we need the sensor because our sensor today CMOS sensor which is by definition a structure light type of sensor or receiver. For ToF we require, we will need another type of sensor which is ToF sensor. We do plan to kick-start a ToF project, but we are so tied up today so we can't really, we don't really have the manpower to do so. But I think probably next year, we will probably start our ToF solution development as well. So, technology-wise, it's not really that difficult for us.

Now get back to the main issue of the product and compare the two technologies, structure light by definition is like you mention you have a projector, you have a receiver, the same goes for both, there you have a valid reason to compare the projection side and receiving side and that's how you generate your 3D data. The difference is structure light you kind of project a structured, an invisible structured service or image, right, and it keeps the objects, prospect any other receiver to catch it. And then, you compared it, do you are really talking about an image, but we saw ToF which is Time-of-Flight which by definition is basically you try to measure the outgoing signal, the timing of outgoing signal and the signal coming back, you catch it. You measure the time difference and the speed of light that's how you measure the distance and therefore create a 3D map.

So in terms of ToF rather having projecting out a page image, it is really a spot of thoughts. So their theories are very different. Now on pros and cons I would mentioned a few areas of difference, the first one is resolution which I think is the most critical among all because if you look at our smartphone camera experience we started with VGA or even started with GA which is about 300,000 pixels. And before you know it over a short period of time, a few years now, we are talking about, we have 10 megapixels already.

So the lesson is that once consumers have it, they want better resolution, no matter what, right. So they the consumers are hungry for the resolution. I think the same holds true for 3D sensing. ToF in resolution is this major, major throwback because light travels very fast. So you need to - your pixel needs to take a lot of phone calls in order to get the accuracy. i.e. your pixel size needs to be rather large. And therefore you can upstream your pixel size, it's the physics limitation. Right?

But the structure light type, our sensor is very similar to the [indiscernible] the image CMOS sensor that you are very used to in our smartphone camera today. So the sensor resolution can be enlarged is the matter or more slow it can enlarge very quickly, very fast is an easy effort. So we are picking on structured light initially, primarily because we have this firm belief that with structure light we can easily create a raw map with enhanced resolution every year, we still have - it's very, very difficult it is not impossible. So the resolution call between the two is by the differences by order of magnitude, so it is very, very big.

The second comparison is about precision, that's how you can capture the detail of your 3D so to speak. Right? In here, structure light because you're talking about a page or image, so within somewhere around, I would say 5 or 6 meters, structured light outperforms ToF in precision. But beyond that, because it's about the speed of light, so the longer resistance is actually easy for that. So ToF I would say 5 or 6 meters or above ToF is probably strengths area, however in effect to the first point of resolution, when is that far away people do also require high resolution as well. So again that gets back to ToF weakness. But anyway in precision both have its strengths and weakness.

And the third area is the capability to indicate with large sensor, my structured light, the sensor is really identical to your image sensor. So you're having, one page of RGB sensor image against another page of black and white 3D sensor image. So it's very, very easy to have each enhancing the other and even to synchronize them and generate 3D photography. For ToF it is very, very different. As I mentioned earlier, the ToF sensor by nature is very, very different than your RGB sensor. So by definition it is very, very difficult to integrate and particularly with the lack of resolution, the integration even if you can achieve that the effect will not be satisfactory. So that's integration capability in here structured light also has benefit.

And the fourth area, ToF has advantage which is the X and Y size. I told about the dual camera, the projector and receiver needs to be separately far away. Must lesser to must lesser extent for structured light, but structured light because your projector and receiver with image bright. So the projector and receiver also needs to have some distance, the distance to be accommodated by your smartphone, but with ToF there is almost no distance required because they are measuring the time of the speed of light, so they don't really need a distance between receiver and projector. Therefore their X and Y dimension can be a lot smaller compared to structured light that is ToF's advantage.

And finally assembling these in a small cell phone module assembly, our structured light again because of this very short distance in between projector and receiver the assembly is a lot easier to handle compared to structured light. So, I mean as I said there are pros and cons between the two and time will only tell which one will win over. But I think my bet is they will kind of coexist in the marketplace for very long time. They will just be used for the right applications, right range, right scenario, right situation. So I, my bet is both will coexist.

And that is why I think in the long term actually, not very long time in fact probably starting next year we'll start to develop some ToF solution. I'm sorry, for the very long answer, but I think it is very important question. We are very early stage in this new technology. So I think it's a good idea that we kind of set a straight, set the record straight for this very important question.

Thomas Sepenzis

No, thank you, I appreciate it.

Hi, also a quick technology question regarding the headset display you've mentioned some progress if first, you could talk about the timing and of potential ramp and revenue opportunity and also compare it with the DLP or micromirror MOEMS technology that some competitors seem to be implementing for headset displays if you could just give us a quick overview of the differences in technology and why you think you are well positioned there?

Jordan Wu

First the, quite frankly the market is slowing down. There are a couple of very high profile launches, but they didn’t really see the sweet spot of the consumer's demands, if you will, and we were fortunate enough to participate in both, in fact in many others as well. So I think for us customers we have kind of learned from the lessons and basically they are some technology issues, but more importantly are cost issues.

Technology issues include the very famous field of view and certainly is the weight and the size and the mechanical design, the industrial design of the whole [indiscernible] and what not. But I think the most important thing is property cost and because of these issues the developers are not particularly enthusiastic about developing apps particularly for AR glasses and that just adds to the problem.

So I think us and our customers are working very hard to do behind the scene if you like is try to solve all these problems, hopefully once and for all. And so our – so you are probably not hearing like high profile launches or our announcing break through [indiscernible] technologies again, but they are actually a lot of activities going on as we speak behind the scene.

Having said that, though we are - we do anticipate if not end of this year then probably sometime next year there will still be customers trying to launch products, new products, trying to further test the market. But I think again what we and the industry leaders are doing right now I believe is fair to say is that we want to sit back and really learn from lesson and really attack the problem, tackle the problem that we learned from the past.

As far as comparison, we saw DLP and scanner mirror. But scanner mirror is vastly is actually DLP as well. They are there - as far as I can tell smartly remains a major, major issue, technical issue and it is really very, very difficult to solve. And I think and actually, I don't want to elaborate too much here, DLP is never really a serious player in goggles for a lot of technological barriers. DLP is quite suitable for like strong illumination projector. But when it comes to goggles type of display is not really suitable.

Some customers are starting on scanner mirror more carefully right now, but again we're also hearing a lot of very difficult to solve problems and the fact that the scanner mirror has been around for a very, very long time, for as long as I recall and it is nothing new to goggle customers. People have been studying scanner mirror ever since we got started on this goggles business, but I haven't seen anything really concrete so far.

So I think it's fair to say that the LCOS remains the leading technology, when it comes to AR devices, AR goggle devices, but again I mean don't expect anything major this year or even next. Having said that though, I mentioned briefly in my prepared remarks hard or head-up display, I think is a very exciting area.

I'm talking about very high-end head-up display. People are using LCDs or [indiscernible] LCD displays for head-up display, although multimedia is a good market, it's a big market, it's up and coming it's going to be here for long time is fantastic, but I think they only occupy the low end and LCOS can - is the best, is the most suitable for very high end and we actually have been working with certain niche customers for quite a few years. But you'll appreciate when it comes of automotive the pre-qualification, preparation for mass production takes a very long time.

So I think it's more of a probably 2019 or onwards kind of story for Himax, but when it happens, it will be very long term. It's going to be very steady, very stable and I think it's very exciting the kind of image we can generate on your windshield. I've seen numerous demos and I think it is really is super-exciting.

Tristan Gerra

Thank you very much, very useful.

Jordan Wu

Thank you, Tristan.

Jordan and Jackie, congratulations on progress here. On the 3D structured light solutions, the total solution versus the component parts, the total solution for Android, when can we expect that to ramp? What's the ASP difference there and what king of ROI do you get on that, it's a largest endeavor for you guys?

Jordan Wu

Right. I mentioned in my prepared remarks, our total solution, which is targeting precisely the Android camp. We are talking about early 2018. So that means we are working, we have real customers, we are working on designs, we are solving engineering issues, we are and what not. So we are talking about stuff that are very real and our customers give us tremendous appreciable timetable. They want it faster but, but I think we are way ahead of our peers because of the fact that we can over total solution. I think that's most critical.

And as far as ASP is concerned, now you have front scanning, front sensing and rear sensing. Front sensing by definition will be low cost and rear sensing which is more powerful, i.e., look higher cost. The industry is likely to establish front sensing because it is lower cost and also engineering wise it's easier to handle. So in terms of front sensing I would say for automobile solution, it's early stage. So I may have to change my answer all the time, but I'm now talking about 15,000 to 20,000-ish.

The thing is for a smartphone, I think and then for rear sensing, I think you'll be $20 plus. The thing is, we don't believe anything beyond $30 is sellable for smartphone. I mean, you can force your customer into it, but then there is no demand. So what's the point? So our goal, our job is to squeeze the cost, squeeze the power consumption, squeeze the size whilst they're making good profits and provide affordable price for customers. So I think for your modeling purposes I would say start with $15 is probably a good starting point for front camera. But I think we are thinking about $15-ish to $20-ish.

Return on capital it will be very high. It depends on how we find it. Now bear in mind we I mean Himax comes from a practice which is smarter and you'll be wondering we are announcing $80 million of CapEx and this is only Phase I and who knows how much it's going to be Phase II and so on and so forth. In my mind, we are still fabulous. Why? Because we over total solution. So, it is only tiny part, the optics i.e., WLO and the actual nine months because there's no readily available solution around the marketplace. We have to develop on our own. It is only these two parts that we have to put in our own CapEx.

I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we believe this is critical because it is our competitive advantage. It involves a lot of conventional know-how and we are very much in the leading edge worldwide. However, if you think about the real CapEx for the entire module, you talk about these – the foundry you have a logic chip which involves advanced multi process, semiconductor process, CMOS sensor also requires tremendous capital. In our case we use BSI even more expensive. Even on the receiver side, we have an effective view of a camera right. So we provide sensor and our partner will provide lens which will cost tremendous CapEx as well/

Even IR filters will cost CapEx not to mention late, even the final assembly of the whole module also requires a lot of CapEx and actually it is quite labor intensive. So we decide to outsource all these and we have actually put together and I'm very proud to say we have put together an A team involving Himax ourselves I talked about in-house technologies in this 3D sensory total solution. We have put together A team covering laser, lens, IR filter, foundry and multi-assembly houses.

I would say, we cannot do it, nobody else can do it. This is really the A team of the world. We have to pick and choose the best in his own individual area to be in partnership with us and in due course we're probably announced one by one our partnerships.

Last but not least, also the smartphone AP platform we have [indiscernible] is the best as well. So that is why quite honestly we are seeing very little competition, and customers are just pushing us for better timetable and for delivery. So Sujee, I think I did answer your question.

Sujeeva Desilva

Yes, I appreciate the color there. Thank you, Jordan.

Jordan Wu

Thank you.

Hi, Jordan, hi Jackie. Congrats for a very strong quarter and update 3D sensing outlook. So my first question is regarding your non-driver IC business is essentially doubling in third quarter. So can you give us some of breakdown of the components in non-driver ICs the real mix and how does each of them grow in third quarter? Thanks.

Jordan Wu

I can't really give very detailed breakdown. But the major, major, major growth area is WLO, naturally. We highlighted starting from two quarters ago, I believe two or three quarters ago that we are heavy demand in the customer urgent demand, pickup has to come and that's why we need to pressure feed our - in headquarters to make room for the capacity.

And we also announced that if everything goes as planned, start of the third quarter will be mass production and everything is going as planned. So, that additional CapEx, again I will be highly reluctant to talk about ROI, but it's quite good. So that is a major contributor.

So that is the optics part and also another strong growth area is our RGB sensor, timing controller these are major growth areas. The one area that has fallen a lot in revenue is LCOS. Last year at the same time, we did have this major customer launching and mass producing its AR devices and they ended the production. So, if you look at year-over-year, that is a major loss.

Charlie Chan

Okay, so since the WLO is the key growth driver in 3Q, I remember kind of mentioned that those are non-driver ICs in particular WLO enjoys a better margin, but why kind of this margin only improved by 1 percentage point in third quarter, can you elaborate a little bit?

Jordan Wu

It's called - it's something called weighted average, so it's weighed out by other things and also it's very early stage mass production. You're talking about the first quarter only. So you mentioned they will be little bit of learning curve and also the capacity, it's not yet utilizing full, although based on these younger customers behavior and projection, you'll become fully utilized very soon. So all this has affected the gross margin. But having said that, it will be a good margin.

Charlie Chan

Yes, definitely. Thank you. And my second question is regarding your risk CapEx for very strong 3D sensing demand. So, I'm not sure if you can quantify the revenue contribution from 3D sensing in 2018 and then if you can break down into Android smartphones and non-Android smartphones revenue contribution it would be great?

Jordan Wu

I mean non-Android you are talking about really only one customer in the world. I cannot comment one or the other, whether or how we are our bidding is with that customer or even with the price. So I really can't comment on this particular question at all. Overall, I think it's too early to make projections for 2018 because of the fact that we haven’t even started mass production yet. But I mean, it's really easy math if you care to do your modeling. I already disclosed about $15 up to $20 dollars of ISP. And then you multiply that by the number of units per month and then you got the idea.

The answer is if everything goes as planned the revenue contribution will be tremendous. It will be a major game changer for Himax. Himax will be looked at very, very differently next year, year after from now I believe. But it really depends on how many units the customers want to rent, what kind of model they are designing for their smartphone, the consumer reception, our capability to supply in time and so and so forth.

But if you extend the timetable slightly longer then I think all these issues will be will not be issues anymore because I firmly believe, consumers will love this and our customer, we have the first customer, then we have the new customers and then both new and existing customers who have models and then very soon, you'll be talking about the penetration of smartphone using having 3D sensing I believe. And when then happens I think again you do your modeling, it will be tremendous for us.

Charlie Chan

Okay that's fair and so lastly, so you said that you are much ahead of your competitors in that 3D sensing total solutions. So may I know how many competitors in the market and if you can name one or two of them. I know they are already behind, but in the coming three to five years, who are the potential competitors or what type of company could be the potential competitors to your 3D sensing business? Thanks.

Jordan Wu

Thank you. I think there are numerous reports already. It doesn't come from me, it comes from lots of speculation, rumors and reports that Apple is going to launch its new iPhone with 3D sensing. So if anybody claims to have 3D sensing revenues this year, I think it must be from Apple because no other smartphones has this feature is just and I am also speculative because I don't know whether Apple is going to do that or not. But there are lots of lots of reports that you guys know better.

But starting next year it will be more interesting, because as I said, hopefully they're enjoying and you'll see the first one and the second one, hopefully next year. And so, in terms of competition we are reluctant to name them and provide comments to my peers. It's fair to say that the number is very, very few. So if you ask me to name two or three or even four I'm starting to have trouble because I don't know if I can have that many serious competitors by now.

But if I may try to address your issue from a different angle, I think the so called competition as far as I can see it comes from two kinds of backgrounds. The first one is from algorithm, because 3D sensing you need a 3D depth map generation, you require the algorithm. So and this type of company tend to have good algorithm team, probably a small team, very smart, but they tend to lack the other software components, which are very, very challenging to achieve. Not to mention the capability to integrate them. I'm talking about an [indiscernible] sensor, the [indiscernible] the laser and what not and so on and so forth. So that is the throwback is the algorithm type of players.

The other type of player comes from components technology provider background and in one particular case they they've done that through a lot of acquisitions and we started a - on paper put together so called total solution, but what they lack is algorithm, they don’t have algorithm. And they don't have semiconductor background and that makes it very, very difficult for them to develop algorithm. Because with algorithm you need to have the software and you need to highlight through silicon and that requires IC design capability. And so the sensor IC design capability and so on and so forth.

So the uniqueness of Himax is that we cover everything. Our algorithm is now very much in the leading edge. Our optics is leading edge judging by our mass production experience already. Our NIR sensor in terms of coupling efficiency, it's actually more than double any of our peers so far in the money place right now. So we are talking about the three most important building blocks of projector, receiver and algorithm.

Now with projector we have teamed up with the best laser provider already. And on the receiver end we have the sensor, we have teamed up with the best lens provider already and also IR field provider also the best in the world. So we cannot do this on our own, we too have great partnerships and I mentioned the comfort of having to put together a team.

I think so now in Android cam, I talked about we only, we only provide the individual components to select customers, actually those other customers who own their own algorithm. They probably even have their IT division in-house and they want to be the integrator themselves and they have been the customer, we cannot compete with our customers. So for such very select small number of customers we will deal with them on the basis of individual components.

We have got a lot of success evidence for my remarks our - upon our leading edge in the interior components as well. Now if you put those very small numbers of customers aside, all of the other customers require total solution, including algorithm, including the whole thing and module assembly, otherwise they don't know how to get this started.

And I think because of the complexity of integration, I think in any foreseeable future this will continue to hold true. And that is why I think we are in a very, very, unique position, having been able to offer the whole thing by luck and by design, we have sensor, we have algorithm, we have optics and that is why that is almost 10 years of investment, now we are in this unique position right now.

Charlie Chan

Okay this is very helpful and great execution, please keep it up. Thank you.

Jordan Wu

Thank you, Charlie.

Thank you for taking my question. Jordan I just want to follow up on the 3D sensing, I think, because you have mentioned that do you have team up with some of the very best of suppliers in the projector for this source or IR filter lens, I am just wondering for those components that you need to outsource, what is the percentage of the [indiscernible] at in $10 to $15 a module?

Jordan Wu

I cannot disclose detail, but in-house is bigger. In-house includes [indiscernible] increased expenses, the optics and the sensor which is also expensive. And outsource I have to do my math, but we account for very significant portion, that's absolutely true. Laser is also expensive, less so for lens and so less so for IR filter and certainly module assembly which is labor intensive. I still think we - that also accounts for a meaningful amount of dollar in our build material.

I cannot disclose the details right now, but our path it's actually significant in particular, well, actually we are let me, let me just try to do it all over again. Algorithm chip is expensive, it is logic, it's a rather complex logic chip. The sensor we have 1 mega and 5 mega sensor and is actually much bigger pixel because of this particular implication compared to the RGB sensor you're used to.

There you talked about 1.1 micron or even 90 nanometer kind of pixel size. Over here it is two mega pixel size. So you cannot really compare apple-to-apple with like you know sensor. So sensor is also expensive and optics per say is not expensive by integration of optics together with laser involving actual alignment and the sub module, the sub - the projector module process that also costs money. We do the integration of sales and accurate alignment of sales. And lastly, we also provide a laser driver for the laser in-house. So we do have quite a big number of components provided in-house.

Jerry Su

So generally for the algorithm and the sensor, the optics, active alignment and the laser driver, all these are in terms of the [indiscernible] cost should be greater than those outsourcing parts I think is this correct? Thank you.

Jordan Wu

Yes, having said that though, our ASIC chips and sensor, also [indiscernible].

Jerry Su

Yes, but I think you have that knowhow right?

Jordan Wu

Yes, yes, yes, we have, we I mean who knows, [indiscernible] this high business model we respect this, you have to say that.

Jerry Su

Okay and there is a second question, I want to shift to TDDI, you had mentioned that you have already developed the 4 HD+ TDDI, but just wondering because the market trend now seems to be, I think HD+ is also seeing a very big pickup in later half of this year, and HD generally is a market probably has bigger volume because 4 HD has been cannibalized by OLED or other more high-end products. So just wondering what's your progress on HD+ TV and when can we see revenue contribution?

Jordan Wu

HD+ TDDI and revenue contribution starting from Q1 next year. Some doing in this quarter right now, Q1 next year. We have made up top end customers, certainly also second tier customers. But big name customers. We are very excited very hopeful about that particular project. And HD+ TDDI small volume production this quarter, some more next quarter and next year. I'm not sure I agree with that. I think full HD process is equally important even more important HD+ than HD+ for us.

I mean and in particular, full HD+ for branded customers they want ICs with trend so it provides better as much better ASP rather than revenue speakers power consumption is the issue for top nem customers for second year customers probably for sake of costs they would - they will use our solutions, but we are very, very much ahead in progress compared to anybody.

Marketplace is full HD+, TDDI in particular because the industry is switching to 18:9 aspect ratio and also we pioneered this whole call interlaced design approach, which enables that bezel, or the boarder of the OLED edge of the display to be very, very narrow and we are leading edge that is why today, [indiscernible] all in particularly in the fee cost full HD+ it's really all major kind of customers and quite a few with the them nem customers have adopted it, and again mass production is scheduled to be Q1.

Jerry Su

And then a quick followup on the HD for the HD+ is your solution supports that less TFT mask, which is like for silicon like 6:7 math design?

Jordan Wu

Yes, yes. So for the full HD+ the advantage is better with design. For HD+ the advantage is cost reduction as you said it reduced the number of mask for our panel customers.

Jerry Su

Okay, thank you.

Jordan Wu

Okay, well, thank you very much again. As a final note, Jackie our CFO will maintain investor, marketing activities and attend future investor conferences. We will announce the details as they come about. Thank you and have a nice day.

