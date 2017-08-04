Net Lease REITs Shake Off Retail Woes, Deliver Stellar Quarter After Buffett's Stamp Of Approval

More than other REIT sectors, net lease REITs depend on their cost of capital advantage for acquisition-fueled growth. Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in Store Capital was a critical stamp of approval.

2Q17 performance was generally better-than-expectations. Occupancy improved across the sector. The acquisition market appears healthy and the “Big 3” net lease REITs continue to plow ahead with external growth.

Spirit Realty’s credit issues with Shopko were partially put-to-rest as the REIT announced plans to spin-off its troubled assets. Overall, portfolios remain very healthy and have limited apparel-exposure.

Since mid-2016, Net Lease REITs, the most bond-like REIT sector, were hit by a one-two-punch of higher interest rates and renewed concerns over retail exposure.

Net Lease REITs delivered strong performance in 2Q17, and have significantly outperformed the REIT index since the start of earnings season.

REIT Rankings: Net Lease

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Net Lease Sector Overview

Net Lease REITs comprise roughly 6% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ) and (IYR). Within our market value-weighted net lease index, we track the six largest REITs within the sector, which account for $40 billion in market value: National Retail (NNN), Realty Income (O), Spirit Realty (SRC), Store Capital (STOR), Vereit (VER), and WP Carey (WPC).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the six net lease REITs. Note that the “quality focus” is based on the credit quality of the tenants. High quality tenants tend to be larger, more established companies with investment-grade credit ratings.

Net lease REITs generally rent properties with long-term leases (10-25 years) to high credit-quality tenants, usually in the retail and restaurant spaces. "Net lease" refers to the triple-net lease structure, whereby tenants pay all expenses related to property management: property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Like a ground lease, triple-net leases result in long term, relatively predicable income streams.

Average remaining durations of net lease REITs range from 10-15 years, and most leases have contractual rent bumps, often tied to the CPI index. By the nature of the portfolio, compared to other REITs, net lease REITs typically function more like a financing company rather than an operating company. These companies hold the long-term, capital-intensive real estate assets that other companies prefer not to hold on their balance sheets. Assets are typically acquired in sale-leaseback-type transactions through existing relationships.

Cost of capital is the name of the game for net lease REITs. These REITs fuel external growth by issuing equity, ideally at a premium to their net asset value. Historically, the advantages of the REIT structure (liquidity, reliable dividends, ability to diversify, good corporate governance) have allowed these REITs to command favorable costs of equity capital relative to their private market peers. Investor confidence is critical to maintaining favorable costs of capital.

As we'll see, net lease REITs are quintessential bond alternatives and thus highly sensitive to interest rates, and less sensitive to fluctuations in economic growth expectations. In many ways, these companies can be viewed as an inflation-hedged, long-duration corporate bond that has additional elements relating to leverage and potential for external growth.

Recent Developments and Quarterly Performance

2Q17 earnings were generally better-than-expected across the space. Of the five REITs that have reported, 2 beat earnings estimates (NNN, SRC), and 3 met estimates (O, STOR, VER). NNN and O raised full-year guidance.

Across the space, revenue and AFFO grew an average of 7% YoY led by Store Capital’s continued stellar performance. Occupancy improved an average of 16bps across the space and currently sits just shy of 99%. Same-store rents, though, grew a modest 0.1%. External growth continues to fuel the performance of these REITs. These five REITs completed $1.2 billion in acquisitions in Q2 and expected to complete $2.4 billion in full-year 2017.

Tenant-related issues at Spirit have troubled the entire net lease sector in 2017 as investors have attempted to figure out if solvency issues at Shopko, Spirit’s top-tenant, were isolated to the troubled retailer or if the issues were more systemic. As the quarter went on, it became more clear that Shopko’s issues appear to be isolated, but Spirit’s shares continued to get punished by their heavy exposure. This quarter, Spirit Realty announced plans to “spin-off substantially all of its properties leased to Shopko.” The benefits are outlined below in an August 3, 2017 press release.

Between conference calls and the recent REITWeek conference, several key themes are being discussed. First, the tenant solvency issues related to Spirit continues to be a central topic of discussion across the sector. These REITs have pushed back against the notion that Shopko’s issues are reflective of a border trend of retailer weakness. From the O conference call:

Second, net lease REITs continue to distance themselves from the traditional "retail" sectors by pointing out that they focus primarily on services-based business. From the O conference call:

Third, political uncertainty also remains an issue for the sector. A complete tax-code overhaul aimed at "broadening the base and eliminating loopholes" could catch the 1031 Like-Kind Exchange in its net. The 1031 allows property owners to sell their asset to the REIT in exchange for REIT shares rather than cash, allowing the owner to defer taxes on the sale. 1031 Exchange deals are especially common in the net lease sector, and particularly on smaller transactions. If repealed, acquisition volume could decline and valuations could be impaired.

Net lease REITs are among the most interest-rate-sensitive REIT sectors, and much of the stock performance over the past several years is attributable to movements in treasury yields. Below we chart the net lease index with the medium-term treasury bond ETF (IEF) to show just how closely the two are correlated. The lockstep correlations between rates and net lease REITs broke down after Spirit Realty’s earnings call. Net lease REITs tumbled while interest rates fell back to 2017 lows.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors.

Valuation of Net Lease REITs

Compared to the 12 other REIT sectors, net lease REITs appear quite cheap. Net lease REITs are the third cheapest sector based on both current Free Cash Flows and forward 2018 FCF. When we factor in the slow 3% growth expectations over the next two years, though, net lease REITs appear less attractive. On the FCFG metric, the net lease sector is the second most expensive.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

As we mentioned, for net lease REITs, FCF multiples have added operational significance. As REITs must raise equity capital to fuel growth, equity that can be sold at a premium is cheaper and thus more likely to result in NAV accretion. In that way, equity valuations for REITs have self-reinforcing characteristics. Thus, cheap REITs tend to stay cheap, and expensive REITs tend to stay expensive.

Within the sector, we see some significant differences in current valuation. Investors have effectively given the "big 3" net lease REITs (O, NNN, STOR) the green-light to continue their acquisition-fueled growth, while giving a yellow or red light to the other names.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Net lease REITs are the most interest-rate-sensitive sector and one of the least sensitive to broader equity market movements. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of longer than average lease terms and high dividend yields. Since our last update, the yield sensitivity of the sector has increased slightly from 1.4 to 1.6. As a sector, net lease REITs fall under our “Yield REIT” category and should generally be used by investors seeking more immediate income rather than longer-term dividend growth.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (click to read more information about our methodology).





Store Capital, National Retail, Realty Income, and Spirit Realty are the four most interest-rate-sensitive REITs we currently track across all 13 REIT sectors.

Interestingly, WPC trades far more like an Hybrid REIT than a Yield REIT, due in large part to its significant foreign exposure. We highlighted in a previous article that investors can effectively hedge the interest rate sensitivity of their REIT portfolio by investing in international real estate. Click to read: "International Real Estate: REIT Investors Can Avoid 'Home Country Bias." We see this effect quite clearly in the case of WPC.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, net lease REITs rank towards the top, paying an average yield of 6.5%. Net lease REITs payout 98% of their available cash flow, which leaves very limited capital available for acquisitions or dividend increases.

Within the sector, we see the yields and payouts of the six names.

Bottom Line

Net Lease REITs delivered strong performance in 2Q17, and have significantly outperformed the REIT index since the start of earnings season. Since mid-2016, Net Lease REITs, the most bond-like REIT sector, were hit by a one-two-punch of higher interest rates and renewed concerns over retail exposure.

Spirit Realty’s credit issues with Shopko were finally put to rest as the REIT announced plans to spin-off its troubled assets. Overall, portfolios remain very healthy and have limited apparel-exposure. 2Q17 performance generally beat expectations. Occupancy improved across the sector. The acquisition market appears healthy and the “big 3” net lease REITs continue to plow ahead with external growth.

More than other REIT sectors, net lease REITs depend on their cost of capital advantage for acquisition-fueled growth. Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in Store Capital was a critical stamp-of-approval.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view Store Capital as the most attractive net lease name, followed by Verreit and National Retail.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, CCP, OHI, PLD, GGP, TCO, PEI, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.