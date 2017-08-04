Gastar Exploration's (GST) CEO Russ Porter on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSEMKT:GST)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 4, 2017 9:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Russ Porter - President and CEO

Mike Gerlich - CFO

Stephen Roberts - COO

Trent Determann - VP, Finance

Natalie Hairston - IR, Dennard Lascar

Analysts

Ron Mills - Johnson Rice

David Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Mike Kelly - Seaport Global

David Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Gastar Exploration's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Natalie Hairston. Thank you. You may begin.

Natalie Hairston

Thank you, Sherry, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for this review of Gastar's second quarter 2017 operations and financial results.

Today’s call will contain forward-looking statements. Although management believes these statements are based on reasonable expectations, they can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Company's Form 10-K for 2016 and subsequent 10-Qs. These documents can be found on the Investor Relations section of Gastar's website. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially.

Today’s call may also include a discussion of probable or possible reserves or use terms like reserve potential, upside or other descriptions of non-proved reserves, that are more speculative than estimates of proved reserves, and accordingly, are subject to greater risk. As a reminder, information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, August 4, 2017. Thus, any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of a replay. A replay of today’s call will be available via webcast by going to the IR section of Gastar's website and also by telephone replay. You can find the replay information in yesterday’s press release.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Russ Porter, Gastar's President and Chief Executive Officer. Russ?

Russ Porter

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Mike Gerlich, our CFO; Trent Determann, our VP, Finance; and our New Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Roberts. Stephen joined us in June, has already immensely improved our drilling efficiency and is now focused on improving completions. I’ll let him expand on that in a few moments. As usual, after our prepared remarks, we’ll open up the call for questions.

We had another solid quarter, with production exceeding the upper end of our guidance. Our average daily production was 6,100 barrels of oil equivalent, up 9% from 5,700 barrels oil equivalent in the first quarter. The percentage of production from liquids was up slightly to 73%. Revenues were basically flat sequentially because of the decline in our average realized price per BOE during the period offset the production gains. Our midyear proved reserves increased 18% over year end 2016 proved reserves and we appear to be on track to have a strong proved reserve growth during the remainder of 2017. On a total reserves basis, we replaced over five times our first six months of production.

During the second quarter, we had up to three rigs working to derisk the Meramec and Osage formations to hold acres by production. We’ve been focusing on drilling larger lease holes that were at risk of expiring to minimize our lease renewal costs. Because of our drilling activity, we now have approximately 55% of our STACK play acreage held by production, along with 100% of our WEHLU asset. Our drilling focus continues to be holding production - holding by production the majority of our STACK position, which we should accomplish in 2019.

I’ll now turn the call over to Stephen to provide an operations overview, along with his perspective on Gastar’s operations going forward.

Stephen Roberts

Thank you, Russ. First, I would like to say I’m excited to join Gastar and be part of the development of the operational capabilities and the prolific STACK play. My team and I have already identified certain issues that were affecting drilling efficiency and have implemented procedures to correct those issues. As a result, our spud-to-rig release is now 14 days at an average of $1.3 million. This is an improvement of approximately eight days or about $300,000 to $400,000 when compared to the prior 15 operated wells drilled before implementing the new procedures.

As Russ mentioned, we are now turning our attention to optimizing the completion procedures for the Meramec and Osage formations by utilizing all available well data. In addition to our operated well data, we have participated in numerous third party wells within our footprint. The increase in operator activity has allowed us to gain insight and study the results of numerous third party wells adjacent to our acreage and examine how those wells perform based on various drilling and completion techniques. With this substantial amount of data, and working with our frac service providers, we should be successful in optimizing our completions going forward, and reduce the variability in our well production rates.

To allow us ample time to develop the optimal completion approach for our area, we have elected to postpone completions on six recently drilled wells, two Meramec and four Osage wells. We should resume completions before the end of the month. We have also determined that some of our weaker producing well results were due not only to sub optimal completion procedures, but impacted by reoccurring downhole equipment failures. The downhole equipment failures not only caused additional expenses that prevented completion from being properly and fully implemented. Today, we have been able to confirm that downhole equipment failures impacted cost and or production results on four wells. We have ceased using equipment provided by certain vendors and we’ll be pursuing reimbursement for all costs related to those failures.

Frankly, during the second quarter, we experienced far too many drilling issues and underperforming wells and no one on this management team is willing to see that happen again. The encouraging point from my perspective is that the wells that have been drilled and completed without adverse issues by both Gastar and surrounding operators, exhibit very robust economics and verify the quality of the STACK play across our acreage. Russ has given me full authority and responsibility for all aspects of our drilling and completions operations and I am very confident that we can generate materially better and more consistent results going forward. Thank you, Russ.

Russ Porter

Thanks, Stephen. One of the uncompleted Meramec wells Stephen mentioned is the final well to be completed under our joint development agreement. Within the first tranche of the agreement, we drilled 18 Meramec and two Osage wells. Our joint development partners elected to discontinue the joint development program following the completion of the last well in the first tranche and will not be participating in a second tranche of wells. Their decision was influenced by the operational challenges Stephen was discussing, coupled with significant volatility in commodity prices. So we're equally disappointed by the first tranche’s cost and production results.

The strategic location of the wells drilled in the JV, allows us to hold significant core acreage by production. All future wells within the joint development area will be at Gastar’s full working interest. To accommodate higher per well working interests partially resulting from the cancellation of the joint venture, our participation in more non-operated wells than originally projected and to account for some escalation in overruns and drilling completion costs to date, we announced an increase in the 2017 capital budget of $45.3 million, of which $40.2 million is for drilling and completion activities.

The higher capital activity increases our full year midpoint production guidance by 700 BOE per day and should allow to exit the year at a strong production rate, with continuing production growth into 2018. Our current Meramec type curve on this two stream basis is 260,000 barrels of oil and 1.1 BCF of natural gas, or 443,000 BOE at a total cost of $4.4 million. This is a reduction in natural gas estimates from our previously released type curve based on recent well results, with practically no change in projected oil recoveries. With 60% of the EUR comprised of oil at a flat price of $50 per barrel and $3 per MCF, our Meramec drilling is projected to yield an internal rate of return of 27%.

I'm optimistic that once we determine the optimal completion approach, our production profile should improve results in an even higher IRRs. We're waiting until we implement enhanced completion procedures and have additional well results and production history before we announce an Osage type curve.

I’ll now turn it over to Mike for an update on our financials for the quarter, and I'll return with a few closing remarks before we take questions.

Mike Gerlich

Thanks, Russ, and good morning everyone. I will focus on providing some additional explanation on a few key items from yesterday's release. As always, for detailed data, please refer to the press release in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed yesterday.

Looking at production, revenues in oil and gas pricing. Production exceeded the upper end of guidance range, primarily to lower declines and less downtime on existing producing wells. Revenues from liquids as a percentage of total revenues in the second quarter, excluding hedging and revenues related to Appalachian assets sold was 87%, consistent with the comparative periods. As you can see, our revenues are significantly weighted to liquids and this trend should continue as we focus on our high oil and NGL STACK drilling.

For the first six months, we continued to realize an average premium to WTI posted price of about 2%, while our realized natural gas price to date was about 90% of Henry Hub. Gas pricing reflects the impact of basis differentials. NGL realized pricing for the first six months was approximately 42% of WTI posted price.

Moving to expenses, operating expenses exceeded the upper end of our guidance, primarily due to increases in per barrel water disposal cost. In late July, we enhanced our WEHLU salt water disposal capabilities by upgrading surface pumps. This enhancement should allow us to dispose of nearly all of our WEHLU water production into our existing operated salt water disposal wells, and eliminate some higher third parties salt water disposal cost.

Regarding liquidity, we ended the second quarter with approximately $38.7 million in available cash and cash equivalents and a positive working capital position of $58.3 million. Though our current liquidity is adequate to support current operations, we are taking a cautious approach in the current volatile commodity price environment. Thus, we have opted to suspend the cash dividends on our Series A and Series B preferred stock commencing August 2017. But dividends on the Series A and Series B preferred stock will accumulate, regardless of whether any such dividends are declared or not.

Further, we have negotiated an amendment to our term loan agreement, allowing Gastar effective July 1, just pay in kind or pick 100% of the term loan interest through December 2018. In conjunction with our ability to pick the interest, the term loan interest was increased by 1.75% to 10.25% and a pick interest will be paid quarterly by issuing additional term loan notes. The decision to implement these steps was to ensure that we have ample near term liquidity. I’ll remind you that we operate 93% of our capital budget. So we have additional flexibility to adjust for capital expenditures if warranted.

Now I’ll turn it back to Russ for final comments.

Russ Porter

Thank you, Mike. The goal of our drilling program remains the same, hold acreage with a drill bit, derisk and delineate the Meramec and Osage formations across our leasehold, and position the company to capture the net value - net asset value inherent in our STACK assets. Our current year drilling and production results have not been up to our expectations, but as discussed, we're taking the required actions to reduce cost, improve drilling efficiencies and implement more effective completions. I'm very confident in Stephen and his team's ability to drill and complete wells on a consistent basis, on time and within AFE that will be on par with our best wells and the best performing offset wells recently completed by offsetting operators.

The STACK play remains an attractive area to invest capital that can generate attractive returns from multiple formations at current commodity prices. We believe that MA& activity in our area will continue to increase as new entrants look for opportunities to enter the basin or existing STACK participants look to expand their positions. We also believe that we've assembled a very valuable, large blocky, high working interest operated asset position - asset that positions us well going forward.

That concludes our prepared remarks and at this time, we're ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions]. Our first question is from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please state your question.

Ron Mills

Russ - maybe for Steve. Can you talk about what some of the early changes you've made on the first three or four wells that have driven such savings in both drilling days and in cost? And I know you're still evaluating, but maybe if you have any sort of idea of some - of the low-hanging fruit on the completion side that - changes you may be able to make that can help improve the results?

Stephen Roberts

Yes, absolutely. A couple of questions there. Let me address them one at a time, first on the drilling side. Upon my arrival, one of the things I've done is travel up to the field quite extensively and spend a lot of time with our field employees. Have a great team up there and sit down and through a pretty painstaking process, went through every well that we've drilled during the last year and identified all of the issues, complications, problems that we've had. And if you will, collected those into bucket. And then from my vantage point and previous experience, I was able to step back and just begin to focus on what's actually causing these problems and what are root causes and what are the primary issues going on here.

And obviously, as most operators run into - in the STACK play, run into losses and hope conditions and things and how those play upon each other. But we began to then sit down and have serious discussions about implementing processes and procedures to address those proactively. And one of the other things we noticed, as I mentioned during the call, was several equipment failures, and equipment failures not only taking place during completions, but during our drilling operation. We identified those and immediately discontinued using the vendors providing that equipment and moved to more reliable vendors. And I think really kind of a third thing was just refocusing some priority with the folks we have in the field, setting some expectations. And really those three things in combination and we are off - have drilled three, really four wells now on record pace. So we've established consistency and we've established an expectation and that's where we expect to be going forward.

On the completions and just to be very brief, we've - are in the process of a very extensive sampling fluids cuttings test and also incorporating various log data and implementing all of that into a completion designed to not only allow us to execute on our completions, but to be able to pump the optimal design. And I think prior to that, we may have had a more basic design, but I fully anticipate within about two to three more weeks, we will be ready to begin pumping those again and certainly expect better results going forward.

Ron Mills

Great. And my follow-up before I let someone else one in, Russ, from a CapEx standpoint or an activity standpoint, you mentioned you’re 55% HPBed. In terms of maintaining that full reprogram and the resultant capital CapEx increase, is that one rig program what you are - you need to do it to meet drilling requirements and/or leasehold obligations? I’m just curious about how you approach the capital spending outlook.

Russ Porter

Yes, Ron. Right now, our base plan would have us going back to two rigs in early ‘18 and then with a two rig program, we would get to the - essentially all of our assets being held by production in ’19, early - probably on the early side of ’19.

Ron Mills

Okay. I’ll get back in queue. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from David Heikkinen with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please state your question.

David Heikkinen

Good morning guys and thanks for taking the question. Thinking through your first half of the year and want to just dissect the reserve report. Your PDP percentage was up 47%. Could you just walk through what you ended up actually booking per well?

Mike Gerlich

David, it’s Mike. I mean on our new drilling wells, we obviously aren’t going to get into the detail of each one, but that was influenced - that influenced our type curve in the Meramec. And as Russ alluded, we did have to bring down our gas reserves. Oil basically stayed flat. If you just look at PDP from December of last year to June of this year, we were up about 120% plus on a PDP basis. So again, even though we were disappointed with our well results to date, relatively speaking they were still pretty successful.

David Heikkinen

And as part of the operate - go ahead. Sorry.

Mike Gerlich

I said and we plan, as Russ said, to see significant reserve growth between now and the end of the year. From a total reserve standpoint, we only booked an additional 17 Meramec PUDs. We have not booked any Osage at the mid-year. We believe that will obviously not be the case with the upcoming completions. So again we think it will be a pretty robust year in reserve report.

David Heikkinen

That’s exactly where I was going. In the back half of the year with the Osage completions and kind of the new completion designs, do you think you'll have enough production data to start adding the Osage reserves as well into the end of the year and we'll get a look at that booking as well? Or do you think that might be too soon?

Russ Porter

I think that's probably the correct timing. If we start completing wells the last week of August or the first week of September, we can probably get these done about seven days for a job. So we can get caught up on these six or eight wells and it will be by that point fairly quickly. So by the - I'm not sure by the November call we’ll have enough information to release something, but certainly by year end we'll have enough information to be booking reserves.

David Heikkinen

Okay. And then just the hard details of the joint venture splitting, just trying to get into, and you may not be able to answer, what was the rate of return on that first tranche? And then as you go forward, just trying to think about what was the average well cost is really what we're getting to so then we can see for the next tranche with the new well design and the new completion, how can that change is really what I’m trying to establish, kind of clarity around the history so then we can get a real look at what the future does as well with what you just talked about on Ron’s question.

Russ Porter

Yes. The average well cost in the JV was around $5 million. And as Stephen alluded, to a lot of that was driven by some downhole equipment failures and some costs that we incurred to correct those failures and get those wells to the point where we could complete them as good as they could be in the condition they were in. I don't have overall rate of return yet for that first tranche. But it’s just too early for that.

David Heikkinen

No, that’s helpful.

Russ Porter

Yes. Suffice it to say that it wasn't what we expected nor what our JV partner expected. And I personally feel very bad that they had the experience they did because they suffered through those first 20 wells with us, and I won't call it growing pains because we should have been past some of these issues that we dealt with, but I certainly am highly confident that the next 20 wells are going to be a lot better than the past 20 wells. And I think we're already on track with that with our drilling results. And as soon as our team gets their arms around the optimal completion recipe, then I think we're going to be looking back on this quarter as sort of the - hopefully the low from a corporate performance perspective.

David Heikkinen

Thanks guys. I appreciate answering the questions.

Operator

Our next question is from Mike Kelly with Seaport Global. Please state your question.

Mike Kelly

Thanks. Good morning. Steve, really great details of what you plan to do here and what you've done so far. Curious, with that review of each individual well, there’s something you said in your prepared remarks is that what you're encouraged with is that when these wells were completed optimally, the results look really good. And just curious, it looks like you've got 23 producers between the Meramec and Osage now. How many of those would you say were actually optimally produced, didn't have downhole issues and what is the delta between the average well that had been drilled and really kind of what should be the go-forward expectation? Is that - I guess is that go forward expectation, does that align with the new type curve or you think that's potentially beatable based on what you plan to do? Thanks.

Russ Porter

I'll take the first stab at that. Starting with the last first. Our expectations are that with the improved drilling costs and with the improved completion approach, that our type curves will be improving, that we expect average results to exceed what our current type curve looks like. As far as of the wells we've drilled to date, I would tell you that probably less than half of those I would consider to be trouble free and optimally completed or have completions that did not - haven't incurred some of the issues we've incurred with the problem wells. So I think our sample set is fairly skewed to the negative right now, especially when you look at some of the surrounding or actually non-op wells within our footprint. We’ve got some wells that have been recently completed in the Osage that are doing twice what we think our internal Osage type curve looks like right now. So I'm very confident that the rock is there, that the rock is capable of producing. It's just we've got to land the well in the right spot, which I think we're doing. But we've got to put a trouble free optimal completion on it. And again, that's why we're pretty encouraged by the quick turnaround in our drilling program. And I can tell you that essentially everything we're doing is different as we approach the new completions.

Mike Kelly

Got it. Appreciate that. Mike, maybe could you just talk about from a liquidity standpoint, ramping back to two rigs in 2018, how the company's prepared to handle that and how you feel on the balance sheet in general. Thanks.

Mike Gerlich

Well, as I mentioned earlier, you’ve got to look beyond just the roughly $38 million in cash we have. I’ve talked about it before. If you look at it from working capital, we have about $58 million as we have a very large receivable position right now primarily around JIBs. As we've drilled these wells, we - the force poolings haven't always been completed and now we are in the process of getting those. So we know how to properly bill all of our partners who will then turn around and be paying us. As Russ said, going to ’18, we're really not in a position to talk about what our capital plan is and give a lot of details on that. But again from managing liquidity, as I said earlier, 93% of this budget we operate, that will continue into 2018. So we've got the capability to travel up or travel down as necessary to avoid any kind of significant liquidity concerns.

Russ Porter

Mike, the other thing I’d throw in there is that we still have the full suite of alternatives available to us, everything from capital markets to asset sales to additional JVs. And thankfully we've got a very strong and supportive equity partner in Aries and they're fully bought into our program. So I think we'll be able to adequately address any issues like that as we move forward.

Mike Kelly

Okay. Appreciate it guys.

Operator

Our next question from David Deckelbaum KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please state your question.

David Deckelbaum

Morning, Russ, Mike and Steve, welcome to the team. Thanks for taking my questions. Just - sorry. Sorry about that. Just curious on the type curve revision. Was - when you had the third party auditors look at the type curve, is this a type curve that's - it seems like it's being based primarily on PDPs and now it’s a target that is using average for all of your Meramec locations. And did the auditors also give you credit for those or opine on the 165 net locations in their report?

Mike Gerlich

David, this is Mike. You’re correct that the type curve we currently have is based primarily on our well results to date, which obviously then impacted, as Stephen was talking about, sub-par completions. We don't have them really a pine on anything beyond our proven reserves. It would be pretty costly to have them across the field at all of our probable locations. We’re really focused on is what we can move into PUDs. Unlike a lot of people, when we we're putting our type curves out there, you say audited. They’re actually our third party engineers type curves. So they - it's not just something we have proposed. It’s something they have signed off on.

David Deckelbaum

Okay. I appreciate that. And I guess, Steve as you look at the pure data, as you look at some of the data that you're seeing, do you believe that the prior type curve that you have is sort of a valid target or a valid hurdle as you go into the next sort of phase of completion enhancements here?

Stephen Roberts

No, absolutely. That was one of the things I wanted to sit down and look at when I arrived and have spent some time doing that. and what we are saying is the newer gen completions obviously that we’ll be implementing soon and that other operators have in the last several months, are certainly performing and out performing older gen completions and exceeding type curve. And so we're very excited about that. Again, just kind of verifying the quality of the rock here and the most recent completions. And we know exactly what's being pumped and we're preparing to implement that.

David Deckelbaum

Great. I appreciate the color there. And just Russ, I know you touched on the options that you had for liquidity. How quickly are you looking to act here to kind of shore up some additional liquidity as you head into ’18?

Russ Porter

So yes. We’re - don't have a gun to our head by any means and we're going to give ourselves the time to get these wells completed and see results and get that disseminated and then we’ll start to think seriously about how we address liquidity going forward as we get a little bit later in the year.

David Deckelbaum

Got it. Thanks for the color, guys.

Operator

[Operator instructions]. We have a follow up question from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please state you question.

Ron Mills

Hey Stephen, I just wanted to follow up on something you said I think at the end of my answer to one of my questions. You talked about gas. I mean you’ve had a more basic completion than maybe what some other guys are doing. You’ve had some pretty good Osage results on what you participated in. so what were some of the differences between how you all were - Gastar was completing wells and they are in - is it more the design or because from a rock quality standpoint, are the characteristics - are they similar to the offset operators?

Stephen Roberts

I would say the prior design, as I mentioned earlier, was a little more basic. And again Ron, it's two things, execution or just being able to place the proppant and getting the frac off, minimizing screen outs which can add significant additional cost. So getting the job pumped is job done, the first step. But then where our focus has been the last six weeks or so, complete focus is on the design and the chemical package that we're pumping with the well. So what's actually going downhole and addressing any issue. So there’s some XRD work going on right now where we're implementing some information we've got from Dipole Sonics and image logs and different things like that. We’re bringing in a third party frac service company, not a stimulation company, but more of an advisement company to tweak our design as well. So all of that in combination steps us through not only the execution, but actually what we’re pumping or the design going downhole. And again, it should be - it should look very similar to what our offset operators are pumping, but maybe not identical.

Ron Mills

Great. And then you mentioned potentially going and trying to claw back some of - some capital from some of the equipment failures, either for you or. Mike, if successful, what kind of magnitude are we talking about in terms of potential claw back of some of that capital?

Mike Gerlich

Ron, it’s a little bit early to give an estimate on that, but you're probably looking at the cost to partially re-drill and fully complete probably four wells or so. So I hate to say much more about it because this is a situation that might lead to litigation. So I really don't want to have anything else out there.

Understood. I appreciate that. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Russ Porter for closing remarks.

Russ Porter

Well, I appreciate everyone's time this morning. As we stated during our prepared remarks, this - our performance has not been where we expect it to be, but we've got a high degree of confidence going forward that it’s going to improve materially. So we'll look forward to updating everyone on those improvements as soon as we can. So thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.