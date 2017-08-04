How did the stock market respond in the past, and how can we apply these lessons to today?

All fiscal policy watching market eyes have recently turned to the potential for tax cut legislation being enacted before the end of 2017. It is understood that tax cuts being enacted before the end of the year, particularly if they are retroactive to the start of 2017, would easily fall into the good news with caveats category for U.S. stocks. But what can history tell us about what to expect if we do see tax cuts signed into law before the end of the year?

The Big Five Tax Cuts

In working to evaluate the potential impact of any future tax cut, it is worthwhile to assess the market reaction coming from previous episodes. With this in mind, it is worthwhile to reflect back on five of the major tax cut programs that were implemented on the fiscal policy side dating back over the past four decades.

1981 - The Economic Tax Recovery Act

The first came in 1981 not long after the election of Ronald Reagan as president. The Economic Tax Recovery Act, also known at the time as the Kemp-Roth Tax Cut, resulted in the reduction of individual tax rates, estate taxes and corporate tax rates.

Effective August 13, 1981, the U.S. stock market (DIA) almost immediately plunged by -25% over the subsequent year. Of course, the underlying economy was working its way through the remedies for stagflation at the time, and the August 1982 lows are now widely recognized as the start of the secular bull phase that lasted for nearly two decades to early 2000. But overall, to attribute either the immediate fall or the subsequent rise in stocks directly to the 1981 tax cuts is challenged as a result.

1986 - The Tax Reform Act

The next came in 1986 with the passage of arguably the most significant tax reform in decades. The Tax Reform Act was sweeping tax legislation that completely transformed the tax system at the time. Consider all of the following. It was bipartisan, having been officially sponsored by Republican Bill Bradley in the Senate and Democrat Richard Gephardt in the House of Representatives, it was designed to be revenue neutral, it simplified the tax code, it broadened the tax base, and it closed numerous loopholes. Notable on all of these fronts.

So how did stocks respond? The S&P 500 Index (SPY), which already had been performing reasonably well up to the effective date of the new tax legislation in October 1986, subsequently soared to the upside by as much as +40% over the next year. Imagine an S&P 500 Index closing in not on 2500 but 3500 in the second half of 2018. A wild thought, and potentially scary if not downright frightening for the U.S. Federal Reserve and other global central bankers. Of course, stocks were also only trading at 16 times trailing earnings back then versus 24 times today. Nonetheless, stocks loved the sweeping tax reform. That is until the second half of 1987 when they suddenly found all of these post tax reform gains wiped out and then some. Such can be the downside cost of euphoric market behavior.

1997 - The Taxpayer Relief Act

Third up was the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997, which had among the most direct impacts on investor behavior with slashing of the top marginal capital gains tax rate from 28% to 20% (thus boosting the appeal of buybacks more tied to capital gains over dividends more tied to ordinary income tax rates that could reach as high as 39.6%. Also included in the bill was the introduction of the Roth IRA, the exemption on capital gains on the sale of a personal residence up to $500,000, and the increase in the estate tax exemption up to $1 million that included the introduction of stepped up basis on inherited assets.

Stocks (QQQ) were already caught up in the “irrational exuberance” of the technology bubble at the time of the passage of this tax cut legislation in mid-1997. What is notable is that the market that had been soaring up to that point ended up consolidating sideways for the remainder of the year once the tax cuts were signed into law. Of course, the next two plus years in 1998 and 1999 saw the formation of a stock bubble of epic proportions, but any wind in the sails from the 1997 tax cuts for stocks certainly was not immediate.

2001 – Economic Growth & Tax Reconciliation Relief Act

The final two major tax cuts over the past four decades took place not long after the turn of the millennium. The first came in June 2001 in the early days of the bursting of the the technology bubble with the Economic Growth & Tax Reconciliation Relief Act. These tax cuts were also more directly market stimulative in that they lowered individual tax rates while also increasing contribution limits for qualified retirement plans.

Of course, providing tax cuts in a market where stocks (IVV) are making their way down from valuations in excess of 30 times earnings was simply not enough to arrest the decline at the time. While the economy only barely entered into recession over this time period, the stock market would continue on to decline by nearly -40% through late 2002.

2003 – Job & Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act

The last of the big five came not long after the bottom following the bursting of the tech bubble. The Jobs & Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003 was notable for markets in that it accelerated the tax cuts that came with the Economic Growth & Tax Reconciliation Relief Act of 2001 and also included a further reduction of the top capital gains tax rate to 15% and the introduction of a qualified dividend tax rate also at 15% instead of the often higher (much higher for many investors) ordinary income tax rate.

At that point, the stock market had been largely cleaned out after three years of declines that took more than half of the value away from the S&P 500 Index (VOO). So while the stock market certainly performed well in the years that followed the implementation of this tax legislation with the lower rates provided a clear tailwind, it is difficult to attribute the reason for this advance to the 2003 tax cuts, particularly since the preceding 2001 tax cuts did little to arrest the preceding decline.

Bonus – 2004 – The American Jobs Creation Act of 2004

Beyond the big five tax cuts mentioned above, one more is worth mentioning. The American Jobs Creation Act of 2004 is important because it represented the last time that corporations were offered a tax rate holiday to encourage them to bring back profits from overseas, which is an aspect of tax cuts currently being discussed. As part of the legislation back then, corporations could repatriate profits during the 2005 calendar year at a special 5.25% tax rate. The policy resulted in a total of 843 corporations repatriating $312 billion that qualified for the lower tax rate.

What was the impact of this program? The linked article details the results. The bottom line impact – mixed at best for the markets including the individual names that stood to benefit most from the repatriation.

The Bottom Line

Fiscal policy makers are currently working away at tax cuts. And all else held equal if tax cuts are implemented between now and the end of the year, any potential legislation is likely to provide a boost to the U.S. stock market that has shown an uncanny knack of taking anything from euphorically awesome to catastrophically dreadful and turn it into “good news” for stock prices.

But whether any initial positive response by stocks is sustainable and lasting remains to be seen. For the big five tax cuts over the past four decades as well as the overseas profit repatriation holiday in 2005 has shown that the sustained market reaction to tax cuts has been generally indifferent, as other larger economic and market forces served to overpower the associated impact either to the upside or the downside depending on the prevailing broader economic and market environment.

And if all else is not held equal and notable changes occur such as a shift to more aggressive monetary tightening after years of easing, early signs of a major market peak, a rollover in corporate earnings, the onset of an economic slowdown, or the end of the eight year bull market in stocks, it may simply not matter what happens in the way of tax cut legislation, for the market verdict may have already been decided by larger forces at that point.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met. Neither Eric Parnell nor Gerring Capital Partners are tax professionals. Please consult with your personal tax advisor on any tax related issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.