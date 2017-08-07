Manitex Still On Its Bumpy Road To Recovery

Maybe comparisons to Icarus are a little unfair to Manitex (NASDAQ:MNTX) management, but the company has definitely paid a price for its former reliance on the oil/gas sector and using debt to fund a significant M&A expansion program during the U.S. onshore energy boom. Now, though, the company is largely through a stark restructuring effort that has seen management refocus around its core boom truck and knuckle-boom crane product lines.

The shares are about 10% since my last update, boosted by a strong positive reaction to second quarter earnings, but the shares have been pretty volatile in the meantime, with the stock price heading up above $9 earlier this year on optimism around restructuring and market recoveries. While Manitex's core markets remain skittish and volatile, it looks as though older used equipment has been largely absorbed, and the table is set for a return to growth. I don't expect a V-shaped recovery (even if a comprehensive federal infrastructure bill is passed and signed), but I do think Manitex can grow at a long-term rate in the mid-single digits and the shares can still perform as the recovery story unfolds and matures.

Still On The Road To Recovery

Manitex isn't out of the woods yet, but the thickets are thinning out and the edge is at least in sight. Revenue rose 6% as reported in the second quarter; comparing these results to past periods is made more difficult by all of the company's sales and divestitures (including, most recently, ASV (NASDAQ:ASV)), but what you're seeing in the second quarter is a recovery in the core crane business, with the company's small distribution business also folded into the results.

Gross margin improved both on a reported and adjusted basis, with the latter up about two full points (though down sequentially). Adjusted EBITDA doubled from last year, with a mid-single-digit margin, and operating income went slightly positive (with adjusted operating income more than doubling).

Not everything was perfect about the quarter. Though the restated backlog did improve 74% from the year ago period, the book to bill ratio was a little below 1 (0.93) and the backlog did decline about 7% on a sequential basis. All things considered, that's not a bad relative performance. Benchmarking Manitex is difficult because its “peers” have meaningfully different product mixes, but Terex (NYSE:TEX) saw a 15% contraction in its Cranes segment this quarter, while its Aerial Work Platform business was flat. Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) has yet to report, but Japan's Tadano reported a 30% decline in mobile cranes, with a 31% decline outside of Japan and an overall 13% decline in North American sales.

The New Plan? Execute Well Across A More Limited Scope

It's worth remembering that before expanding into non-core areas like specialized trailers (Load King), container handling equipment (CVS Ferrari), and compact loaders ((NASDAQ:ASV)), Manitex was a competitive player in its crane markets. The company built a strong presence in heavier-duty cranes, with good market share next to the likes of Manitowoc and Terex. Moreover, the company had a pretty diverse business mix – oil and gas was a big part of the mix (and ultimately rose to over 50%), but so too were end-markets like ports and railroads.

Now the company is looking to rebuild around that core.

The oil and gas markets have recovered somewhat; the rig count for late July was more than double the count from a year ago. Then again, that figure for this year was close to half of what it was in 2013 and 2014, so it is not like the boom times are back. At the same time, construction markets have also improved, but not evenly. Residential construction doesn't make too much use of the sort of cranes that Manitex specializes in, but commercial non-residential activity has been pretty solid. Although commercial non-residential is starting to slow, institutional non-residential has been lagging commercial and this could be a meaningful market opportunity for the next couple of years – and particularly so if a federal infrastructure stimulus bill is passed. I don't want to overplay the significance of such a bill, but Manitex's heavier-duty products can certainly play a role in building roads, bridges, and the like.

To some extent, management has to wait for the market(s) to come back to the company. Demand is somewhat of an “it is what it is” factor; rolling out new products helps, as does participating in trade shows, but there are significant macro factors out there that the company can't really change. That said, management is working on its distribution and expanding its dealer footprint.

One of the real keys to Manitex in the coming years will be what it can do with its PM knuckle-boom business. Manitex closed the acquisition of PM Group in early 2015, and the company continues to work to shrink the market share gap with companies like Palfinger (PLFRY) and HIAB in the U.S. Prior to Manitex's acquisition, this Italy-based, Europe-focused company hadn't put its focus on the U.S. market, but Manitex management has been active in building out the distribution/dealer footprint and building awareness for the brand. There's still a lot of work here left to do, but gaining share in a recovering market can drive attractive revenue growth and margin leverage.

The Opportunity

A lot of things are looking better for Manitex now. The Architectural Billings Index is still indicating healthy expansion. June's figure was 54.2, up from 53.0 in April, and all four regions in the U.S. are above the breakpoint of 50.0 that indicates growth. What's more, while there has been some movement on highway funding (both at the federal and state level), there are still hopes and expectations for a more comprehensive federal infrastructure stimulus bill to come.

As mentioned before, Manitex management has reported that the flood of used cranes that moved out of the energy market and into other markets like construction has largely been absorbed and customers (including rental companies) are ordering new equipment again. It's also worth noting that some supply bottlenecks that affected Manitex earlier in the year have eased – Manitex buys its chassis from suppliers like PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), and these companies have been careful about managing capacity through their own challenging downturn in heavy-duty commercial truck demand.

I expect Manitex to generate an operating profit (unadjusted) this year, but positive free cash flow could take another year or two as working capital expands to accommodate the business recovery (higher accounts receivable and inventory). I believe Manitex will average high single-digit revenue growth over the next four or five years, with long-term growth closer to the mid-single digits. Free cash flow margins will be lumpy, but over the long term, I believe the company can generate a mid-single-digit average FCF margin, with good years in the high single digits.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is tricky right now. Using a method like EV/EBITDA is problematic because the company is at/near trough levels and tinkering around with elevated multiples or discounting back from “cycle-average EBITDA” can quickly devolve into an exercise where you reach a conclusion and then paint the target around it. Likewise with DCF, as the methodology overweights near-term weak cash flow streams.

While DCF gives me a fair value in the neighborhood of $8, other approaches like EV/EBITDA and ROE/BV can support a target closer to $10. Provided that revenue, margins, and bookings continue to head in the right direction, I'm inclined to let this recovery story play out and there could still be enough upside to merit a look from new investors.

