Shire Q2/2017: Market Reaction Makes No Sense

With the stock trading at discount to 5 years average historical P/E, I believe that thecurrent stock price offers a compelling entry point.

On 3rd August 2017, Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) reported better-than-expected Q2 2017 results, driven by a solid performance from the key growth drivers of the legacy Baxalta and a good uptake of Xiidra in dry eye.

The stock closed down 3% despite having underperformed in the previous weeks and I really believe that the market reaction makes no sense.

Q2 2017 results

Shire reported Q2 2017 sales of $3.59B, 1% above consensus expectations, driven by 8% of organic growth for the Legacy Shire Business and 7.5% of organic growth for the Legacy Baxalta Franchise.

Core EPS per ADS of $3.73 were 4% higher than consensus, mainly driven by a faster delivery of the synergies from the acquisition of Baxalta (i.e. $400M delivered after 12 months from the closing).

FY 17 guidance has been updated:

Product sales guidance has been downgraded to $14.3-14.6B to reflect the impact on Lialda from the launch of a generic by Zydus in H2/2017.

EPS guidance has been upgraded to $14.8-15.2 from $14.6-15.2.

Thus, despite a negative revision on the top line, the ability of the management to generate cost savings from the acquisition of Baxalta has allowed to raise the guidance on the bottom line.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q2 2017 results have been positive and I also believe that the market should appreciate the shift in the communication strategy by the management.

In details, I think there are few key positive elements in the Shire's Q2/2017 results, which should reassure investors:

The performance of the key growth drivers of the Legacy Shire has been in line with expectations in Q2/2017. Vyvanse sales were $518M, 8% below consensus, but impacted by $20M of destocking compared to $10M of stocking last year. Thus, if we normalize the sales numbers for this $30M one-off effect, Vyvanse would have showed a solid high-single digit sales growth in Q2/2017. Cinryze sales in HAE were $176M, 7% below consensus, impacted by some negative destocking after the strong Q1 which was helped by some stocking effect. It's worth noting that it's reasonable to assume that the HAE franchise will face some pressure in H2/2017, because Shire will face the competition from CSL's Haegarda while they will be able to launch their best-in-class new product SHP643 for HAE only in 2018. A more detailed analysis of my expectations about the HAE market can be found here. Lastly, Lialda sales were $208M, 4% above consensus in the last quarter without generics competition in the market.

On the other side, Legacy Baxalta sales were $1.7B, 4% above consensus. Haematology sales were $965M, 3% above street expectations, driven by a strong performance in U.S. in the non-inhibitor segment, while in the inhibitor segment Shire faced some challenges related to the timing of some international large orders. On the other hand, the Immunology franchise sales were $683M, 6% above consensus, driven by more than 20% organic growth for Immunoglobulins and Biotherapeutics.

Thus, as summarized by the following slide, in Q2/2017 Shire achieved a good sales performance in the majority of the therapeutic areas in which they operate.

Source: Shire's Q2/2017 Results Presentation

Related to Xiidra, Ophthalmology sales were $57M, 8% above consensus. The management seems still upbeat about the launch, showing 23% of market share after less than 1 year since the launch and looking for a further improvement of the sales trajectory in 2018 when they will have also the coverage in Medicare part D. A more detailed analysis of my expectations about the Dry Eye market can be found here.

Source: Shire's Q2/2017 Results Presentation

Non GAAP Net Debt has been reduced by $0.9B in Q2/2017, thanks to an excellent free cash flow generation of $1.2B. Thus, I think investor should be reassured that the company is likely to be able to meet its target of 2-3x net debt to EBITDA leverage by end 2017.

Source: Shire's Q2/2017 Results Presentation

Expectations beyond 2018

Lastly, I think that investors should appreciate the shift in the communication strategy by the management. They have tried to reassure investors about the outlook beyond 2017 and I appreciate this shift. The main takeaways from this announcement are:

The capital allocations priorities for 2018 and beyond for the company are debt pay down, selective bolt-on acquisitions and progressive dividends/potential buyback. This message should reassure investors that Shire will not be involved in any transformational M&A in 2018 and 2019. Shire announced that they will communicate the results of a strategic review of the neuroscience business (ADHD) before year end, looking for a potential IPO or a spinoff. I like the rationale behind this move, because it will allow the company to focus uniquely on the Rare Disease Business and to pay down debt quickly. The management admitted that Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY)ACE910 has a very compelling profile for the treatment of hemophilia in the inhibitor segment and that they expect to lose at least 50% of Feiba sales over the next 5 years. The management seemed still convinced that it's too early to extrapolate the potential impact of this drug in the non-inhibitor segment. You can see here a more comprehensive analysis of my expectations related to this therapeutic area.

Multiples Comparison

Shire has traded historically at 15.5x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at slight discount compared to the diversified spec pharma group. Today, it is trading at a discount to five years' average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 10.2x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at a 35% discount to its historical P/E valuation, while it's also trading at a 47% discount vs. peers.

Source: Shire's current vs. five-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Shire's current vs. five-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been positive, with some positive messages related to the most important growth drivers and a solid execution of the integration of Baxalta, with a faster than expected delivery of the promised synergies. With the stock trading at discount to 5 years average historical P/E, I believe that the current stock price offers a compelling entry point for a patient long term investor. You can find here a more comprehensive quantitative valuation of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice