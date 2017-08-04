When Should You Start Buying Beaten Up L Brands Stock?

Eventually, things will turn around for LB stock because both VS and BBW have secular appeal.

Comparable sales numbers are still scary bad and margin compression has yet to show any signs of reversing.

LB stock has been killed ever since VS exited the swim and apparel categories.

Last year, L Brands (LB) announced some pretty big changes for Victoria's Secret. The go-to lingerie brand would become just that and nothing more. LB management announced major merchandise category exits for Victoria's Secret, including swimwear. The total revenue lost from the exit was estimated at $525 million. But LB stock has shed about $15 billion in market cap since the beginning of 2016.

Is it time to start picking up the scraps here? Not quite yet. Investors should let LB fully anniversary Victoria's Secret's major merch exits before considering a position. The stock is still richly valued considering the levered balance sheet, comparable sales numbers are still scary bad, and margin compression has yet to show any signs of reversing.

LB Market Cap data by YCharts

Comps are still ugly at LB as the company has yet to fully anniversary Victoria's Secret's major merch exits. July comp numbers just hit the tape, and they weren't that good. Total LB comps fell 7%, dragged lower by a 10% drop at VS. That marks the seventh consecutive month of double-digit declines in comps for VS.

Stocks tend not to rise when total comps are falling in the mid to high single-digit range. But they do tend to rise when comps go from negative to positive.

That won't happen this year, but it could happen early next year considering the easy lap and the current comp trend. Comps are down so big this year that it would be hard for LB to continue to comp negative next year. Moreover, the comp trend is improving. In May, VS comps dropped 14%. They dropped 17% in June. So while the 10% drop in July is bad, it's not awful relatively speaking.

Accompanying the ugly comp narrative is an equally ugly margin compression narrative. Gross margins fell pretty dramatically in Q1, driven by buying and occupancy deleverage. Again, stocks tend not to rise when gross margins are getting sliced.

But margins are expected to improve in the back-half of the year. While LB has yet to demonstrate this gross margin normalization, proof of margin improvement could be hugely beneficial. Margin improvement will likely come with positive comp growth as revenue scale drives operating leverage. As such, we don't see this positive margin improvement catalyst really impacting the stock until at least a few months out.

All the while, LB stock still isn't that cheap considering its highly levered balance sheet. The net debt position is roughly $4.2 billion, or about $14.50 per share. That means LB stock is trading around 17x FY19 EPS estimates (including current cash and debt).

That isn't terribly cheap when comps are negative, gross margins are getting sliced, and earnings are in decline.

But it is pretty cheap when comps are positive, gross margins are improving, and earnings are growing. That will be the case some time in the near future, but not now.

At the end of the day, LB has two stores with secular appeal. Bath & Body Works sells candles, fragrances, and lotions that consumers love. Bath & Body Works will post positive comps into the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Victoria's Secret sells lingerie that women have become seemingly dependent on. After LB anniversaries the exit of swimwear, VS will also post positive comps into the foreseeable future.

That combination makes LB stock a solid investment, but not now. Just be patient. Wait for those comps to turn positive. Wait for those gross margins to improve. It will happen soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.