GoPro's Blowout Quarter Changes Everything

The product pipeline should increase revenue into 2017, and 2018 will prove be a new beginning for the company.

The company's restructuring efforts are almost over, and the only thing GoPro needs is higher volume.

While I expected GoPro to have a good quarter, it was much better than I imagined.

To be honest, I did expect GoPro (GPRO) to have a good quarter, but I did not have any figure in mind. I keep seeing HERO5 cameras everywhere lately, so I was pretty sure revenue would be better than previous quarters. However the quarter was better than good, it was a blowout.

GPRO reported Q2'17 adjusted EPS of -$0.09, which beat the street by a whopping $0.16. Revenue came in at $296.7M, that was +34% Y/Y (and 36% Q/Q), which beat the street by $26.97M (by about 10% if I may add).

Even more impressive was guidance. GPRO expects Q3'17 revenue to be between $290 million to $310 million, and EPS between $-0.01 and $-0.11. The Q3 consensus was for $278 million in revenue and a net loss of $0.12 per share.

A prelude to a smashing quarter

The current quarter has been in the making for a while. The company has been penny pinching for several quarters now, has said that is aims to be profitable in 2017, and for the most part has streamlined its production process.

GPRO has been paying more attention to international market for several quarters now. As part of the effort, the user interface is now available in 10 languages, as is voice control. The company said that 70% of users are using GoPro's voice control feature in their native tongue. That's probably why sales in Japan were up by 200%.

For the third consecutive quarter, the HERO5 Black was the best-selling camera in the United States, and GoPro's Karma the number two selling drone brand, in the $1000 and above category.

CEO Nicholas Woodman has said that he wants GoPro cameras to be an extension on the smartphone, and not to compete with it. This has been a theme for a while, and with the help of the company's software offerings, the consumer is responding.

GPRO's Quik mobile video editing app was installed 5.6 million times in Q2, a 84% Y/Y increase, with Q2 monthly active users up 112% Y/Y. China now represents Quik's second largest user base globally.

And just last week GPRO launched QuikStories, an App that automatically copies footage from your GoPro to your phone, and the GoPro App then creates a ready-to-share video for you.

In the social space GPRO continues very strong, with 1.6 million new social media followers in Q2. Instagram followers reached 13.7 million (up 39% Y/Y) with international followers increasing by 94%,

This was a pivotal quarter for GoPro

To begin with the company proved that it's serious about some of its targets made several quarters ago:

- To achieve profitability through improved efficiency, lower cost and better execution.

- To improve the cost profile of its supply chain.

- To manage channel inventory, which resulted in a 39% reduction Q/Q.

- To better manage new product launches, and not to repeat the disaster we witnessed with HERO5 and the Karma. While no details were given, the company said it was we would be impressed.

- To expand to international markets.

So the way I see it, the company has finally got its act together and performing like clockwork, after giving the impression that every team within the company was acting on its own.

However, I still think the company is operating with one hand behind its back. I expect much better performance over the next 12 months, which will improve both revenue and profitability.

For one thing, the Karma is still not providing any significant revenue. While management did not give details, they said Karma sales were below 10% of the total.

And while the karma might still have bugs and not the features other drone have, the fact that the Karma was the second best seller in its category says something good about the Karma. Also remember that the karma is only the company's first attempt in the drone market.

And while the company did not give any details, it did say that the "Karma is serving as a fantastic foundation for GoPro in drones to develop and launch new products in the future." So in other words, we can expect a lot more as far as drones in the future from GPRO, and the Karma is simply a stepping stone towards the company's efforts.

Personally I believe that GPRO will eventually make a much better drone than the competition, and will also outsell all other drones in its category. And the reason is the GPRO ecosystem. While many high-end drone consumers might buy something higher-end that the Karma, the truth is that the average consumer will purchase a Karma to leverage GPRO's ecosystem.

The company also said gross margins will continue higher in 2017, with the introduction of new products. I guess this also means higher margins and EPS for 2018, since by next year the company's margins will not be affected by 2017 results. Plus, I assume the new Karma that will be introduced in 2017 or 2018, will also carry higher margins.

The 5.2K Fusion spherical camera, capturing fully immersive virtual reality and traditional fixed-perspective content, that will be introduced this year, will probably have the highest margins of all of GPRO's products (my opinion).

My 12 month target is $20

In 2015 GPRO did about $1.6B in revenue. It's not inconceivable that the company will repeat that in 2017. And even if it doesn't, I am almost sure that 2018 will be the year the company registers higher revenue than 2015.

GPRO data by YCharts

And while I do not expect GPRO to trade between $30 and $70 as it did in 2015, I can see at least $20 a share, especially if over the next 12 months the company's profitability improves.

GPRO's current market cap (with the recent rise) is still at about $1.5B, or about 1X revenue. If you look around, any company exhibiting even 20% revenue growth trades at several times revenue, irrespective of profits in this market.

So to the extent that GPRO continues to improve revenue and execute batter, and we see growth continuing into 2018, I cannot see how GPRO's stock can trade for anything less than 2X revenue. And I am being conservative. If profitability rises in 2018, $20 a share might prove to be the low-end of my price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.