Transocean: Q2 2017 Results - Another Decent Quarter With A Recovery On The Horizon

I believe RIG is the offshore driller most suitable for an accumulation on any weakness now.

I was glad to read that the company reported two more contracts since July 25, 2017, showing a definitive trend towards an offshore drilling recovery. Backlog is now $10.2 billion.

Transocean released its 2Q'17 results on August 2, 2017. Total revenues were $751 million, down 4.3% quarter over quarter.

Image: Drillship Deepwater Asgard.

A - Investment Thesis.

Transocean (RIG) is the uncontested leader in the deep water sector (floaters) with an impressive backlog estimated at $10.2 billion (see graph below as of July 25, 2017 -- Backlog estimated by Fun Trading).

The company fleet is now reduced to 50 rigs with 26 rigs operating (including the two under-construction drillships contracted to Shell for 10 years).

The company management has done an excellent job to rejuvenate its rig fleet and cut its long-term debt to about $6 billion at the end of 2017. This consolidation phase will allow Transocean to use the weakness of this market to eventually acquire distressed assets and keep its solid leading position in the floater category.

I recommend a cautious accumulation for the long-term.

RIG's consolidated variable interest entities:

Angola Deepwater Drilling Company, a consolidated Cayman Islands company Transocean Drilling Services Offshore, a consolidated British Virgin Islands company, variable interest entities for which RIG is the primary beneficiary

To access the 2Q'17 conference call transcript from seeking alpha, click here.

Contract backlog remaining as of August 3, 2017, is approximately $10.2 billion. (Click graph to enlarge)

Ms Terry Bono said in the conference call:

As of July 25, our backlog remains industry-leading at $10.2 billion, more than 3 times that of any of our non-distressed competitors. Just last week, after issuing our Fleet Status Report, we added two more awards to our backlog. We are very excited with the award for the Deepwater Nautilus for our work offshore Asia for a four well drilling campaign.... She will commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2017. ... The second new award is for the Paul B. Loyd. She has received a new contract for two wells plus options on the Lancaster development in the UK with Hurricane Energy. Drilling is expected to start April 2018, and we are very pleased to place another rig with a great customer.

Q2 2017 results snapshot (8 consecutive quarters).

Q2'17 Q1'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Total Revenue In $ Million 751 785 974 906 943 1,341 1,851 Net Income In $ Million (1,690) 91 226 230 77 249 611 Net Adjusted Income In $ Million 1 4 239 100 64 254 615 Operating and maintenance expenses In $ million 333 343 314 407 500 665 794 Impairment In $ Million 113 Excluding the JU segment 0 59 11 20 3 903 Earnings per share - EPS In $ (4.32) 0.23 0.60 0.62 0.21 0.68 1.66 Adjusted EPS In $ 0.00 0.01 0.63 0.27 0.17 0.69 1.68 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized In $ million 129 127 113 109 95 89 87 G & A In $ Million 35 39 47 43 42 43 58 Depreciation In $ million 219 232 226 225 225 217 213 Revenue efficiency % 97.4% 97.8 100.3 100.7 96.5 95.0 95.9 Cash flows from operating activities In $ million 319 184 633 440 233 - - Backlog In $ Billion 10.2 07/25/2017 10.8 04/24/2017 11.3 02/09/2017 12.2 (10/28/16) 13.5+ (8/3/16) 14.6 (4/21/16) 15.507 (2/11/16) Fleet CapEx In $ million 136 122 272 246 458 368 665 Cash and Cash equivalent In $ Million 2,471 3,093 3,052 2,534 2,153 2,574 2,339 Total Long-term Debt Total debt $ Billion 6,525 - 6,937 8,395 7.5~ 7.191 8.260 7.155 8.218 7.253 8.453 7.397 8.490 Total Long-term Liabilities $ Billion 7.74 8.24 8.6~ 8.448 8.482 8.590 8.844 Share Outstanding In million 391 390 367 365 365 364 364

Table 2 - Fleet Operating Statistics

Segment 2Q'17 $ million 1Q'17 $ million 4Q'16 $ million 3Q'16 $ million 2Q'16 $ million 1Q'16 $ million UDW 497 505 560 583 556 621 HE Floaters 104 122 100 103 100 181 Deepwater 36 35 35 43 51 85 Midwater 18 13 30 87 133 138 HS JU 50 63 66 66 74 82 Termination fee 40 37 169 9 9 4 Contract intangible 0 0 2 4 4 209 Client Reimbursable 6 10 12 11 16 21 Total 751 785 974 906 943 1,341

Day rate for RIG fleet.

Day rate 2016 Estimated $K/d 2Q'17 $k/d 1Q'17 $k/d 4Q'16 $k/d 3Q'16 $k/d 2Q'16 $k/d 1Q'16 $k/d UDW 350-380 482.2 519.9 490.6 485.3 503.0 490.3 HE 375-400 262.2 276.7 253.5 225.9 343.5 548.6 Deepwater 280-320 199.0 192.0 204.5 234.1 238.6 310.0 Midwater 280-300 100.3 92.3 128.6 240.4 304.6 361.4 HS JU 90-120 142.8 141.2 143.5 143.1 137.9 150.2 Average 329.9 337.7 329.4 330.9 353.7 395.4

Commentary:

Transocean released its 2Q'17 earnings results on August 3, 2017. Revenues were $751 million, down 4.3% quarter over quarter.

Transocean posted a net loss of $1.69 billion for the 2Q' 2017, compared to a net income of $82 million in the 2Q' 2016, dragged down by jack-up fleet impairment (Net unfavorable items of $1.691 billion, of which a $1.597 billion loss on the divestiture of the jack-up fleet and $113 million loss on impairment of primarily the midwater floater asset group).

The large impairment is not a surprise and the loss on the divestiture was known for quite a while.

As a shareholder, I was glad to read that the company reported two more contracts since July 25, 2017, showing a definitive trend towards an offshore drilling recovery that seems to be confirmed by most of the non-distressed drillers. Ms Terry Bono said in the conference call:

We also see multiple bidding opportunities globally where we have identified almost 60 floater programs that could begin within the next 18 months. We are participating in multiple bids and seeing more opportunities in other parts of the Latin America, including Trinidad, Colombia, Guyana and Suriname as a number of operators have programs that should begin in the next 12 to 18 months. In addition to the FID approval for ExxonMobil's Liza development offshore Guyana, Tullow recently signed a 10-year lease for the Orinduik Block in the Guyana-Suriname Basin. We are also excited about deepwater opportunities in Mexico, including the recent large discovery of the Zama field by the Talos JV.

This is really encouraging and suggests that we are close to the bottom as we speak.

Another great news is that the Capital Expenditure for 2018 and 2019 will be greatly reduced. Marc Mey, CFO, said in the conference call:

In 2018, we expect CapEx of approximately $165 million. This includes approximately $65 million in newbuild CapEx and $100 million for maintenance CapEx. In 2019, we expect total CapEx of approximately $190 million. This includes approximately $90 million in newbuild CapEx and $100 million in maintenance CapEx.

This situation will allow the company to generate more future positive cash flow. As we can see in the graph below, Transocean has reported 9 consecutive positive quarterly FCF.

Rig attrition

The rig attrition is well underway now and Transocean recently classified two more midwater floaters, the TransoceanSearcher and the Transocean Prospect, as held for sale.

This brings the company's total floaters removed from Transocean marketed fleet since the beginning of the downturn, to 33. I believe another 8 to 10 more rigs should be classified as "held for sale" before end of 2018.

CEO Jeremy Thigpen said in the conference call:

As always, we will continue to objectively evaluate our assets as the market unfolds. And as previously demonstrated, we will continue to recycle those rigs that we believe will struggle to be competitive as the market recovers. As you can imagine, our process for evaluating rigs is routinely refined based upon our ever-evolving assumptions for market trends, overall floater demand and customer preferences.

M&A potential in the floater segment.

Jeremy Thigpen said in the conference call:

Finally, we continue to evaluate opportunities outside the company to upgrade our fleet through both corporate M&A and individual asset purchases. However, in the current environment, we view rig capability and the impact of near term liquidity as equally important. Therefore, existing backlog, visibility to future contracts, cash on hand and the timing of maturities are all critical factors that we consider in gauging any prospect.

The right strategy for Transocean is to use this tough downturn to strengthen its rig fleet.

Conclusion:

RIG is slowly bottoming out now and I expect the stock to trend up in the next few months, assuming a positive outlook for the oil prices which is far from certain. I recommend to accumulate the stock on any weakness below $9.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade RIG as well on special occasions.