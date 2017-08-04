Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

If EIA reports a storage injection of 40 Bcf, it would be compared to +24 Bcf last year and +54 Bcf for the five-year average.

EIA reported +20 Bcf change yesterday, which was 1 Bcf lower than our forecast of +21 Bcf. Be sure to read our 7/28 natural gas storage report here.

For the week ending 8/4, we expect an injection of 40 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared versus the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Lower 48 production rose again last week hitting a weekly high for the year. Production in August has so far outpaced our forecasts. Canadian gas net imports also rose this week pushing total US gas supplies to a weekly high for the year.

Power burn took a hit this week as weather moderated. US gas exports after reaching 7 Bcf/d fell this week as lower LNG demand pushed exports lower. Residential/commercial picked up offsetting some of the losses seen in other demand areas.

Here's where we stand on a daily implied basis:

If EIA reports a storage injection of 40 Bcf, it would be compared to +24 Bcf last year and +54 Bcf for the five-year average.

