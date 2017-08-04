Diversified Restaurant Holdings' (SAUC) CEO David Burke on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 04, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Craig Mychajluk - IR

David Burke - President, CEO & Director

Phyllis Knight - CFO & Treasurer

Analysts

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company

Operator

Craig Mychajluk

Thank you and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings. Joining me on the call is David Burke, our President and CEO; and Phyllis Knight, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. David is going to provide an overview of the second quarter of 2017 and Phyllis will review our financials and then we'll open up the call for questions.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released after markets closed yesterday. And if not, you can access it at our website, diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com. There is also a slide presentation posted on our website that we will refer to during today's call.

If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements on this call during the formal discussion as well as during the Q&A. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated on today's call. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can be found on the company's website or at sec.gov.

During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures which we believe will be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures are provided with the tables accompanying in the earnings release.

So with that, let me turn it over to David to begin. David?

David Burke

Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everyone. Although encouraged by our team's productivity performance to manage our labor costs and our operating expenses and our G&A, we continue to contend the strong headwinds unique to our concept and very specific to our markets. Historically high traditional wing prices and a lackluster playoff game performance by our markets and professional sports team were primarily hurdles.

Well, we maintained at our commitment to allocate positive free cash flow to accomplish our debt reduction strategies, as we position our balance sheet and operational excellence for future growth.

Our second quarter sales were $39.9 million, $1 million decline compared to last year's. Same-store sales decreased 369 basis points in the quarter of which over 200 basis points were driven by an unfavorable sports environment in our core markets.

As you can see on Slide 6, NHL and NBA playoff games representing home teams in all markets, declined from 60 games last year to only 20 games this year during the second quarter. This low level playoff games unprecedented in our territories.

We also had about 115 basis point drop due to the Easter holiday closure moving to the second quarter of this year versus the first quarter of last year and 60 business impact due to major road construction projects, with a very limited access to 2 of our restaurants. For instance, our Clinton Township Buffalo Wild Wings location is based with a major sinkhole incident that shut off a major artery to our restaurant.

Slide 8 provides a waterfall of our Q2 year-over-year sales variances. Despite some of these headwinds from a geographical perspective, the Midwest markets continue to perform relatively well, but the forward market remains contracted particularly in the Coastal area of the franchise region.

Looking at the first half of the year, same-store sales decreased 195 basis points, again, heavily influenced by the second quarter unfavorable sports calendar in our markets.

Turning to Slide 8. We're encouraged by the fact that we saw improving trend in both traffic and average check levels as we progressed through the quarter. We attribute this to the sports calendar impact earlier in the quarter, a 1.8% menu price increase in mid-May and our sales driving measures which I will talk about in a moment.

We're working on a number of initiatives to drive down the cost of sales in an effort to improve our restaurant level EBITDA margin which continues to be pressured by record high traditional wing prices coupled with sales deleveraging and promotional activity. These actions are yielding $3 million to $4 million of annualized cost savings which Phyllis will discuss in more detail. We maintained tight labor cost during the quarter and lower overhead expenses as we're on track to achieve $1 million run rate savings in G&A.

Slides 9 through 11 highlight a number of our sales driving initiatives. Ramping up delivery service remains an important part of our strategy. We now offer the service at 38 of our restaurant up to 26 last year. Delivery continues to demonstrate strong growth without cannibalizing our carry-out business. We believe this initiative has been beneficial to us as the average delivery check is 13% higher than dine-in and 17% higher than carry-out. And we expect 2017 delivery sales to reach $1.5 million to $2 million.

The Blazin' Rewards loyalty program which rolled out all of our locations in the first quarter and it continues to attract customers and drive higher ticket sales from ones that participate in the program. The average loyalty check is currently 17% higher than non-loyalty checks. As we target the half of rates over double that of our current rate of approximately 9%, we anticipate stronger loyalty and greater opportunity to attract our guests using loyalty-base promotional strategies.

Last, we'd like to give you an update on our Half-Price Wing Tuesday's promotion. As we previously discussed, the original promotional structure has been beneficial in driving strong traffic improvements, though the cost associated with that traffic was higher than planned as traditional wing costs have skyrocketed.

Last quarter, we talked about testing new promotional structure, where we eliminated the half-off concept in lieu of a buy-one, get-one structure. We also limit the promotion to only 2 order sizes, snack and small, thus increasing the average promotional price per wing. We rolled out this new promotion in our captive markets in early June which accounts for about half of our restaurants. And the early results are promising with higher same-store sales for that day of the week and a much more attractive margin profile. We will continue to monitor this initiative to better understand the main drivers of our business. Overall, we believe such actions as well as our productivity initiatives position us well for the macro headwinds upside.

With that, I'll turn it over to Phyllis, for a detailed look at the financials and then we'll be happy to answer any questions.

Phyllis Knight

Thanks and good morning, everyone. Before getting into the details of the financials, I'll just remind you that the spinoff of Bagger Dave's was completed at last year-end. There was very limited activity in our discontinued ops category this quarter. But you should be mindful that the results we're discussing today, particularly as we make comparisons to the prior year are from continuing operations only.

Our restaurant-level EBITDA for the second quarter was $6.6 million or 16.6% of sales. Slide 13 provides a breakout of our historical quarterly restaurant-level margins and you can see the impact of cost of sales and sales deleveraging had on our margins. Record high traditional chicken wing cost and lower yield coupled with the Tuesday Wing promotions were responsible for 169 of the 200 basis point increase in cost of sales, compared to last year second quarter. In addition, our AUV was down $100,000 for the quarter to $2.5 million compared to the prior year period.

Slide 15 and 16 provide additional details on wing costs and their impact on total cost of sales. Wing cost as a percentage of total cost of sales spiked to 24.9% in the second quarter. And after this third consecutive quarter of increases, traditional wings are up 400 basis points as a percentage of total cost of sales compared to the year-ago quarter. This was due not only to higher wing cost which averaged $2.03 per pound this year versus $1.92 last year, but even more notably due to the mix shift to traditional wings driven by the Tuesday promotion. With the market spot price for fresh jumbo chicken wings up an incredible 48% over the same time last year, driven by an imbalance between supply and demand, we're expecting a difficult cost environment for the foreseeable future.

As such, we're moving quickly to implement a number of initiatives to drive down cost in an effort to offset some of this impact. We started the Tuesday BOGO test promotion in our captive markets is one that David has already outlined and the results from our first 8 weeks which are summarized on slide 11, are encouraging. We're working to get approval to roll this promotion into our entire Michigan market in the coming weeks, while we await the results of the promo test being championed in the Buffalo Wild Wings corporate stores which not only adopts the BOGO concept, but also ships the product from traditional to boneless wings. A meaningful shift away from traditional and into boneless could have a substantially positive impact on cost of sales, although it's equal. So we're anxious to see the test play out over the coming months.

In addition, we implemented a wing portioning adjustment in all locations in early June. This adjustment drove an improvement in wing yield versus the same period last year, so it's having the desired effect and will be more meaningful to the P&L when in place for the full quarter in the third quarter.

Finally, another major initiative involves some internal changes we made around guidelines and policies for comps and promos in our restaurants which is tied in the new management incentive targets beginning in the third quarter. We've already seen a big improvement and expect this effort to have a positive effect in the next several quarters.

So overall, as David said, we're targeting $3 million to $4 million in annualized savings from these actions.

Turning to labor. On Slide 18, you can see our labor expense trends. We're very proud of our team and they continue to aggressively manage and control labor costs. We'd like to reiterate that this remains a critical focus throughout our organization, where the productivity of our team members is key to offsetting wage pressures in the market.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $4.6 million which was 11.4% of net sales. Strong cost controls along with G&A savings initiative helped to soften the impact of lower restaurant-level margins. G&A expenses for the quarter were down nearly $300,000, representing 5.2% of sales which compares favorably to 5.7% of sales in the prior year second quarter, despite lower sales.

On Slides 19 to 21, you can see the G&A trend data, the quarter-over quarter bridge as well as the actions we're taking to achieve our target savings and run rate level of 5% of sales. We have taken steps to restructure certain support office functions following the spinoff of Bagger Dave's, identified additional expense cuts and we're tightening our local marketing spends as we're doing a better job with more targeted ads. In aggregate, we expect to save at least $1 million in G&A and are well on pace to achieve that.

Given the continued negative impacts due to sales combined with record high traditional wing cost and mix, we're revising our 2017 guidance. We expect revenue in the range of $170 million to $173 million, restaurant-level EBITDA between $31 million and $33 million and adjusted EBITDA between $22.5 million and $24.5 million. And finally, capital expenditures which include 1 new restaurant that was opened in June as well as 2 remodels that were completed in the second quarter is expected to range between $5 million and $6 million.

So with that, I will turn things over to the operator for any questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question is from Jeremy Hamblin of Dougherty & Company.

Jeremy Hamblin

I wanted to start by just getting a little more granular on - one I appreciate the transparency and inflow on the Tuesday promotions. Wanted to just contract what you are seeing because as it sounds like there is a very positive takeaway from the switch to BOGO from the half-price wing, it sounds like costs are down, same-store sales are up slightly. But what about corporate is going to a boneless promotion? And I think they're doing that. But it sounds like because they can control cost a little bit better and there is a little concern on our end about whether or not that is going to have a negative impact on sales and I think initially it probably will. But can you just discuss your thinking and how to contrast those 2 promotions and whether or not that's something that you might consider doing or testing at least in some of your locations?

David Burke

Sure. This is David. The subjective side of it is going to be the key of success here on the customers' perception and how they react to it. Mathematically, clearly the boneless is much better cost of sales product, it's more stable, less volatility, it is a frozen product versus a fresh product and it's not given the supply constraints, as we're in the traditional chicken wing market. So there is clearly all type of demand and if you can see whether that can make sense and how you can rationalize that. On the other end and this is what brings us some concern, I mean, the Tuesday promotion has been going on for decades within the Buffalo Wild Wing system. And our concern is that overreacting and riping that out without some significant testing would be risky particularly for us. So we - with all the effort to make some change and try to find a way to mitigate the impact of chicken wing prices, we understand that. But it's more of a wait-and-see game for us. We're going to watch and see how they perform with the boneless transplant into Tuesdays, because there is also repercussion for Thursday as well.

Jeremy Hamblin

In basis points what is the difference in margin of the boneless versus the wing, traditionally?

David Burke

Well, obviously, it depends on the cost but it's on the order of magnitude of about half.

Jeremy Hamblin

Really?

David Burke

Your cost of sales at a normal menu price for boneless wing, just that particular products so this is excluding paper, excluding the grease and et cetera, it's going to be in the 40% range maybe high '30s. You are going to have low 20s on your boneless cost of sales.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. All right. So it sounds like you are going to wait and see how this does the impact prior to testing a boneless option at any of your restaurants. Is that a correct interpretation?

David Burke

Yes, yes, exactly that's where we're right now. Keep in mind, we have a Thursday boneless special already. So we [indiscernible] do a shift to Tuesday that impacts and what we have to do with Thursday so there is a lots things fairly. In All-Stars, I just wanted to make sure that you understand that when I - those cost of sales numbers I put out there that's based on today's chicken wing prices which are at an all-time high.

Jeremy Hamblin

No. I understood. And I think, it would be great for everybody, if you could get back down below $2 a pound, certainly. I guess one of the other questions that I would ask along these lines is, is boneless becoming - my sense is that boneless is actually becoming an increasingly favorable item for consumers that if you compare their consumption rates of boneless in non-promoted days that it is actually picking up share versus traditional.

David Burke

That is correct. They have been doing that since the introduction, to be honest. But it is overtaking with some more boneless than the wing traditional. And you think through it that boneless are going to be more favorable to certain demographics, particularly the under demographic in children. And it does vary by markets, it is not that case in every market, every restaurant is a little bit different.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then - so then I guess by definition now is that something where you think about there are other ways to maybe better serve kind of the demand for boneless? Or is this more about identity and our identity is, as you said, it's couple of decades worth of somewhat iconic half-price Tuesday type of promotion? And getting away from that potentially confuses or frustrates and turns off the customer. And I think when things are not as strong that's probably the wrong time to do that.

David Burke

I do. Because I think, there is definitely a core audience for Buffalo Wild Wing than our traditional wings, like I truly believe that, it's in combination of our sauces. And we're going - there is some risk associated with that. On the boneless side, it's a strong product but when there is a high demand for a product like that you question whether how much you need to discount it, quite frankly. So I think that there is no value proposition with the brand and what it can offer outside of discounting the food.

Jeremy Hamblin

Right, right. Okay. Understood. So you're lapping a little bit tougher compares here in Q3, but it sounds like things have improved. Can you give us a sense of trend run rates and how they're going now? And you are obviously, I think one of the big pickups hopefully should be the move with the Rams last year and one of your core markets is what kind of lapping past that. Can you give us a sense are you seeing something a little bit better than what you just posted in Q2?

David Burke

I'm not going to comment on Q3, we've never really done that. We want to wait and see how the tough season goes as we start walking into that this maybe - the first [indiscernible] game was last night. So we'll see.

Jeremy Hamblin

But the commentary, I think, in the press release was that you perform better at the end of the quarter than you did?

David Burke

That's right.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. So let's say May - kind of May period, May have been the worst period in the quarter? Is that fair to think?

Phyllis Knight

No, it was actually, if you look Jeremy, I think, it's Slide 6 or 7. We broke out the month in the quarter, April was the worst but that got hit by the Easter closure. And then May had heavy impact from the playoffs. So things definitely improving, June was back almost kind of flattish, positive traffic. So that's certainly how the second quarter played out.

David Burke

A lot of things come in to play there. So we took the price increase in mid-May. We like both have said the impact of the games, the playoff game proceeds for us. If you take a look at that slide, that is over with now. I mean, the 2 both from 7 to 5 NBA finals games was $200,000 hit loss, just on those base. And then we switched from Half-Price Tuesday to BOGO which helped us a little bit as well.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And I'm sorry, because I think, I missed this, the effective menu pricing for Q3 and what we're expecting at this point for Q4 are looking like what?

David Burke

Q3 would be 1.8%, we took that pricing in mid-May. And then we have another opportunity for a price increase in November. And we have not disclosed but that's going to look like at this point.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. So it doesn't sound like there's been a whole lot of pushback in terms of negative traffic implications on that price increase?

David Burke

On the price increases? No. If you think about what that means in terms of dollars on a proceed instance. It is not real, it is negligible. So but it does impact bottom line. We've taken - that is a food increase, we took some increase on alcohol because there has been inflationary pressure from the brewers. And then we also take the 10% price increase on our delivery because of the large fees associated with that.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then I wanted to come back to delivery and carry-out and delivery I think you had indicated somewhere between $1 million and almost maybe up to $2 million, in expected sales this year. It sound like it is off to a pretty successful start without having a lot of cannibalization. What are your learnings in terms of the partners that you're working with, you, do you - I think in the past you have spoken to maybe altering the pricing associated with online or delivery?

David Burke

Yes.

Jeremy Hamblin

What are you thinking about that at this point after having some opportunity to study it? Do you need further time to be thinking about it? Or is this something where we say the prices are on those are going to be 5% higher or x-percent higher? How are we thinking just directionally on that?

David Burke

We had already announced this past quarter. We increased prices on delivery, specificity, the delivery menu by 10%. So the economics here is that there is approximately 20% fee to the deliverer whether it would be GrubHub or some of the other larger players, they very a little bit, but they're mostly right around 20%. We felt that there - customer are willing to pay for delivery, in addition to the dollar fee that they paid at the GrubHubs of the world. And we therefore, decided that a 10% price increase is reasonable. So that we can protect our margin. Because it is - the product mix is a little bit different too. You're not dining in, you get a product mix that includes alcohol, it include soda, it includes the appetizers along with better margin products. When you carry out, your - majority of it is going to be wings, whether it be boneless or traditional. So your mix isn't quite as favorable from a margin perspective.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And so with putting through that price increase how are you closing the gap then in terms of the margin impact of this business?

David Burke

Yes, we more than closed the gap on incremental margins. So it's a very profitable business on a closure standpoint. It's growing. We continue to add stores on. It's growing as a percentage as well. It does not appear that it's cannibalizing the carry-out, when you look at the chart here in Q2. So it's growing in all fronts which is good and we believe that this is true incremental business and we're competing against different competitive sets now. But that is what we believe. You're competing against the traditional delivery services or companies, brands like the Dominoes of the World and Jimmy John's et cetera and [indiscernible]. So I don't see this as a carving into dine-in per se. But the people want the convenience, we're going to look for it and they are going to find it, whether it's from us or somebody else. So I think that's why it's important that we have an offer out there.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then just two other ones, if I might. The first is a follow-up to that. We see consumers demanding more online options, more mobile options, more delivery options. As you think about future either franchises or units to acquire or putting up new standalone units yourself. Corporate has talked about having more of an express model instead of maybe a 6,500 square foot location something that might be 30 or 40% less than that. 4,000 square foot location or 3,500 square foot. Do you think directionally, is that - if you were to move forward and look for either new units to do yourself, is that the direction that you'd be going to have a little bit smaller kind of seating space?

David Burke

Well, Jeremy, it depends on 2 things really, where it is. So we're walking into a market that's you all know is saturated with larger 6,000 square foot stores then potentially us. You can move into smaller market that doesn't have demand for larger store, for 225 seats et cetera, that may be an option. And but, I would say again traditionally speaking, if we walk into a market like we build organically, where we think we can put in a 5,500 per square foot store, I believe that's the design moving forward should definitely take that into consideration and it does.

We've made a lot of changes to the front, to the carry-out with the hot boxes to hold it a little bit better and just the efficiencies of walking through the kitchen to the counter, where the store, when there is large carry-out or delivery. So those types of things I think need to be considered. Because I don't see this dine, I think this is in the grow - like to your point this has grown significantly just over the last 5 years, once online orders was introduced it popped up another 5% or so percent maybe even 6%. So yes, I hear you, but it is going to depend on the market we're going into.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then what about, I have to ask this question but just in terms of unit acquisition opportunities and kind of what corporate has done. Do you see anything in geographies that look attractive to you, at this point? Or is it something that kind of wait for the next set of units that become available to take a look? Or is there anything interesting in the first 83 that are being pushed out there?

David Burke

Well, I don't know, it's public, so I need to be careful with this. But I do know that there is 83 stores with an average volume of $2.5 million and an average EBITDA of around, I think, high single-digit, maybe 10% or so. On the service that's not attractive for a number of reasons. And particularly, if the regions are adjacent to our current regions, so we're very careful when making that assessment. And obviously, a lot more depend on the value and what we're going to go for. But we're very cautious about that. We're not looking to grow just to have high number of stores, when we targeting above profitability and sustainability and not have to go through a lot of turnaround efforts that's may or may not be achievable, so we can't have any thoughts to build into those projections.

Jeremy Hamblin

Yes. I was going to ask about that. In terms of what you might look for going forward, would you prefer to have something that's little more beaten up and maybe poorly operated, that's going to require some heavy lifting but you might be able to get it a better - maybe a discounted value. Or would you rather go with a more proven market something that's already successful because you know that you guys are still going to be able to improve the operation of it? Just a comment...

David Burke

The way I would parse this out is we would seek higher volumes, higher yielding units and with opportunity. So if there are not - may not be running the right profitability that we would expect from them that gives us an opportunity to turn them around. I think we've definitely proven that. With lower volume of locations, there is a lot of question marks in terms of the real estate, that I was talking, that we can't change quickly. So if you maybe buying something that you just kind of have to struggle with for quite a while and make a lot of investments and upgrade and everything, so if I had to keep it simple, I would look for higher AUVs and with some opportunity on the margin side.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Dave Canon of Canon Wealth Management [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

First question is, is there anything you can do about the sports teams and their performance? I guess, the way I look at this is you are reacting in the areas where you have control. You're taking actions and there are some factors that are outside your control like sports and wing inflation. So my questions kind of revolve around that. First, any locations with delivery, the 38 locations, can you quantify roughly what kind of a comp? I have a number in mind, but I would just like to hear what you guys say in terms of the aggregate same-store sales increase or decrease in locations, will you roll that out?

David Burke

It is a new concept. So we've only had this rolled out in 38 stores and that is constantly going on. We started it in late Q3 of last year. So it's very difficult to make that calculation on the same-store sales process but it is constantly building, if you are looking there. As we lap into next year, we'll hopefully be able to give you a more robust number. But you can try to deduce it by looking at the chart, regarding delivery there, the yellow bars, the small yellow bars represent the percentage of total sales on average for those individual locations. So there is going to be a positive impact as a result of delivery on the same-store sales for those locations. But I cannot give you a good number exactly, mathematically - it's not that I just don't know, it's almost impossible to calculate and navigate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So right now, what we're generating on an annualized basis is about $1.5 million with the locations that we've rolled out?

David Burke

Yes. $1.5 million to $1 million, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I guess one could sort it back into that. And then in the prepared remarks, you alluded to $3 million, $4 million in cost. Can you give a little more color about that? How we should look at it. I'm a little bit confused. Is this year-over-year? Tell me exactly what that means?

Phyllis Knight

Yes, David. So year-over-year a bunch of major initiatives, some directly attacking cost of sales. We've talked about the wing portioning adjustment which actually has a very significant impact on cost of sales and we started to see that creeping with the June numbers. So as I mentioned in the remarks, it'll have a bigger impact in Q3. So you've got that, you've got - I mentioned that we've just had a major initiative on how we deal with the comps and promos in our restaurant in an area that just needed some increased focus when we're tightening our belts across the board.

We've got aggressive targets set, we've built into incentive plans for the management team. So that's basically - it's an impact on cost of sales, because you're giving something away. And so, we frankly expect to cut our comp number in the half as the year progresses. And we've gotten a great traction with it by just a major initiative with our teams starting in June. So that's a big one as well. So the $3 million, $4 million is going to heavily impacted by those initiatives. And then we've talked about another $1 million run rate in G&A which really, we already started to see the effect of that in the second quarter.

David Burke

There is a number of operating expense related items to all of around the P&L for us and U.S. seafight is an example on a year-over-year basis. We have been very critical on where we show those, instead of showing the - historically we would show those in every location and it's $900 of comp. It sounds like a lot of money but over 64, 65 locations and you are showing them once a quarter starts adding up. So instead of showing them at every location, you show them at maybe half of the locations and you drive through the location to show them. So it would be a much better turnout and a better return, much better incremental margin in the source of traditional. But that is an example, right? So there are dozens of these initiatives in play right now that are definitely going to add up. But the one that Phyllis talked to were the big ones that make up in the delivery.

Phyllis Knight

This is big one. There's other portioning tightening that we're doing across the system. There is sourcing initiatives that we're pushing hard on. So every place we can pick up pennies where we're going to make sure, we're picking them up and just tightening every line item and the teams are very focused. So good effort so far.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Is it sort of 50-50 from cost of sales versus operating expenses? It sounds like it's just scraping a little bit here and little bit there.

Phyllis Knight

I mean, that's fair. But I'd say it's more heavily skewed to our cost of sales prices 70, 30.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then as far as the price increases that you put through, I think at the store levels on wings it was like, what, 2.5% and then 10% on the delivery. Have you seen early on any impact from that, any reactions from the customers?

David Burke

It was 1.8% pricing on food, 5% percent on alcohol and 10% on delivery. And we have not seen any adverse impact as a result of that. We didn't anticipate 1.8%, again that's when you look at our average ticket or average check of $22 to $25, it's not a huge, you are not going to notice it typically so.

Phyllis Knight

You could actually see and probably there is a little bit of guesswork in trend to assess the impact of this work that comes right. But it's fairly clear when you look at the nights those playoff games were, the year-over-year kind of impact. And so when you isolate for those and you look at the overall traffic in the quarter, we actually got a little bit of positive traffic which was encouraging. Now trying to get back average check-ups has been stickier with all the promos. So it is hard to see - we didn't see average check go up 1.8% quite yet. But hopefully with the revision to the Tuesday promo kind of settling into the next quarter, we'll start to see a little bit better impact on the average check.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then when you gave kind of the granular detail how the quarter progressed, you've said that the clearly there was some bump in June. I know it's early on but did any of that momentum carry into July, as far as you can see?

David Burke

Yes. Jeremy, that's a question we're not commenting on this quarter. We will need to, never going to that - it's a little premature to talk about it right now. So the fact that remains there is a significant - I wouldn't call it a bump, I would call it that where we no longer experience the headwinds that we experienced in April and May. And then June really came to promotion. It was proved out that traffic really isn't any major issue, it'll start to maybe even a little bit up. And now we're working through the funds mitigate promotions and really tweak that in and get a good balance. So the promotions that we're providing are going to get good returns. And we're getting traction that we need from a traffic perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. My last question is on wing cost. If you could quantify for me, I know you spoke to this but I think I have got a little sidetracked with something else. But can you quantify for me the impact year-over-year, you were up to what 24.9%? Is that right?

Phyllis Knight

As a percentage of total cost of sales, right. And the actual wing price beta on average during the quarter was only up about 6%. It was about 92 a pound up to 203. And so a lot of the increase were coming kind of second half of the quarterly we pay on a 30 day lag off the index. So we're going to see more of that pressure coming through third quarter, you can pretty much count on it. Anybody can pull it up what the fresh chicken wing index looks like, it is out there in the cyber space and some of the website that we're tracking and putting in the presentation. And you can see point in time it's up 48% over where we were a year ago and some of that loan is cushioned with the way it's corporately contracted.

So I would say a year ago, we were paying a little bit more than what the index would suggest because the floor that's in the contract and currently were paying a little less than the price that it would be suggested because of the feeling that cap is kicking in. But certainly there is going to be ongoing pressure and traditionally as you come into the football season in the fall, we see pretty big increases in the prices. So remains to be seen obviously what's going to happen this year. But all indicators would be that the pressure is going to remain.

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing comments.

David Burke

I would now like to thank everyone, for joining us today and your interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings. And obviously please redial to us anytime with additional questions. And we look forward to speaking with you again after our third quarter results. Just on the sidenote for those of you that are in the Minneapolis area, we'll be presenting and available for the investor meeting at the Dougherty Conference on September 19. Again, thank you for your participation. And have a great weekend.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

