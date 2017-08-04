Chevron And The Price Of Oil Have Both Hit The Bottom Of The Barrel - Time To Go Back Up?

Investment Thesis

When I sold my shares of Chevron (CVX) back in June 2014, I must admit that I got lucky. The stock was at its all-time high and I decided sell it to buy more Apple (AAPL) upon their split… okay, I was incredibly lucky. What happened in the following years is history. But now that oil price seems to have reached bottom and CVX seems to show resilience, it’s time to get back on the drawing board and see if CVX is fit for my portfolio again:

Understanding the Business

CVX can tell us everything they want about energy diversification and how well it is integrated yet, history has proven us that each time the price of oil is hurt, CVX's numbers are hurt. Chevron’s focus has and will remain in its upstream business:

You can see how oil price has an effect on CVX business when you compare upstream and downstream business:

Revenues

It is without any surprise that revenue kept falling since the oil bust in 2014. However, CVX is now showing its first positive signs since the beginning of the crisis. CVX has recently completed a massive investment cycle where many projects are now producing or about to produce oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

I then expect revenue to continue this up trend by the end of the year while spending should remain under control.

Earnings

After a massive cost cutting operation since 2014 and reduction of their investments in new projects, CVX finally seems to have hit the barrel bottom and is ready to go back up.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Chevron has quite a dividend grower reputation. With 31 consecutive years with a dividend increase, CVX is part of both the Dividend Achievers and Dividend Aristocrats. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

When CVX yield reached 6%, the market was sending a strong signal that it was worried. Management sold assets, raised debts and cut their costs. They continued increasing their dividend but at a much slower pace. You can understand why when you look at the company’s payout ratios:

In other words; CVX dividend is still on the air-breathing machine. Shareholders hold on to CVX’s stellar reputation (can you blame them?) but let’s face it, if I had showed you this graph without telling you which company it is, I’m not sure you would have put your next dollar on this “champion”.

Source: August 2017 presentation

If you listen to management, it seems that Chevron hit the bottom and it is ready to rise again. At $50 a barrel, the company is expecting to generate positive cash flow after dividend and sees a bright future in front of them. I can’t say that CVX meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles at the moment. Management is confident and so is the market, since CVX is trading at a 35 PE ratio. But all I can see now are promises with little solid fact to back them up.

Potential Downsides

Besides the obvious oil price, I see two other major downsides for Chevron. The first one is the price of LNG that doesn’t seem to go anywhere:

With additional LNG projects such as Gorgon & Wheatstone producing more gas, it seems the demand will continue to put pressure on prices. I’m not sure how this will help CVX to boost its revenues if it contributes to lower the natural gas prices.

The second downside is Chevron’s level of debt:

You will tell me that a debt to equity ratio of 0.221 is nothing to worry about and I’ll agree with you. However, if the company continues to slow down its investments, sell their assets and raise debt the way it does right now, there will be blood. Sooner or later, CVX will have to invest more in exploration. At that time, if the oil barrel is not back up, debt may rise even faster.

Valuation

When I value a company, I usually use two approaches; I look at the past 10 years PE ratio and dig deeper with the dividend discount model. This time, I’ll skip the PE method as the company is currently trading on good hope that management will bring back CVX on track. There is nothing to get from this graph right now.

However, I am more interested to see if there is a buying opportunity considering CVX future dividend potential. For this calculation, I will use a higher than usual discount rate but will assume that management will bring dividend growth back in their discussion in the upcoming years.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $4.32 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 4.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 11.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 10.00% 11.00% 12.00% 20% Premium $100.70 $84.16 $72.33 10% Premium $92.31 $77.15 $66.31 Intrinsic Value $83.92 $70.13 $60.28 10% Discount $75.53 $63.12 $54.25 20% Discount $67.14 $56.11 $48.22

Unfortunately, the dividend discount model doesn’t give me an interesting value at the moment. I could certainly use a lower discount model to generate some “artificial value” to CVX (at 8%, the fair price should be $138.98), but I consider any new investment in this company as an additional risk to my portfolio.

Final Thought

I understand shareholders that are holding on to it, after all, management is clearly committed to keeping the dividend alive. However, I don’t see why anyone would enter into a new position or buy more at this price. CVX is clearly trading at this value based on dreams and hope. This doesn’t fit my investing mentality.

