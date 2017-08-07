Natural Gas Under Pressure While Inventories Reflect Improving Fundamentals

Last week, I outlined the four reasons why I believe that natural gas prices are heading higher before the end of 2017 and into the winter months of 2018. I pointed out that injections into inventories are bullish, and the technical bottom for the energy commodity occurred in March 2016 at $1.611 per MMBtu. The new demand vertical, LNG, has allowed the United States to become a leading exporter of natural gas to the world. Finally, the current level of historical volatility in the commodity is low when compared to the past in the combustible commodity where huge price variance is the norm, rather than the exception.

Natural gas’s penchant for volatility is the reason that so many speculators flock to the futures market that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The open interest in the natural gas futures market is second only to the crude oil market in the energy sector. Speculative tools in natural gas extend beyond the world of futures and futures options, and ETF and ETN products, leveraged and unleveraged, trade in volume as volatility attracts market participants like a magnet. Natural gas has moved under the $3 per MMBtu level, and as the season of peak demand is now around fifteen weeks away, this is the time to start putting the energy commodity on your investment and trading radar.

The $3 pivot point for the energy commodity fails

Natural gas had been bouncing around the $3 pivot point in the active month September NYMEX futures market since the beginning of June, but at the start of last week, it gapped lower. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity created a gap on the chart when it traded to a low on July 28 at $2.923 and opened on July 31 at $2.90 per MMBtu and headed lower from there. Natural gas traded to lows of $2.753 last week and now critical technical support for the futures is at the continuous contract February 2017 lows at $2.522 per MMBtu. $3 had been the pivot point for natural gas as it traded in a range from $2.83 to $3.114 since June 2, but the range gave way on the downside last week. The price failure came at a time when fundamentals appeared to be improving for the natural gas market.

The injection season has been uncharacteristically slow

To say that the 2017 injection season has been uncharacteristically slow would be an understatement. On Thursday, August 03 the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles of natural gas in storage rose by only 20 billion cubic feet for the week ending on July 28. Total inventories stand at 3.01 trillion cubic feet, 8.5% below last year’s level but 3% above the five-year average for this time of the year. The trend in the five-year average has been falling, and it may not be long before the amount of the energy commodity in storage is below the metric before the start of the winter withdrawal season. While there are massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States to the tune of quadrillions of cubic feet, demand from one new and one expanding verticals are limiting injections this season.

Offtake from LNG and increasing natural gas power generation

The technology behind the liquefication of natural gas has turned a domestic energy resource into one for exportation around the world to areas where prices are significantly higher. The first shipment of LNG did not leave a U.S. port too long ago, but the pace of exports has increased and will continue to do so as the United States is working to become a global supplier of the energy commodity. Moreover, many power generation plants have switched from coal-fired electricity to natural gas, and that has increased demand alongside LNG.

The increase in demand has weighed on injections into storage over recent weeks and months, and it is looking like four trillion cubic feet going into the winter season will be a mountain that is too high to climb for the natural gas market.

Four tcf looks unlikely before the start of winter, and the earth is shaking in Oklahoma

With 15 weeks left in the 2017 injection season, the average weekly injection would need to rise to 66 bcf, or more than triple last week’s level, to reach the four trillion cubic foot mark that occurred the past two years. Last year, inventories peaked at 4.047 tcf and a new record this year would require an average build of 69.2 bcf over the next fifteen weeks.

Perhaps more significantly, the popularity of fracking could decline considerably in the weeks, months, and even years ahead if recent events in Oklahoma are a sign of the impact of extracting natural gas from the crust of the earth in the United States. On Wednesday, August 2 a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit central Oklahoma. Residents in Edmond, 15 miles away from Oklahoma City said the earthquake cracked floors and walls and knocked household items off shelves and counters. That seismic event was not isolated; it was one of seven in a 28 hour period. In fact, there are so many seismic events in the energy-rich state these days that there is a website dedicated to reporting the earthquakes. As I was writing this piece, there were already 11 incidents in the past 24 hours, 33 in the past seven days, and an astonishing 1,392 over the past 365 days. By the time you read this article, there will no doubt be more. The earthquake activity in Oklahoma used to be rare. Some scientists have linked the increase in seismic activity to the disposal process of wastewater from fracking. Pumping the waste fluids into underground disposal wells has increased pressure on plates under the earth’s surface which has led to many events. The quakes have become less frequent since regulators tightened restrictions on disposal wells but the 4.2 magnitude event last week will likely raise many questions in Oklahoma and other states where fracking is increasing. Any curtailment of fracking in the future will cause supplies to decline at a time where demand from LNG and power-generation is growing. When the fundamental equation for a commodity experiences a drop in supply and increase in demand, the price tends to respond to the upside. However, the price of natural gas during the current injection months has been moving lower, perhaps because of the energy-friendly administration now in charge in Washington DC.

I believe the fundamentals for natural gas are looking better than they have for years and the coming winter season could cause the price to move even higher than the level seen back in December 2016.

A cold winter may look a lot like early 2014

Last December, the price of NYMEX natural gas futures hit its highest level since 2014, when nearby futures traded to $3.994 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, price momentum for the energy commodity has declined to an oversold condition, and it may not be long before the current price weakness turns to strength.

If there is a cold winter season after the injections become withdrawals, we could be in store for some dramatic price appreciation in the months ahead if the winter of 2014 is any guide. Before the frigid winter season that year, total inventories rose to 3.834 tcf. Given the current level of inventories in storage and the rate of injections, we will need to see an average build of 55 bcf to exceed the 2013 high in stock numbers. During the winter of 2014, stocks declined to 824 bcf in late March and, as the weekly chart shows, the price peaked at $6.4930 in late February. While I am not betting on natural gas prices north of $6 per MMBtu this coming winter season, $4-5 is not out of the question and is a lot higher than the current prices on the forward curve for the energy commodity right now. Source: NYMEX

As the forward curve for natural gas prices out to March 2018 illustrates, the highest level for the price is $3.165 which is significantly below the December 2016 high and half the price seen in February 2014. Meanwhile, right now the price of natural gas continues to be under pressure while inventories reflect improving fundamentals. If the coming winter is cold, watch out because the price of this combustible energy commodity could explode to the upside.

