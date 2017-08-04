Yelp: Incredible Quarter

Coming off Q1 results that sent Yelp (YELP) plunging, the market probably didn't have big expectations for the last quarter. As my investment thesis highlighted after the last quarterly report, the stock was set to rally due to the overly bearish reaction to numbers that weren't that bad.

The stock is up to $40 as the consumer review site not only surprised the market with strong Q2 numbers, but also threw in a positive deal with GrubHub (GRUB) that promises to reward shareholders. As usual, investors now need to process the new data and factor in the higher stock price to derive whether owning the stock is still prudent.

The biggest part of the story that investors need to understand is that the market completely overreacted to the Q1 numbers. The stock plunged 30% to $25 after Yelp cut 2017 revenue guidance to $860 million that still amounted to 20% growth.

The numbers were not nearly as impressive as originally expected, but the market wasn't giving the consumer review site any credit for actual growth. As pointed out in my previous article via a comparison to Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Yelp's stock traded at half the multiple of the larger company despite the same consistent growth over the five-year period.

The Q2 results helped reinforce that the sales productivity issue that hurt Q1 numbers were just the normal hiccups in a fast-growing company. For the quarter, Yelp beat analyst revenue estimates, but the big surprise was the earnings leverage in the business.

One had really expected that Yelp might need to ramp up sales and marketing expenses to compensate for the disappointing quarter, but instead the company saw margins improve roughly 400 percentage points. Net income jumped to $21.6 million from $12.5 million last Q2 for a 73% gain.

Analysts actually expected Yelp to generate a loss for the quarter. The best view of the substantial performance in the quarter was adjusted EBITDA reaching $43 million vs. the company forecast of up to $35 million.

Yelp generated $76 million in operating cash flows in the first half of the year brining us to the real news of the day. The company agreed to sell Eat24 to GrubHub for $287.5 million or roughly double the purchase price a few years back.

With $530 million of cash, Yelp will approach a cash balance of nearly $800 million when the deal closes. The company implemented a $200 million share buyback as the massive balance sheet and positive cash flow generation provides them with plenty of excess cash.

Outside of the cash benefits, the GrubHub deal provides a partnership that enhances the transactions on the Yelp platform. The company will now have access to all of the restaurants on the combined GrubHub/Eat24 platform providing the scale of 75,000 restaurants to lead the market.

Yelp will get a transaction fee for each order delivered to GrubHub providing attractive economics and eliminating the need to maintain a separate Eat24 platform and associated costs in a very competitive category where the company didn't have the necessary scale or focus.

This brings us back to the question of whether Yelp is attractively priced after the rally. The market cap is only $3.2 billion leaving the enterprise value at around $2.4 billion. Not that expensive for a stock expected to reach revenues approaching $1 billion next year even if the GrubHub deal hits gross revenues as a transaction fee replaces the larger ordering fee.

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp isn't even trading at the yearly highs of $43 after the massive rally today. The stock is probably better positioned with the GrubHub partnership that will make the site the best place to review restaurants and order food. Even better, Yelp is a relatively cheap stock so continue holding.