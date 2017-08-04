Time To 'Gluu' In Your Profits

On Tuesday, Glu Mobile (GLUU) announced their Q2 earnings results and missed on the top and bottom lines. GLUU reported Q2 EPS of -$0.17 per share, missing estimates by $0.07 per share. GLUU also missed on the top-line, reporting revenue of $68.68 million, coming below estimates by $3.38 million.

Despite these earnings misses, GLUU has popped after the release and is trading up more than 10%, trading Friday at around $3.15 per share.

The reason for the stock trading upwards, despite the missed results, is due to GLUU exceeding the high end of guidance for bookings, reporting $82.5 million. Additionally, management raised its full-year guidance to $307 million to $312 million in bookings, up from its prior midpoint guidance of $285 million. CEO Nick Earl cited Design Home, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017, and Covet Fashion as driving the bookings increase. Moreover, management discussed how its results from its evergreen catalog titles were better-than-expected in the conference call.

Design Home was GLUU's biggest contributor, with $22.5 million of bookings in the quarter. However, as I will discuss further below, that substantial bookings figure was a function of expansive user acquisition spending for the game. Tap Sports Baseball 2017 was the second biggest contributor to its bookings figure. It generated $15.4 million in bookings in its first full quarter, which is up 36% from the Tap Sports Baseball '16's Q2 2016 quarter. Finally, its evergreen titles contributed $39 million in the quarter.

Source: GLUU Earnings Presentation

Positives Moving Forward

Moving forward, GLUU's biggest game launch in 2017 will be the Taylor Swift app, which according to management "continues to progress nicely and is still on track to be a late 2017 launch." In 2018, management anticipates that it will launch 3-4 new games and has gone into full production of its WEE game.

Another positive that management discussed is that they believe they will achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q1 '18 instead of Q3 '18--a full 6 months ahead of their original plan.

Negatives

Total operating expenses grew in the quarter to $58.2 million, as their user acquisition costs expanded $13.1 million. During the quarter, GLUU ramped up its user acquisition spending for Design Home. In total, GLUU spent $13.9 million alone for user acquisition for Design Home. Management expects to lower overall user acquisition costs in the third quarter, but will spend a similar amount for Design Home.

It was a great sign to have such significant bookings from Design Home, but it remains to be seen whether those bookings will remain without management artificially boosting its user base with extensive user acquisition spending. If Design Home is not a sticky game that will sustain itself without user acquisition spending, then the path to profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis will be a pipe dream.

Valuation

After the earnings release, GLUU has gaped upwards and at $3.15 per share, its market capitalization has now surpassed $420 million. At this point, it is prudent to consider whether it is now fairly valued.

By simply looking at GLUU's total assets and total liabilities, it has equity of roughly $200 million. However, a large segment of those assets are intangible assets that are not liquid. Specifically, $136 million of GLUU's assets are intangible. Moreover, GLUU's cash on hand has been dwindling and now stands at $68.86 million, down from $102 million in December of 2016.

When considering GLUU's balance sheet with its current performance, it now appears that GLUU is fairly valued and it is time to lock in your profits. Despite management guiding to breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis in 2018, I believe that guidance has several risky assumptions baked in, such as their games continuing to outperform. Moreover, that is adjusted EBITDA, and not net income. One significant expense that is not included in the adjusted EBITDA figure is stock-based compensation, which remains relatively significant for GLUU, with $3.5 million in SBC last quarter.

My Previous Coverage

I first initiated coverage of GLUU on January 3, 2017, when I recommended purchasing shares at $1.94 per share in my article entitled: "Glu Mobile: A Stock Darling For 2017. In that article I discussed how tax loss harvesting was one of the factors temporarily causing GLUU to trade below where it should have been. Moreover, I cited its value, relative to competitors, and benefits accruing from its evergreen strategy, as reasons to add GLUU to your portfolio.

With all of these factors being reflected in the stock's current price, I believe it is now an opportune time to lock in your profits and sell. Readers who took my advice and purchased shares on January 3 should have seen gains of 62% in the eight months since I initiated coverage.

Conclusion

GLUU undoubtedly had a great quarter. It crushed its bookings guidance and increased its future guidance. However, after the current run-up in the stock price, I believe it is now time to take your profits, when considering the assumptions that are baked into the stock price. Time to ring the register and take your 62% gains.