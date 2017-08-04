The Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio - July 2017 Update

Dividend income has grown over the past two years, and should continue to increase over time.

The market is up this year; the Slowly, But Surely portfolio is not.

Just a little more than two years ago, I decided, after some deliberation, to start investing in dividend-paying stocks in an attempt to build up passive income. At first, I utilized a taxable account from Loyal3.

This option is no longer on the table, although there are some other no- or low-cost options that allow for taxable investing in small batches.

I remember getting my first dividend payment in August 2015. It was a whopping $0.64, but it was a start. From that point, I've transferred a 403b plan into an IRA and also added some additional capital and seen my dividend income grow exponentially.

I chose the traditional option for my IRA as opposed to the Roth option, believing that the tax benefits will allow me to invest more because less of my income will go to the tax man. I'm not a "tax is theft" kind of guy who thinks that I should pay nothing in taxes, but I don't think I need to pay more than the government requires.

Tax-sheltered retirement accounts allow me to cut my taxes in the current year. Also, if tax codes remain similar in future years, I plan to transfer some of the funds into a Roth account as tax-free opportunities arise when I'm in the 10 or 15 percent tax bracket. Right now, I want to see some tax-free growth in the account while cutting my current-year taxes.

Why Bother Publishing This?

I've had a few people wonder why I might publish these updates. I have a couple of reasons. First, it keeps me motivated and accountable.

Secondly, I've found that most of the portfolios that people track online are well into the hundreds of thousands. This can be quite frustrating for beginning investors who just have a few hundred dollars to invest each month (or even year).

These folks might feel that a few hundred bucks here and there will never add up to much. I hope that these updates can show them that these investments can grow and provide a nice stream of passive income.

I have about two decades left until the traditional retirement age, and I hope that I can build up some passive income that will supplement a couple of small pensions and (hopefully) Social Security so that I'm above the poverty line in my golden years. This should be plenty of time to build up a nice stream of passive income.

Portfolio Update For July

Here is what my retirement account's monthly statement looked like at the end of July:

As you can probably see, five of the seven companies that I owned at the end of July were in the red. However, the dividends that I've received over the past year have done quite a bit to offset these losses.

From a capital gains perspective, I'm actually nearly $50 ahead of my June update. I do have a couple of notes that I would like to make, however. At the end of the month, I sold my position of General Electric (GE). Some might think that this is too little, too late.

I sold these shares at a loss of about $250 on my original purchase price, and the $30 or so in dividend income that I received from GE did not do much to offset the loss.

I used the proceeds from this sale to buy 5 shares of Vangaurd's Total Market Index ETF (VTI). I also have $400 in cash left over that I intend to deploy at some point in the future.

Some might wonder why I've decided to buy an index fund as an income investor. The Total Market Index Fund pays a dividend that's about 1.8 percent annually at the current valuation. This dividend has pretty much quadrupled over the past 16 years since its inception, so there is some pretty nice dividend growth.

I did not figure that the higher yield of GE was worth holding onto with the flat or negative growth that's been common in the recent past. I may regret giving up GE at some point in the future, but I don't think I'll regret buying VTI. Some additional info on my reasoning is available here.

This switch will impact my dividend income going forward for two reasons. First, I have less capital invested. Second, the dividend income that I expect in the near term for VTI will be quite a bit less than what General Electric was paying me to hold their shares.

Income Replacement

I like to look at my dividend income in terms of the number of hours of freedom that it would buy me. I ask how much of my working income my dividend income could replace.

Based on my monthly statement, my 12-month dividend income should be $456.05. This was up $2 from June, and all of this increase was based upon an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). I actually took a bit of money off the table with the sale of GE, so this number might actually be lower in August, depending upon any purchases that I might make.

I figure that I would need about $20 an hour to replace my working income. While I make more than this, I have quite a bit going toward FICA and a retirement account for my job. Also, I have to drive to work five days a week for most of the year. I make two trips to the office a day because I live close enough to go home for lunch. I would not have these expenses if I was financially independent.

Also, my taxes would likely be lower because qualified dividends are not taxed at the 10 and 15 percent tax brackets. I could make $73,500 in taxable income as a married guy as of 2016 and pay no taxes on qualified dividends. Most people could live pretty well on $73,500 in tax-free income. I know I could.

Based upon this estimate of needing $20 an hour, my dividend income would now buy me nearly 23 hours of freedom in a year. This is based upon a 2,080-hour year (40 hours a week times 52 weeks a year). I would need $41,600 to make this work.

Looking at my $456.05 in estimated dividend income, I would be able to replace 1.10 percent of my working income at this point. This is up slightly from the 1.09 percent that I could have replaced in June. While this is not a huge change, it's pretty cool to think that this is all the result of a dividend increase.

I did not have to do anything to get this raise, other than hold shares in OHI. As I add more capital to my account, reinvest the dividends I receive, and realize dividend increases over time, this small stream of dividends should grow into a nice creek or even a small river that takes care of many of my expenses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI, O, OHI, JNJ, KR, SO, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.